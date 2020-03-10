scoreboard

Boys basketball: 5A state championships at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, quarterfinals, Crook County vs. Churchill, 1:30 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Mountain Valley Conference All-League Teams

Player of the Year — Tyler Frieze, Creswell

Co-Coaches of the Year — Terry Crab, Harrisburg; Jesse Thomas, Creswell

First Team — Kai Apo, 12, Creswell; Dalton Dewey, 12, Creswell; Alex Farnsworth, 11, La Pine; Tyler Frieze, 12, Creswell; Max Smith, 11, Pleasant Hill; Kobi Williamson, 12, Santiam Christian.

Second Team — Austin Gabriel, 12, Creswell; Jayden Casarez, 11 Pleasant Hill; Ben Galceran, 12, Santiam Christian; Amar Rupnawar, 12, Pleasant Hill; Tyler Thompson, 12, Harrisburg; Levi Villers, 11, Santiam Christian.

Honorable Mention — Aiden Brown, 10, La Pine; Payden Criddle, 11, Creswell; Reece hardy, 12, Pleasant Hill; Jack Meadows, 12, Harrisburg; Triton Notary, 12, La Pine; Wyatt Perry, 12, Harrisburg

Girls Basketball

5A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Silverton 73, No. 8 Ridgeview 26

No. 5 Crater 48, No. 4 Churchill 46

No. 3 Wilsonville 49, No. 6 Lebanon 29

No. 2 La Salle Prep, No. 7 Corvallis, late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PDT

———

NBA Conference Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½

Boston 43 21 .672 9½

Miami 41 23 .641 11½

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Phila. 38 26 .594 14½

Orlando 30 35 .462 23

Brooklyn 29 34 .460 23

Washington 24 40 .375 28½

Charlotte 22 42 .344 30½

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 20 45 .308 33

Detroit 20 45 .308 33

Atlanta 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½

Denver 43 21 .672 7

Utah 41 23 .641 9

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 10

Houston 40 24 .625 10

Dallas 39 27 .591 12

Memphis 32 33 .492 18½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 22

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Portland 28 37 .431 22½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 22½

Phoenix 26 38 .406 24

Minnesota 19 45 .297 31

Golden State 15 49 .234 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday’s Late Games

Denver 109, Milwaukee 95

Toronto 101, Utah 92

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 114, Indiana 111

Washington 122, New York 115

Houston 117, Minnesota 111

San Antonio 119, Dallas 109

Chicago 108, Cleveland 103

Orlando 120, Memphis 115

Phoenix at Portland, late

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Phila., 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES

———

TOURNAMENT

America East Conference

Semifinals

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

Atlantic Coast Conference

First Round

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

Colonial Athletic Association

Championship

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

Horizon League

Championship

Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43

Iona 70 Canisius 60

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64

Howard 70, South Carolina State 63

Northeast Conference

Championship

Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference

First Round

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60

Southern (NO) 67, Alabama St. 53

Texas Southern 75, Grambling State 62

Summit League

Championship

North Dakota State 89, North Dakota 53

West Coast Conference

Championship

Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66

Women’s college

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES

———

Big Sky Conference

Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65

Idaho 56, Portland State 54

Big South Conference

First Round

SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46

Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73

Big West Conference

First Round

Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48

Horizon League

Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena 58, Canisius 48

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard 79, SC State 72.

Southwestern Athletic Conference

First Round

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53

Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55

Summit League

Championship

South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50

South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71

West Coast Conference

Championship

Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT

Baseball

MLB

Monday’s Late Games

Oakland 5, Texas 0

Milwaukee 2, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4

Boston 3, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

Phila. 5, Minnesota 1

Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0

Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3

Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5

Baltimore 6, Atlanta (ss) 3

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Games

Gonzaga 15, Washington St. 3

San Jose St. at California, late

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 5, South Dakota 0

St. Joseph’s at Arizona, late

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PDT

———

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188

N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220

San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220

Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Late Games

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late

Ottawa at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2

New York 1 0 1 4 4 3

Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3

Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3

Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3

New England 0 1 1 1 2 3

Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2

Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5

Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3

NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1

Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3

Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2

LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3

Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3

Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3

Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2

San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7

Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

FC Dallas at NY City FC, 9:30 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Miami, 11:30 a.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.

Real SL at Columbus, 2 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New England, 10:30 a.m.

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at NY City FC, 9:30 a.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 11 a.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, noon

Montreal at Minnesota, noon

Atlanta at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 5 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.

New England at Real SL, 6 p.m.

Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

DC 3 2 .600 82 89

St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77

New York 3 2 .600 79 85

Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111

Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102

Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122

Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

Saturday’s Games

Houston at New York, 11 a.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at DC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optined LHP Keegan Akin to the Norfolk Tides (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber; INFs Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes; OFs Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Erie (EL). Optioned RHP Franklin Perez to Lakeland (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Gerson Moreno and Wladmir Pinto; LHPs Joey Wentz and C Cooper Johnson and C Jhon Nunez to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYA:S — Optioned LHP Foster Griffin, OF Nick Heath and C Meibrys Viloria to Omaha Storm Chasers (PCL) and INF Jeison Guzman to Wilmington. Re-assigned RHPs Ofreidy Gomez and Arnaldo Hernandez, LHP Jake Kalish, C MJ Melendez, Sebastian Rivero, INF Gabriel Cancel, Kevin Merrell and Emamanuel Rivera to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and LHP Nick Margevicius to Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned OFs Rymer Liriano and Julio Rodriguez; C Joseph Odon and C Joe Hudson; LHP Manny Banuelos to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned INFs Carlos Asuaje, Trent Glambrone and Corban Joseph; OF Noel Cuevas to minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea; INF Zack Short to Iowa (PCL). Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Tennessee (SL). Re-assigned RHP Michael Rucker to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.

CINCINNATI REDS — Re-assigned RHPs Tejay Antone, David Carpenter, Ryan Hendrix, Tony Santillan, LHP Nick Lodolo, C Chris Okey, INFs Jonathan India and Blake Trahan, OFs Stuart Fairchild and Boog Powell to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Corey Ray and RHP Trey Supak to minor league camp. Re-assigned INF Lucas Erceg; C Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry; LHPs Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small; RHPs Thomas Jankins, Drew Rasmussen and Miguel Sanchez to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Enderson Franco and OF Joe McCarthy to Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned IF Cristhian Adames and C Joey Bart to minor league camp. Claimed OF Jose Siri of waivers from Seattle. Placed C Aramis Garcia on 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released L Christian Kirksey.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Ka’imi Fairbairn and TE Darren Fells to contract extensions.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Reggie Gilbert to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton Devils (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Efrain Juarez to coaching staff.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Aquired D Jason Pendant from FC Sochaux-Montibellard.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Alex Huettel as offensive line coach.

