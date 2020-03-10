scoreboard

On deck
Boys basketball: 5A state championships at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, quarterfinals, Crook County vs. Churchill, 1:30 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Mountain Valley Conference All-League Teams
Player of the Year — Tyler Frieze, Creswell
Co-Coaches of the Year — Terry Crab, Harrisburg; Jesse Thomas, Creswell
First Team — Kai Apo, 12, Creswell; Dalton Dewey, 12, Creswell; Alex Farnsworth, 11, La Pine; Tyler Frieze, 12, Creswell; Max Smith, 11, Pleasant Hill; Kobi Williamson, 12, Santiam Christian.
Second Team — Austin Gabriel, 12, Creswell; Jayden Casarez, 11 Pleasant Hill; Ben Galceran, 12, Santiam Christian; Amar Rupnawar, 12, Pleasant Hill; Tyler Thompson, 12, Harrisburg; Levi Villers, 11, Santiam Christian.
Honorable Mention — Aiden Brown, 10, La Pine; Payden Criddle, 11, Creswell; Reece hardy, 12, Pleasant Hill; Jack Meadows, 12, Harrisburg; Triton Notary, 12, La Pine; Wyatt Perry, 12, Harrisburg
Girls Basketball
5A State Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Silverton 73, No. 8 Ridgeview 26
No. 5 Crater 48, No. 4 Churchill 46
No. 3 Wilsonville 49, No. 6 Lebanon 29
No. 2 La Salle Prep, No. 7 Corvallis, late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PDT
———
NBA Conference Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 23 .641 11½
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 38 26 .594 14½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Brooklyn 29 34 .460 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 22 42 .344 30½
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 20 45 .308 33
Detroit 20 45 .308 33
Atlanta 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½
Denver 43 21 .672 7
Utah 41 23 .641 9
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 10
Houston 40 24 .625 10
Dallas 39 27 .591 12
Memphis 32 33 .492 18½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 22
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Portland 28 37 .431 22½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22½
Phoenix 26 38 .406 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 31
Golden State 15 49 .234 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Late Games
Denver 109, Milwaukee 95
Toronto 101, Utah 92
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 114, Indiana 111
Washington 122, New York 115
Houston 117, Minnesota 111
San Antonio 119, Dallas 109
Chicago 108, Cleveland 103
Orlando 120, Memphis 115
Phoenix at Portland, late
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Phila., 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES
———
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
Semifinals
Vermont 81, UMBC 74
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round
Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72
North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56
Colonial Athletic Association
Championship
Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61
Horizon League
Championship
Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round
Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43
Iona 70 Canisius 60
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64
Howard 70, South Carolina State 63
Northeast Conference
Championship
Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67
Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60
Southern (NO) 67, Alabama St. 53
Texas Southern 75, Grambling State 62
Summit League
Championship
North Dakota State 89, North Dakota 53
West Coast Conference
Championship
Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66
Women’s college
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES
———
Big Sky Conference
Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62
Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65
Idaho 56, Portland State 54
Big South Conference
First Round
SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57
UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46
Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73
Big West Conference
First Round
Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48
Horizon League
Championship
IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round
Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60
Siena 58, Canisius 48
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50
Howard 79, SC State 72.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53
Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54
Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55
Summit League
Championship
South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64
Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50
South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71
West Coast Conference
Championship
Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT
Baseball
MLB
Monday’s Late Games
Oakland 5, Texas 0
Milwaukee 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4
Boston 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
Phila. 5, Minnesota 1
Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0
Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3
Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5
Baltimore 6, Atlanta (ss) 3
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Games
Gonzaga 15, Washington St. 3
San Jose St. at California, late
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona St. 5, South Dakota 0
St. Joseph’s at Arizona, late
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PDT
———
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Late Games
Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late
Ottawa at Anaheim, late
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
FC Dallas at NY City FC, 9:30 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Miami, 11:30 a.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.
Real SL at Columbus, 2 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland at New England, 10:30 a.m.
New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Vancouver at NY City FC, 9:30 a.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 11 a.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, noon
Montreal at Minnesota, noon
Atlanta at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 5 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.
New England at Real SL, 6 p.m.
Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119
Saturday’s Games
Houston at New York, 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at DC, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optined LHP Keegan Akin to the Norfolk Tides (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber; INFs Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes; OFs Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Erie (EL). Optioned RHP Franklin Perez to Lakeland (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Gerson Moreno and Wladmir Pinto; LHPs Joey Wentz and C Cooper Johnson and C Jhon Nunez to minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYA:S — Optioned LHP Foster Griffin, OF Nick Heath and C Meibrys Viloria to Omaha Storm Chasers (PCL) and INF Jeison Guzman to Wilmington. Re-assigned RHPs Ofreidy Gomez and Arnaldo Hernandez, LHP Jake Kalish, C MJ Melendez, Sebastian Rivero, INF Gabriel Cancel, Kevin Merrell and Emamanuel Rivera to minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and LHP Nick Margevicius to Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned OFs Rymer Liriano and Julio Rodriguez; C Joseph Odon and C Joe Hudson; LHP Manny Banuelos to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned INFs Carlos Asuaje, Trent Glambrone and Corban Joseph; OF Noel Cuevas to minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea; INF Zack Short to Iowa (PCL). Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Tennessee (SL). Re-assigned RHP Michael Rucker to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.
CINCINNATI REDS — Re-assigned RHPs Tejay Antone, David Carpenter, Ryan Hendrix, Tony Santillan, LHP Nick Lodolo, C Chris Okey, INFs Jonathan India and Blake Trahan, OFs Stuart Fairchild and Boog Powell to minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Corey Ray and RHP Trey Supak to minor league camp. Re-assigned INF Lucas Erceg; C Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry; LHPs Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small; RHPs Thomas Jankins, Drew Rasmussen and Miguel Sanchez to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Enderson Franco and OF Joe McCarthy to Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned IF Cristhian Adames and C Joey Bart to minor league camp. Claimed OF Jose Siri of waivers from Seattle. Placed C Aramis Garcia on 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released L Christian Kirksey.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Ka’imi Fairbairn and TE Darren Fells to contract extensions.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Reggie Gilbert to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton Devils (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Efrain Juarez to coaching staff.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Aquired D Jason Pendant from FC Sochaux-Montibellard.
COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named Alex Huettel as offensive line coach.
