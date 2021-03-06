scoreboard

Prep sports
Football
Friday’s Late Games
Molalla 21, Madras 0
Crook County 18, North Marion 7
La Pine26, Siuslaw 24
Pleasant Hill 20, Sisters 6
Culver 8, Santiam 0
Gilchrist 7, Triangle Lake 0
Saturday’s Games
Redmond 35, Bend 0
Ridgeview 33, Putnam 0
Mountain View vs. Summit, late
Volleyball
Friday’s Late Games
Bend 3, Sisters 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-22)
Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-6)
Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-12)
Saturday Games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15)
Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, ppd.
Central Christian 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-11)
Central Christian vs. Gilchrist, late
Gilchrist vs. Trinity Lutheran, late
Boys soccer
Friday’s Late Games
Sisters 8, Crook County 0
North Clackamas Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0
Saturday’s Games
Bend vs. Summit, ppd
La Pine vs. East Linn Christian, late
Girls soccer
Saturday’s Games
Summit 3, Mountain View 0
Sisters vs. Philomath/Monroe, late
La Pine 1, Santiam Christian 1
Basketball
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Games in Las Vegas
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Late Game
(3)UCLA 58, (2)Arizona 49
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday’s Game
(1)Stanford vs. (3)UCLA, 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 UConn 77, St John’s 41
No. 16 Georgia 74, No. 2 Texas A&M 68
No. 3 NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61
No. 5 Louisville 72, Syracuse 59
No. 6 Baylor 93, Kansas 67
No. 7 South Carolina 67, No. 14 Tennessee 52
No. 8 Maryland 88, Penn St. 61
No. 10 Indiana 74, Purdue 59
No. 12 Michigan 63, Northwestern 58
Omaha 52, No. 21 South Dakota St. 40
No. 23 Missouri St. 85, Evansville 44
Villanova 78, No. 25 DePaul 72, OT
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783
Southern Cal 15 5 .750 21 6 .778
Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
UCLA 13 6 .684 17 8 .680
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Utah 8 11 .421 11 12 .478
Arizona St. 7 10 .412 10 13 .435
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296
Saturday’s Games
Utah 98, Arizona St. 59
Southern Cal 64, UCLA 63
Sunday’s Games
Oregon at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio St. 68
No. 17 Oklahoma St. 85, No. 6 West Virginia 80
No. 8 Alabama 89, Georgia 79
Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52
Notre Dame 83, No. 11 Florida St. 73
No. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80
No. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73
No. 20 Loyola Chicago 65, Indiana St. 49
No. 21 Virginia 68, Louisville 58
No. 22 Virginia Tech at NC State, ccd.
No. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Miami 18 18 .500 6
Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Indiana 16 19 .457 7½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 14 20 .412 9
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 26 .278 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 24 11 .686 2½
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 14 .563 7
Dallas 18 16 .529 8
Golden State 19 18 .514 8½
Memphis 16 16 .500 9
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Sacramento 14 22 .389 13
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Sunday
2021 All-Star Game
Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, 5 p.m., Atlanta
Golf
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores
Saturday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
Third Round
Lee Westwood 69-71-65—205
Bryson DeChambeau 67-71-68—206
Corey Conners 66-69-71—206
Keegan Bradley 69-74-64—207
Jordan Spieth 70-69-68—207
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-68—208
Doug Ghim 71-73-65—209
Jazz Janewattananond 75-65-69—209
Richy Werenski 71-69-69—209
Rory McIlroy 66-71-72—209
Tyrrell Hatton 77-67-66—210. Charley Hoffman, 71-72-67—210. Jason Day, 70-72-68—210. Jason Kokrak, 68-73-69—210. Chris Kirk, 71-70-69—210. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-70-70—210. Lanto Griffin, 69-68-73—210. Andrew Putnam, 70-72-69—211. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 69-71-71—211. Paul Casey, 70-69-72—211. Sungjae Im, 69-70-72—211.
Denny McCarthy, 72-73-67—212. Kristoffer Ventura, 75-70-67—212. Kevin Kisner, 73-72-67—212. Branden Grace, 74-71-67—212. Danny Willett, 73-71-68—212. Max Homa, 70-70-72—212. Martin Laird, 69-67-76—212.
Emiliano Grillo, 71-74-68—213. Padraig Harrington, 70-74-69—213. Keith Mitchell, 73-71-69—213. Alex Noren, 72-71-70—213. Ian Poulter, 70-73-70—213. Will Zalatoris, 73-68-72—213. Cameron Tringale, 70-75-69—214. Hideki Matsuyama, 75-70-69—214. Patrick Rodgers, 73-72-69—214. Harold Varner III, 72-72-70—214. Brendan Steele, 71-72-71—214. Harris English, 73-70-71—214. Viktor Hovland, 69-68-77—214.
Tyler Duncan, 72-72-71—215. Jason Dufner, 74-70-71—215. Bo Hoag, 74-70-71—215. Brendon Todd, 74-70-71—215. Danny Lee, 73-71-71—215. Matt Wallace, 70-73-72—215. Maverick McNealy, 71-72-72—215. Bernd Wiesberger, 72-71-72—215.
Pat Perez, 75-71-70—216. Charles Howell III, 74-72-70—216. Zach Johnson, 74-70-72—216. Sebastián Muñoz, 68-76-72—216. Will Gordon, 72-72-72—216. Talor Gooch, 73-73-71—217. John Huh, 74-71-72—217. Mark Hubbard, 71-74-72—217. Chez Reavie, 74-70-73—217. Steve Stricker, 72-71-74—217. Byeong Hun An, 68-74-75—217.
Erik van Rooyen, 72-74-72—218. Lucas Glover, 72-74-72—218. Patton Kizzire, 76-69-73—218. Russell Knox, 74-71-73—218. Luke List, 71-72-75—218. Robert MacIntyre, 71-71-76—218. Kevin Na, 71-71-76—218. Henrik Norlander, 71-75-74—220. Brandt Snedeker, 75-71-75—221. Victor Perez, 69-74-78—221. Rickie Fowler, 76-70-76—222. Doc Redman, 73-73-76—222.
LPGA Tour
Drive On Championship Scores
Saturday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
Third Round
Austin Ernst 67-67-69—203
Jennifer Kupcho 67-67-70—204
Albane Valenzuela 70-73-66—209
Patty Tavatanakit 70-70-69—209
Jenny Coleman 70-69-70—209
Danielle Kang 72-70-69—211
Carlota Ciganda 71-65-75—211
In Gee Chun 70-73-69—212
Brittany Altomare 70-73-69—212
Ashleigh Buhai 70-70-72—212
Hee Young Park, 73-72-68—213. Jennifer Chang, 73-71-69—213. Jessica Korda, 69-75-69—213. Cheyenne Knight, 71-70-72—213. Lydia Ko, 69-72-72—213. Leona Maguire, 69-71-73—213. Nelly Korda, 67-70-76—213. Jeongeun Lee6, 69-77-68—214. Charley Hull, 74-70-70—214. Mel Reid, 70-74-70—214. Katherine Kirk, 69-72-73—214. Megan Khang, 69-72-73—214. Jaye Marie Green, 68-72-74—214.
Haeji Kang, 73-72-70—215. Aditi Ashok, 72-73-70—215. Elizabeth Szokol, 72-73-70—215. Perrine Delacour, 71-74-70—215. Caroline Masson, 70-75-70—215. Sophia Popov, 74-70-71—215. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 73-71-71—215. Sei Young Kim, 72-70-73—215. Jennifer Song, 70-72-73—215. Lindy Duncan, 69-73-73—215. Gaby Lopez, 69-72-74—215.
Nicole Broch Larsen, 72-74-70—216. Kristen Gillman, 75-70-71—216. Angel Yin, 71-74-71—216. Ally Ewing, 71-73-72—216. Cristie Kerr, 74-69-73—216. Bronte Law, 70-73-73—216. Ryann O’Toole, 71-71-74—216. Jing Yan, 68-74-74—216.
Sung Hyun Park, 73-73-71—217. Stephanie Meadow, 71-75-71—217. Jaclyn Lee, 74-71-72—217. Brooke M. Henderson, 74-69-74—217. Lexi Thompson, 74-69-74—217. Mariah Stackhouse, 69-74-74—217. Xiyu Lin, 72-70-75—217. Yu Liu, 70-70-77—217. Georgia Hall, 74-72-72—218. Jane Park, 70-76-72—218. Sarah Kemp, 72-72-74—218.
Haley Moore, 75-71-73—219. Jenny Shin, 74-72-73—219. Lindsey Weaver, 72-74-73—219. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-74-74—219. Anna Nordqvist, 74-70-75—219. Tiffany Joh, 73-71-75—219. Stacy Lewis, 71-73-75—219. Annie Park, 71-72-76—219.
Cydney Clanton, 74-72-74—220. Wichanee Meechai, 73-73-74—220. Daniela Darquea, 72-74-74—220. Dana Finkelstein, 75-70-75—220. Laura Davies, 75-69-76—220. Dani Holmqvist, 70-76-75—221. Eun-Hee Ji, 75-70-76—221. Mi Jung Hur, 69-72-80—221. Yealimi Noh, 74-72-76—222. Mina Harigae, 74-71-77—222.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 24 14 6 4 32 68 54
Washington 23 13 6 4 30 76 75
Boston 21 13 5 3 29 65 53
Philadelphia 21 12 6 3 27 70 66
Pittsburgh 23 13 9 1 27 72 74
N.Y. Rangers 22 10 9 3 23 65 58
New Jersey 20 7 11 2 16 50 66
Buffalo 22 6 13 3 15 50 70
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 22 16 4 2 34 77 45
Florida 23 15 4 4 34 78 66
Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 81 62
Chicago 25 13 7 5 31 79 74
Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85
Nashville 24 10 14 0 20 57 79
Dallas 19 7 8 4 18 53 50
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 20 15 4 1 31 66 45
St. Louis 24 14 8 2 30 78 75
Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 68 55
Minnesota 22 13 8 1 27 69 60
Arizona 24 11 10 3 25 65 73
Los Angeles 22 9 8 5 23 64 62
Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76
San Jose 21 8 10 3 19 63 82
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63
Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69
Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78
Calgary 24 11 11 2 24 66 73
Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93
Ottawa 26 8 17 1 17 70 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Games
St. Louis 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Arizona 1
Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT
Colorado 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3
Florida 6, Nashville 2
Montreal 7, Winnipeg 1
Arizona 5, Minnesota 2
Vancouver 4, Toronto 2
Dallas 5, Columbus 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 4, OT
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
Florida at Carolina, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 2 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Las Vegas Lineup
After Saturday qualifying
Race Sunday in Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 2, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 3, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 4, (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota. 5, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.
6, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 7, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 8, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 9, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 10, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.
11, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 12, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 13, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 14, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 15, (22) Joey Logano, Ford.
16, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 17, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet. 18, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 19, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 20, (41) Cole Custer, Ford.
21, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 22, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet. 23, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 24, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 25, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.
26, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 27, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 28, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 29, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 30, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.
31, (53) Garrett Smithley, Ford. 32, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 33, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet. 34, (78) BJ McLeod, Ford. 35, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.
36, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 37, (15) Joey Gase, Chevrolet. 38, (66) Timmy Hill, Ford.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Boston. Designated RHP Jacob Waguespack for assignment.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Jordan Humphreys off waivers from San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarez to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Washington F Tom Wilson seven games for boarding Boston D Brandon Carlo in the first period during Friday’s game.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Travis Barron and RW Nick Henry from minor league taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from the minor league taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES DUCKS — Recalled D Cole Hults and Markus Phillips from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Recalled RW Mathieu Olivier and D Alexandre Carrier from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Graeme Clarke to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled Gs Adam Huska and Keith Kinkaid, Ds K’Andre Miller and Libo Hajek and RW Ty Ronning from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve. Placed D Colton Parayko on injured reserve.
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed MF Osvaldo Alonso to a new one-year contract.
