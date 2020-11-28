scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
———
Friday’s Late Game
Colorado 76, Kansas St. 58
Saturday’s Games
Cal St. Fullerton at Washington, ccd.
Southern Cal 76, Montana 62
Eastern Washington at Washington St., late
Sunday’s Games
Houston Baptist at No. 18 Arizona St., 1 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor at Washington, 3 p.m.
Texas-El Paso at Arizona, ccd.
TOP 25 SCORES
——
Saturday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 112, Louisiana 82
Virginia Tech 81, No. 3 Villanova 73
No. 9 Duke 81, Coppin St. 71
No. 13 Michigan St. 80, Notre Dame 70
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
———
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 88, Air Force 46
No. 10 Oregon 116, Seattle 51
No. 18 Oregon St. 88, Montana Western 54
Washington 77, BYU 48
Saturday’s Boxscores
No. 10 Oregon 116, Seattle 51
SEATTLE (0-2)
Ezeonu 2-4 2-2 6, Vice-Neat 0-7 0-0 0, Phillips 3-11 0-0 6, Calhoun 2-15 0-0 5, Williams 5-9 9-11 20, Rahon 0-3 0-0 0, Schoenhofer 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 4-5 1-2 9, Jagger 1-4 1-2 3, Korolenko 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Sauvage 0-0 0-0 0, Tarasow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 13-17 51.
OREGON (1-0)
Boley 4-9 0-1 8, Prince 8-11 1-1 17, Mikesell 9-11 2-2 28, Paopao 2-4 0-0 5, Shelley 0-5 0-0 0, Giomi 6-8 3-6 15, Sabally 3-5 4-6 10, Chavez 3-7 5-5 11, Dugalic 2-7 0-0 4, Parrish 2-7 3-3 7, Scherr 3-5 2-2 9, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-81 20-26 116.
Seattle 14 11 16 10 — 51
Oregon 39 32 23 22 — 116
3-Point Goals—Seattle 2-21 (Vice-Neat 0-4, Phillips 0-4, Calhoun 1-7, Williams 1-1, Rahon 0-2, Schoenhofer 0-1, Korolenko 0-1, Tarasow 0-1), Oregon 10-31 (Boley 0-4, Mikesell 8-10, Paopao 1-2, Shelley 0-5, Chavez 0-2, Dugalic 0-4, Parrish 0-2, Scherr 1-2). Assists—Seattle 10 (Calhoun 5), Oregon 22 (Paopao 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Seattle 28 (Vice-Neat 2-4), Oregon 58 (Giomi 5-13). Total Fouls—Seattle 20, Oregon 18. Technical Fouls—None.
Sunday’s Games
xNorthern Arizona at No. 7 Arizona, 11 a.m.
xUC Riverside at Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
xNo. 9 UCLA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
Idaho at No. 18 Oregon St., ccd.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina 81, South Dakota 71
No. 3 UConn vs. Quinnipiac, ccd.
No. 5 Louisville at Cincinnati, ccd.
No. 6 Mississippi St. vs. Maine, ccd.
No. 24 Missouri St. 81, No. 12 Maryland 72
No. 13 Texas A&M 93, No. 19 DePaul 91
No. 14 Arkansas 86, Florida Gulf Coast 80
South Dakota St. 76, No. 15 Iowa St. 69
Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202
New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238
N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214
Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276
Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Phila. 3 6 1 .350 220 254
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222
Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253
Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at New England, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Seattle at Phila., 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Raiders 3 3 531/2 FALCONS
Cards 21/2 2 491/2 PATRIOTS
Giants 41/2 6 44 BENGALS
Browns 7 7 481/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 41/2 3 50 Panthers
COLTS 31/2 3 511/2 Titans
BILLS 51/2 41/2 521/2 Chargers
Dolphins 7 7 441/2 JETS
Saints 51/2 6 421/2 BRONCOS
RAMS 7 61/2 451/2 49ers
Chiefs 31/2 3 561/2 BUCS
PACKERS 81/2 91/2 44 Bears
Monday
Seahawks 6 51/2 49 EAGLES
Tuesday (Write-in Game)
STEELERS 31/2 8 411/2 Ravens
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89
Conference All Games
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Arizona 0 2 57 78 0 2 57 78
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57
———
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at No. 18 Southern Cal, ccd.
Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10
Washington 24, Utah 21
UCLA 27, Arizona 10
Sunday’s Game
Utah at Arizona St., ccd.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
No. 3 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17
No. 4 Ohio St. (4-0) at Illinois, ccd.
No. 5 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10
No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0) at Temple, ccd.
Michigan St. 29, No. 8 Northwestern 20
No. 9 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16
No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2) at West Virginia, ppd.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1) vs. Minnesota, ccd.
No. 20 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas St. 14
No. 23 Oklahoma St. 50, Texas Tech 44
No. 25 Tulsa (5-1) at Houston, ppd.
EAST
Boston Coll. 34, Louisville 27
Buffalo 70, Kent St. 41
Memphis 10, Navy 7
NC State 36, Syracuse 29
SOUTH
App. St. 47, Troy 10
E. Carolina 52, SMU 38
Georgia St. 30, Ga. Southern 24
Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33
Louisiana-Lafayette 70, La.-Monroe 20
Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 24
MIDWEST
Ball St. 27, Toledo 24
Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7
Michigan St. 29, Northwestrn 20
Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0
Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10
Penn St. 27, Michigan 17
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30
W. Michigan 30, N. Illinois 27
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 32, Kansas St. 31
South Ala. 38, Arkansas St. 31
UTSA 49, North Texas 17
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Sunday’s Games
Game 1: Orlando City vs. New England, noon
Game 2: Columbus vs. Nashville, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas vs. Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 6 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Sam Troyer.
NEW JERSEY JACKELS — Signed RHP John Hayes to a contract extension.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C/1B Cole Warken.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Jahlil Tripp.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G D.J. Augustin.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Cassius Winston to a two-way contract. Signed F Yoeli Childs, G Caleb Homesley and G Marlon Taylor to exhibit 10 contracts.
FOOTBALL
NFL — Announced that DB Tyrique McGhee has been suspended without pay for two games Angeles Rams’ practice squad, has been suspended without pay for two games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Zach Allen from injured reserve/designated to return list. Signed TE Evan Baylis from practice squad. Placed TE Darrell Daniels and DL Josh Mauro on injured reserve. Promoted DL Michael Dogde, RB D.J. Foster and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Kris Dunn. Promoted RB Tony James from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS Signed WR Dex Bryant.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR John Brown and OG Cody Ford on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Jalen Davis from practice squad. Activated WR Auden Tate and C B.J. Finney ffrom the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Kevin Hogan to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn, DT Joey Ivie and DE Cameron Malveaux from practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LT Garett Bolles to a four-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted LB DeJon Harris and RB Mike Weber from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OG Andrew Norwell on injured reserve. Signed RB Craig Reynolds.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived S Tedric Thompson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated RB Austin Ekeler from injured reserve. Waived DE Jessie Lemonier.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed ILB Natrez Patrick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted LS Andrew DePaola and TE Brandon Dillon from practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence from the practice squad. Placed RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis, OL Isaiah Wynn and TE Jake Burt on injured reserve. Activated OL Justin Herron from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Tae Crowder and S Xavier McKinney from injured reserve. Activated K Graham Gano from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed ILB Patrick Onwuasor on injured reserve. Signed C James Murray.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OG Sua Opeta on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Raheem Mostert, CB Richard Sherman and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from injured reserve. Activated LB Joe Walker, T Trent Williams, OL Tony Bergstrom, DL Darrion Daniels and DL Willie Henry Jr. from reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Alex Barrett from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Jack Cichy from injured reserve. Placed C A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Brooks Reed to the practice squad. Signed LS Matt Overton from the practice squad. Promoted LB Will Compton and OLB Tuzar Skipper from the practice squad. Activated P Brett Kern and CB Tye Smith from injured reserve. Activated LB David Long from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
JACKSONVILLE — Released G Max Milosek.
ALLEN — Released D Cody Corbett. Signed F Braylon Shmyr to training camp roster.
RAPID CITY — Added F Brennan Saulnier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.