scoreboard

Basketball

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

California 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

———

Friday’s Late Game

Colorado 76, Kansas St. 58

Saturday’s Games

Cal St. Fullerton at Washington, ccd.

Southern Cal 76, Montana 62

Eastern Washington at Washington St., late

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at No. 18 Arizona St., 1 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at Washington, 3 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Arizona, ccd.

TOP 25 SCORES

——

Saturday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 112, Louisiana 82

Virginia Tech 81, No. 3 Villanova 73

No. 9 Duke 81, Coppin St. 71

No. 13 Michigan St. 80, Notre Dame 70

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 .000

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

———

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 88, Air Force 46

No. 10 Oregon 116, Seattle 51

No. 18 Oregon St. 88, Montana Western 54

Washington 77, BYU 48

Saturday’s Boxscores

No. 10 Oregon 116, Seattle 51

SEATTLE (0-2)

Ezeonu 2-4 2-2 6, Vice-Neat 0-7 0-0 0, Phillips 3-11 0-0 6, Calhoun 2-15 0-0 5, Williams 5-9 9-11 20, Rahon 0-3 0-0 0, Schoenhofer 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 4-5 1-2 9, Jagger 1-4 1-2 3, Korolenko 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Sauvage 0-0 0-0 0, Tarasow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 13-17 51.

OREGON (1-0)

Boley 4-9 0-1 8, Prince 8-11 1-1 17, Mikesell 9-11 2-2 28, Paopao 2-4 0-0 5, Shelley 0-5 0-0 0, Giomi 6-8 3-6 15, Sabally 3-5 4-6 10, Chavez 3-7 5-5 11, Dugalic 2-7 0-0 4, Parrish 2-7 3-3 7, Scherr 3-5 2-2 9, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-81 20-26 116.

Seattle 14 11 16 10 — 51

Oregon 39 32 23 22 — 116

3-Point Goals—Seattle 2-21 (Vice-Neat 0-4, Phillips 0-4, Calhoun 1-7, Williams 1-1, Rahon 0-2, Schoenhofer 0-1, Korolenko 0-1, Tarasow 0-1), Oregon 10-31 (Boley 0-4, Mikesell 8-10, Paopao 1-2, Shelley 0-5, Chavez 0-2, Dugalic 0-4, Parrish 0-2, Scherr 1-2). Assists—Seattle 10 (Calhoun 5), Oregon 22 (Paopao 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Seattle 28 (Vice-Neat 2-4), Oregon 58 (Giomi 5-13). Total Fouls—Seattle 20, Oregon 18. Technical Fouls—None.

Sunday’s Games

xNorthern Arizona at No. 7 Arizona, 11 a.m.

xUC Riverside at Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

xNo. 9 UCLA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Idaho at No. 18 Oregon St., ccd.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina 81, South Dakota 71

No. 3 UConn vs. Quinnipiac, ccd.

No. 5 Louisville at Cincinnati, ccd.

No. 6 Mississippi St. vs. Maine, ccd.

No. 24 Missouri St. 81, No. 12 Maryland 72

No. 13 Texas A&M 93, No. 19 DePaul 91

No. 14 Arkansas 86, Florida Gulf Coast 80

South Dakota St. 76, No. 15 Iowa St. 69

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202

New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238

N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208

Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259

Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297

Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174

Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261

Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195

Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214

Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276

Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267

L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243

Phila. 3 6 1 .350 220 254

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222

Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253

Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272

Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192

Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287

Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at New England, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Seattle at Phila., 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Raiders 3 3 531/2 FALCONS

Cards 21/2 2 491/2 PATRIOTS

Giants 41/2 6 44 BENGALS

Browns 7 7 481/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 41/2 3 50 Panthers

COLTS 31/2 3 511/2 Titans

BILLS 51/2 41/2 521/2 Chargers

Dolphins 7 7 441/2 JETS

Saints 51/2 6 421/2 BRONCOS

RAMS 7 61/2 451/2 49ers

Chiefs 31/2 3 561/2 BUCS

PACKERS 81/2 91/2 44 Bears

Monday

Seahawks 6 51/2 49 EAGLES

Tuesday (Write-in Game)

STEELERS 31/2 8 411/2 Ravens

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69

Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119

Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130

Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71

Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93

California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

Conference All Games

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84

Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74

UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106

Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28

Arizona 0 2 57 78 0 2 57 78

Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

———

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at No. 18 Southern Cal, ccd.

Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10

Washington 24, Utah 21

UCLA 27, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Game

Utah at Arizona St., ccd.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

No. 3 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17

No. 4 Ohio St. (4-0) at Illinois, ccd.

No. 5 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7

No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10

No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0) at Temple, ccd.

Michigan St. 29, No. 8 Northwestern 20

No. 9 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2) at West Virginia, ppd.

No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11

No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1) vs. Minnesota, ccd.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas St. 14

No. 23 Oklahoma St. 50, Texas Tech 44

No. 25 Tulsa (5-1) at Houston, ppd.

EAST

Boston Coll. 34, Louisville 27

Buffalo 70, Kent St. 41

Memphis 10, Navy 7

NC State 36, Syracuse 29

SOUTH

App. St. 47, Troy 10

E. Carolina 52, SMU 38

Georgia St. 30, Ga. Southern 24

Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33

Louisiana-Lafayette 70, La.-Monroe 20

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 24

MIDWEST

Ball St. 27, Toledo 24

Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7

Michigan St. 29, Northwestrn 20

Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0

Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10

Penn St. 27, Michigan 17

Rutgers 37, Purdue 30

W. Michigan 30, N. Illinois 27

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 32, Kansas St. 31

South Ala. 38, Arkansas St. 31

UTSA 49, North Texas 17

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Sunday’s Games

Game 1: Orlando City vs. New England, noon

Game 2: Columbus vs. Nashville, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas vs. Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 6 p.m.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Sam Troyer.

NEW JERSEY JACKELS — Signed RHP John Hayes to a contract extension.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C/1B Cole Warken.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Jahlil Tripp.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G D.J. Augustin.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Cassius Winston to a two-way contract. Signed F Yoeli Childs, G Caleb Homesley and G Marlon Taylor to exhibit 10 contracts.

FOOTBALL

NFL — Announced that DB Tyrique McGhee has been suspended without pay for two games Angeles Rams’ practice squad, has been suspended without pay for two games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Zach Allen from injured reserve/designated to return list. Signed TE Evan Baylis from practice squad. Placed TE Darrell Daniels and DL Josh Mauro on injured reserve. Promoted DL Michael Dogde, RB D.J. Foster and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed G Kris Dunn. Promoted RB Tony James from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS Signed WR Dex Bryant.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR John Brown and OG Cody Ford on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Jalen Davis from practice squad. Activated WR Auden Tate and C B.J. Finney ffrom the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Kevin Hogan to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn, DT Joey Ivie and DE Cameron Malveaux from practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LT Garett Bolles to a four-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted LB DeJon Harris and RB Mike Weber from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OG Andrew Norwell on injured reserve. Signed RB Craig Reynolds.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived S Tedric Thompson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated RB Austin Ekeler from injured reserve. Waived DE Jessie Lemonier.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed ILB Natrez Patrick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted LS Andrew DePaola and TE Brandon Dillon from practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence from the practice squad. Placed RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis, OL Isaiah Wynn and TE Jake Burt on injured reserve. Activated OL Justin Herron from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Tae Crowder and S Xavier McKinney from injured reserve. Activated K Graham Gano from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed ILB Patrick Onwuasor on injured reserve. Signed C James Murray.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OG Sua Opeta on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB Raheem Mostert, CB Richard Sherman and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from injured reserve. Activated LB Joe Walker, T Trent Williams, OL Tony Bergstrom, DL Darrion Daniels and DL Willie Henry Jr. from reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Alex Barrett from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Jack Cichy from injured reserve. Placed C A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Brooks Reed to the practice squad. Signed LS Matt Overton from the practice squad. Promoted LB Will Compton and OLB Tuzar Skipper from the practice squad. Activated P Brett Kern and CB Tye Smith from injured reserve. Activated LB David Long from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE — Released G Max Milosek.

ALLEN — Released D Cody Corbett. Signed F Braylon Shmyr to training camp roster.

RAPID CITY — Added F Brennan Saulnier.

