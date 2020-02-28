scoreboard

On deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: Class 1A state playoffs second round, Mohawk at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: OSAA State Championships at Portland (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 9 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Leeway), 10 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys basketball

Friday Scores

West Salem 54, Bend 39

Mountain View at Sprague 89, Mountain View 48

Summit 85, McKay 51

Girls basketball

Friday Scores

West Salem 65, Bend 53

Mountain View 48, Sprague 19

Summit 80, McKay 21

Wrestling

OSAA State Tournament in Portland

Local Quarterfinalists

6A

113 — Drew Jones, Mountain View; 120 —Tyson Oliver, Mountain View; 126 — Nathan Jones, Mountain View; 145 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View; 152 — Sayre Williamson, Mountain View; Carson Fassett, Mountain View; 170 — Cannon Potts, Mountain View; 182 — Nate Denney, Bend; 195 — Blake Ohlson, Mountain View; 220 — Titus Schulz, Mountain View.

Local Semifinalists

5A

106 — Mitch Warren, Crook County; Tucker Bonner, Crook County; 113— Kagen Lawrence, Redmond; 120 — Steven Ware, Crook County; 132 — Zachary Mauras, Crook County; 138 — Hunter Mode, Crook County; 145 — Dylan Lee, Redmond; 152 — Benjamin Sather, Crook County; 160 — Gavin McLean, Crook County; 182 — Kyle Knudtson, Crook County; 220 — Cole Jackson, Ridgeview.

4A

170 — Reece White, Madras

3A

106 — Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine; 120 — Dylan Mann, La Pine; 220 — Daniel Underwood, La Pine.

2A/1A

106 — Debren Sanabria, Culver; 113 — Brody Piercy, Culver; 120 — Noel Navarro, Culver; 138 — Anthony Hood, Culver; 145 — Lane Downing, Culver; 195 — Eduardo Penaloza, Culver.

Girls

100 — Olivia Flack, La Pine; 130 — Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend; 135 — Charli Stewart, Bend; Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View; 145 — Fatima Albarran, Bend; Jasmine Pedersen, Summit; 170 — Bailey Dennis, Madras

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Scores

———

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Washington 1

Houston 6, Miami 4

Phila. 6, Atlanta (ss) 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta (ss) 3

Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 4

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 1

San Francisco (ss) 3, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Seattle 6, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late

Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Thursday’s Game

Oregon St. 13, San Diego St. 1

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 9, Rutgers 2

UCLA 8, Oklahoma St. 1

UT Arlington 6, Utah 0

Oregon 6, Milwaukee 4

TCU 5, California 4

Arizona 5, Central Michigan 1

Arizona St. 13, Nebraska 5

Grand Canyon at Stanford, late

Oregon St. at San Diego St., late

Seton Hall at Souther Cal, late

UC Irvine at Washington, late

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Oregon St. 2, Hawaii 1

Friday’s Games

LSU 5, Cal 1

Oregon 12, Drake 1 (5 inn.)

Washington 3, LSU 1

Arizona 7, McNeese St. 2

Oregon 3, Tulsa 2

Arizona St. 8, Maryland 0

Texas 8, Washington 6

Arizona 2, Alabama 1

Stanford 8, Pacific 0

UCLA 10, Mount St. Mary’s 0

Wisconsin at Arizona St., late

Stanford 9, St. Francis (PA) 1

Oregon St. at Hawaii, late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 51 8 .864 —

Toronto 42 17 .712 9

Boston 41 17 .707 9½

Miami 37 22 .627 14

Phila. 37 23 .617 14½

Indiana 35 24 .593 16

Orlando 27 32 .458 24

Brooklyn 26 32 .448 24½

Washington 21 36 .368 29

Charlotte 21 38 .356 30

Chicago 20 39 .339 31

Detroit 19 41 .317 32½

Atlanta 18 43 .295 34

New York 17 42 .288 34

Cleveland 17 42 .288 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 45 12 .789 —

Denver 40 18 .690 5½

L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6½

Houston 38 20 .655 7½

Utah 36 22 .621 9½

Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 9½

Dallas 36 24 .600 10½

Memphis 28 31 .475 18

New Orleans 26 33 .441 20

Portland 26 34 .433 20½

Sacramento 25 34 .424 21

San Antonio 24 33 .421 21

Phoenix 24 35 .407 22

Minnesota 17 41 .293 28½

Golden State 12 47 .203 34

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Late Game

L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86

Friday’s Games

Orlando 136, Minnesota 125

Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118

Charlotte 99, Toronto 96

New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104

Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86

Sacramento 104, Memphis 101

Miami 126, Dallas 118

Detroit at Phoenix, late

Washington at Utah, late

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759

UCLA 11 5 .688 18 11 .621

Arizona St. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679

Colorado 10 6 .625 21 8 .724

Arizona 9 6 .600 19 9 .679

Southern Cal 9 7 .563 20 9 .690

Stanford 8 7 .533 19 9 .679

California 6 9 .400 12 16 .429

Utah 6 10 .375 15 13 .536

Washington St. 5 10 .333 14 14 .500

Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536

Washington 3 12 .200 13 15 .464

———

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal 57, Arizona 48

No. 14 Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54

UCLA 75, Arizona St. 72

Thursday’s Late Summary

No. 14 Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54

OREGON ST. (15-13)

Hollins 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 3-6 4-6 10, Tinkle 5-11 4-5 14, Reichle 3-7 2-2 11, Thompson 6-10 0-0 15, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 1-2 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-13 54.

OREGON (22-7)

Juiston 1-4 3-3 5, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Mathis 5-10 0-0 13, Pritchard 9-18 0-0 23, Richardson 6-14 0-0 15, Okoro 0-1 3-6 3, Patterson 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Dante 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-10 69.

Halftime—Oregon 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-20 (Reichle 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Hollins 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-3), Oregon 11-23 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 3-5, Mathis 3-7, Juiston 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Tinkle 10), Oregon 28 (Okoro 6). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 6), Oregon 14 (Lawson, Pritchard, Patterson 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 12, Oregon 13. A—10,098 (12,364).

Friday’s Game

Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at California, 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 4 Dayton 82, Davidson 67

EAST

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

Harvard 77, Columbia 69

Princeton 71, Brown 49

Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58

Siena 52, Marist 50

Yale 76, Penn 73

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70

Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62

MIDWEST

Ohio 76, Kent St. 69

FAR WEST

Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 15 1 .938 26 2 .929

Stanford 13 3 .813 24 4 .857

UCLA 12 4 .750 23 4 .852

Arizona 12 5 .706 23 5 .821

Arizona St. 9 7 .563 19 9 .679

Oregon St. 9 8 .529 21 8 .724

Southern Cal 7 10 .412 15 13 .536

Utah 6 11 .353 13 15 .464

Colorado 5 11 .313 16 11 .593

Washington 5 12 .294 13 15 .464

Washington St. 4 12 .250 11 17 .393

California 2 14 .125 10 17 .370

———

Friday’s Games

No. 17 Oregon St. 75, Washington 61

No. 13 Arizona 73, No. 4 Stanford 72

Southern Cal 69, Utah 66

California at No. 24 Arizona St., late

Washington St. at No. 3 Oregon, late

Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, late

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona St., 11 a.m.

California at No. 13 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington at No. 3 Oregon, noon

Washington St. at No. 17 Oregon St., noon

Colorado at Southern Cal, noon

Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39

EAST

Columbia 62, Harvard 57

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 79, OT

Providence 62, Georgetown 55

Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59

St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT

Towson 76, Delaware 66

Yale 71, Penn 54

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 67, Hofstra 63

James Madison 69, Drexel 39

UNC-Wilmington 61, Northeastern 48

William & Mary 74, Elon 61

MIDWEST

Creighton 67, Villanova 47

Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 75

IUPUI 87, Ill.-Chicago 51

Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58

Valparaiso 72, N. Iowa 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 72, UALR 54

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 65 40 13 12 92 214 167

Tampa Bay 64 40 19 5 85 226 180

Toronto 65 34 23 8 76 229 216

Florida 64 33 25 6 72 222 218

Montreal 66 29 28 9 67 199 204

Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196

Ottawa 65 22 31 12 56 174 221

Detroit 66 15 47 4 34 132 251

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 64 39 19 6 84 222 196

Philadelphia 64 37 20 7 81 215 187

Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170

N.Y. Islanders 63 35 20 8 78 181 171

Columbus 66 31 21 14 76 170 176

Carolina 63 35 24 4 74 204 179

N.Y. Rangers 64 35 25 4 74 214 198

New Jersey 63 25 27 11 61 173 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 65 38 17 10 86 209 181

Colorado 63 38 18 7 83 218 170

Dallas 64 37 21 6 80 174 164

Nashville 63 32 23 8 72 202 201

Winnipeg 66 33 27 6 72 199 195

Minnesota 64 32 25 7 71 203 202

Chicago 64 28 28 8 64 192 205

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196

Vancouver 63 34 23 6 74 209 195

Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199

Calgary 65 33 25 7 73 195 202

Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176

Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200

San Jose 64 27 33 4 58 164 209

Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Late Games

San Jose 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Columbus 0

Colorado 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Buffalo at Vegas, late

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 2 1 .667 68 46

DC 2 1 .667 67 58

New York 1 2 .333 32 59

Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68

Dallas 2 1 .667 58 45

Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71

Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

PGA Tour-Honda Classic Scores

Friday at Palm Beach Gardens Fla.

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Second Round

Brendan Steele 68-67—135

J.T. Poston 67-69—136

Luke Donald 70-66—136

Lee Westwood 67-69—136

Gary Woodland 70-67—137

Nick Watney 71-66—137

Sepp Straka 70-67—137

Cameron Davis 70-67—137

Shane Lowry 69-69—138

Sungjae Im 72-66—138

Jamie Lovemark 69-69—138

Tommy Fleetwood 70-68—138

Charl Schwartzel 69-69—138

Richy Werenski 70-68—138

Harold Varner III 69-70—139

Kevin Streelman 69-70—139

Daniel Berger 69-70—139

Russell Henley 70-69—139

Maverick McNealy 70-69—139

Robby Shelton 70-69—139

Hudson Swafford 70-69—139

Adam Long 71-68—139

Cameron Tringale 67-72—139

Mark Hubbard 69-71—140

Harris English 66-74—140

K.-H. Lee 69-71—140

Talor Gooch 71-69—140

Rory Sabbatini 71-69—140

Patrick Rodgers 69-71—140

Harry Higgs 72-68—140

Ian Poulter 70-70—140

Billy Horschel 73-67—140

Sam Burns 69-71—140

Beau Hossler 70-71—141

Grayson Murray 73-68—141

Jimmy Walker 72-69—141

Aaron Wise 71-70—141

Jhonattan Vegas 70-71—141

Kurt Kitayama 70-71—141

Fabián Gómez 72-69—141

Brice Garnett 72-69—141

Brandon Hagy 70-71—141

Tom Lewis 66-75—141

Stewart Cink 73-69—142

Patton Kizzire 70-72—142

Jason Dufner 70-72—142

Matthew Wolff 72-70—142

Brian Stuard 67-75—142

Scott Stallings 70-72—142

Sam Ryder 71-71—142

Bud Cauley 70-72—142

Vaughn Taylor 71-71—142

Wyndham Clark 68-74—142

Byeong Hun An 76-66—142

Zach Johnson 67-75—142

Ryan Palmer 70-72—142

Austin Cook 72-70—142

Hayden Buckley 72-70—142

Danny Lee 70-73—143

Michael Thompson 70-73—143

Brian Harman 71-72—143

Mackenzie Hughes 71-72—143

Chris Baker 70-73—143

Dylan Frittelli 74-69—143

Cameron Percy 69-74—143

Matt Jones 70-73—143

Matthew NeSmith 71-72—143

Kramer Hickok 73-70—143

Mark Anderson 71-72—143

Missed cut

John Huh 72-72—144

Sean O’Hair 73-71—144

Matt Wallace 71-73—144

Ted Potter, Jr. 72-72—144

T. Duncan 72-72—144

Jim Herman 74-70—144

Lucas Bjerregaard 73-71—144

Doc Redman 68-76—144

Luke List 73-71—144

C.T. Pan 72-72—144

Rickie Fowler 76-68—144

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71—144

Sebastian Cappelen 72-72—144

D.J. Trahan 74-71—145

David Hearn 74-71—145

Russell Knox 73-72—145

Daniel Wetterich 72-73—145

Adam Schenk 75-70—145

Si Woo Kim 77-68—145

Martin Trainer 72-73—145

Joaquin Niemann 74-71—145

Lucas Glover 72-73—145

Chris Kirk 72-73—145

Josh Teater 71-74—145

Kevin Tway 72-74—146

Andrew McCain 72-74—146

Denny McCarthy 73-73—146

Xinjun Zhang 73-73—146

Jim Furyk 78-68—146

Keegan Bradley 70-76—146

Justin Rose 72-74—146

Padraig Harrington 72-74—146

Chase Seiffert 74-72—146

Rob Oppenheim 71-75—146

Tom Hoge 72-75—147

Keith Mitchell 75-72—147

Scott Brown 75-72—147

Bo Hoag 75-72—147

Seung-Yul Noh 75-72—147

Kyle Stanley 73-74—147

Scott Harrington 74-74—148

Chris Stroud 72-76—148

Corey Conners 73-75—148

Brooks Koepka 74-74—148

Roger Sloan 74-74—148

Tyler McCumber 73-75—148

Vincent Whaley 75-73—148

Michael Gligic 72-76—148

Erik van Rooyen 74-74—148

Vijay Singh 76-73—149

Louis Oosthuizen 74-75—149

Joseph Bramlett 77-72—149

Chesson Hadley 71-78—149

Ryan Armour 74-75—149

Brian Gay 74-75—149

Doug Ghim 74-76—150

Zac Blair 76-74—150

Peter Malnati 74-76—150

Arjun Atwal 75-75—150

Viktor Hovland 77-73—150

Tim Wilkinson 69-81—150

Wes Roach 75-75—150

Robert Streb 77-74—151

Hank Lebioda 73-78—151

Camilo Villegas 75-77—152

Greg Chalmers 75-77—152

Emiliano Grillo 74-78—152

Bo Van Pelt 77-75—152

Ryo Ishikawa 76-77—153

Davis Love III 75-79—154

Justin Bertsch 76-79—155

Satoshi Kodaira 80-75—155

Henrik Norlander 75-81—156

Matt Every 74-85—159

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Jack McCormack assumed the role of Senior Director of Club Relations. Promoted Mike Regan to Director of Major League Operations. Promoted Mark Cacciatore to Director of Team Travel. Promoted Erin Mylett Cox to Executive Assistant/Manager of Staff Support. Promoted Edgar Barreto to Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Anthony Cerundolo as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Transitioned Mike Roose to Coordinator of Athletic Performance. Kirby Retzer will serve as Minor League Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Michael Hernandez as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Single-A Greenville. Transitioned Ricky De Luna, Strength and Conditioning for Rookie-level Gulf Coast league. Hired Jharvyn Velazquez as Dominican Summer League athletic Trainer. Promoted Patrick McLaughlin to Coordinator of Minor League Operations. Hired Stephan Aluko as Assistan of Florida Baseball Operations. Promoted Greg Rybarczyk to Director, Education and Process Analysis. Hired Jimmy O’Donnell as Assistan Baseball Analytics. Hired Jake Bruml a assistant in amateur and professional scouting. Hired Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida. Hired Kirk Fredriksson as area scout in the Mid-Atlantic. Hired Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana. Marcus Cuellar assumed the role of Coordinator of International Scouting. Hired Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano as Dominican Republec area scouts. Hired Cesar Morillo as Venezuela are scout. Hired Kyri Washington as professional scout.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Freddy Peralta on a five-year contract.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson and OL Shane Carpenter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Mikey Anderson from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Joshua Ho-Sang to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

American Hockey League

BOARD OF GOVENORS — Approved the purchase of San Antonio Rampage by the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as the relocation to Henderson, Nevada.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Patrick Griffin to a professional tryout.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Griff Jeszka to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Rey Ortiz to Charlotte Independence for 2020 USL Championship season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko to a multiyear contract extension.

ORLANDO PRIDE — M Joanna Fennema, formerly Boyles retired.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired M Janio Bikel via transfer from CSKA Sofia (First League).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.