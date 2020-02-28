scoreboard

On deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: Class 1A state playoffs second round, Mohawk at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: OSAA State Championships at Portland (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 9 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Leeway), 10 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys basketball
Friday Scores
West Salem 54, Bend 39
Mountain View at Sprague 89, Mountain View 48
Summit 85, McKay 51
Girls basketball
Friday Scores
West Salem 65, Bend 53
Mountain View 48, Sprague 19
Summit 80, McKay 21
Wrestling
OSAA State Tournament in Portland
Local Quarterfinalists
6A
113 — Drew Jones, Mountain View; 120 —Tyson Oliver, Mountain View; 126 — Nathan Jones, Mountain View; 145 — Beau Ohlson, Mountain View; 152 — Sayre Williamson, Mountain View; Carson Fassett, Mountain View; 170 — Cannon Potts, Mountain View; 182 — Nate Denney, Bend; 195 — Blake Ohlson, Mountain View; 220 — Titus Schulz, Mountain View.
Local Semifinalists
5A
106 — Mitch Warren, Crook County; Tucker Bonner, Crook County; 113— Kagen Lawrence, Redmond; 120 — Steven Ware, Crook County; 132 — Zachary Mauras, Crook County; 138 — Hunter Mode, Crook County; 145 — Dylan Lee, Redmond; 152 — Benjamin Sather, Crook County; 160 — Gavin McLean, Crook County; 182 — Kyle Knudtson, Crook County; 220 — Cole Jackson, Ridgeview.
4A
170 — Reece White, Madras
3A
106 — Carmelo Farfaglia, La Pine; 120 — Dylan Mann, La Pine; 220 — Daniel Underwood, La Pine.
2A/1A
106 — Debren Sanabria, Culver; 113 — Brody Piercy, Culver; 120 — Noel Navarro, Culver; 138 — Anthony Hood, Culver; 145 — Lane Downing, Culver; 195 — Eduardo Penaloza, Culver.
Girls
100 — Olivia Flack, La Pine; 130 — Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend; 135 — Charli Stewart, Bend; Taylor Ohlson, Mountain View; 145 — Fatima Albarran, Bend; Jasmine Pedersen, Summit; 170 — Bailey Dennis, Madras
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Scores
———
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Washington 1
Houston 6, Miami 4
Phila. 6, Atlanta (ss) 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta (ss) 3
Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 4
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 1
San Francisco (ss) 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Seattle 6, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late
Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Thursday’s Game
Oregon St. 13, San Diego St. 1
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 9, Rutgers 2
UCLA 8, Oklahoma St. 1
UT Arlington 6, Utah 0
Oregon 6, Milwaukee 4
TCU 5, California 4
Arizona 5, Central Michigan 1
Arizona St. 13, Nebraska 5
Grand Canyon at Stanford, late
Oregon St. at San Diego St., late
Seton Hall at Souther Cal, late
UC Irvine at Washington, late
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Game
Oregon St. 2, Hawaii 1
Friday’s Games
LSU 5, Cal 1
Oregon 12, Drake 1 (5 inn.)
Washington 3, LSU 1
Arizona 7, McNeese St. 2
Oregon 3, Tulsa 2
Arizona St. 8, Maryland 0
Texas 8, Washington 6
Arizona 2, Alabama 1
Stanford 8, Pacific 0
UCLA 10, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Wisconsin at Arizona St., late
Stanford 9, St. Francis (PA) 1
Oregon St. at Hawaii, late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 8 .864 —
Toronto 42 17 .712 9
Boston 41 17 .707 9½
Miami 37 22 .627 14
Phila. 37 23 .617 14½
Indiana 35 24 .593 16
Orlando 27 32 .458 24
Brooklyn 26 32 .448 24½
Washington 21 36 .368 29
Charlotte 21 38 .356 30
Chicago 20 39 .339 31
Detroit 19 41 .317 32½
Atlanta 18 43 .295 34
New York 17 42 .288 34
Cleveland 17 42 .288 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 45 12 .789 —
Denver 40 18 .690 5½
L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6½
Houston 38 20 .655 7½
Utah 36 22 .621 9½
Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 9½
Dallas 36 24 .600 10½
Memphis 28 31 .475 18
New Orleans 26 33 .441 20
Portland 26 34 .433 20½
Sacramento 25 34 .424 21
San Antonio 24 33 .421 21
Phoenix 24 35 .407 22
Minnesota 17 41 .293 28½
Golden State 12 47 .203 34
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Late Game
L.A. Lakers 116, Golden State 86
Friday’s Games
Orlando 136, Minnesota 125
Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118
Charlotte 99, Toronto 96
New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104
Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86
Sacramento 104, Memphis 101
Miami 126, Dallas 118
Detroit at Phoenix, late
Washington at Utah, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
UCLA 11 5 .688 18 11 .621
Arizona St. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Colorado 10 6 .625 21 8 .724
Arizona 9 6 .600 19 9 .679
Southern Cal 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Stanford 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
California 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Utah 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Washington St. 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536
Washington 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
———
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal 57, Arizona 48
No. 14 Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54
UCLA 75, Arizona St. 72
Thursday’s Late Summary
No. 14 Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54
OREGON ST. (15-13)
Hollins 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 3-6 4-6 10, Tinkle 5-11 4-5 14, Reichle 3-7 2-2 11, Thompson 6-10 0-0 15, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 1-2 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-13 54.
OREGON (22-7)
Juiston 1-4 3-3 5, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Mathis 5-10 0-0 13, Pritchard 9-18 0-0 23, Richardson 6-14 0-0 15, Okoro 0-1 3-6 3, Patterson 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Dante 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-10 69.
Halftime—Oregon 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-20 (Reichle 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Hollins 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-3), Oregon 11-23 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 3-5, Mathis 3-7, Juiston 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Tinkle 10), Oregon 28 (Okoro 6). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 6), Oregon 14 (Lawson, Pritchard, Patterson 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 12, Oregon 13. A—10,098 (12,364).
Friday’s Game
Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at California, 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 4 Dayton 82, Davidson 67
EAST
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70
Harvard 77, Columbia 69
Princeton 71, Brown 49
Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58
Siena 52, Marist 50
Yale 76, Penn 73
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70
Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62
MIDWEST
Ohio 76, Kent St. 69
FAR WEST
Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 15 1 .938 26 2 .929
Stanford 13 3 .813 24 4 .857
UCLA 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Arizona 12 5 .706 23 5 .821
Arizona St. 9 7 .563 19 9 .679
Oregon St. 9 8 .529 21 8 .724
Southern Cal 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Utah 6 11 .353 13 15 .464
Colorado 5 11 .313 16 11 .593
Washington 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Washington St. 4 12 .250 11 17 .393
California 2 14 .125 10 17 .370
———
Friday’s Games
No. 17 Oregon St. 75, Washington 61
No. 13 Arizona 73, No. 4 Stanford 72
Southern Cal 69, Utah 66
California at No. 24 Arizona St., late
Washington St. at No. 3 Oregon, late
Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, late
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona St., 11 a.m.
California at No. 13 Arizona, 11 a.m.
Washington at No. 3 Oregon, noon
Washington St. at No. 17 Oregon St., noon
Colorado at Southern Cal, noon
Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39
EAST
Columbia 62, Harvard 57
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 79, OT
Providence 62, Georgetown 55
Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59
St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT
Towson 76, Delaware 66
Yale 71, Penn 54
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 67, Hofstra 63
James Madison 69, Drexel 39
UNC-Wilmington 61, Northeastern 48
William & Mary 74, Elon 61
MIDWEST
Creighton 67, Villanova 47
Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 75
IUPUI 87, Ill.-Chicago 51
Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58
Valparaiso 72, N. Iowa 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 72, UALR 54
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 65 40 13 12 92 214 167
Tampa Bay 64 40 19 5 85 226 180
Toronto 65 34 23 8 76 229 216
Florida 64 33 25 6 72 222 218
Montreal 66 29 28 9 67 199 204
Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196
Ottawa 65 22 31 12 56 174 221
Detroit 66 15 47 4 34 132 251
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 64 39 19 6 84 222 196
Philadelphia 64 37 20 7 81 215 187
Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170
N.Y. Islanders 63 35 20 8 78 181 171
Columbus 66 31 21 14 76 170 176
Carolina 63 35 24 4 74 204 179
N.Y. Rangers 64 35 25 4 74 214 198
New Jersey 63 25 27 11 61 173 214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 65 38 17 10 86 209 181
Colorado 63 38 18 7 83 218 170
Dallas 64 37 21 6 80 174 164
Nashville 63 32 23 8 72 202 201
Winnipeg 66 33 27 6 72 199 195
Minnesota 64 32 25 7 71 203 202
Chicago 64 28 28 8 64 192 205
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196
Vancouver 63 34 23 6 74 209 195
Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199
Calgary 65 33 25 7 73 195 202
Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176
Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200
San Jose 64 27 33 4 58 164 209
Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Late Games
San Jose 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Columbus 0
Colorado 3, Carolina 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Buffalo at Vegas, late
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 2 1 .667 68 46
DC 2 1 .667 67 58
New York 1 2 .333 32 59
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .667 58 45
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71
Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
PGA Tour-Honda Classic Scores
Friday at Palm Beach Gardens Fla.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Second Round
Brendan Steele 68-67—135
J.T. Poston 67-69—136
Luke Donald 70-66—136
Lee Westwood 67-69—136
Gary Woodland 70-67—137
Nick Watney 71-66—137
Sepp Straka 70-67—137
Cameron Davis 70-67—137
Shane Lowry 69-69—138
Sungjae Im 72-66—138
Jamie Lovemark 69-69—138
Tommy Fleetwood 70-68—138
Charl Schwartzel 69-69—138
Richy Werenski 70-68—138
Harold Varner III 69-70—139
Kevin Streelman 69-70—139
Daniel Berger 69-70—139
Russell Henley 70-69—139
Maverick McNealy 70-69—139
Robby Shelton 70-69—139
Hudson Swafford 70-69—139
Adam Long 71-68—139
Cameron Tringale 67-72—139
Mark Hubbard 69-71—140
Harris English 66-74—140
K.-H. Lee 69-71—140
Talor Gooch 71-69—140
Rory Sabbatini 71-69—140
Patrick Rodgers 69-71—140
Harry Higgs 72-68—140
Ian Poulter 70-70—140
Billy Horschel 73-67—140
Sam Burns 69-71—140
Beau Hossler 70-71—141
Grayson Murray 73-68—141
Jimmy Walker 72-69—141
Aaron Wise 71-70—141
Jhonattan Vegas 70-71—141
Kurt Kitayama 70-71—141
Fabián Gómez 72-69—141
Brice Garnett 72-69—141
Brandon Hagy 70-71—141
Tom Lewis 66-75—141
Stewart Cink 73-69—142
Patton Kizzire 70-72—142
Jason Dufner 70-72—142
Matthew Wolff 72-70—142
Brian Stuard 67-75—142
Scott Stallings 70-72—142
Sam Ryder 71-71—142
Bud Cauley 70-72—142
Vaughn Taylor 71-71—142
Wyndham Clark 68-74—142
Byeong Hun An 76-66—142
Zach Johnson 67-75—142
Ryan Palmer 70-72—142
Austin Cook 72-70—142
Hayden Buckley 72-70—142
Danny Lee 70-73—143
Michael Thompson 70-73—143
Brian Harman 71-72—143
Mackenzie Hughes 71-72—143
Chris Baker 70-73—143
Dylan Frittelli 74-69—143
Cameron Percy 69-74—143
Matt Jones 70-73—143
Matthew NeSmith 71-72—143
Kramer Hickok 73-70—143
Mark Anderson 71-72—143
Missed cut
John Huh 72-72—144
Sean O’Hair 73-71—144
Matt Wallace 71-73—144
Ted Potter, Jr. 72-72—144
T. Duncan 72-72—144
Jim Herman 74-70—144
Lucas Bjerregaard 73-71—144
Doc Redman 68-76—144
Luke List 73-71—144
C.T. Pan 72-72—144
Rickie Fowler 76-68—144
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71—144
Sebastian Cappelen 72-72—144
D.J. Trahan 74-71—145
David Hearn 74-71—145
Russell Knox 73-72—145
Daniel Wetterich 72-73—145
Adam Schenk 75-70—145
Si Woo Kim 77-68—145
Martin Trainer 72-73—145
Joaquin Niemann 74-71—145
Lucas Glover 72-73—145
Chris Kirk 72-73—145
Josh Teater 71-74—145
Kevin Tway 72-74—146
Andrew McCain 72-74—146
Denny McCarthy 73-73—146
Xinjun Zhang 73-73—146
Jim Furyk 78-68—146
Keegan Bradley 70-76—146
Justin Rose 72-74—146
Padraig Harrington 72-74—146
Chase Seiffert 74-72—146
Rob Oppenheim 71-75—146
Tom Hoge 72-75—147
Keith Mitchell 75-72—147
Scott Brown 75-72—147
Bo Hoag 75-72—147
Seung-Yul Noh 75-72—147
Kyle Stanley 73-74—147
Scott Harrington 74-74—148
Chris Stroud 72-76—148
Corey Conners 73-75—148
Brooks Koepka 74-74—148
Roger Sloan 74-74—148
Tyler McCumber 73-75—148
Vincent Whaley 75-73—148
Michael Gligic 72-76—148
Erik van Rooyen 74-74—148
Vijay Singh 76-73—149
Louis Oosthuizen 74-75—149
Joseph Bramlett 77-72—149
Chesson Hadley 71-78—149
Ryan Armour 74-75—149
Brian Gay 74-75—149
Doug Ghim 74-76—150
Zac Blair 76-74—150
Peter Malnati 74-76—150
Arjun Atwal 75-75—150
Viktor Hovland 77-73—150
Tim Wilkinson 69-81—150
Wes Roach 75-75—150
Robert Streb 77-74—151
Hank Lebioda 73-78—151
Camilo Villegas 75-77—152
Greg Chalmers 75-77—152
Emiliano Grillo 74-78—152
Bo Van Pelt 77-75—152
Ryo Ishikawa 76-77—153
Davis Love III 75-79—154
Justin Bertsch 76-79—155
Satoshi Kodaira 80-75—155
Henrik Norlander 75-81—156
Matt Every 74-85—159
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Jack McCormack assumed the role of Senior Director of Club Relations. Promoted Mike Regan to Director of Major League Operations. Promoted Mark Cacciatore to Director of Team Travel. Promoted Erin Mylett Cox to Executive Assistant/Manager of Staff Support. Promoted Edgar Barreto to Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Anthony Cerundolo as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Transitioned Mike Roose to Coordinator of Athletic Performance. Kirby Retzer will serve as Minor League Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Michael Hernandez as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Single-A Greenville. Transitioned Ricky De Luna, Strength and Conditioning for Rookie-level Gulf Coast league. Hired Jharvyn Velazquez as Dominican Summer League athletic Trainer. Promoted Patrick McLaughlin to Coordinator of Minor League Operations. Hired Stephan Aluko as Assistan of Florida Baseball Operations. Promoted Greg Rybarczyk to Director, Education and Process Analysis. Hired Jimmy O’Donnell as Assistan Baseball Analytics. Hired Jake Bruml a assistant in amateur and professional scouting. Hired Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida. Hired Kirk Fredriksson as area scout in the Mid-Atlantic. Hired Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana. Marcus Cuellar assumed the role of Coordinator of International Scouting. Hired Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano as Dominican Republec area scouts. Hired Cesar Morillo as Venezuela are scout. Hired Kyri Washington as professional scout.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Freddy Peralta on a five-year contract.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson and OL Shane Carpenter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Mikey Anderson from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Joshua Ho-Sang to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).
American Hockey League
BOARD OF GOVENORS — Approved the purchase of San Antonio Rampage by the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as the relocation to Henderson, Nevada.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Patrick Griffin to a professional tryout.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Griff Jeszka to an amateur tryout agreement.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Rey Ortiz to Charlotte Independence for 2020 USL Championship season.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko to a multiyear contract extension.
ORLANDO PRIDE — M Joanna Fennema, formerly Boyles retired.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired M Janio Bikel via transfer from CSKA Sofia (First League).
