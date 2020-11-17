scoreboard

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

North W L Pct PF PA

Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43

Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L Pct PF PA

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57

Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

———

Saturday’s Games

California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, TBA

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17

Kent St. 69, Akron 35

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182

New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252

Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165

Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244

Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241

Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254

L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267

Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210

L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday’s Game

Arizona at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New England at Houston, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

SEAHAWKS 31/2 3 571/2 Cards

Sunday

BROWNS 31/2 31/2 451/2 Eagles

SAINTS 7 5 511/2 Falcons

PANTHERS 3 NL NL Lions

Patriots 21/2 2 48 TEXANS

Steelers 101/2 10 471/2 JAGUARS

COLTS 1 21/2 511/2 Packers

WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals

RAVENS 6 61/2 49 Titans

VIKINGS 71/2 71/2 48 Cowboys

Chiefs 7 61/2 561/2 RAIDERS

Dolphins 21/2 3 45 BRONCOS

CHARGERS 91/2 81/2 471/2 Jets

Monday

BUCS 4 31/2 471/2 Rams

———

Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Wednesday

BALL ST 131/2 141/2 611/2 N Illinois

Toledo 61/2 61/2 61 E MICHIGAN

C MICHIGAN 2 PK 591/2 W Michigan

Thursday

WYOMING 181/2 201/2 461/2 Utah St

Write-In Game

TULSA 4 61/2 531/2 Tulane

Friday

LOUISVILLE 18 18 561/2 Syracuse

Purdue 21/2 3 621/2 MINNESOTA

AIR FORCE 101/2 71/2 551/2 New Mexico

Write-In Game

FLA ATLANTIC 291/2 321/2 501/2 Massachusetts

Saturday

OREGON 14 131/2 661/2 Ucla

Iowa 21/2 21/2 471/2 PENN ST

Va Tech 3 31/2 541/2 PITTSBURGH

MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech

Wake Forest 6 5 631/2 DUKE

E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE

Cincinnati 4 51/2 631/2 UCF

GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St

COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 481/2 App’chian St

Clemson 331/2 35 651/2 FLORIDA ST

Navy 31/2 21/2 551/2 USF

Missouri 51/2 61/2 541/2 S CAROLINA

MARYLAND 6 6 541/2 Michigan St

OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana

NC STATE 3 31/2 67 Liberty

Michigan 81/2 10 551/2 RUTGERS

MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte

ARMY 41/2 4 411/2 Ga Southern

Usc 3 3 571/2 UTAH

COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St

COLORADO ST 14 16 581/2 Unlv

W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l

Rice +2 1 611/2 N TEXAS

WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona

California 6 31/2 491/2 OREGON ST

STANFORD 3 21/2 641/2 Washington St

San Jose St 2 21/2 601/2 FRESNO ST

Utsa 71/2 9 511/2 SO. MISS

San Diego St 2 11/2 451/2 NEVADA

NEBRASKA 141/2 151/2 591/2 Illinois

SMU 31/2 3 681/2 Houston

Lsu +2 2 631/2 ARKANSAS

Wisconsin 7 71/2 441/2 N’WESTERN

ALABAMA 30 31 581/2 Kentucky

Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT

OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 591/2 Oklahoma St

IOWA ST 11 11 461/2 Kansas St

TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi

Georgia St 21/2 31/2 591/2 S ALABAMA

Texas 29 291/2 581/2 KANSAS

TROY 12 111/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St

AUBURN 101/2 10 491/2 Tennessee

LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe

Arkansas St 51/2 6 661/2 TEXAS ST

Boise St 131/2 14 601/2 HAWAII

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

PLAY-IN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Games

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m

(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. New York, noon

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Sunday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. Named Jed Hoyer president of baseball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle and CB Terrell Bonds on injured reserve. Signed TE Luke Willson the practice squad. Promoted S Geno Stone to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released TE Seth DeValve from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Takk McKinley. Released OT O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Davonte Harris.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR DeAndre Carter.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Kemoko Turay from the reserve/PUP list. Waived DT Sheldon Day.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Caraun Reid to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Johnny Townsedn to the practice squad. Acitvated DT Braxton Hoyett from the reserve/COVID-19 list then released him.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DE Clelin Ferrell and DB Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed Andrew Whitworth, S Taylor Rapp and K Kai Forbath on the injured reserve. Signed K Matt Gay.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Brett Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Ryan Glasgow to the practice squad. Released DE Will Clarke from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P/K Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Ryan Santoso and TE Nate Wieting to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Brian Poole on injured reserve. Signed TE Connor Davis to the practice squad. Waived CB Pierre Desir.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted CB Michael Jacquet to the active roster. Signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Ray Wilborn.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien and RB JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve. Placed S Jared Mayden on the practice squad injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived P Ryan Allen.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DL Matt Ioannidis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived G Michael Liedtke from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Philip Tomasino to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.

