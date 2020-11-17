scoreboard

Football
College
All Times PST
PAC-12
North W L Pct PF PA
Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43
Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L Pct PF PA
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57
Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Saturday’s Games
California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, TBA
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17
Kent St. 69, Akron 35
NFL
All Times PST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Thursday’s Game
Arizona at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New England at Houston, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
SEAHAWKS 31/2 3 571/2 Cards
Sunday
BROWNS 31/2 31/2 451/2 Eagles
SAINTS 7 5 511/2 Falcons
PANTHERS 3 NL NL Lions
Patriots 21/2 2 48 TEXANS
Steelers 101/2 10 471/2 JAGUARS
COLTS 1 21/2 511/2 Packers
WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals
RAVENS 6 61/2 49 Titans
VIKINGS 71/2 71/2 48 Cowboys
Chiefs 7 61/2 561/2 RAIDERS
Dolphins 21/2 3 45 BRONCOS
CHARGERS 91/2 81/2 471/2 Jets
Monday
BUCS 4 31/2 471/2 Rams
Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Wednesday
BALL ST 131/2 141/2 611/2 N Illinois
Toledo 61/2 61/2 61 E MICHIGAN
C MICHIGAN 2 PK 591/2 W Michigan
Thursday
WYOMING 181/2 201/2 461/2 Utah St
Write-In Game
TULSA 4 61/2 531/2 Tulane
Friday
LOUISVILLE 18 18 561/2 Syracuse
Purdue 21/2 3 621/2 MINNESOTA
AIR FORCE 101/2 71/2 551/2 New Mexico
Write-In Game
FLA ATLANTIC 291/2 321/2 501/2 Massachusetts
Saturday
OREGON 14 131/2 661/2 Ucla
Iowa 21/2 21/2 471/2 PENN ST
Va Tech 3 31/2 541/2 PITTSBURGH
MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech
Wake Forest 6 5 631/2 DUKE
E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE
Cincinnati 4 51/2 631/2 UCF
GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St
COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 481/2 App’chian St
Clemson 331/2 35 651/2 FLORIDA ST
Navy 31/2 21/2 551/2 USF
Missouri 51/2 61/2 541/2 S CAROLINA
MARYLAND 6 6 541/2 Michigan St
OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana
NC STATE 3 31/2 67 Liberty
Michigan 81/2 10 551/2 RUTGERS
MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte
ARMY 41/2 4 411/2 Ga Southern
Usc 3 3 571/2 UTAH
COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St
COLORADO ST 14 16 581/2 Unlv
W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l
Rice +2 1 611/2 N TEXAS
WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona
California 6 31/2 491/2 OREGON ST
STANFORD 3 21/2 641/2 Washington St
San Jose St 2 21/2 601/2 FRESNO ST
Utsa 71/2 9 511/2 SO. MISS
San Diego St 2 11/2 451/2 NEVADA
NEBRASKA 141/2 151/2 591/2 Illinois
SMU 31/2 3 681/2 Houston
Lsu +2 2 631/2 ARKANSAS
Wisconsin 7 71/2 441/2 N’WESTERN
ALABAMA 30 31 581/2 Kentucky
Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT
OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 591/2 Oklahoma St
IOWA ST 11 11 461/2 Kansas St
TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi
Georgia St 21/2 31/2 591/2 S ALABAMA
Texas 29 291/2 581/2 KANSAS
TROY 12 111/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St
AUBURN 101/2 10 491/2 Tennessee
LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe
Arkansas St 51/2 6 661/2 TEXAS ST
Boise St 131/2 14 601/2 HAWAII
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
PLAY-IN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Games
(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m
(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. New York, noon
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Sunday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. Named Jed Hoyer president of baseball operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle and CB Terrell Bonds on injured reserve. Signed TE Luke Willson the practice squad. Promoted S Geno Stone to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released TE Seth DeValve from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Takk McKinley. Released OT O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Davonte Harris.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR DeAndre Carter.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Kemoko Turay from the reserve/PUP list. Waived DT Sheldon Day.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Johnny Townsedn to the practice squad. Acitvated DT Braxton Hoyett from the reserve/COVID-19 list then released him.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DE Clelin Ferrell and DB Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed Andrew Whitworth, S Taylor Rapp and K Kai Forbath on the injured reserve. Signed K Matt Gay.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Brett Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Ryan Glasgow to the practice squad. Released DE Will Clarke from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P/K Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Ryan Santoso and TE Nate Wieting to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Brian Poole on injured reserve. Signed TE Connor Davis to the practice squad. Waived CB Pierre Desir.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted CB Michael Jacquet to the active roster. Signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Ray Wilborn.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien and RB JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve. Placed S Jared Mayden on the practice squad injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived P Ryan Allen.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DL Matt Ioannidis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived G Michael Liedtke from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Philip Tomasino to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.
