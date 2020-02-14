scoreboard

Saturday

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

New York 1 0 1.000 23 3

Washington 1 0 1.000 31 19

St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9

Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17

Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15

Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37

Saturday’s Games

New York at Washington, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, noon

St. Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.

Baseball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. 11, New Mexico 4

UC Davis 6, Utah 4

Albany at Arizona, late

Villanova at Arizona St., late

Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, late

California at Long Beach St., late

UC Riverside at UCLA, late

Washington St. at Cal State Bakersfield, late

Washington at Loyola Marymount, late

Western Michigan at Southern Cal, late

Oregon vs. Minnesota, late

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Toronto 40 15 .727 6½

Boston 38 16 .704 8

Miami 35 19 .648 11

Phila. 34 21 .618 12½

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 20½

Orlando 24 31 .436 22½

Washington 20 33 .377 25½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 28

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

New York 17 38 .309 29½

Atlanta 15 41 .268 32

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

Denver 38 17 .691 4

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Utah 36 18 .667 5½

Houston 34 20 .630 7½

Dallas 33 22 .600 9

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 9

Memphis 28 26 .519 13½

Portland 25 31 .446 17½

San Antonio 23 31 .426 18½

New Orleans 23 32 .418 19

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 25

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Friday’s Games

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA 151, Team World 131

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 5 p.m., Chicago

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 8 4 .667 19 6 .760

Colorado 8 4 .667 19 6 .760

Arizona 7 4 .636 17 7 .708

Arizona St. 7 4 .636 16 8 .667

Southern Cal 7 5 .583 18 7 .720

UCLA 7 5 .583 14 11 .560

Stanford 5 6 .455 16 8 .667

Oregon St. 5 7 .417 15 9 .625

Utah 5 7 .417 14 10 .583

Washington St. 5 7 .417 14 11 .560

California 4 7 .364 10 14 .417

Washington 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

Thursday’s Late Games

Arizona 68, California 52

Arizona St. 74, Stanford 69

UCLA 86, Washington St. 83, OT

Thursday’s Late Summaries

No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60

COLORADO (19-6)

Battey 6-10 2-3 14, Gatling 4-14 0-0 11, Wright 3-10 1-2 8, Bey 2-6 0-0 4, Schwartz 5-8 1-1 14, Siewert 3-7 0-0 9, Parquet 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-6 60.

OREGON (19-6)

Juiston 3-9 0-0 6, Lawson 1-2 1-1 3, Duarte 3-10 1-2 8, Pritchard 5-13 3-4 15, Richardson 7-15 4-4 21, Walker 0-3 3-4 3, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 3-4 0-1 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-16 68.

Halftime—Colorado 35-26. 3-Point Goals—Colorado 10-29 (Schwartz 3-5, Siewert 3-7, Gatling 3-10, Wright 1-4, Kountz 0-1, Parquet 0-2), Oregon 8-24 (Richardson 3-5, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Duarte 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Juiston 0-2). Fouled Out—Duarte. Rebounds—Colorado 34 (Battey 11), Oregon 35 (Pritchard 11). Assists—Colorado 14 (Wright 5), Oregon 14 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls—Colorado 15, Oregon 12. A—9,275 (12,364).

Oregon St. 70, Utah 51

UTAH (14-10)

Allen 3-8 0-1 6, Battin 1-8 2-5 5, Carlson 5-9 2-3 13, Brenchley 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Gach 3-7 2-2 8, Jantunen 2-4 0-2 4, Plummer 2-5 0-1 5, Thioune 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-51 8-16 51.

OREGON ST. (15-9)

Hollins 1-5 2-2 5, Kelley 7-10 2-2 16, Tinkle 4-11 2-3 11, Reichle 4-6 0-0 10, Thompson 4-11 2-2 13, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 1-3 5-5 8, Miller-Moore 1-1 1-1 3, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-15 70.

Halftime—Oregon St. 35-19. 3-Point Goals—Utah 5-19 (Carlson 1-2, Brenchley 1-3, Battin 1-4, Jones 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Gach 0-2), Oregon St. 8-21 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Hollins 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Tinkle 1-3, Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out—Jones. Rebounds—Utah 31 (Allen, Carlson 8), Oregon St. 32 (Kelley 9). Assists—Utah 13 (Allen, Jones 4), Oregon St. 19 (Thompson 11). Total Fouls—Utah 16, Oregon St. 18. A—4,118 (9,604).

Friday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No games scheduled

EAST

Brown 75, Penn 63

Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63

Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64

Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT

Harvard 85, Cornell 63

Iona 80, Manhattan 57

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71

St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 72

Yale 88, Princeton 64

SOUTH

N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70

MIDWEST

Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67

Buffalo 83, Toledo 67

N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70

S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78

Women’s collegePAC-12

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917

Stanford 11 2 .846 22 3 .880

UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913

Arizona 9 4 .692 20 4 .833

Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792

Arizona St. 7 6 .538 17 8 .680

Utah 5 8 .384 12 12 .500

Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522

Washington St. 4 9 .308 11 14 .440

Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609

Washington 3 10 .231 11 13 .458

California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391

———

Friday’s Games

No. 8 Stanford 97, Utah 64

No. 12 Arizona 64, Washington 53

No. 22 Arizona St. 62, Washington St. 59

Colorado 64, California 57

No. 11 Oregon St. at Southern Cal, late

No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, late

Saturday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Friday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 13 DePaul 89, Butler 60

EAST

Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63

Harvard 73, Cornell 58

Penn 85, Brown 73

Princeton 55, Yale 39

Seton Hall 71, Providence 45

Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45

SOUTH

Elon 67, Hofstra 50

James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50

William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69

Green Bay 72, Detroit 45

Marquette 61, Xavier 48

Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67

St. John’s 77, Creighton 70

FAR WEST

Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144

Tampa Bay 58 38 15 5 81 206 153

Toronto 58 30 20 8 68 205 192

Florida 57 30 21 6 66 200 194

Montreal 60 27 26 7 61 181 184

Buffalo 58 26 24 8 60 166 181

Ottawa 57 19 27 11 49 150 193

Detroit 59 14 41 4 32 121 220

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 57 37 15 5 79 205 174

Pittsburgh 56 35 15 6 76 186 151

N.Y. Islanders 56 33 17 6 72 166 156

Philadelphia 58 32 19 7 71 190 172

Columbus 59 30 18 11 71 152 146

Carolina 57 33 21 3 69 186 159

N.Y. Rangers 57 30 23 4 64 188 178

New Jersey 57 21 26 10 52 158 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 57 32 15 10 74 183 166

Colorado 56 33 17 6 72 202 157

Dallas 57 33 19 5 71 154 144

Winnipeg 59 29 25 5 63 176 179

Nashville 56 27 22 7 61 183 183

Minnesota 57 27 23 7 61 176 185

Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175

Edmonton 57 30 21 6 66 182 179

Vegas 59 29 22 8 66 188 183

Calgary 59 30 23 6 66 170 178

Arizona 60 28 24 8 64 167 165

San Jose 57 25 28 4 54 150 189

Anaheim 57 23 27 7 53 146 179

Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Late Games

Washington 3, Colorado 2

Calgary 6, Anaheim 0

Vegas 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 10 a.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, noon

Edmonton at Florida, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Games

Alabama 8, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Stanford 4

Stanford 3, Seattle 1

Utah 5, Ole Miss 4

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. 6, Dayton 2

California 8, St. Mary’s 0

Washington 7, Florida St. 0

Arizona 2, Long Beach St. 1

Texas 3, Utah 2

UCLA 7, Alabama 0

Oregon 4, Houston 2

California 8, Fordham 0

Illinois St. at Arizona St., late

Arizona 7, Northern Iowa 6

Washington 10, Liberty 6

Utah 8, Tennessee 5

Stanford 3, Hofstra 0

Kentucky at Arizona St., late

Golf

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational

Friday at Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $9.3 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par 71

Second Round

Matt Kuchar 64-69—133

Harold Varner III 67-68—135

Rory McIlroy 68-67—135

Wyndham Clark 67-68—135

Sung Kang 69-67—136

Adam Scott 72-64—136

Vaughn Taylor 69-67—136

Russell Henley 67-69—136

Chez Reavie 69-68—137

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69—137

Jon Rahm, 70-68—138. J.B. Holmes, 69-69—138. Justin Rose, 69-69—138. Si Woo Kim, 69-69—138. James Hahn, 68-70—138. Carlos Ortiz, 68-70—138. Dustin Johnson, 72-66—138. Paul Casey, 69-69—138. Sebastián Muñoz, 69-69—138. Bryson DeChambeau, 68-70—138.

Joel Dahmen, 68-71—139. Luke List, 71-68—139. Scott Piercy, 70-69—139. Scott Brown, 71-68—139. Brian Harman, 70-69—139. Adam Schenk, 67-73—140. Collin Morikawa, 73-67—140. K.-H. Lee, 67-73—140. Brian Stuard, 72-68—140. Patrick Cantlay, 68-72—140. Andrew Landry, 68-72—140. Sergio Garcia, 70-70—140. Rory Sabbatini, 72-68—140.

LPGA Tour

Australian Open

Friday at Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,689; Par: 73

Second Round

(a-amateur)

Inbee Park 67-69—136

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 66-70—136

Jillian Hollis 68-69—137

Ayean Cho 69-69—138

Marina Alex 68-70—138

Celine Boutier 70-69—139

Madelene Sagstrom 69-70—139

Yu Liu 73-67—140

Maria Fassi 73-67—140

Elizabeth Szokol 71-69—140

Yealimi Noh 71-69—140

Mi Hyang Lee 71-69—140

Ashleigh Buhai 71-69—140

So Yeon Ryu 71-69—140

Brittany Altomare 70-70—140

Dottie Ardina 70-70—140

Ally McDonald 70-70—140

Lizette Salas 70-70—140

Hannah Green 69-71—140

Amy Olson 68-72—140

a-Ho Yu An, 69-72—141. Kristen Gillman, 69-72—141. Jeongeun Lee6, 67-74—141. Perrine Delacour, 72-70—142. Lauren Stephenson, 72-70—142. Robyn Choi, 72-70—142. Pavarisa Yoktuan, 72-70—142. Peiyun Chien, 71-71—142. Nicole Broch Larsen, 71-71—142. Anna Nordqvist, 71-71—142.

Georgia Hall, 70-72—142. Minjee Lee, 70-72—142. Mind Muangkhumsakul, 70-72—142. Pernilla Lindberg, 70-72—142. Stephanie Meadow, 70-72—142. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-72—142. Wei-Ling Hsu, 69-73—142. Nelly Korda, 69-73—142. Kim Kaufman, 69-73—142. Kelly Tan, 69-73—142.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brooks Pounders and RHP Deck McGuire to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Frankoff on a minor league contract..

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Will not renew the contract of chief administrative officer Dave Wheat.

HOUSTON TEXANS — FReleased CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian seven games for kicking Tampa Bay F Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night.

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D José Aja.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.

RUTGERS — Announced women’s freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.

