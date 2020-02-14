scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
New York 1 0 1.000 23 3
Washington 1 0 1.000 31 19
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15
Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37
Saturday’s Games
New York at Washington, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Los Angeles, noon
St. Louis at Houston, 3 p.m.
Baseball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. 11, New Mexico 4
UC Davis 6, Utah 4
Albany at Arizona, late
Villanova at Arizona St., late
Cal State Fullerton at Stanford, late
California at Long Beach St., late
UC Riverside at UCLA, late
Washington St. at Cal State Bakersfield, late
Washington at Loyola Marymount, late
Western Michigan at Southern Cal, late
Oregon vs. Minnesota, late
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Toronto 40 15 .727 6½
Boston 38 16 .704 8
Miami 35 19 .648 11
Phila. 34 21 .618 12½
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 20½
Orlando 24 31 .436 22½
Washington 20 33 .377 25½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 28
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
New York 17 38 .309 29½
Atlanta 15 41 .268 32
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
Denver 38 17 .691 4
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Utah 36 18 .667 5½
Houston 34 20 .630 7½
Dallas 33 22 .600 9
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 9
Memphis 28 26 .519 13½
Portland 25 31 .446 17½
San Antonio 23 31 .426 18½
New Orleans 23 32 .418 19
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 25
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Friday’s Games
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA 151, Team World 131
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 5 p.m., Chicago
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Colorado 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Arizona 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Arizona St. 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Southern Cal 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
UCLA 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
Stanford 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Oregon St. 5 7 .417 15 9 .625
Utah 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Washington St. 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
California 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Washington 2 10 .167 12 13 .480
Thursday’s Late Games
Arizona 68, California 52
Arizona St. 74, Stanford 69
UCLA 86, Washington St. 83, OT
Thursday’s Late Summaries
No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60
COLORADO (19-6)
Battey 6-10 2-3 14, Gatling 4-14 0-0 11, Wright 3-10 1-2 8, Bey 2-6 0-0 4, Schwartz 5-8 1-1 14, Siewert 3-7 0-0 9, Parquet 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-6 60.
OREGON (19-6)
Juiston 3-9 0-0 6, Lawson 1-2 1-1 3, Duarte 3-10 1-2 8, Pritchard 5-13 3-4 15, Richardson 7-15 4-4 21, Walker 0-3 3-4 3, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 3-4 0-1 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-16 68.
Halftime—Colorado 35-26. 3-Point Goals—Colorado 10-29 (Schwartz 3-5, Siewert 3-7, Gatling 3-10, Wright 1-4, Kountz 0-1, Parquet 0-2), Oregon 8-24 (Richardson 3-5, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Duarte 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Juiston 0-2). Fouled Out—Duarte. Rebounds—Colorado 34 (Battey 11), Oregon 35 (Pritchard 11). Assists—Colorado 14 (Wright 5), Oregon 14 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls—Colorado 15, Oregon 12. A—9,275 (12,364).
Oregon St. 70, Utah 51
UTAH (14-10)
Allen 3-8 0-1 6, Battin 1-8 2-5 5, Carlson 5-9 2-3 13, Brenchley 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Gach 3-7 2-2 8, Jantunen 2-4 0-2 4, Plummer 2-5 0-1 5, Thioune 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-51 8-16 51.
OREGON ST. (15-9)
Hollins 1-5 2-2 5, Kelley 7-10 2-2 16, Tinkle 4-11 2-3 11, Reichle 4-6 0-0 10, Thompson 4-11 2-2 13, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 1-3 5-5 8, Miller-Moore 1-1 1-1 3, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-15 70.
Halftime—Oregon St. 35-19. 3-Point Goals—Utah 5-19 (Carlson 1-2, Brenchley 1-3, Battin 1-4, Jones 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Gach 0-2), Oregon St. 8-21 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Hollins 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Tinkle 1-3, Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out—Jones. Rebounds—Utah 31 (Allen, Carlson 8), Oregon St. 32 (Kelley 9). Assists—Utah 13 (Allen, Jones 4), Oregon St. 19 (Thompson 11). Total Fouls—Utah 16, Oregon St. 18. A—4,118 (9,604).
Friday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No games scheduled
EAST
Brown 75, Penn 63
Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63
Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64
Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT
Harvard 85, Cornell 63
Iona 80, Manhattan 57
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71
St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 72
Yale 88, Princeton 64
SOUTH
N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70
MIDWEST
Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67
Buffalo 83, Toledo 67
N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70
S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78
Women’s collegePAC-12
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917
Stanford 11 2 .846 22 3 .880
UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913
Arizona 9 4 .692 20 4 .833
Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792
Arizona St. 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Utah 5 8 .384 12 12 .500
Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522
Washington St. 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609
Washington 3 10 .231 11 13 .458
California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391
———
Friday’s Games
No. 8 Stanford 97, Utah 64
No. 12 Arizona 64, Washington 53
No. 22 Arizona St. 62, Washington St. 59
Colorado 64, California 57
No. 11 Oregon St. at Southern Cal, late
No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, late
Saturday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Friday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 13 DePaul 89, Butler 60
EAST
Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63
Harvard 73, Cornell 58
Penn 85, Brown 73
Princeton 55, Yale 39
Seton Hall 71, Providence 45
Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45
SOUTH
Elon 67, Hofstra 50
James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50
William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64
MIDWEST
Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69
Green Bay 72, Detroit 45
Marquette 61, Xavier 48
Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67
St. John’s 77, Creighton 70
FAR WEST
Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144
Tampa Bay 58 38 15 5 81 206 153
Toronto 58 30 20 8 68 205 192
Florida 57 30 21 6 66 200 194
Montreal 60 27 26 7 61 181 184
Buffalo 58 26 24 8 60 166 181
Ottawa 57 19 27 11 49 150 193
Detroit 59 14 41 4 32 121 220
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 57 37 15 5 79 205 174
Pittsburgh 56 35 15 6 76 186 151
N.Y. Islanders 56 33 17 6 72 166 156
Philadelphia 58 32 19 7 71 190 172
Columbus 59 30 18 11 71 152 146
Carolina 57 33 21 3 69 186 159
N.Y. Rangers 57 30 23 4 64 188 178
New Jersey 57 21 26 10 52 158 201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 57 32 15 10 74 183 166
Colorado 56 33 17 6 72 202 157
Dallas 57 33 19 5 71 154 144
Winnipeg 59 29 25 5 63 176 179
Nashville 56 27 22 7 61 183 183
Minnesota 57 27 23 7 61 176 185
Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175
Edmonton 57 30 21 6 66 182 179
Vegas 59 29 22 8 66 188 183
Calgary 59 30 23 6 66 170 178
Arizona 60 28 24 8 64 167 165
San Jose 57 25 28 4 54 150 189
Anaheim 57 23 27 7 53 146 179
Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Late Games
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Calgary 6, Anaheim 0
Vegas 6, St. Louis 5, OT
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 1
Carolina 5, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 10 a.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, noon
Edmonton at Florida, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Games
Alabama 8, Washington 0
Seattle 5, Stanford 4
Stanford 3, Seattle 1
Utah 5, Ole Miss 4
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. 6, Dayton 2
California 8, St. Mary’s 0
Washington 7, Florida St. 0
Arizona 2, Long Beach St. 1
Texas 3, Utah 2
UCLA 7, Alabama 0
Oregon 4, Houston 2
California 8, Fordham 0
Illinois St. at Arizona St., late
Arizona 7, Northern Iowa 6
Washington 10, Liberty 6
Utah 8, Tennessee 5
Stanford 3, Hofstra 0
Kentucky at Arizona St., late
Golf
PGA Tour
The Genesis Invitational
Friday at Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par 71
Second Round
Matt Kuchar 64-69—133
Harold Varner III 67-68—135
Rory McIlroy 68-67—135
Wyndham Clark 67-68—135
Sung Kang 69-67—136
Adam Scott 72-64—136
Vaughn Taylor 69-67—136
Russell Henley 67-69—136
Chez Reavie 69-68—137
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69—137
Jon Rahm, 70-68—138. J.B. Holmes, 69-69—138. Justin Rose, 69-69—138. Si Woo Kim, 69-69—138. James Hahn, 68-70—138. Carlos Ortiz, 68-70—138. Dustin Johnson, 72-66—138. Paul Casey, 69-69—138. Sebastián Muñoz, 69-69—138. Bryson DeChambeau, 68-70—138.
Joel Dahmen, 68-71—139. Luke List, 71-68—139. Scott Piercy, 70-69—139. Scott Brown, 71-68—139. Brian Harman, 70-69—139. Adam Schenk, 67-73—140. Collin Morikawa, 73-67—140. K.-H. Lee, 67-73—140. Brian Stuard, 72-68—140. Patrick Cantlay, 68-72—140. Andrew Landry, 68-72—140. Sergio Garcia, 70-70—140. Rory Sabbatini, 72-68—140.
LPGA Tour
Australian Open
Friday at Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,689; Par: 73
Second Round
(a-amateur)
Inbee Park 67-69—136
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 66-70—136
Jillian Hollis 68-69—137
Ayean Cho 69-69—138
Marina Alex 68-70—138
Celine Boutier 70-69—139
Madelene Sagstrom 69-70—139
Yu Liu 73-67—140
Maria Fassi 73-67—140
Elizabeth Szokol 71-69—140
Yealimi Noh 71-69—140
Mi Hyang Lee 71-69—140
Ashleigh Buhai 71-69—140
So Yeon Ryu 71-69—140
Brittany Altomare 70-70—140
Dottie Ardina 70-70—140
Ally McDonald 70-70—140
Lizette Salas 70-70—140
Hannah Green 69-71—140
Amy Olson 68-72—140
a-Ho Yu An, 69-72—141. Kristen Gillman, 69-72—141. Jeongeun Lee6, 67-74—141. Perrine Delacour, 72-70—142. Lauren Stephenson, 72-70—142. Robyn Choi, 72-70—142. Pavarisa Yoktuan, 72-70—142. Peiyun Chien, 71-71—142. Nicole Broch Larsen, 71-71—142. Anna Nordqvist, 71-71—142.
Georgia Hall, 70-72—142. Minjee Lee, 70-72—142. Mind Muangkhumsakul, 70-72—142. Pernilla Lindberg, 70-72—142. Stephanie Meadow, 70-72—142. Jasmine Suwannapura, 70-72—142. Wei-Ling Hsu, 69-73—142. Nelly Korda, 69-73—142. Kim Kaufman, 69-73—142. Kelly Tan, 69-73—142.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brooks Pounders and RHP Deck McGuire to minor league contracts.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Frankoff on a minor league contract..
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.
BUFFALO BILLS — Will not renew the contract of chief administrative officer Dave Wheat.
HOUSTON TEXANS — FReleased CB Vernon Hargreaves III.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Edmonton Oilers F Zack Kassian seven games for kicking Tampa Bay F Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D José Aja.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.
COLLEGE
MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.
RUTGERS — Announced women’s freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.
