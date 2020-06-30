scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
2020 Restart Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Thursday, July 30
Utah vs. New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Memphis vs. Portland, 1 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Miami vs. Denver, 10 a.m.
Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Washington vs. Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Portland vs. Boston, 12:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Memphis, 1 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Orlando, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Toronto vs. Miami, 10:30 a.m.
Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Memphis vs. New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m.
Dallas vs. Sacramento, 11:30 a.m.
Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.
Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Boston vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Memphis vs. Utah, 11:30 a.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Boston, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 10:30 a.m.
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Utah vs. San Antonio, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 1 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Washington vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 10 a.m.
Utah vs. Denver, 12:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 9:30 a.m.
Memphis vs. Toronto, 11 a.m.
San Antonio vs. New Orleans, noon
Orlando vs. Boston, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas vs. Utah, noon
Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Miami, 5 p.m.
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 10 a.m.
Houston vs. San Antonio, 11 a.m.
Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.
Boston vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Washington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Indianapolis vs. Houston, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Washington vs. Boston, TBA
Portland vs. Brooklyn, TBA
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, TBA
Milwaukee vs. Memphis, TBA
New Orleans vs. Orlando, TBA
Dallas vs. Phoenix, TBA
San Antonio vs. Utah, TBA
Friday, Aug. 14
Philadelphia vs. Houston, TBA
Miami vs. Indianapolis, TBA
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, TBA
Denver vs. Toronto, TBA
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed OF Heston Kjerstad to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Spencer Torkelson on a minor-league contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.
American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Traded D Michael Renwick to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for second-round picks in 2022 and 2024, as well as a fifth-round in 2024.
Western Hockey League
VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired rights to unsigned D Wyatt Wilson from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — LA Galaxy M Juninho announced his retirement from professional soccer.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Shandon Hopeau.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Tyler Gabarra and D Timothy Mehl for the remainder of 2020 USL Championship season.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY — Announced that G Franco Miller Jr. has transferred from Mississippi.
