scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Baseball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 4 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Saturday’s Games
Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, late
Mountain View 12, The Dalles 0
Summit vs. Hood River Valley, late
Summit at Crook County, late
South Eugene 5, Bend 3
The Dalles 12, Ridgeview 2
Pendleton 12, Redmond 5
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
La Grande 12, Redmond 0
Softball
Saturday’s Games
Bend 3, Pendleton 0
Pendleton 5, Bend 2
Summit vs. Hood River Valley, late
Crook County vs. Summit, late
Crook County at Hood River Valley, late
Harrisburg 12, La Pine 2
Harrisburg 9 La Pine 8
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 9 .591 —
Tampa Bay 11 10 .524 1½
New York 9 11 .450 3
Toronto 9 11 .450 3
Baltimore 8 12 .400 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 12 7 .632 —
Chicago 11 9 .550 1½
Cleveland 8 11 .421 4
Minnesota 7 12 .368 5
Detroit 7 14 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 14 7 .667 —
Seattle 13 8 .619 1
Houston 10 10 .500 3½
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 4
Texas 9 12 .429 5
Friday’s Late Games
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Seattle 8, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
Oakland 7, Baltimore 2
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 10:05 a.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 3-0), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 11:10 a.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 8 .500 —
Atlanta 9 10 .474 ½
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 ½
Washington 8 10 .444 1
Miami 8 11 .421 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 8 .600 —
Chicago 10 10 .500 2
St. Louis 10 10 .500 2
Pittsburgh 10 11 .476 2½
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 6 .700 —
San Francisco 13 7 .650 1
San Diego 12 10 .545 3
Arizona 9 11 .450 5
Colorado 7 12 .368 6½
Friday’s Late Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 5, Miami 3
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
Miami at San Francisco, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Arizona at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 10:20 a.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-0), 11:15 a.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 11:20 a.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 0-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 4:08 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
NY City FC 5, Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2, Nashville 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1
Seattle 1, LA FC 1, tie
Real SL 2, Minnesota 1
Miami 2, Phila. 1
New England 1, D.C. United 0
Atlanta 3, Chicago 1
Austin FC 3, Colorado 1
Houston at Portland, late
Sunday’s Game
New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144
Pittsburgh 48 31 14 3 65 168 135
N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113
Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117
N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128
Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168
New Jersey 47 14 27 6 34 118 166
Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114
Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133
Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122
Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138
Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151
Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158
Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102
x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108
Minnesota 46 30 13 3 63 145 120
St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142
Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150
San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157
Los Angeles 44 17 21 6 40 120 132
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130
Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125
Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135
Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137
Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128
Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday’s Late Games
Calgary 4, Montreal 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 3
Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1
Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT
Calgary 5, Montreal 2
Minnesota at San Jose, late
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Ottawa at Vancouver, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores
Saturday in Avondale, La.; Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
Third Round
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71-63—197
Leishman/Smith 63-72-63—198
Champ/Finau 63-68-67—198
Watson/Scheffler 64-69-66—199
Hovland/Ventura 62-69-68—199
Pieters/Lewis 67-70-63—200
Duncan/Schenk 64-73-63—200
Bradley/Steele 63-73-64—200
Clark/van Rooyen 64-74-63—201
Suh/Ghim 65-73-63—201
Lee/Stanley 63-74-64—201
Mitchell/Snedeker 66-71-64—201
Noren/Norlander 67-70-64—201
Garnett/Stallings 62-75-64—201
Rahm/Palmer 65-71-65—201
Horschel/Burns 63-73-65—201
Kokrak/Perez 65-70-66—201
Werenski/Uihlein, 65-69-68—202. Straka/Teater, 68-70-65—203. Willett/Hatton, 65-73-65—203. Hoffman/Watney, 64-74-65—203. Redman/Ryder, 66-71-66—203. Oppenheim/Murray, 66-70-67—203. Stenson/Rose, 65-68-70—203.
Kim/Hagy, 67-71-66—204. Homa/Gooch, 66-71-67—204. McDowell/Wallace, 66-70-68—204. Todd/Kirk, 66-70-69—205. Percy/Chalmers, 66-70-69—205. Hearn/Sucher, 67-71-68—206. Schauffele/Cantlay, 64-74-68—206. Gligic/Whaley, 67-71-68—206. Malnati/Baker, 65-73-68—206.
LPGA Tour
L.A. Open Top 25
Saturday at Los Angeles, Calif.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,447; Par: 71
Final Round
Brooke M. Henderson, $225,000 69-65-67-67—268
Jessica Korda, $136,903 64-65-68-72—269
Hannah Green, $88,070 68-67-69-66—270
Jin Young Ko, $88,070 67-65-66-72—270
So Yeon Ryu, $56,215 68-67-69-68—272
Angela Stanford, $56,215 68-66-68-70—272
Jeongeun Lee6, $42,349 68-69-70-66—273
Morgan Pressel, $35,229 68-71-66-69—274
Tiffany Chan, $35,229 65-70-70-69—274
Mel Reid, $29,232 70-67-73-66—276
Nelly Korda, $29,232 66-73-70-67—276
Lauren Stephenson, $24,634 71-69-69-68—277
Dana Finkelstein, $24,634 66-70-73-68—277
Ally Ewing, $24,634 67-69-72-69—277
Esther Lee, $21,136 69-71-72-66—278
Inbee Park, $21,136 68-68-72-70—278
Gerina Piller, $17,639 71-68-72-68—279
Christina Kim, $17,639 69-69-72-69—279
Ryann O’Toole, $17,639 69-70-70-70—279
Moriya Jutanugarn, $17,639 65-72-72-70—279
Sei Young Kim, $17,639 67-66-76-70—279
Gabriela Ruffels, $17,639 70-67-71-71—279
Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,598 71-71-69-69—280
Carlota Ciganda, $14,598 66-72-71-71—280
Ashleigh Buhai, $14,598 71-69-68-72—280
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $14,598 71-68-69-72—280
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 40 20 .667 —
Phila. 39 21 .650 1
Milwaukee 37 22 .627 2½
New York 34 27 .557 6½
Atlanta 33 27 .550 7
Boston 32 28 .533 8
Miami 32 29 .525 8½
Charlotte 29 30 .492 10½
Indiana 28 31 .475 11½
Washington 26 33 .441 13½
Chicago 25 35 .417 15
Toronto 25 35 .417 15
Cleveland 21 38 .356 18½
Orlando 18 41 .305 21½
Detroit 18 43 .295 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 44 15 .746 —
Phoenix 42 17 .712 2
L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 2½
Denver 38 21 .644 6
L.A. Lakers 35 25 .583 9½
Dallas 33 26 .559 11
Portland 32 27 .542 12
Memphis 30 28 .517 13½
San Antonio 30 29 .508 14
Golden State 30 30 .500 14½
New Orleans 26 34 .433 18½
Sacramento 24 35 .407 20
Oklahoma City 20 40 .333 24½
Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½
Houston 15 45 .250 29½
Friday’s Late Games
Golden State 118, Denver 97
Memphis 130, Portland 128
Saturday’s Games
New York 120, Toronto 103
Milwaukee 132, Phila. 94
Indiana 115, Detroit 109
Miami 106, Chicago 101
San Antonio 110, New Orleans 108
Dallas 108, L.A. Lakers 93
Minnesota at Utah, late
Houston at Denver, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Late Box Score
Grizzlies 130, Trail Blazers 128
MEMPHIS (130)
Anderson 5-12 2-3 14, Brooks 11-19 0-0 25, Tillman 6-8 0-1 12, Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Morant 11-17 10-12 33, Jackson Jr. 10-14 3-4 23, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, Winslow 2-8 0-0 5, Bane 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 52-98 17-22 130.
PORTLAND (128)
Covington 2-9 2-2 7, Powell 5-12 2-3 13, Nurkic 11-15 3-4 26, Lillard 8-22 8-10 27, McCollum 8-16 2-2 22, Anthony 4-7 2-2 13, Jones Jr. 1-3 3-4 6, Kanter 6-11 0-0 12, Simons 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-96 22-27 128.
Memphis 28 34 38 30 — 130
Portland 23 33 43 29 — 128
3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-30 (Brooks 3-6, Anderson 2-5, Melton 2-6, Morant 1-3, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Allen 0-5), Portland 14-35 (McCollum 4-10, Anthony 3-4, Lillard 3-11, Powell 1-3, Covington 1-5). Fouled Out—Memphis 1 (Anderson), Portland None. Rebounds—Memphis 39 (Anderson 8), Portland 50 (Nurkic 17). Assists—Memphis 33 (Morant 13), Portland 28 (McCollum 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 21, Portland 20. A—0 (19,393)
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Greg Holland from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Mazza on the 10-day IL. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment. Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Brock Burke and RHP Demarcus Evans to Frisco (Double-A Central).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Jordan Romano from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ty Tice from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen and OF Josh Palacios to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Sean Kazmar Jr. and CF Cristian Pache to alternate training site. Activated LHP Drew Smyly from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from South Bend alternate site. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to alternate site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled UTL Matt Beaty and LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate site. Placed RHPs Corey Knebel and Dennis Santana on the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson and RHP Josh Lindblom on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Phil Bickford and OF Corey Ray from alternate training Site.
NEW YORK METS — Transferred RHP Dellin Betances from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Jason Vosler from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jarlin Garcia on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier for the remainder of the season.
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed Janelle Bailey to a training camp contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled LW Maxim Golod and D Hunter Drew from San Diego (AHL). Loaned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Cs Byron Froese and Glenn Gawdin from Stockton (AHL) to taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned C Mikael Hakkarainen from Indy (ECHL) to Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Ontario (AHL) loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Janne Kuokkanen on injured reserve and D Jonas Siegenthaler on the COVID-19 list. Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton (AHL) then placed him on the active roster. Recalled RW Marian Studenic and G Gilles Senn from minor league taxi squad. Loaned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Linus Hogberg from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan. Assigned G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan from taxi squad.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Alvaro Quezada to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.
TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with W Yeferson Soteldo from Santos FC (Brazil).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.