scoreboard

MONDAY

Baseball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Culver, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Redmond at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crook County at Redmond, 3 p.m.

Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Summit at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 4 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Saturday’s Games

Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, late

Mountain View 12, The Dalles 0

Summit vs. Hood River Valley, late

Summit at Crook County, late

South Eugene 5, Bend 3

The Dalles 12, Ridgeview 2

Pendleton 12, Redmond 5

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

La Grande 12, Redmond 0

Softball

Saturday’s Games

Bend 3, Pendleton 0

Pendleton 5, Bend 2

Summit vs. Hood River Valley, late

Crook County vs. Summit, late

Crook County at Hood River Valley, late

Harrisburg 12, La Pine 2

Harrisburg 9 La Pine 8

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 9 .591 —

Tampa Bay 11 10 .524 1½

New York 9 11 .450 3

Toronto 9 11 .450 3

Baltimore 8 12 .400 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 12 7 .632 —

Chicago 11 9 .550 1½

Cleveland 8 11 .421 4

Minnesota 7 12 .368 5

Detroit 7 14 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 14 7 .667 —

Seattle 13 8 .619 1

Houston 10 10 .500 3½

Los Angeles 9 10 .474 4

Texas 9 12 .429 5

Friday’s Late Games

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Seattle 8, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Baltimore 2

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Luzardo 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 10:05 a.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-1), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 3-0), 10:10 a.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1), 10:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 8 8 .500 —

Atlanta 9 10 .474 ½

Philadelphia 9 10 .474 ½

Washington 8 10 .444 1

Miami 8 11 .421 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 12 8 .600 —

Chicago 10 10 .500 2

St. Louis 10 10 .500 2

Pittsburgh 10 11 .476 2½

Cincinnati 9 11 .450 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 6 .700 —

San Francisco 13 7 .650 1

San Diego 12 10 .545 3

Arizona 9 11 .450 5

Colorado 7 12 .368 6½

Friday’s Late Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5, Miami 3

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

Miami at San Francisco, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Arizona at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 10:20 a.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-0), 11:15 a.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 11:20 a.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 4:08 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4

Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1

New England 1 0 1 4 3 2

NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2

Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2

Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4

Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6

Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7

New York 0 1 0 0 1 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1

LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1

Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2

San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3

LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3

Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3

FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3

Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1

Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

NY City FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Nashville 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle 1, LA FC 1, tie

Real SL 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 2, Phila. 1

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Atlanta 3, Chicago 1

Austin FC 3, Colorado 1

Houston at Portland, late

Sunday’s Game

New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144

Pittsburgh 48 31 14 3 65 168 135

N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113

Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117

N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128

Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168

New Jersey 47 14 27 6 34 118 166

Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114

Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133

Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122

Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138

Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121

Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151

Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158

Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102

x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108

Minnesota 46 30 13 3 63 145 120

St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142

Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150

San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157

Los Angeles 44 17 21 6 40 120 132

Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130

Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129

Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125

Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135

Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137

Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128

Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Late Games

Calgary 4, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 3

Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Montreal 2

Minnesota at San Jose, late

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Ottawa at Vancouver, late

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

Saturday in Avondale, La.; Purse: $7.4 million

Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72

Third Round

Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71-63—197

Leishman/Smith 63-72-63—198

Champ/Finau 63-68-67—198

Watson/Scheffler 64-69-66—199

Hovland/Ventura 62-69-68—199

Pieters/Lewis 67-70-63—200

Duncan/Schenk 64-73-63—200

Bradley/Steele 63-73-64—200

Clark/van Rooyen 64-74-63—201

Suh/Ghim 65-73-63—201

Lee/Stanley 63-74-64—201

Mitchell/Snedeker 66-71-64—201

Noren/Norlander 67-70-64—201

Garnett/Stallings 62-75-64—201

Rahm/Palmer 65-71-65—201

Horschel/Burns 63-73-65—201

Kokrak/Perez 65-70-66—201

Werenski/Uihlein, 65-69-68—202. Straka/Teater, 68-70-65—203. Willett/Hatton, 65-73-65—203. Hoffman/Watney, 64-74-65—203. Redman/Ryder, 66-71-66—203. Oppenheim/Murray, 66-70-67—203. Stenson/Rose, 65-68-70—203.

Kim/Hagy, 67-71-66—204. Homa/Gooch, 66-71-67—204. McDowell/Wallace, 66-70-68—204. Todd/Kirk, 66-70-69—205. Percy/Chalmers, 66-70-69—205. Hearn/Sucher, 67-71-68—206. Schauffele/Cantlay, 64-74-68—206. Gligic/Whaley, 67-71-68—206. Malnati/Baker, 65-73-68—206.

LPGA Tour

L.A. Open Top 25

Saturday at Los Angeles, Calif.

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,447; Par: 71

Final Round

Brooke M. Henderson, $225,000 69-65-67-67—268

Jessica Korda, $136,903 64-65-68-72—269

Hannah Green, $88,070 68-67-69-66—270

Jin Young Ko, $88,070 67-65-66-72—270

So Yeon Ryu, $56,215 68-67-69-68—272

Angela Stanford, $56,215 68-66-68-70—272

Jeongeun Lee6, $42,349 68-69-70-66—273

Morgan Pressel, $35,229 68-71-66-69—274

Tiffany Chan, $35,229 65-70-70-69—274

Mel Reid, $29,232 70-67-73-66—276

Nelly Korda, $29,232 66-73-70-67—276

Lauren Stephenson, $24,634 71-69-69-68—277

Dana Finkelstein, $24,634 66-70-73-68—277

Ally Ewing, $24,634 67-69-72-69—277

Esther Lee, $21,136 69-71-72-66—278

Inbee Park, $21,136 68-68-72-70—278

Gerina Piller, $17,639 71-68-72-68—279

Christina Kim, $17,639 69-69-72-69—279

Ryann O’Toole, $17,639 69-70-70-70—279

Moriya Jutanugarn, $17,639 65-72-72-70—279

Sei Young Kim, $17,639 67-66-76-70—279

Gabriela Ruffels, $17,639 70-67-71-71—279

Ariya Jutanugarn, $14,598 71-71-69-69—280

Carlota Ciganda, $14,598 66-72-71-71—280

Ashleigh Buhai, $14,598 71-69-68-72—280

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $14,598 71-68-69-72—280

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 40 20 .667 —

Phila. 39 21 .650 1

Milwaukee 37 22 .627 2½

New York 34 27 .557 6½

Atlanta 33 27 .550 7

Boston 32 28 .533 8

Miami 32 29 .525 8½

Charlotte 29 30 .492 10½

Indiana 28 31 .475 11½

Washington 26 33 .441 13½

Chicago 25 35 .417 15

Toronto 25 35 .417 15

Cleveland 21 38 .356 18½

Orlando 18 41 .305 21½

Detroit 18 43 .295 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 44 15 .746 —

Phoenix 42 17 .712 2

L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 2½

Denver 38 21 .644 6

L.A. Lakers 35 25 .583 9½

Dallas 33 26 .559 11

Portland 32 27 .542 12

Memphis 30 28 .517 13½

San Antonio 30 29 .508 14

Golden State 30 30 .500 14½

New Orleans 26 34 .433 18½

Sacramento 24 35 .407 20

Oklahoma City 20 40 .333 24½

Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½

Houston 15 45 .250 29½

Friday’s Late Games

Golden State 118, Denver 97

Memphis 130, Portland 128

Saturday’s Games

New York 120, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 132, Phila. 94

Indiana 115, Detroit 109

Miami 106, Chicago 101

San Antonio 110, New Orleans 108

Dallas 108, L.A. Lakers 93

Minnesota at Utah, late

Houston at Denver, late

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 10 a.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Late Box Score

Grizzlies 130, Trail Blazers 128

MEMPHIS (130)

Anderson 5-12 2-3 14, Brooks 11-19 0-0 25, Tillman 6-8 0-1 12, Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Morant 11-17 10-12 33, Jackson Jr. 10-14 3-4 23, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, Winslow 2-8 0-0 5, Bane 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 52-98 17-22 130.

PORTLAND (128)

Covington 2-9 2-2 7, Powell 5-12 2-3 13, Nurkic 11-15 3-4 26, Lillard 8-22 8-10 27, McCollum 8-16 2-2 22, Anthony 4-7 2-2 13, Jones Jr. 1-3 3-4 6, Kanter 6-11 0-0 12, Simons 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-96 22-27 128.

Memphis 28 34 38 30 — 130

Portland 23 33 43 29 — 128

3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-30 (Brooks 3-6, Anderson 2-5, Melton 2-6, Morant 1-3, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Allen 0-5), Portland 14-35 (McCollum 4-10, Anthony 3-4, Lillard 3-11, Powell 1-3, Covington 1-5). Fouled Out—Memphis 1 (Anderson), Portland None. Rebounds—Memphis 39 (Anderson 8), Portland 50 (Nurkic 17). Assists—Memphis 33 (Morant 13), Portland 28 (McCollum 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 21, Portland 20. A—0 (19,393)

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Greg Holland from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Mazza on the 10-day IL. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment. Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Brock Burke and RHP Demarcus Evans to Frisco (Double-A Central).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Jordan Romano from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ty Tice from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen and OF Josh Palacios to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Sean Kazmar Jr. and CF Cristian Pache to alternate training site. Activated LHP Drew Smyly from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from South Bend alternate site. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to alternate site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled UTL Matt Beaty and LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate site. Placed RHPs Corey Knebel and Dennis Santana on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson and RHP Josh Lindblom on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Phil Bickford and OF Corey Ray from alternate training Site.

NEW YORK METS — Transferred RHP Dellin Betances from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Jason Vosler from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jarlin Garcia on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier for the remainder of the season.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed Janelle Bailey to a training camp contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled LW Maxim Golod and D Hunter Drew from San Diego (AHL). Loaned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Cs Byron Froese and Glenn Gawdin from Stockton (AHL) to taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned C Mikael Hakkarainen from Indy (ECHL) to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Ontario (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Janne Kuokkanen on injured reserve and D Jonas Siegenthaler on the COVID-19 list. Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton (AHL) then placed him on the active roster. Recalled RW Marian Studenic and G Gilles Senn from minor league taxi squad. Loaned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Linus Hogberg from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan. Assigned G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan from taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Alvaro Quezada to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.

TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with W Yeferson Soteldo from Santos FC (Brazil).

