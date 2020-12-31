scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 4 1 .800 —
Indiana 4 1 .800 —
Orlando 4 1 .800 —
Atlanta 3 1 .750 ½
Brooklyn 3 2 .600 1
Cleveland 3 2 .600 1
Boston 3 2 .600 1
Charlotte 2 2 .500 1½
Miami 2 2 .500 1½
New York 2 3 .400 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2
Toronto 1 3 .250 2½
Washington 0 5 .000 4
Detroit 0 4 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —
Phoenix 3 1 .750 ½
Utah 2 1 .667 1
New Orleans 3 2 .600 1
Sacramento 3 2 .600 1
L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 1
Minnesota 2 2 .500 1½
San Antonio 2 2 .500 1½
Portland 2 2 .500 1½
Golden State 2 2 .500 1½
Houston 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 1 3 .250 2½
Denver 1 3 .250 2½
Memphis 1 3 .250 2½
Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2½
Wednesday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 128, Portland 105
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
Clippers 128, Trail Blazers 105
PORTLAND (105)
Covington 3-4 0-0 8, Jones Jr. 2-6 1-2 6, Nurkic 2-4 0-0 4, Lillard 3-14 14-15 20, McCollum 8-17 2-2 25, Anthony 3-5 9-10 15, Giles III 3-4 1-2 7, Elleby 1-3 0-1 2, Hood 1-3 0-0 3, Kanter 4-9 2-2 10, Blevins 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 32-76 29-34 105.
L.A. CLIPPERS (128)
Batum 4-6 1-2 11, Leonard 9-17 7-8 28, Ibaka 4-11 0-0 11, Beverley 3-6 0-0 7, George 8-15 3-4 23, Coffey 2-4 1-1 6, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 1-5 0-0 2, Kabengele 0-2 0-0 0, Oturu 1-2 0-0 2, Zubac 2-2 3-4 7, Jackson 4-6 1-3 11, Kennard 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 7-13 0-0 15. Totals 47-95 16-22 128.
Portland 26 31 28 20 — 105
L.A. Clippers 37 39 31 21 — 128
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-38 (McCollum 7-11, Covington 2-3, Hood 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-3, Simons 1-4, Anthony 0-2, Blevins 0-2, Elleby 0-2, Lillard 0-8), L.A. Clippers 18-38 (George 4-9, Ibaka 3-5, Leonard 3-5, Batum 2-2, Jackson 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Coffey 1-2, Williams 1-4, Patterson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Kanter 10), L.A. Clippers 47 (George 10). Assists—Portland 14 (Lillard 4), L.A. Clippers 30 (George, Leonard 7). Total Fouls—Portland 17, L.A. Clippers 25.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 119, Cleveland 99
Chicago 133, Washington 130
Phila. 116, Orlando 92
Houston 122, Sacramento 119
Toronto 100, New York 83
New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 80
Phoenix at Utah, late
Friday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 6 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
Utah 1 1 .500 4 2 .667
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
Stanford at Oregon St., ppd.
UCLA 72, Utah 70
Arizona 80, Washington 53
California at No. 21 Oregon, late
Colorado at Southern Cal, late
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Top 25 Games
No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Minnesota 59
No. 16 Michigan 84, Maryland 73
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Friday’s Games
Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
California at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford at No. 6 Arizona, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m.
No. 11 UCLA at Oregon St., ppd.
Thursday’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Louisville at Duke, ccd.
No. 3 NC State 84, Georgia Tech 75
No. 5 South Carolina 75, Florida 59
No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, ppd.
No. 13 Kentucky 75, No. 10 Arkansas 64
No. 12 Mississippi St. 69, Georgia 62
No. 14 Maryland 96, Penn St. 82
Nebraska 65, No. 15 Northwestern 63
No. 16 Michigan 92, Wisconsin 49
No. 17 Ohio St. vs. No. 25 Michigan St., ppd.
No. 20 Indiana 79, Illinois 56
No. 22 Syracuse vs. North Carolina, ppd.
Football
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
Mississippi St. 28, No. 24 Tulsa 26
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
Ball St. 34, No. 22 San Jose St. 13
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. 24, Army 21
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, ccd.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 11
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Washington +1 2 431/2 EAGLES
COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars
Packers 51/2 51/2 511/2 BEARS
Cowboys 2 11/2 441/2 GIANTS
BROWNS 6 9 421/2 Steelers
Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS
Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS
PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets
Vikings 6 61/2 541/2 LIONS
BUCS 51/2 7 501/2 Falcons
Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS
BILLS 41/2 3 43 Dolphins
Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS
g-Seahawks 4 61/2 461/2 49ERS
Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS
Cards +41/2 3 401/2 RAMS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
FRIDAY
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 511/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 4 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 671/2 Ohio State
SATURDAY
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 491/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 8 651/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 4 58 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed S Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed C Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-injury list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Malcolm Smith and CB Denzel Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Shelby Harris on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Damon Harrison off waivers from Seattle. Released DL Anthony Rush.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated S Geno Stone from the exempt/commissioner list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock and WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elandon Roberts on injured reserve. Activated WR Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White from the COVID 19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.
