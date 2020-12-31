scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 4 1 .800 —

Indiana 4 1 .800 —

Orlando 4 1 .800 —

Atlanta 3 1 .750 ½

Brooklyn 3 2 .600 1

Cleveland 3 2 .600 1

Boston 3 2 .600 1

Charlotte 2 2 .500 1½

Miami 2 2 .500 1½

New York 2 3 .400 2

Chicago 2 3 .400 2

Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2

Toronto 1 3 .250 2½

Washington 0 5 .000 4

Detroit 0 4 .000 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —

Phoenix 3 1 .750 ½

Utah 2 1 .667 1

New Orleans 3 2 .600 1

Sacramento 3 2 .600 1

L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 1

Minnesota 2 2 .500 1½

San Antonio 2 2 .500 1½

Portland 2 2 .500 1½

Golden State 2 2 .500 1½

Houston 1 2 .333 2

Dallas 1 3 .250 2½

Denver 1 3 .250 2½

Memphis 1 3 .250 2½

Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2½

Wednesday’s Late Game

L.A. Clippers 128, Portland 105

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Clippers 128, Trail Blazers 105

PORTLAND (105)

Covington 3-4 0-0 8, Jones Jr. 2-6 1-2 6, Nurkic 2-4 0-0 4, Lillard 3-14 14-15 20, McCollum 8-17 2-2 25, Anthony 3-5 9-10 15, Giles III 3-4 1-2 7, Elleby 1-3 0-1 2, Hood 1-3 0-0 3, Kanter 4-9 2-2 10, Blevins 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 32-76 29-34 105.

L.A. CLIPPERS (128)

Batum 4-6 1-2 11, Leonard 9-17 7-8 28, Ibaka 4-11 0-0 11, Beverley 3-6 0-0 7, George 8-15 3-4 23, Coffey 2-4 1-1 6, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 1-5 0-0 2, Kabengele 0-2 0-0 0, Oturu 1-2 0-0 2, Zubac 2-2 3-4 7, Jackson 4-6 1-3 11, Kennard 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 7-13 0-0 15. Totals 47-95 16-22 128.

Portland 26 31 28 20 — 105

L.A. Clippers 37 39 31 21 — 128

3-Point Goals—Portland 12-38 (McCollum 7-11, Covington 2-3, Hood 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-3, Simons 1-4, Anthony 0-2, Blevins 0-2, Elleby 0-2, Lillard 0-8), L.A. Clippers 18-38 (George 4-9, Ibaka 3-5, Leonard 3-5, Batum 2-2, Jackson 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Coffey 1-2, Williams 1-4, Patterson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Kanter 10), L.A. Clippers 47 (George 10). Assists—Portland 14 (Lillard 4), L.A. Clippers 30 (George, Leonard 7). Total Fouls—Portland 17, L.A. Clippers 25.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 119, Cleveland 99

Chicago 133, Washington 130

Phila. 116, Orlando 92

Houston 122, Sacramento 119

Toronto 100, New York 83

New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 80

Phoenix at Utah, late

Friday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 6 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889

Utah 1 1 .500 4 2 .667

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833

Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Stanford at Oregon St., ppd.

UCLA 72, Utah 70

Arizona 80, Washington 53

California at No. 21 Oregon, late

Colorado at Southern Cal, late

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Minnesota 59

No. 16 Michigan 84, Maryland 73

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Friday’s Games

Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

California at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford at No. 6 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA at Oregon St., ppd.

Thursday’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Louisville at Duke, ccd.

No. 3 NC State 84, Georgia Tech 75

No. 5 South Carolina 75, Florida 59

No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, ppd.

No. 13 Kentucky 75, No. 10 Arkansas 64

No. 12 Mississippi St. 69, Georgia 62

No. 14 Maryland 96, Penn St. 82

Nebraska 65, No. 15 Northwestern 63

No. 16 Michigan 92, Wisconsin 49

No. 17 Ohio St. vs. No. 25 Michigan St., ppd.

No. 20 Indiana 79, Illinois 56

No. 22 Syracuse vs. North Carolina, ppd.

Football

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

Mississippi St. 28, No. 24 Tulsa 26

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

Ball St. 34, No. 22 San Jose St. 13

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. 24, Army 21

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, ccd.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339

N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348

Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401

Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423

Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288

Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300

Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397

Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West W L T Pct PF PA

*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405

Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450

Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315

N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338

Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369

Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353

Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348

L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Washington +1 2 431/2 EAGLES

COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars

Packers 51/2 51/2 511/2 BEARS

Cowboys 2 11/2 441/2 GIANTS

BROWNS 6 9 421/2 Steelers

Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS

Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS

PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets

Vikings 6 61/2 541/2 LIONS

BUCS 51/2 7 501/2 Falcons

Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS

BILLS 41/2 3 43 Dolphins

Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS

g-Seahawks 4 61/2 461/2 49ERS

Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS

Cards +41/2 3 401/2 RAMS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

FRIDAY

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 511/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 4 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 671/2 Ohio State

SATURDAY

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 491/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 8 651/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 4 58 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed S Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed C Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms to a one-year contract extension with CB Jimmy Smith.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C B.J. Finney on the reserve/non-injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and LB Jacob Philips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Malcolm Smith and CB Denzel Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Shelby Harris on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Damon Harrison off waivers from Seattle. Released DL Anthony Rush.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated S Geno Stone from the exempt/commissioner list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. Released TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock and WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elandon Roberts on injured reserve. Activated WR Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Matt Wile to practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Activated QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White from the COVID 19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad. Released RB Javon Leake from practice squad.

