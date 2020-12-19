scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291
Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 48, Denver 19
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
New England at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 4 2 202 164 4 2 202 164
Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190
Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
Wash. St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 1 200 156 5 1 200 156
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135
Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130
UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215
Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199
Friday’s Late Summary
Oregon 31, No. 13 Southern Cal 24
Oregon 14 7 7 3 — 31
Southern Cal 7 7 3 7 — 24
First Quarter
ORE—Redd 2 pass from A.Brown (Katleman kick), 13:49.
ORE—Kampmoyer 14 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 7:14.
USC—47 pass from Slovis (P.Lewis kick), :50.
Second Quarter
ORE—DJ.Johnson 16 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 9:45.
USC—Stepp 1 run (P.Lewis kick), 4:35.
Third Quarter
ORE—Dye 4 pass from A.Brown (Katleman kick), 7:20.
USC—FG P.Lewis 21, 2:28.
Fourth Quarter
ORE—FG Katleman 40, 10:26.
USC—McCoy 4 pass from Slovis (P.Lewis kick), 6:16.
ORE USC
First downs 16 25
Rushes-yards 41-135 29-38
Passing 108 320
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 28-52-3
Return Yards 31 120
Punts-Avg. 5-42.8 3-48.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-70 9-98
Time of Possession 30:46 29:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oregon, Dye 11-55, Dollars 7-52, Habibi-Likio 8-13, Pittman 1-7, Shough 10-7, A.Brown 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Southern Cal, Carr 12-40, Stepp 13-25, (Team) 1-0, Slovis 3-(minus 27).
PASSING—Oregon, A.Brown 3-4-0-17, Shough 8-15-1-91. Southern Cal, Slovis 28-52-3-320.
RECEIVING—Oregon, Dye 3-17, DJ.Johnson 2-27, Redd 2-17, Kampmoyer 2-13, Johnson III 1-23, Pittman 1-11. Southern Cal, London 8-75, McCoy 6-76, St. Brown 5-74, Carr 3-40, Vaughns 2-24, Bryant 2-17, Krommenhoek 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Southern Cal, P.Lewis 41.
Saturday’s Games
Utah 45, Washington St. 28
Stanford 48, UCLA 47. 2OT
Arizona St. at Oregon St., late
Arizona at California, ccd.
SCORES
———
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46
No. 3 Clemson 34, No. 2 Notre Dame 10
No. 4 Ohio St. 22, No. 14 Northwestern 10
No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13
No. 10 Oklahoma 27, No. 6 Iowa St. 21
No. 9 Cincinnati 27, No. 23 Tulsa 24
No. 24 San Jose St. 34, Boise St. 20
EAST
Army 10, Air Force 7
Penn St. 56, Illinois 21
SOUTH
LSU 53, Mississippi 48
Mississippi St. 51, Missouri 32
MIDWEST
Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17, OT
BOWL SCHEDULE
(Partial list)
Monday’s Game
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Games
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
New Orleans Bowl
La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)
Thursday’s Game
New Mexico Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
UTSA vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
COLTS 7 71/2 501/2 Texans
TITANS 101/2 9 521/2 Lions
RAMS 17 17 431/2 Jets
Bucs 4 6 49 FALCONS
DOLPHINS 3 2 411/2 Patriots
Seahawks 41/2 61/2 431/2 WASHINGTON
VIKINGS 3 3 461/2 Bears
RAVENS 131/2 13 48 Jaguars
Browns 4 61/2 441/2 GIANTS
CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles
Chiefs 4 3 521/2 SAINTS
49ers 1 3 45 COWBOYS
Monday
Steelers 121/2 14 401/2 BENGALS
BOWL GAMES
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC
App’chian St 19 19 621/2 N Texas
Tuesday
Potato Bowl, Boise, ID
Tulane 3 3 561/2 Nevada
Boca Raton Fla. Bowl
Byu 4 4 701/2 Ucf
Wednesday
New Orleans Bowl
Ga Southern 4 4 501/2 La Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Memphis 101/2 10 521/2 Fla Atlantic
Thursday
New Mexico Bowl, Frisco, TX
Houston 11 11 611/2 Hawaii
Basketball
NBA preseason
Friday’s Late Game
L.A. Lakers 114, Phoenix 113
Saturday’s Games
Orlando 120, Charlotte 117
\Washington 99, Detroit 96
Atlanta 117, Memphis 116
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stanford 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arizona 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 80, Portland 41
No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70
California 87, CSU Northridge 56
Stanford 78, Arizona 75
Saturday’s Boxscore
Oregon 80, Portland 41
PORTLAND (5-1)
Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Henn 1-6 0-0 3, Ali 0-7 6-6 6, Dasher 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 2-2 7, Adams 3-8 3-4 9, Griffith 0-3 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 2-8 2-2 7, Triplett 0-2 0-0 0, Seymour 0-0 0-1 0, Curtiss 2-4 1-1 5, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 14-16 41.
OREGON (6-1)
Omoruyi 4-4 0-0 10, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Duarte 7-11 3-3 21, Hardy 1-5 0-0 2, Figueroa 6-11 3-5 15, Lawson 5-6 0-0 10, Estrada 2-4 0-0 4, Terry 1-3 0-0 2, Wur 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 2-3 4, Reichle 1-2 0-0 3, Ionescu 0-0 0-0 0, Osborn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 8-11 80.
Halftime—Oregon 35-19. 3-Point Goals—Portland 3-19 (Henn 1-2, Jones 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-5, Adams 0-1, Dasher 0-1, Davis 0-1, Watson 0-1, Ali 0-2, Griffith 0-2, Triplett 0-2), Oregon 8-21 (Duarte 4-8, Omoruyi 2-2, Reichle 1-1, Wur 1-2, Lawson 0-1, Terry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Estrada 0-2, Figueroa 0-3). Rebounds—Portland 22 (Curtiss 6), Oregon 39 (Williams, Figueroa 6). Assists—Portland 4 (Ali 2), Oregon 21 (Williams, Hardy 5). Total Fouls—Portland 13, Oregon 16.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado vs. Washington in Las Vegas, Nev., 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69
No. 7 Villanova vs. Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48
No. 15 Florida St. vs. UCF, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Duke vs. Gardner-Webb, ccd.
No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63
No. 24 Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 4 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Arizona 4 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Stanford 3 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
UCLA 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Utah 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
California 0 3 .000 0 6 .000
Southern Cal 0 4 .000 1 4 .200
Saturday’s Games
No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37
Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55
No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49
No. 1 Stanford 80,Southern Cal 60
Saturday’s Boxscores
No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49
OREGON (6-0)
Boley 1-8 2-2 5, Sabally 5-8 3-4 13, Mikesell 1-7 0-0 3, Paopao 4-9 2-2 12, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 4-8 0-0 8, Chavez 0-2 0-0 0, Dugalic 3-6 0-0 6, Parrish 7-12 0-0 18, Scherr 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 9-10 73.
WASHINGTON (4-3)
Rooks 1-6 0-0 2, Van Dyke 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 4-13 3-4 11, Griggsby 1-6 0-0 3, Noble 3-6 1-4 7, Rees 7-13 2-2 20, Lind 1-6 0-0 2, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 6-10 49.
Oregon 21 16 13 23 — 73
Washington 12 14 10 13 — 49
3-Point Goals—Oregon 8-28 (Boley 1-4, Mikesell 1-6, Paopao 2-6, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 0-1, Dugalic 0-2, Parrish 4-8), Washington 5-18 (Rooks 0-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-3, Noble 0-1, Rees 4-6, Lind 0-3). Assists—Oregon 17 (Paopao 5), Washington 12 (Miller 2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Team 3-7), Washington 37 (Van Dyke 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 15, Washington 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Saturday’s Boxscore
Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55
OREGON ST. (3-3)
Corosdale 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-8 1-1 13, Mack 3-8 0-0 8, Goforth 5-11 3-4 14, Goodman 6-13 0-0 14, Mitrovic 2-3 0-0 4, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 4-5 55.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)
Motuga 2-6 4-4 8, Murekatete 4-8 2-2 10, Charlisse Leger-Walker 6-22 1-2 13, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-12 0-0 6, Teder 7-13 0-0 20, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 7-8 61.
Oregon St. 14 11 18 12 — 55
Washington St. 16 19 7 19 — 61
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-14 (Corosdale 0-1, Mack 2-5, Goforth 1-3, Goodman 2-3, Simmons 0-1, Samuel 0-1), Washington St. 8-25 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 0-7, Leger-Walker 2-3, Teder 6-10, Sarver 0-2). Assists—Oregon St. 14 (Goforth 4), Washington St. 12 (Sarver 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 35 (Mack 2-8), Washington St. 40 (Leger-Walker 5-7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 12, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Sunday’s Games
No. 6 Arizona at Utah, 11 a.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 Connecticut 106, Xavier 59
No. 7 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24
No. 9 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37
No. 12 Arkansas 80, Little Rock 70
No. 14 Maryland 101, James Madison 59
No. 17 Ohio St. vs. Iowa, ppd.
No. 19 Michigan at Illinois, ppd.
South Dakota St. 60, No. 20 Missouri St. 52
No. 23 South Florida vs. Houston ppd.
No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54
Golf
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship Scores (Partial)
Saturday at Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Third Round
Sei Young Kim 67-69-67—203
Jin Young Ko 68-67-69—204
Georgia Hall 69-69-68—206
Brooke M. Henderson 73-68-66—207
Charley Hull 72-69-66—207
Minjee Lee 68-73-66—207
Austin Ernst 69-69-69—207
Lexi Thompson 65-71-71—207
Cristie Kerr 68-74-66—208
Lydia Ko 74-65-69—208
Mina Harigae 70-69-69—208
Hannah Green 69-68-71—208
Xiyu Lin, 71-72-66—209. Perrine Delacour, 70-71-68—209. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-69-69—209. Anna Nordqvist, 68-72-70—210. Cydney Clanton, 70-68-72—210. Cheyenne Knight, 71-72-68—211.
Madelene Sagstrom, 72-72-68—212. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70-73-69—212. Yealimi Noh, 73-69-70—212. Celine Boutier, 71-71-70—212. Gaby Lopez, 71-71-70—212. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-72-70—212. Katherine Kirk, 72-68-72—212. Nelly Korda, 72-66-74—212. Caroline Masson, 67-71-74—212.
PGA Tour
PNC Father-Son Challenge Scores
Saturday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 7,122; Par: 72
First Round
Team Kuchar 28-30—58
Team Singh 30-30—60
Team Norman 30-31—61
Team Lehman 30-31—61
Team Duval 32-34—61
Team O’Meara 31-31—62
Team Trevino 32-30—62
Team Furyk 30-32—62
Team Daly 31-31—62
Team Woods 28-34—62
Team Thomas 31-31—62
Team Langer 31-32—63
Team Kite 34-30—64
Team Price 33-32—65
Team Sorenstam 32-33—65
Team Watson 32-33—65
Team Player 35-31—66
Team Calcavecchia 34-33—67
Team Janzen 32-35—67
Team Harrington 36-33—69
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from injured reserve. Signed RB D.J. Foster to the active roster. Placed K Zane Gonzalez and DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted K Mike Nugent and LB Terrance Smith to the active roster.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted CB Delrick Abrams Jr. to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Mani Te’o from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Activated OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injured reserve. Promoted OT Dan Skipper, DE Kareem Martin and OL Marcus Martin to the active roster. Signed P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Promoted CB Alex Myres to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted G Zack Johnson to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve. Promoted WR Steven Mitchell, WR Chad Hansen and CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Chris Claybrooks and OL Andrew Norwell from injured reserve. Activated CB Tre Herndon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted CB Deandre Baker, LB Emmanuel Smith and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Activated WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford (from practice squad) Chris Myarick (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Promoted CB Cordrea Tankersley to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated QB Drew Brees from injured reserve. Placed WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Waived TE Garrett Griffin and QB Trevor Siemian. Promoted G Will Clapp, WRs Juwan Johnson, Tommylee Lewis and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Annouced Stephen Brown, offensive assistant coach, tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Announced outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coach position at the University of Illinois and will be leaving the coaching staff. Activated D Adrian Colbert from injured reserve. Promoted Jarren William and Quincy Wilson to the active roster. Promoted QB Clayton Thorson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed QB Joe Webb to the active roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve. Promoted DL Tanzel Smart, LB Shariff Finch and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Blake Countess and CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Rashaad Penny and DE Damontre Moore from injured reserve. Placed RB Travis Homer and Ol Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted QB Taylor Heinicke to the active roster. Waived WR Jeff Badet.
