scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340

Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245

New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279

N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300

Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336

Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359

Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237

Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368

Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273

Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281

Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421

Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275

N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291

Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328

Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265

Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322

Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339

Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291

Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355

Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246

Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324

Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303

San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 48, Denver 19

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

New England at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 4 2 202 164 4 2 202 164

Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190

Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

Wash. St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 5 1 200 156 5 1 200 156

Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135

Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130

UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215

Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60

Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

Friday’s Late Summary

Oregon 31, No. 13 Southern Cal 24

Oregon 14 7 7 3 — 31

Southern Cal 7 7 3 7 — 24

First Quarter

ORE—Redd 2 pass from A.Brown (Katleman kick), 13:49.

ORE—Kampmoyer 14 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 7:14.

USC—47 pass from Slovis (P.Lewis kick), :50.

Second Quarter

ORE—DJ.Johnson 16 pass from Shough (Katleman kick), 9:45.

USC—Stepp 1 run (P.Lewis kick), 4:35.

Third Quarter

ORE—Dye 4 pass from A.Brown (Katleman kick), 7:20.

USC—FG P.Lewis 21, 2:28.

Fourth Quarter

ORE—FG Katleman 40, 10:26.

USC—McCoy 4 pass from Slovis (P.Lewis kick), 6:16.

ORE USC

First downs 16 25

Rushes-yards 41-135 29-38

Passing 108 320

Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 28-52-3

Return Yards 31 120

Punts-Avg. 5-42.8 3-48.7

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-70 9-98

Time of Possession 30:46 29:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oregon, Dye 11-55, Dollars 7-52, Habibi-Likio 8-13, Pittman 1-7, Shough 10-7, A.Brown 3-4, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Southern Cal, Carr 12-40, Stepp 13-25, (Team) 1-0, Slovis 3-(minus 27).

PASSING—Oregon, A.Brown 3-4-0-17, Shough 8-15-1-91. Southern Cal, Slovis 28-52-3-320.

RECEIVING—Oregon, Dye 3-17, DJ.Johnson 2-27, Redd 2-17, Kampmoyer 2-13, Johnson III 1-23, Pittman 1-11. Southern Cal, London 8-75, McCoy 6-76, St. Brown 5-74, Carr 3-40, Vaughns 2-24, Bryant 2-17, Krommenhoek 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Southern Cal, P.Lewis 41.

Saturday’s Games

Utah 45, Washington St. 28

Stanford 48, UCLA 47. 2OT

Arizona St. at Oregon St., late

Arizona at California, ccd.

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46

No. 3 Clemson 34, No. 2 Notre Dame 10

No. 4 Ohio St. 22, No. 14 Northwestern 10

No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

No. 10 Oklahoma 27, No. 6 Iowa St. 21

No. 9 Cincinnati 27, No. 23 Tulsa 24

No. 24 San Jose St. 34, Boise St. 20

EAST

Army 10, Air Force 7

Penn St. 56, Illinois 21

SOUTH

LSU 53, Mississippi 48

Mississippi St. 51, Missouri 32

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17, OT

BOWL SCHEDULE

(Partial list)

Monday’s Game

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans Bowl

La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)

Thursday’s Game

New Mexico Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

UTSA vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

COLTS 7 71/2 501/2 Texans

TITANS 101/2 9 521/2 Lions

RAMS 17 17 431/2 Jets

Bucs 4 6 49 FALCONS

DOLPHINS 3 2 411/2 Patriots

Seahawks 41/2 61/2 431/2 WASHINGTON

VIKINGS 3 3 461/2 Bears

RAVENS 131/2 13 48 Jaguars

Browns 4 61/2 441/2 GIANTS

CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles

Chiefs 4 3 521/2 SAINTS

49ers 1 3 45 COWBOYS

Monday

Steelers 121/2 14 401/2 BENGALS

BOWL GAMES

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC

App’chian St 19 19 621/2 N Texas

Tuesday

Potato Bowl, Boise, ID

Tulane 3 3 561/2 Nevada

Boca Raton Fla. Bowl

Byu 4 4 701/2 Ucf

Wednesday

New Orleans Bowl

Ga Southern 4 4 501/2 La Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis 101/2 10 521/2 Fla Atlantic

Thursday

New Mexico Bowl, Frisco, TX

Houston 11 11 611/2 Hawaii

Basketball

NBA preseason

Friday’s Late Game

L.A. Lakers 114, Phoenix 113

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 120, Charlotte 117

\Washington 99, Detroit 96

Atlanta 117, Memphis 116

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Stanford 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Arizona 0 1 .000 5 1 .833

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500

California 0 2 .000 4 4 .500

Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 80, Portland 41

No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70

California 87, CSU Northridge 56

Stanford 78, Arizona 75

Saturday’s Boxscore

Oregon 80, Portland 41

PORTLAND (5-1)

Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Henn 1-6 0-0 3, Ali 0-7 6-6 6, Dasher 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 2-2 7, Adams 3-8 3-4 9, Griffith 0-3 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 2-8 2-2 7, Triplett 0-2 0-0 0, Seymour 0-0 0-1 0, Curtiss 2-4 1-1 5, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 14-16 41.

OREGON (6-1)

Omoruyi 4-4 0-0 10, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Duarte 7-11 3-3 21, Hardy 1-5 0-0 2, Figueroa 6-11 3-5 15, Lawson 5-6 0-0 10, Estrada 2-4 0-0 4, Terry 1-3 0-0 2, Wur 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 2-3 4, Reichle 1-2 0-0 3, Ionescu 0-0 0-0 0, Osborn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 8-11 80.

Halftime—Oregon 35-19. 3-Point Goals—Portland 3-19 (Henn 1-2, Jones 1-2, Fahrensohn 1-5, Adams 0-1, Dasher 0-1, Davis 0-1, Watson 0-1, Ali 0-2, Griffith 0-2, Triplett 0-2), Oregon 8-21 (Duarte 4-8, Omoruyi 2-2, Reichle 1-1, Wur 1-2, Lawson 0-1, Terry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Estrada 0-2, Figueroa 0-3). Rebounds—Portland 22 (Curtiss 6), Oregon 39 (Williams, Figueroa 6). Assists—Portland 4 (Ali 2), Oregon 21 (Williams, Hardy 5). Total Fouls—Portland 13, Oregon 16.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado vs. Washington in Las Vegas, Nev., 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88

No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69

No. 7 Villanova vs. Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48

No. 15 Florida St. vs. UCF, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Duke vs. Gardner-Webb, ccd.

No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63

No. 24 Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 4 0 1.000 6 0 1.000

Arizona 4 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Stanford 3 0 1.000 6 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

UCLA 3 1 .750 5 1 .833

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Utah 1 3 .250 2 3 .400

California 0 3 .000 0 6 .000

Southern Cal 0 4 .000 1 4 .200

Saturday’s Games

No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37

Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55

No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49

No. 1 Stanford 80,Southern Cal 60

Saturday’s Boxscores

No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49

OREGON (6-0)

Boley 1-8 2-2 5, Sabally 5-8 3-4 13, Mikesell 1-7 0-0 3, Paopao 4-9 2-2 12, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 4-8 0-0 8, Chavez 0-2 0-0 0, Dugalic 3-6 0-0 6, Parrish 7-12 0-0 18, Scherr 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 9-10 73.

WASHINGTON (4-3)

Rooks 1-6 0-0 2, Van Dyke 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 4-13 3-4 11, Griggsby 1-6 0-0 3, Noble 3-6 1-4 7, Rees 7-13 2-2 20, Lind 1-6 0-0 2, Lowery 0-1 0-0 0, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 6-10 49.

Oregon 21 16 13 23 — 73

Washington 12 14 10 13 — 49

3-Point Goals—Oregon 8-28 (Boley 1-4, Mikesell 1-6, Paopao 2-6, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 0-1, Dugalic 0-2, Parrish 4-8), Washington 5-18 (Rooks 0-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Miller 0-2, Griggsby 1-3, Noble 0-1, Rees 4-6, Lind 0-3). Assists—Oregon 17 (Paopao 5), Washington 12 (Miller 2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Team 3-7), Washington 37 (Van Dyke 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 15, Washington 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Saturday’s Boxscore

Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55

OREGON ST. (3-3)

Corosdale 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-8 1-1 13, Mack 3-8 0-0 8, Goforth 5-11 3-4 14, Goodman 6-13 0-0 14, Mitrovic 2-3 0-0 4, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 4-5 55.

WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)

Motuga 2-6 4-4 8, Murekatete 4-8 2-2 10, Charlisse Leger-Walker 6-22 1-2 13, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-12 0-0 6, Teder 7-13 0-0 20, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 7-8 61.

Oregon St. 14 11 18 12 — 55

Washington St. 16 19 7 19 — 61

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-14 (Corosdale 0-1, Mack 2-5, Goforth 1-3, Goodman 2-3, Simmons 0-1, Samuel 0-1), Washington St. 8-25 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 0-7, Leger-Walker 2-3, Teder 6-10, Sarver 0-2). Assists—Oregon St. 14 (Goforth 4), Washington St. 12 (Sarver 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 35 (Mack 2-8), Washington St. 40 (Leger-Walker 5-7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 12, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Sunday’s Games

No. 6 Arizona at Utah, 11 a.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Connecticut 106, Xavier 59

No. 7 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24

No. 9 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37

No. 12 Arkansas 80, Little Rock 70

No. 14 Maryland 101, James Madison 59

No. 17 Ohio St. vs. Iowa, ppd.

No. 19 Michigan at Illinois, ppd.

South Dakota St. 60, No. 20 Missouri St. 52

No. 23 South Florida vs. Houston ppd.

No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54

Golf

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship Scores (Partial)

Saturday at Naples, Fla.

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Third Round

Sei Young Kim 67-69-67—203

Jin Young Ko 68-67-69—204

Georgia Hall 69-69-68—206

Brooke M. Henderson 73-68-66—207

Charley Hull 72-69-66—207

Minjee Lee 68-73-66—207

Austin Ernst 69-69-69—207

Lexi Thompson 65-71-71—207

Cristie Kerr 68-74-66—208

Lydia Ko 74-65-69—208

Mina Harigae 70-69-69—208

Hannah Green 69-68-71—208

Xiyu Lin, 71-72-66—209. Perrine Delacour, 70-71-68—209. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-69-69—209. Anna Nordqvist, 68-72-70—210. Cydney Clanton, 70-68-72—210. Cheyenne Knight, 71-72-68—211.

Madelene Sagstrom, 72-72-68—212. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70-73-69—212. Yealimi Noh, 73-69-70—212. Celine Boutier, 71-71-70—212. Gaby Lopez, 71-71-70—212. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-72-70—212. Katherine Kirk, 72-68-72—212. Nelly Korda, 72-66-74—212. Caroline Masson, 67-71-74—212.

PGA Tour

PNC Father-Son Challenge Scores

Saturday at Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 7,122; Par: 72

First Round

Team Kuchar 28-30—58

Team Singh 30-30—60

Team Norman 30-31—61

Team Lehman 30-31—61

Team Duval 32-34—61

Team O’Meara 31-31—62

Team Trevino 32-30—62

Team Furyk 30-32—62

Team Daly 31-31—62

Team Woods 28-34—62

Team Thomas 31-31—62

Team Langer 31-32—63

Team Kite 34-30—64

Team Price 33-32—65

Team Sorenstam 32-33—65

Team Watson 32-33—65

Team Player 35-31—66

Team Calcavecchia 34-33—67

Team Janzen 32-35—67

Team Harrington 36-33—69

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from injured reserve. Signed RB D.J. Foster to the active roster. Placed K Zane Gonzalez and DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted K Mike Nugent and LB Terrance Smith to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted CB Delrick Abrams Jr. to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Mani Te’o from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Activated OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injured reserve. Promoted OT Dan Skipper, DE Kareem Martin and OL Marcus Martin to the active roster. Signed P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Promoted CB Alex Myres to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted G Zack Johnson to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve. Promoted WR Steven Mitchell, WR Chad Hansen and CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Chris Claybrooks and OL Andrew Norwell from injured reserve. Activated CB Tre Herndon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted CB Deandre Baker, LB Emmanuel Smith and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Activated WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford (from practice squad) Chris Myarick (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Promoted CB Cordrea Tankersley to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated QB Drew Brees from injured reserve. Placed WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Waived TE Garrett Griffin and QB Trevor Siemian. Promoted G Will Clapp, WRs Juwan Johnson, Tommylee Lewis and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Annouced Stephen Brown, offensive assistant coach, tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Announced outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coach position at the University of Illinois and will be leaving the coaching staff. Activated D Adrian Colbert from injured reserve. Promoted Jarren William and Quincy Wilson to the active roster. Promoted QB Clayton Thorson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed QB Joe Webb to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve. Promoted DL Tanzel Smart, LB Shariff Finch and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Blake Countess and CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Rashaad Penny and DE Damontre Moore from injured reserve. Placed RB Travis Homer and Ol Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted QB Taylor Heinicke to the active roster. Waived WR Jeff Badet.

