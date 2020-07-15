scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
2020 Seattle Mariners Schedule
All Times Pacific
July 24 at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
July 25 at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
July 26 at Houston, 11:10 a.m.
July 27 at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
July 28 at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m.
July 29 at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
July 30 at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m.
July 31 Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 1 Oakland, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 2 Oakland, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Oakland, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 4 L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5 L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 6 L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7 Colorado, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 8 Colorado, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 9 Colorado, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 14 at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Houston, 11:10 a.m.
Aug. 17 at L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 18 at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 19 L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 20 L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 21 Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 22 Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 23 Texas, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25 at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 26 at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27 at San Diego, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28 at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 29 at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 30 at L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 at L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 1 Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 2 Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 3 Oakland, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 4 Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 Texas, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 Texas, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 9 at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Arizona, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Arizona, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15 San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 16 San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 18 San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 19 San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 20 San Diego, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 22 Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 23 Houston, 3:40 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Oakland, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Oakland, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Oakland, 12:10 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHPs Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the restricted list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Ryan O’Hearn and RHP Brad Keller on the 10-day IL. Activated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Parker Markel on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Wilfredo Tovar on the 10-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Jose Lobaton on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Goldsberry on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Kyle Nicolas to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP’s Brad Brach and Jared Hughes on the IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Myles Garrett to a five-year contract extension. Signed S Grant Delpit.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Derrick Henry on a multi-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jeff Scott assistant director of pro-scouting / advance coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Michael Halliday.
COLLEGE
SIENA — Announced the hiring of Graciano Brito as men’s soccer head coach.
