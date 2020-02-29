scoreboard

On deck

Tuesday

Girls basketball: 6A state playoffs first round, Grant at Bend, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: 6A state playoffs first round, Sheldon at Summit, TBD; Mountain View at Clackamas, TBD.

Thursday

Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, TBD.

Friday

Girls basketball: 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Scores

———

Friday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late

Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Phila. vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Games

Grand Canyon 5, Stanford 3

Oregon St. 4, San Diego St. 1

Seton Hall 6, Southern Cal 3

Washington 5, UC Irvine 1

Saturday’s Games

Utah 9, UT Arlington 5

Oregon 7, Milwaukee 2

TCU 3, California 0

Stanford 3, Grand Canyon 2

Southern Cal 3, Seton Hall 0

UC Irvine 9, Washington 0

UCLA vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Arizona St., 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Washington St., 5:35 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m.

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Games

Arizona St. 3, Wisconsin 1

Oregon St. 5, Hawaii 1

Saturday’s Games

California 10, BYU 3

Louisville 4, Oregon 3

Seattle 6, Oregon St. 1

Southern Utah at Arizona St., 1:30 p.m.

Arizona 6, Alabama 5

Oregon St. 9, Nevada 0

Washington 8, Fresno St. 0

Oklahoma St. 5, Oregon 4

Stanford 8, St. Francis (PA) 0

McNeese St. vs. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

UCLA vs. Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Stanford, 5:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 51 8 .864 —

Toronto 42 17 .712 9

Boston 41 17 .707 9½

Miami 37 22 .627 14

Phila. 37 23 .617 14½

Indiana 35 24 .593 16

Orlando 27 32 .458 24

Brooklyn 26 32 .448 24½

Washington 21 36 .368 29

Charlotte 21 38 .356 30

Chicago 20 39 .339 31

Detroit 19 41 .317 32½

Atlanta 18 43 .295 34

New York 17 42 .288 34

Cleveland 17 42 .288 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 45 12 .789 —

Denver 40 18 .690 5½

L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6½

Houston 38 20 .655 7½

Utah 36 22 .621 9½

Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 9½

Dallas 36 24 .600 10½

Memphis 28 31 .475 18

New Orleans 26 33 .441 20

Portland 26 34 .433 20½

Sacramento 25 34 .424 21

San Antonio 24 33 .421 21

Phoenix 24 35 .407 22

Minnesota 17 41 .293 28½

Golden State 12 47 .203 34

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday’s Late Games

Detroit at Phoenix, late

Washington at Utah, late

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Summary

Dummy xxx, Dummy xxx

XXX

Hollins 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 3-6 4-6 10, Tinkle 5-11 4-5 14, Reichle 3-7 2-2 11, Thompson 6-10 0-0 15, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 1-2 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-13 54.

XXXX

Juiston 1-4 3-3 5, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Mathis 5-10 0-0 13, Pritchard 9-18 0-0 23, Richardson 6-14 0-0 15, Okoro 0-1 3-6 3, Patterson 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Dante 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-10 69.

Halftime—Oregon 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-20 (Reichle 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Hollins 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-3), Oregon 11-23 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 3-5, Mathis 3-7, Juiston 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Tinkle 10), Oregon 28 (Okoro 6). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 6), Oregon 14 (Lawson, Pritchard, Patterson 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 12, Oregon 13. A—10,098 (12,364).

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.

Phila. at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759

UCLA 11 5 .688 18 11 .621

Arizona St. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679

Colorado 10 6 .625 21 8 .724

Arizona 9 6 .600 19 9 .679

Southern Cal 9 7 .563 20 9 .690

Stanford 8 7 .533 19 9 .679

California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448

Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517

Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536

Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448

———

Friday’s Game

Washington St. 78, Washington 74

Saturday’s Games

California 86, Utah 79, OT

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, late

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas St. 58

TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, late

No. 5 San Diego St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida St. 69

Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50

No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66

No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn St. 68

No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64

Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62

Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58

EAST

Army at Colgate, Noon

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Providence at Villanova, Noon

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.

American U. at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.

SOUTH

Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.

George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon

Detroit at IUPUI, Noon

Penn St. at Iowa, Noon

Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 16 1 .941 27 2 .931

UCLA 13 4 .765 24 4 .857

Stanford 13 4 .765 24 5 .828

Arizona 12 5 .706 23 5 .821

Arizona St. 10 7 .588 20 9 .690

Oregon St. 9 8 .529 21 8 .724

Southern Cal 7 10 .412 15 13 .536

Utah 6 11 .353 13 15 .464

Colorado 5 12 .294 16 12 .571

Washington 5 12 .294 13 15 .464

Washington St. 4 13 .235 11 18 .379

California 2 15 .118 10 18 .357

———

Friday’s Late Games

No. 24 Arizona St. 77, California 54

No. 3 Oregon 88, Washington St. 57

No. 9 UCLA 62, Colorado 52

Friday’s Late Summary

No. 3 Oregon 88, Washington St. 57

WASHINGTON ST. (11-18)

Hristova 7-17 0-0 14, Motuga 3-6 1-2 8, Subasic 8-11 0-0 17, Chanelle Molina 4-11 0-0 9, Muzet 0-3 0-0 0, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 2-5 0-0 4, . Totals 26-57 1-2 57.

OREGON (27-2)

Boley 2-4 0-0 6, Hebard 11-15 6-6 28, Sabally 9-15 2-2 22, Ionescu 4-10 4-4 12, Moore 3-5 1-3 7, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2, Chavez 1-2 3-4 6, Shelley 0-3 0-2 0, Winterburn 2-3 0-0 5, Yaeger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 18-23 88.

Washington St. 11 15 16 15 — 57

Oregon 30 23 24 11 — 88

3-Point Goals—Washington St. 4-18 (Hristova 0-2, Motuga 1-3, Subasic 1-3, Molina 1-3, Muzet 0-3, Levy 1-2, Sarver 0-2), Oregon 6-17 (Boley 2-4, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 0-3, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 0-2, Winterburn 1-2). Assists—Washington St. 17 (Subasic 4), Oregon 22 (Ionescu 12). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 23 (Subasic 3-7), Oregon 37 (Sabally 2-7). Total Fouls—Washington St. 17, Oregon 7. Technical Fouls—None. A—12,364.

No. 17 Oregon St. 75, Washington 61

WASHINGTON (13-15)

Henson 1-2 0-0 2, Rooks 3-5 0-0 7, Watkins 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Melgoza 14-26 5-6 34, Van Dyke 3-8 0-0 7, Griggsby 1-3 0-0 3, Lind 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 2-2 4, Pleskevich 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 7-8 61.

OREGON ST. (21-8)

Jones 8-12 5-8 21, Pivec 3-11 4-6 10, Slocum 4-9 0-0 11, Tudor 3-8 0-0 9, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Thropay 0-2 0-0 0, Goodman 7-13 2-2 22, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-16 75.

Washington 16 22 13 10 — 61

Oregon St. 18 22 15 20 — 75

3-Point Goals—Washington 4-18 (Henson 0-1, Rooks 1-3, Watkins 0-1, Miller 0-4, Melgoza 1-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Griggsby 1-2, Peterson 0-2), Oregon St. 12-27 (Pivec 0-1, Slocum 3-5, Tudor 3-8, Thropay 0-1, Goodman 6-11, Simmons 0-1). Assists—Washington 10 (Peterson 4), Oregon St. 19 (Pivec 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 30 (Miller 2-8), Oregon St. 38 (Jones 4-8). Total Fouls—Washington 14, Oregon St. 6. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,482.

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona St., 11 a.m.

California at No. 13 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington at No. 3 Oregon, noon

Washington St. at No. 17 Oregon St., noon

Colorado at Southern Cal, noon

Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor 83, Kansas St. 58

No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40

No. 11 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42

No. 14 Northwestern 75, Illinois 58

No. 20 South Dakota 76, North Dakota 47

No. 23 Princeton 64, Yale 49

EAST

Rhode Island at UMass, Noon

CCSU at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Army, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at American U., 2 p.m.

Iona at Siena, 2 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

Wagner at LIU, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Brown at Penn, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

ETSU at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.

Longwood at High Point, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 3:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 4 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 5:45 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 6:30 p.m.

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

UMKC at Chicago St., 2 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Ohio St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 2 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 3 p.m.

UConn at Houston, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

All Times PST

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York 0 0 0 0 0 0

New England 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Phila. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0

Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0

NY City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0

D.C. United 0 1 0 0 1 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Colorado 1 0 0 3 2 1

LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0

Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0

Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0

LA FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nashville SC 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

———

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 2, D.C. United 1

New England at Montreal, noon

LA Galaxy at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 2:30 p.m.

Real SL at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Phila. at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Sporting KC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NY City FC at Columbus, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Seattle, noon

Miami at LA FC, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 65 40 13 12 92 214 167

Tampa Bay 64 40 19 5 85 226 180

Toronto 65 34 23 8 76 229 216

Florida 64 33 25 6 72 222 218

Montreal 66 29 28 9 67 199 204

Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196

Ottawa 65 22 31 12 56 174 221

Detroit 66 15 47 4 34 132 251

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 64 39 19 6 84 222 196

Philadelphia 64 37 20 7 81 215 187

Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170

N.Y. Islanders 63 35 20 8 78 181 171

Columbus 66 31 21 14 76 170 176

Carolina 63 35 24 4 74 204 179

N.Y. Rangers 64 35 25 4 74 214 198

New Jersey 63 25 27 11 61 173 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 65 38 17 10 86 209 181

Colorado 63 38 18 7 83 218 170

Dallas 64 37 21 6 80 174 164

Nashville 63 32 23 8 72 202 201

Winnipeg 66 33 27 6 72 199 195

Minnesota 64 32 25 7 71 203 202

Chicago 64 28 28 8 64 192 205

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196

Vancouver 63 34 23 6 74 209 195

Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199

Calgary 65 33 25 7 73 195 202

Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176

Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200

San Jose 64 27 33 4 58 164 209

Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Late Games

Buffalo at Vegas, late

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m.

Calgary at Florida, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Football

XFL

East Division

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62

DC 2 1 .666 67 58

New York 2 2 .500 49 73

Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74

West Division

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68

Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88

Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

———

Saturday’s Games

New York 17, Los Angeles 14

St. Louis 23, Seattle 16

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

PGA Tour-Honda Classic Scores

Deals

Transactions

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a short-term agreement.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga from the FC Flora Tallinn (First Division).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived D Rece Buckmaster. Named Connor Lade Senior Manager of Alumni and Player Relations.

