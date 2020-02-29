scoreboard

On deck
Tuesday
Girls basketball: 6A state playoffs first round, Grant at Bend, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: 6A state playoffs first round, Sheldon at Summit, TBD; Mountain View at Clackamas, TBD.
Thursday
Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, TBD.
Friday
Girls basketball: 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Scores
———
Friday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late
Colorado vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Phila. vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Oakland (ss), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Games
Grand Canyon 5, Stanford 3
Oregon St. 4, San Diego St. 1
Seton Hall 6, Southern Cal 3
Washington 5, UC Irvine 1
Saturday’s Games
Utah 9, UT Arlington 5
Oregon 7, Milwaukee 2
TCU 3, California 0
Stanford 3, Grand Canyon 2
Southern Cal 3, Seton Hall 0
UC Irvine 9, Washington 0
UCLA vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oregon, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Arizona St., 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Washington St., 5:35 p.m.
Oregon St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m.
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Games
Arizona St. 3, Wisconsin 1
Oregon St. 5, Hawaii 1
Saturday’s Games
California 10, BYU 3
Louisville 4, Oregon 3
Seattle 6, Oregon St. 1
Southern Utah at Arizona St., 1:30 p.m.
Arizona 6, Alabama 5
Oregon St. 9, Nevada 0
Washington 8, Fresno St. 0
Oklahoma St. 5, Oregon 4
Stanford 8, St. Francis (PA) 0
McNeese St. vs. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
UCLA vs. Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Stanford, 5:30 p.m.
UCLA at San Diego St., late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 8 .864 —
Toronto 42 17 .712 9
Boston 41 17 .707 9½
Miami 37 22 .627 14
Phila. 37 23 .617 14½
Indiana 35 24 .593 16
Orlando 27 32 .458 24
Brooklyn 26 32 .448 24½
Washington 21 36 .368 29
Charlotte 21 38 .356 30
Chicago 20 39 .339 31
Detroit 19 41 .317 32½
Atlanta 18 43 .295 34
New York 17 42 .288 34
Cleveland 17 42 .288 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 45 12 .789 —
Denver 40 18 .690 5½
L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6½
Houston 38 20 .655 7½
Utah 36 22 .621 9½
Oklahoma City 37 23 .617 9½
Dallas 36 24 .600 10½
Memphis 28 31 .475 18
New Orleans 26 33 .441 20
Portland 26 34 .433 20½
Sacramento 25 34 .424 21
San Antonio 24 33 .421 21
Phoenix 24 35 .407 22
Minnesota 17 41 .293 28½
Golden State 12 47 .203 34
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday’s Late Games
Detroit at Phoenix, late
Washington at Utah, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Summary
Dummy xxx, Dummy xxx
XXX
Hollins 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 3-6 4-6 10, Tinkle 5-11 4-5 14, Reichle 3-7 2-2 11, Thompson 6-10 0-0 15, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 1-2 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-13 54.
XXXX
Juiston 1-4 3-3 5, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Mathis 5-10 0-0 13, Pritchard 9-18 0-0 23, Richardson 6-14 0-0 15, Okoro 0-1 3-6 3, Patterson 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Dante 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-10 69.
Halftime—Oregon 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-20 (Reichle 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Hollins 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-3), Oregon 11-23 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 3-5, Mathis 3-7, Juiston 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Tinkle 10), Oregon 28 (Okoro 6). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 6), Oregon 14 (Lawson, Pritchard, Patterson 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 12, Oregon 13. A—10,098 (12,364).
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.
Phila. at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 3 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
UCLA 11 5 .688 18 11 .621
Arizona St. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Colorado 10 6 .625 21 8 .724
Arizona 9 6 .600 19 9 .679
Southern Cal 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Stanford 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536
Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448
———
Friday’s Game
Washington St. 78, Washington 74
Saturday’s Games
California 86, Utah 79, OT
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, late
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas St. 58
TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, late
No. 5 San Diego St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida St. 69
Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50
No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66
No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54
No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79
No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn St. 68
No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64
Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62
Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58
EAST
Army at Colgate, Noon
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Providence at Villanova, Noon
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 2 p.m.
Navy at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 2 p.m.
American U. at Holy Cross, 2:05 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.
SOUTH
Pittsburgh at NC State, Noon
Texas A&M at LSU, Noon
High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.
George Washington at VCU, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, Noon
Detroit at IUPUI, Noon
Penn St. at Iowa, Noon
Kansas at Kansas St., 1:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 5 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
W. Illinois at Denver, 3 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 16 1 .941 27 2 .931
UCLA 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Stanford 13 4 .765 24 5 .828
Arizona 12 5 .706 23 5 .821
Arizona St. 10 7 .588 20 9 .690
Oregon St. 9 8 .529 21 8 .724
Southern Cal 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Utah 6 11 .353 13 15 .464
Colorado 5 12 .294 16 12 .571
Washington 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Washington St. 4 13 .235 11 18 .379
California 2 15 .118 10 18 .357
———
Friday’s Late Games
No. 24 Arizona St. 77, California 54
No. 3 Oregon 88, Washington St. 57
No. 9 UCLA 62, Colorado 52
Friday’s Late Summary
No. 3 Oregon 88, Washington St. 57
WASHINGTON ST. (11-18)
Hristova 7-17 0-0 14, Motuga 3-6 1-2 8, Subasic 8-11 0-0 17, Chanelle Molina 4-11 0-0 9, Muzet 0-3 0-0 0, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 2-5 0-0 4, . Totals 26-57 1-2 57.
OREGON (27-2)
Boley 2-4 0-0 6, Hebard 11-15 6-6 28, Sabally 9-15 2-2 22, Ionescu 4-10 4-4 12, Moore 3-5 1-3 7, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-1 2-2 2, Chavez 1-2 3-4 6, Shelley 0-3 0-2 0, Winterburn 2-3 0-0 5, Yaeger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 18-23 88.
Washington St. 11 15 16 15 — 57
Oregon 30 23 24 11 — 88
3-Point Goals—Washington St. 4-18 (Hristova 0-2, Motuga 1-3, Subasic 1-3, Molina 1-3, Muzet 0-3, Levy 1-2, Sarver 0-2), Oregon 6-17 (Boley 2-4, Sabally 2-4, Ionescu 0-3, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 0-2, Winterburn 1-2). Assists—Washington St. 17 (Subasic 4), Oregon 22 (Ionescu 12). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 23 (Subasic 3-7), Oregon 37 (Sabally 2-7). Total Fouls—Washington St. 17, Oregon 7. Technical Fouls—None. A—12,364.
No. 17 Oregon St. 75, Washington 61
WASHINGTON (13-15)
Henson 1-2 0-0 2, Rooks 3-5 0-0 7, Watkins 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Melgoza 14-26 5-6 34, Van Dyke 3-8 0-0 7, Griggsby 1-3 0-0 3, Lind 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 2-2 4, Pleskevich 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 7-8 61.
OREGON ST. (21-8)
Jones 8-12 5-8 21, Pivec 3-11 4-6 10, Slocum 4-9 0-0 11, Tudor 3-8 0-0 9, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Thropay 0-2 0-0 0, Goodman 7-13 2-2 22, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-16 75.
Washington 16 22 13 10 — 61
Oregon St. 18 22 15 20 — 75
3-Point Goals—Washington 4-18 (Henson 0-1, Rooks 1-3, Watkins 0-1, Miller 0-4, Melgoza 1-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Griggsby 1-2, Peterson 0-2), Oregon St. 12-27 (Pivec 0-1, Slocum 3-5, Tudor 3-8, Thropay 0-1, Goodman 6-11, Simmons 0-1). Assists—Washington 10 (Peterson 4), Oregon St. 19 (Pivec 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 30 (Miller 2-8), Oregon St. 38 (Jones 4-8). Total Fouls—Washington 14, Oregon St. 6. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,482.
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona St., 11 a.m.
California at No. 13 Arizona, 11 a.m.
Washington at No. 3 Oregon, noon
Washington St. at No. 17 Oregon St., noon
Colorado at Southern Cal, noon
Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor 83, Kansas St. 58
No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40
No. 11 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42
No. 14 Northwestern 75, Illinois 58
No. 20 South Dakota 76, North Dakota 47
No. 23 Princeton 64, Yale 49
EAST
Rhode Island at UMass, Noon
CCSU at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Army, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at American U., 2 p.m.
Iona at Siena, 2 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
Wagner at LIU, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Brown at Penn, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTH
Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.
VCU at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.
Longwood at High Point, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 2 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 2:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 3:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 4 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 5:45 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 6:30 p.m.
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
MIDWEST
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
UMKC at Chicago St., 2 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Ohio St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 2 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 3 p.m.
UConn at Houston, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at BYU, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
California Baptist at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Gonzaga at Portland, 5 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 5 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 5:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
All Times PST
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phila. 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
NY City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 1 0 0 1 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Colorado 1 0 0 3 2 1
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0
LA FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville SC 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
———
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 2, D.C. United 1
New England at Montreal, noon
LA Galaxy at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 2:30 p.m.
Real SL at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Phila. at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Sporting KC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at Columbus, 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Seattle, noon
Miami at LA FC, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 65 40 13 12 92 214 167
Tampa Bay 64 40 19 5 85 226 180
Toronto 65 34 23 8 76 229 216
Florida 64 33 25 6 72 222 218
Montreal 66 29 28 9 67 199 204
Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196
Ottawa 65 22 31 12 56 174 221
Detroit 66 15 47 4 34 132 251
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 64 39 19 6 84 222 196
Philadelphia 64 37 20 7 81 215 187
Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170
N.Y. Islanders 63 35 20 8 78 181 171
Columbus 66 31 21 14 76 170 176
Carolina 63 35 24 4 74 204 179
N.Y. Rangers 64 35 25 4 74 214 198
New Jersey 63 25 27 11 61 173 214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 65 38 17 10 86 209 181
Colorado 63 38 18 7 83 218 170
Dallas 64 37 21 6 80 174 164
Nashville 63 32 23 8 72 202 201
Winnipeg 66 33 27 6 72 199 195
Minnesota 64 32 25 7 71 203 202
Chicago 64 28 28 8 64 192 205
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196
Vancouver 63 34 23 6 74 209 195
Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199
Calgary 65 33 25 7 73 195 202
Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176
Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200
San Jose 64 27 33 4 58 164 209
Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Late Games
Buffalo at Vegas, late
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m.
Calgary at Florida, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Football
XFL
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 1 .666 67 58
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87
———
Saturday’s Games
New York 17, Los Angeles 14
St. Louis 23, Seattle 16
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
PGA Tour-Honda Classic Scores
Deals
Transactions
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a short-term agreement.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga from the FC Flora Tallinn (First Division).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Waived D Rece Buckmaster. Named Connor Lade Senior Manager of Alumni and Player Relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.