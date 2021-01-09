scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 7 3 .700 —
Boston 7 3 .700 —
Orlando 6 4 .600 1
Indiana 6 3 .667 ½
Milwaukee 6 4 .600 1
New York 5 4 .556 1½
Cleveland 5 5 .500 2
Charlotte 5 5 .500 2
Brooklyn 5 5 .500 2
Miami 4 4 .500 2
Atlanta 4 5 .444 2½
Chicago 4 6 .400 3
Toronto 2 6 .250 4
Detroit 2 7 .222 4½
Washington 2 8 .200 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 7 3 .700 —
L.A. Lakers 7 3 .700 —
L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600 1
Utah 5 4 .556 1½
San Antonio 5 4 .556 1½
Dallas 5 4 .556 1½
Golden State 5 4 .556 1½
Portland 4 4 .500 2
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 2
Sacramento 4 5 .444 2½
New Orleans 4 5 .444 2½
Denver 4 5 .444 2½
Houston 3 4 .429 2½
Memphis 3 6 .333 3½
Minnesota 2 7 .222 4½
Friday’s Late Games
Utah 131, Milwaukee 118
Memphis 115, Brooklyn 110
Toronto 144, Sacramento 123
Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 105
L.A. Lakers 117, Chicago 115
Saturday’s Games
Denver 115, Phila. 103
Phoenix 125, Indiana 117
Charlotte 113, Atlanta 105
Miami 128, Washington 124
Milwaukee 100, Cleveland 90
San Antonio 125, Minnesota 122, OT
Dallas 112, Orlando 98
Portland at Sacramento, late
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Detroit, noon
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.
Denver at New York, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 4 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
Oregon 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444
Southern Cal 2 5 .286 4 5 .444
Utah 2 6 .250 3 6 .333
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000
Sunday’s Games
No. 7 Arizona at Washington St., 11 a.m.
No. 11 Oregon at California, 1 p.m.
Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 1 Stanford, ppd.
Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.
Monday’s Game
Colorado at Southern Cal, noon
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 3 UConn 87, Providence 50
West Virginia 92, No. 17 Texas 58
No. 18 South Florida 80, Houston 51
No. 21 Gonzaga 75, Portland 43
No. 22 Northwestern 77, Iowa 67
No. 25 Missouri St. vs. Loyola of Chicago, ppd.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462
Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100
Saturday’s Games
California 84, Washington 78
Stanford 75, Washington St. 60
Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64
UCLA 81, Arizona 76
Oregon 79, Utah 73
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
Monday’s Game
Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 116, Portland 88
No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49
No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70
No. 6 Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59
No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79
No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54
No. 10 Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
No. 11 Houston 71, Tulane 50
Ohio St. 79, No. 15 Rutgers 68
No. 18 Texas Tech 91, Iowa St. 64
No. 19 Clemson at North Carolina, ppd.
No. 21 Duke 79, Wake Forest 68
No. 22 Virginia 61, Boston College 49
No. 23 Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
No. 25 Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Golf
PGA Tour
Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores
Saturday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Third Round
Ryan Palmer 67-67-64—198
Harris English 65-67-66—198
Collin Morikawa 69-65-65—199
Daniel Berger 69-65-67—201
Sungjae Im 67-68-67—202
Justin Thomas 65-69-68—202
Billy Horschel 71-66-66—203
Patrick Cantlay 68-68-67—203
Joaquin Niemann 69-67-67—203
Sergio Garcia 67-71-67—205
Viktor Hovland 69-68-68—205
Jon Rahm 70-66-69—205
Dustin Johnson 71-65-69—205
Brendon Todd 68-67-70—205
Xander Schauffele 69-66-70—205
Cameron Smith, 70-70-66—206. Martin Laird, 69-69-68—206. Webb Simpson, 70-67-69—206. Bryson DeChambeau, 69-67-70—206. Scottie Scheffler, 70-66-70—206. Stewart Cink, 71-69-67—207. Adam Scott, 68-71-68—207. Nick Taylor, 67-71-69—207. Jason Kokrak, 71-66-70—207. Patrick Reed, 67-68-72—207.
Michael Thompson, 73-68-67—208. Sebastian Munoz, 75-66-67—208. Lanto Griffin, 71-68-69—208. Kevin Na, 71-68-69—208. Richy Werenski, 69-69-70—208. Brian Gay, 70-67-71—208. Cameron Champ, 71-68-70—209. Marc Leishman, 69-69-71—209. Tony Finau, 74-68-68—210. Kevin Kisner, 70-71-69—210. Abraham Ancer, 70-71-69—210.
Robert Streb, 67-72-72—211. Carlos Ortiz, 69-67-75—211. Hudson Swafford, 73-70-72—215. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-71-72—216. Andrew Landry, 70-71-76—217. Hideki Matsuyama, 73-75-72—220.
Football
NFL playoffs
WILD CARD
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24
L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 20
Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
Saturday’s Summary
Rams 30, Seahawks 20
L.A. Rams 3 17 0 10 — 30
Seattle 0 10 3 7 — 20
First Quarter
LAR—FG Gay 40, 3:52.
Second Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 50, 10:29.
LAR—FG Gay 39, 7:51.
LAR—Williams 42 interception return (Gay kick), 6:40.
Sea—Metcalf 51 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:43.
LAR—Akers 5 run (Gay kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 52, 13:45.
Fourth Quarter
LAR—FG Gay 36, 11:33.
LAR—Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:46.
Sea—Metcalf 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28.
A—0.
LAR Sea
First downs 16 11
Total Net Yards 333 278
Rushes-yards 43-164 25-136
Passing 169 142
Punt Returns 1-9 3-26
Kickoff Returns 2-62 3-109
Interceptions Ret. 1-42 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-25-0 11-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 5-32
Punts 7-45.3 8-55.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-60
Time of Possession 33:39 26:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—L.A. Rams, Akers 28-131, Brown 9-30, Goff 4-4, Wolford 1-2, Woods 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Carson 16-77, Wilson 4-50, Hyde 4-5, Dav.Moore 1-4.
Passing—L.A. Rams, Goff 9-19-0-155, Wolford 3-6-0-29. Seattle, Wilson 11-27-1-174.
Receiving—L.A. Rams, Kupp 4-78, Woods 4-48, Akers 2-45, Brown 1-9, Higbee 1-4. Seattle, Metcalf 5-96, Lockett 2-43, Swain 1-28, Carson 1-5, Dissly 1-1, Dav.Moore 1-1.
Missed Field Goals—None.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
College
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Wild-card playoffs
Ravens 31/2 3 541/2 TITANS
SAINTS 91/2 10 471/2 Bears
STEELERS 31/2 6 471/2 Browns
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Monday
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired RHP Carson Ragsdale from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP Sam Coonrod.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Schwarber.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated P Sam Koch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Ben Bredeson on injured reserve. Promoted QB Tyler Huntley and OT R.J. Prince to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Marqui Christian and LB Manti Te’o to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Frank Pollack offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE Harrison Bryant, S Ronnie Harrison and LB Malcolm Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Montrel Meander from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, CB A.J. Green (COVID-19 replacement) and T Alex Taylor from the practice squad. Released DT Joey Ivie.
NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Activated RB Alvin Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WRs Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris and CB Patrick Robinson from injured reserve. Placed OL Nick Easton on injured reserve. Waived WR Jake Kuermow. Promoted WRs Chase Hansen and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane and OL Matt Feiler from injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster. Waived LB Tegray Scales
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DL Jonathan Fullard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Cedrick Lattimore to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Brooks Reed and OL Daniel Munyer to active roster as COVID-19 replacements.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Justin Kirkland to Stockton (AHL). Agreed to terms with RW Brett Ritchie.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Claimed D Christian Djoos off waivers.
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived LW Joseph Gambardella, RW Adam Cracknell and C Seth Griffith. Assigned G Stuart Skinner, D Markus Niemelainen and C Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed D Gustav Forsling off waivers.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier, G Kasimir Kaskisuo, Cs Sean Malone, Anthony Richard and Michael McCarron.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed C Matthew Barzal to a three-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford’s retirement after 10 seasons. Signed RW Travis St. Denis, LW Danick Martel and G Jeremy Brodeur as free-agent minors contracts and sent to Birmingham (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived G Michael Hutchinson.
East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Lukas Craggs to active roster from NHL. Placed F Myles Powell on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Joe Sullivan and Cedric Lacroix from the reserve list. Placed Fs Riley McKay and Seamus Malone on the reserve and injured reserve lists.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Adam Dauda. Activated F Wacey Rabbit from the reserve list. Signed D Trevor Hamilton to the active roster. Placed Ds Jason Binkley and Chase Harrison on the reserve and injured reserve lists.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated Ds Brandon Fehd and Shawn Boutin from the reserve list. Placed F Peter Quenneville and D Kevin Spinozzi on the reserve and injured reserve lists.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to the active roster. Activated D Jordan Klimek from the reserve list. Placed D Jesse Lees and F Brett Supinski on the reserve and injured reserve lists. Released G Matt Madore to the emergency backup goalie list.
COLLEGE
MIDDLE TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Brent Stockstill assistant football wide receivers coach.
(0) comments
