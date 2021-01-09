scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 7 3 .700 —

Boston 7 3 .700 —

Orlando 6 4 .600 1

Indiana 6 3 .667 ½

Milwaukee 6 4 .600 1

New York 5 4 .556 1½

Cleveland 5 5 .500 2

Charlotte 5 5 .500 2

Brooklyn 5 5 .500 2

Miami 4 4 .500 2

Atlanta 4 5 .444 2½

Chicago 4 6 .400 3

Toronto 2 6 .250 4

Detroit 2 7 .222 4½

Washington 2 8 .200 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 7 3 .700 —

L.A. Lakers 7 3 .700 —

L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600 1

Utah 5 4 .556 1½

San Antonio 5 4 .556 1½

Dallas 5 4 .556 1½

Golden State 5 4 .556 1½

Portland 4 4 .500 2

Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 2

Sacramento 4 5 .444 2½

New Orleans 4 5 .444 2½

Denver 4 5 .444 2½

Houston 3 4 .429 2½

Memphis 3 6 .333 3½

Minnesota 2 7 .222 4½

Friday’s Late Games

Utah 131, Milwaukee 118

Memphis 115, Brooklyn 110

Toronto 144, Sacramento 123

Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 105

L.A. Lakers 117, Chicago 115

Saturday’s Games

Denver 115, Phila. 103

Phoenix 125, Indiana 117

Charlotte 113, Atlanta 105

Miami 128, Washington 124

Milwaukee 100, Cleveland 90

San Antonio 125, Minnesota 122, OT

Dallas 112, Orlando 98

Portland at Sacramento, late

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Detroit, noon

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.

Denver at New York, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 4 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857

Oregon 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444

Southern Cal 2 5 .286 4 5 .444

Utah 2 6 .250 3 6 .333

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

Sunday’s Games

No. 7 Arizona at Washington St., 11 a.m.

No. 11 Oregon at California, 1 p.m.

Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 1 Stanford, ppd.

Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.

Monday’s Game

Colorado at Southern Cal, noon

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 UConn 87, Providence 50

West Virginia 92, No. 17 Texas 58

No. 18 South Florida 80, Houston 51

No. 21 Gonzaga 75, Portland 43

No. 22 Northwestern 77, Iowa 67

No. 25 Missouri St. vs. Loyola of Chicago, ppd.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727

Southern Cal 3 1 .750 8 2 .800

Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818

Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444

Utah 1 3 .250 4 4 .500

California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462

Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100

Saturday’s Games

California 84, Washington 78

Stanford 75, Washington St. 60

Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64

UCLA 81, Arizona 76

Oregon 79, Utah 73

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

Monday’s Game

Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 116, Portland 88

No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49

No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70

No. 6 Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59

No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79

No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54

No. 10 Michigan at Penn St., ppd.

No. 11 Houston 71, Tulane 50

Ohio St. 79, No. 15 Rutgers 68

No. 18 Texas Tech 91, Iowa St. 64

No. 19 Clemson at North Carolina, ppd.

No. 21 Duke 79, Wake Forest 68

No. 22 Virginia 61, Boston College 49

No. 23 Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

No. 25 Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Saturday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Third Round

Ryan Palmer 67-67-64—198

Harris English 65-67-66—198

Collin Morikawa 69-65-65—199

Daniel Berger 69-65-67—201

Sungjae Im 67-68-67—202

Justin Thomas 65-69-68—202

Billy Horschel 71-66-66—203

Patrick Cantlay 68-68-67—203

Joaquin Niemann 69-67-67—203

Sergio Garcia 67-71-67—205

Viktor Hovland 69-68-68—205

Jon Rahm 70-66-69—205

Dustin Johnson 71-65-69—205

Brendon Todd 68-67-70—205

Xander Schauffele 69-66-70—205

Cameron Smith, 70-70-66—206. Martin Laird, 69-69-68—206. Webb Simpson, 70-67-69—206. Bryson DeChambeau, 69-67-70—206. Scottie Scheffler, 70-66-70—206. Stewart Cink, 71-69-67—207. Adam Scott, 68-71-68—207. Nick Taylor, 67-71-69—207. Jason Kokrak, 71-66-70—207. Patrick Reed, 67-68-72—207.

Michael Thompson, 73-68-67—208. Sebastian Munoz, 75-66-67—208. Lanto Griffin, 71-68-69—208. Kevin Na, 71-68-69—208. Richy Werenski, 69-69-70—208. Brian Gay, 70-67-71—208. Cameron Champ, 71-68-70—209. Marc Leishman, 69-69-71—209. Tony Finau, 74-68-68—210. Kevin Kisner, 70-71-69—210. Abraham Ancer, 70-71-69—210.

Robert Streb, 67-72-72—211. Carlos Ortiz, 69-67-75—211. Hudson Swafford, 73-70-72—215. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-71-72—216. Andrew Landry, 70-71-76—217. Hideki Matsuyama, 73-75-72—220.

Football

NFL playoffs

WILD CARD

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Saturday’s Summary

Rams 30, Seahawks 20

L.A. Rams 3 17 0 10 — 30

Seattle 0 10 3 7 — 20

First Quarter

LAR—FG Gay 40, 3:52.

Second Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 50, 10:29.

LAR—FG Gay 39, 7:51.

LAR—Williams 42 interception return (Gay kick), 6:40.

Sea—Metcalf 51 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:43.

LAR—Akers 5 run (Gay kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 52, 13:45.

Fourth Quarter

LAR—FG Gay 36, 11:33.

LAR—Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:46.

Sea—Metcalf 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28.

A—0.

LAR Sea

First downs 16 11

Total Net Yards 333 278

Rushes-yards 43-164 25-136

Passing 169 142

Punt Returns 1-9 3-26

Kickoff Returns 2-62 3-109

Interceptions Ret. 1-42 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 12-25-0 11-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 5-32

Punts 7-45.3 8-55.8

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-60

Time of Possession 33:39 26:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—L.A. Rams, Akers 28-131, Brown 9-30, Goff 4-4, Wolford 1-2, Woods 1-(minus 3). Seattle, Carson 16-77, Wilson 4-50, Hyde 4-5, Dav.Moore 1-4.

Passing—L.A. Rams, Goff 9-19-0-155, Wolford 3-6-0-29. Seattle, Wilson 11-27-1-174.

Receiving—L.A. Rams, Kupp 4-78, Woods 4-48, Akers 2-45, Brown 1-9, Higbee 1-4. Seattle, Metcalf 5-96, Lockett 2-43, Swain 1-28, Carson 1-5, Dissly 1-1, Dav.Moore 1-1.

Missed Field Goals—None.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

College

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Wild-card playoffs

Ravens 31/2 3 541/2 TITANS

SAINTS 91/2 10 471/2 Bears

STEELERS 31/2 6 471/2 Browns

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Monday

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired RHP Carson Ragsdale from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP Sam Coonrod.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Schwarber.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated P Sam Koch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Ben Bredeson on injured reserve. Promoted QB Tyler Huntley and OT R.J. Prince to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Marqui Christian and LB Manti Te’o to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Frank Pollack offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE Harrison Bryant, S Ronnie Harrison and LB Malcolm Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Montrel Meander from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, CB A.J. Green (COVID-19 replacement) and T Alex Taylor from the practice squad. Released DT Joey Ivie.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Activated RB Alvin Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WRs Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris and CB Patrick Robinson from injured reserve. Placed OL Nick Easton on injured reserve. Waived WR Jake Kuermow. Promoted WRs Chase Hansen and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane and OL Matt Feiler from injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster. Waived LB Tegray Scales

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DL Jonathan Fullard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Cedrick Lattimore to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Brooks Reed and OL Daniel Munyer to active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Justin Kirkland to Stockton (AHL). Agreed to terms with RW Brett Ritchie.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Claimed D Christian Djoos off waivers.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived LW Joseph Gambardella, RW Adam Cracknell and C Seth Griffith. Assigned G Stuart Skinner, D Markus Niemelainen and C Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed D Gustav Forsling off waivers.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier, G Kasimir Kaskisuo, Cs Sean Malone, Anthony Richard and Michael McCarron.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed C Matthew Barzal to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford’s retirement after 10 seasons. Signed RW Travis St. Denis, LW Danick Martel and G Jeremy Brodeur as free-agent minors contracts and sent to Birmingham (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived G Michael Hutchinson.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Lukas Craggs to active roster from NHL. Placed F Myles Powell on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Joe Sullivan and Cedric Lacroix from the reserve list. Placed Fs Riley McKay and Seamus Malone on the reserve and injured reserve lists.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Adam Dauda. Activated F Wacey Rabbit from the reserve list. Signed D Trevor Hamilton to the active roster. Placed Ds Jason Binkley and Chase Harrison on the reserve and injured reserve lists.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated Ds Brandon Fehd and Shawn Boutin from the reserve list. Placed F Peter Quenneville and D Kevin Spinozzi on the reserve and injured reserve lists.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to the active roster. Activated D Jordan Klimek from the reserve list. Placed D Jesse Lees and F Brett Supinski on the reserve and injured reserve lists. Released G Matt Madore to the emergency backup goalie list.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Brent Stockstill assistant football wide receivers coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.