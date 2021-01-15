scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 3 .727 —
Milwaukee 9 4 .692 —
Phila. 9 4 .692 —
Indiana 8 4 .667 ½
Brooklyn 7 6 .538 2
Orlando 6 6 .500 2½
Atlanta 5 5 .500 2½
Cleveland 6 7 .462 3
Charlotte 6 7 .462 3
Miami 4 6 .400 3½
New York 5 8 .385 4
Chicago 4 8 .333 4½
Toronto 3 8 .273 5
Washington 3 8 .273 5
Detroit 2 9 .182 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 —
L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½
Phoenix 7 4 .636 2
Utah 7 4 .636 2
Portland 7 5 .583 2½
Dallas 6 5 .545 3
Denver 6 6 .500 3½
San Antonio 6 6 .500 3½
Golden State 6 6 .500 3½
Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 3½
Memphis 5 6 .455 4
Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½
New Orleans 4 6 .400 4½
Houston 4 6 .400 4½
Minnesota 3 8 .273 6
Thursday’s Late Games
Indiana 111, Portland 87
Denver 114, Golden State 104
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Pacers 111, Trail Blazers 87
INDIANA (111)
J.Holiday 4-6 0-0 11, Sabonis 10-18 3-4 23, Turner 4-14 3-4 11, Brogdon 10-18 2-2 25, Sumner 3-8 0-0 7, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 6-14 3-3 16, Sampson 1-4 1-2 3, A.Holiday 3-6 0-0 6, McConnell 2-3 0-0 4, Stanley 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 44-92 14-18 111.
PORTLAND (87)
Covington 1-7 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 4-4 0-0 9, Nurkic 2-8 0-0 5, Lillard 7-16 6-6 22, McCollum 8-18 2-2 22, Anthony 4-11 0-0 10, Giles III 1-3 0-0 2, Elleby 1-1 0-0 3, Hood 0-1 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Kanter 1-4 2-2 4, Simons 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 32-87 10-10 87.
Indiana 26 33 25 27 — 111
Portland 26 10 35 16 — 87
3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-30 (J.Holiday 3-4, Brogdon 3-6, Sumner 1-4, McDermott 1-6, A.Holiday 0-2, Sabonis 0-2, Turner 0-5), Portland 13-43 (McCollum 4-10, Anthony 2-5, Lillard 2-5, Nurkic 1-3, Covington 1-5, Trent Jr. 1-6, Simons 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 50 (Sabonis 15), Portland 43 (Kanter 9). Assists—Indiana 29 (McConnell 8), Portland 16 (Lillard, McCollum 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 13, Portland 22.
Friday’s Games
Boston 124, Orlando 97
Cleveland 106, New York 103
Milwaukee 112, Dallas 109
Oklahoma City 127, Chicago 125, OT
Atlanta at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Washington at Detroit, ppd.
Memphis at Minnesota, ppd.
Golden State at Phoenix, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, ppd.
Atlanta at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 3 .750
Utah 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
California 1 6 .143 6 8 .429
Washington 0 6 .000 1 10 .091
Thursday’s Late Game
Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64
ARIZONA (10-3)
A.Tubelis 6-11 2-3 15, Koloko 1-2 4-5 6, Akinjo 3-11 2-2 8, T.Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Mathurin 10-12 5-6 31, Terry 1-3 0-1 2, J.Brown 10-12 5-7 25, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, T.Tubelis 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 20-26 98.
OREGON ST. (5-5)
Alatishe 3-6 0-0 6, Calloo 2-5 2-2 7, Tucker 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 2-6 2-2 7, Thompson 5-13 3-7 13, Hunt 4-9 0-0 10, Lucas 5-13 1-1 12, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 1-2 1, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 9-14 64.
Halftime—Arizona 47-21. 3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-17 (Mathurin 6-7, A.Tubelis 1-1, Gorener 1-3, T.Tubelis 0-1, Terry 0-2, Akinjo 0-3), Oregon St. 5-22 (Hunt 2-4, Calloo 1-3, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Thompson 0-4). Fouled Out—Franklin, Silva. Rebounds—Arizona 39 (Koloko 10), Oregon St. 25 (Tucker, Reichle, Lucas 4). Assists—Arizona 21 (Akinjo 9), Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls—Arizona 15, Oregon St. 22.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Colorado, noon
Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.
California at Utah, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Game
No. 9 Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Arizona 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Washington St. 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Colorado 3 5 .375 5 6 .455
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 1 Stanford 82, Utah 54
Southern Cal 81, No. 25 Washington St. 77
Colorado 75, California 59
Oregon St. at Arizona St., ppd.
Washington at No. 8 UCLA, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
California at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 1 Stanford at Colorado, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Washington St. at No. 8 UCLA, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Oregon at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon St. at No. 11 Arizona, 1 p.m.
UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Divisional Playoffs
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams
BILLS 21/2 21/2 491/2 Ravens
Sunday
CHIEFS 10 10 57 Browns
SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday’s Late Games
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Friday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Washington 2, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2
Dallas at Florida, ppd.
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 10 a.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki, C Eiver Betancourt, RHP Darlin Francia, RHP Fernando Guanare, SS Denzer Guzman, C Edwin Hidalgo, SS Klevier Lopez and LHP Luis Vilora.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Judge, OF Clint Frazier, RHP Chad Green, LHP Jordan Montgomery, C Gary Sanchez, INF Gleyber Torres, INF Gio Urshela and INF Luke Voit on one-year contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Sullivan Ribeiro de Almeida and Sean Manaea, OFs Mark Canha, Pedro Pineda, Angel Arvalo and Beyker Martinez, INFs German Ortiz, Matt Chapman, Dayker Baldallo, Ray Garrett and Anderson Machado, RHPs Maosis Hernandez, Jesus Perdigon and Jimmy Rojas, Cs Javier Pariguan, Chris Bassitt, Franke Montas and Lou Trivino on one-year minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF J.P. Crawford, C Tom Murphy and RHP Rafael Montero to one-year contracts.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dailoui Abad, Miguel Bastardo, Brian Diaz, Jhonny Jimenez, Maximo Martinez, Kelvin Ramirez, Christian Romero, Pedro Santillan, Missael Soto and Michael Vilchez, OFs Juan Alonso and Issac Barreto, Cs Carlos Avila, Jesus Galiz and Thayron Liranzo, INFs Elio Campos, Wilman Diaz and Luis Guerra and LHPs Jorge Carpintero and Sebstian Jimenez on one-year minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ted Leitner team ambassador and Jesse Angler play-by-play broadcaster.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Angel Polo, RHPs Anderson Azor, Jan Cabraballo and Angel Sanchez, LHP Pavel Duarte, SSs Ramon Peralta and Brandy Rosario, OFs Jediael Maduro, Eliam Sandoval, Carlos Rosario, Saul Bautista and Juanel Urena, LHP Ricardo Estrada, OFs Mauricia Pierre, Randy Arrieta, Brian Guzman, Fabio Viladiego and Diego Villegas, INFs Jose Astudillo, Jhosward Camacho, Gustavo Cordozo, Derwin Laya, Samuel Rodriguez and Diego Valasquez, Cs Javier Castillo, Brayan Ferrer, Diego Gonzalez and Eduardo Montero, RHPs Samir Chires, Gerelmi Maldonado, Carlos Rangel and Jose Rojas, LHP Daniel Espinoza on one-year minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended DE Mario Edwards from Chicago without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Arthur Smith head coach.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Binjimen Victor to a reserve/futures contract. Promoted CB Pierre Desir and QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted RB Antonio Williams and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WRs Reggie Davis and Jester Weah to reserve/futures contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Tedric Thompson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted DB KeiVarae Russell and DT Brian Price to the active roster. Signed TE Bronson Kaufusi to a reserve/futures contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Kyle Sloter to a reserve/futures contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to the active roster. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed C Will Capp on the reserve/COVID list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Jarron Jones to reserve/futures contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Johnson and OT Corbin Kaufusi to reserve/futures contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Wattford. Placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Michael Warren to a reserve/futures contract.
