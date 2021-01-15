scoreboard

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 3 .727 —

Milwaukee 9 4 .692 —

Phila. 9 4 .692 —

Indiana 8 4 .667 ½

Brooklyn 7 6 .538 2

Orlando 6 6 .500 2½

Atlanta 5 5 .500 2½

Cleveland 6 7 .462 3

Charlotte 6 7 .462 3

Miami 4 6 .400 3½

New York 5 8 .385 4

Chicago 4 8 .333 4½

Toronto 3 8 .273 5

Washington 3 8 .273 5

Detroit 2 9 .182 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 —

L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½

Phoenix 7 4 .636 2

Utah 7 4 .636 2

Portland 7 5 .583 2½

Dallas 6 5 .545 3

Denver 6 6 .500 3½

San Antonio 6 6 .500 3½

Golden State 6 6 .500 3½

Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 3½

Memphis 5 6 .455 4

Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½

New Orleans 4 6 .400 4½

Houston 4 6 .400 4½

Minnesota 3 8 .273 6

Thursday’s Late Games

Indiana 111, Portland 87

Denver 114, Golden State 104

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Pacers 111, Trail Blazers 87

INDIANA (111)

J.Holiday 4-6 0-0 11, Sabonis 10-18 3-4 23, Turner 4-14 3-4 11, Brogdon 10-18 2-2 25, Sumner 3-8 0-0 7, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 6-14 3-3 16, Sampson 1-4 1-2 3, A.Holiday 3-6 0-0 6, McConnell 2-3 0-0 4, Stanley 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 44-92 14-18 111.

PORTLAND (87)

Covington 1-7 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 4-4 0-0 9, Nurkic 2-8 0-0 5, Lillard 7-16 6-6 22, McCollum 8-18 2-2 22, Anthony 4-11 0-0 10, Giles III 1-3 0-0 2, Elleby 1-1 0-0 3, Hood 0-1 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Kanter 1-4 2-2 4, Simons 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 32-87 10-10 87.

Indiana 26 33 25 27 — 111

Portland 26 10 35 16 — 87

3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-30 (J.Holiday 3-4, Brogdon 3-6, Sumner 1-4, McDermott 1-6, A.Holiday 0-2, Sabonis 0-2, Turner 0-5), Portland 13-43 (McCollum 4-10, Anthony 2-5, Lillard 2-5, Nurkic 1-3, Covington 1-5, Trent Jr. 1-6, Simons 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 50 (Sabonis 15), Portland 43 (Kanter 9). Assists—Indiana 29 (McConnell 8), Portland 16 (Lillard, McCollum 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 13, Portland 22.

Friday’s Games

Boston 124, Orlando 97

Cleveland 106, New York 103

Milwaukee 112, Dallas 109

Oklahoma City 127, Chicago 125, OT

Atlanta at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Washington at Detroit, ppd.

Memphis at Minnesota, ppd.

Golden State at Phoenix, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, ppd.

Atlanta at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833

Southern Cal 4 1 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Colorado 4 2 .667 10 3 .769

Stanford 4 2 .667 8 4 .667

Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769

Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 3 .750

Utah 2 4 .333 5 5 .500

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 5 5 .500

California 1 6 .143 6 8 .429

Washington 0 6 .000 1 10 .091

Thursday’s Late Game

Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Arizona 98, Oregon St. 64

ARIZONA (10-3)

A.Tubelis 6-11 2-3 15, Koloko 1-2 4-5 6, Akinjo 3-11 2-2 8, T.Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Mathurin 10-12 5-6 31, Terry 1-3 0-1 2, J.Brown 10-12 5-7 25, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, T.Tubelis 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 20-26 98.

OREGON ST. (5-5)

Alatishe 3-6 0-0 6, Calloo 2-5 2-2 7, Tucker 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 2-6 2-2 7, Thompson 5-13 3-7 13, Hunt 4-9 0-0 10, Lucas 5-13 1-1 12, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 1-2 1, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 9-14 64.

Halftime—Arizona 47-21. 3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-17 (Mathurin 6-7, A.Tubelis 1-1, Gorener 1-3, T.Tubelis 0-1, Terry 0-2, Akinjo 0-3), Oregon St. 5-22 (Hunt 2-4, Calloo 1-3, Reichle 1-3, Lucas 1-6, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1, Thompson 0-4). Fouled Out—Franklin, Silva. Rebounds—Arizona 39 (Koloko 10), Oregon St. 25 (Tucker, Reichle, Lucas 4). Assists—Arizona 21 (Akinjo 9), Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls—Arizona 15, Oregon St. 22.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Colorado, noon

Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.

California at Utah, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Game

No. 9 Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000

Arizona 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Washington St. 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Colorado 3 5 .375 5 6 .455

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford 82, Utah 54

Southern Cal 81, No. 25 Washington St. 77

Colorado 75, California 59

Oregon St. at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington at No. 8 UCLA, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

California at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Stanford at Colorado, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Washington St. at No. 8 UCLA, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Oregon at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon St. at No. 11 Arizona, 1 p.m.

UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Divisional Playoffs

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams

BILLS 21/2 21/2 491/2 Ravens

Sunday

CHIEFS 10 10 57 Browns

SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0

Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1

Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5

Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4

Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8

Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7

Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8

Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 8 9

Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4

Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4

Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday’s Late Games

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Friday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas at Florida, ppd.

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 10 a.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki, C Eiver Betancourt, RHP Darlin Francia, RHP Fernando Guanare, SS Denzer Guzman, C Edwin Hidalgo, SS Klevier Lopez and LHP Luis Vilora.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Judge, OF Clint Frazier, RHP Chad Green, LHP Jordan Montgomery, C Gary Sanchez, INF Gleyber Torres, INF Gio Urshela and INF Luke Voit on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Sullivan Ribeiro de Almeida and Sean Manaea, OFs Mark Canha, Pedro Pineda, Angel Arvalo and Beyker Martinez, INFs German Ortiz, Matt Chapman, Dayker Baldallo, Ray Garrett and Anderson Machado, RHPs Maosis Hernandez, Jesus Perdigon and Jimmy Rojas, Cs Javier Pariguan, Chris Bassitt, Franke Montas and Lou Trivino on one-year minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF J.P. Crawford, C Tom Murphy and RHP Rafael Montero to one-year contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dailoui Abad, Miguel Bastardo, Brian Diaz, Jhonny Jimenez, Maximo Martinez, Kelvin Ramirez, Christian Romero, Pedro Santillan, Missael Soto and Michael Vilchez, OFs Juan Alonso and Issac Barreto, Cs Carlos Avila, Jesus Galiz and Thayron Liranzo, INFs Elio Campos, Wilman Diaz and Luis Guerra and LHPs Jorge Carpintero and Sebstian Jimenez on one-year minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ted Leitner team ambassador and Jesse Angler play-by-play broadcaster.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Angel Polo, RHPs Anderson Azor, Jan Cabraballo and Angel Sanchez, LHP Pavel Duarte, SSs Ramon Peralta and Brandy Rosario, OFs Jediael Maduro, Eliam Sandoval, Carlos Rosario, Saul Bautista and Juanel Urena, LHP Ricardo Estrada, OFs Mauricia Pierre, Randy Arrieta, Brian Guzman, Fabio Viladiego and Diego Villegas, INFs Jose Astudillo, Jhosward Camacho, Gustavo Cordozo, Derwin Laya, Samuel Rodriguez and Diego Valasquez, Cs Javier Castillo, Brayan Ferrer, Diego Gonzalez and Eduardo Montero, RHPs Samir Chires, Gerelmi Maldonado, Carlos Rangel and Jose Rojas, LHP Daniel Espinoza on one-year minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended DE Mario Edwards from Chicago without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Arthur Smith head coach.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Binjimen Victor to a reserve/futures contract. Promoted CB Pierre Desir and QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted RB Antonio Williams and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WRs Reggie Davis and Jester Weah to reserve/futures contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Tedric Thompson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted DB KeiVarae Russell and DT Brian Price to the active roster. Signed TE Bronson Kaufusi to a reserve/futures contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Kyle Sloter to a reserve/futures contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to the active roster. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed C Will Capp on the reserve/COVID list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Jarron Jones to reserve/futures contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Johnson and OT Corbin Kaufusi to reserve/futures contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams to a reserve/futures contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Wattford. Placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Michael Warren to a reserve/futures contract.

