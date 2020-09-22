scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Tuesday’s Game

Denver 114, L.A. Lakers 106, L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1

Wednesday’s Game

Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., Miami leads series 2-1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas 83, Connecticut 75, series tied 1-1

Seattle 88, Minnesota 86, Seattle leads series 1-0

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 4:30 p.m., Connecticut leads series 1-0

Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., leads series 1-0

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

(Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1

Friday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45

New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46

Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53

Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36

Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59

Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43

Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69

Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36

Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

Thursday’s Game

Miami at Jacksonville, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

JAGUARS 3 3 471/2 Dolphins

Sunday

PATRIOTS 61/2 6 471/2 Raiders

BILLS 3 21/2 471/2 Rams

STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans

49ers 41/2 41/2 401/2 GIANTS

Titans 11/2 21/2 471/2 VIKINGS

BROWNS 61/2 7 44 Washington

EAGLES 61/2 6 461/2 Bengals

FALCONS 3 31/2 471/2 Bears

COLTS 91/2 101/2 431/2 Jets

CHARGERS 6 61/2 44 Panthers

CARDS 61/2 6 541/2 Lions

Bucs 6 6 431/2 BRONCOS

SEAHAWKS 4 41/2 551/2 Cowboys

SAINTS 31/2 3 511/2 Packers

Monday

RAVENS 3 31/2 531/2 Chiefs

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Uab 6 7 471/2 S ALABAMA

Friday

UTSA 5 61/2 571/2 Mid Tenn St

Saturday

Ucf 251/2 27 761/2 E CAROLINA

Georgia St +1 21/2 581/2 CHARLOTTE

FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 3 491/2 Usf

MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St

Georgia Tech 71/2 81/2 521/2 SYRACUSE

PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville

Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST

Tennessee 3 31/2 421/2 S CAROLINA

BAYLOR 181/2 161/2 621/2 Kansas

BYU 15 14 61 Troy

Alabama 28 27 561/2 MISSOURI

HOUSTON 20 211/2 721/2 N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 81/2 52 W Virginia

Florida 121/2 141/2 571/2 MISSISSIPPI

UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 131/2 521/2 Ga Southern

OKLAHOMA 27 28 601/2 Kansas St

Georgia 241/2 26 521/2 ARKANSAS

Texas 161/2 18 701/2 TEXAS TECH

Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU

LSU 181/2 161/2 561/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt

AUBURN 8 71/2 491/2 Kentucky

ARKANSAS ST PK 21/2 661/2 Tulsa

LIBERTY 61/2 61/2 581/2 Florida Int’l

Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS

CINCINNATI 111/2 14 47 Army

UL-MONROE 8 91/2 471/2 Utep

VIRGINIA 6 51/2 47 Duke

BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 581/2 Texas St

VA TECH 91/2 7 571/2 Nc State

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 8 1 3 27 20 4

Phila. 7 2 3 24 21 11

Orlando City 6 2 4 22 23 14

Toronto FC 6 2 4 22 20 14

NY City FC 5 5 2 17 10 9

Montreal 5 6 1 16 18 20

New England 3 3 6 15 10 11

New York 4 6 2 14 9 14

Nashville SC 3 5 3 12 9 13

Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 8 17

Inter Miami CF 3 7 2 11 11 15

D.C. United 2 5 5 11 11 17

Atlanta 3 7 2 11 12 17

Chicago 2 7 3 9 12 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10

Sporting KC 6 4 2 20 23 18

FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 19 12

Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 23 19

Portland 5 4 3 18 25 24

Colorado 4 4 4 16 20 20

Vancouver 5 7 0 15 17 24

LA Galaxy 4 4 3 15 16 17

LA FC 4 5 3 15 25 27

Houston 3 3 6 15 20 19

Real SL 3 4 5 14 17 21

San Jose 2 5 5 11 17 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at New England, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 —

z-New York 32 23 .582 3½

Toronto 28 27 .509 7½

Baltimore 23 32 .418 12½

Boston 21 34 .382 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 34 21 .618 —

z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 1

Cleveland 31 24 .564 3

Detroit 22 30 .423 10½

Kansas City 22 32 .407 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Oakland 33 20 .623 —

Houston 27 27 .500 6½

Seattle 24 30 .444 9½

Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10

Texas 19 35 .352 14½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday’s Late Games

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

Detroit at Minnesota, late

St. Louis at Kansas City, late

Houston at Seattle, late

L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

Texas at Arizona, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 4:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 33 22 .600 —

Miami 28 27 .509 5

Philadelphia 27 29 .482 6½

New York 25 30 .455 8

Washington 23 32 .418 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 32 23 .582 —

St. Louis 26 25 .510 4

Cincinnati 28 28 .500 4½

Milwaukee 27 27 .500 4½

Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 —

z-San Diego 34 20 .630 4

San Francisco 26 27 .491 11½

Colorado 24 29 .453 13½

Arizona 20 34 .370 18

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday’s Late Games

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis at Kansas City, late

L.A. Angels at San Diego, late

Texas at Arizona, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred INF Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from the alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Elliot Soto from alternate training site. Announced that INF Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of season.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Homer Bailey from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller and placed him on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons and placed him on the active roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced RHP Daniel Mengden has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jake Fraley from the alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on 7-day concussion IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Rex Brothers to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site. Activated LHP Matt Strahm from 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Chadwick Tromp on 10-day IL. Recalled C Tyler Heineman from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Signed TE Jordan Thomas to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released QB Kyle Laulette, CB Tyler Hall and DT David Moa from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jason Croom from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Lane Taylor on the IR. Released OLB Greg Roberts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Added DB Nate Meadors to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Kodi Whitley from 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Dakota Hudson from 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims from the alternate training site.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Marcelino Moreno from Club Atletico Lanus (Argentine Superliga) for an undisclosed amount.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.