scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Tuesday’s Game
Denver 114, L.A. Lakers 106, L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1
Wednesday’s Game
Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., Miami leads series 2-1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 83, Connecticut 75, series tied 1-1
Seattle 88, Minnesota 86, Seattle leads series 1-0
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 4:30 p.m., Connecticut leads series 1-0
Seattle vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., leads series 1-0
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
Friday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Thursday’s Game
Miami at Jacksonville, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
JAGUARS 3 3 471/2 Dolphins
Sunday
PATRIOTS 61/2 6 471/2 Raiders
BILLS 3 21/2 471/2 Rams
STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans
49ers 41/2 41/2 401/2 GIANTS
Titans 11/2 21/2 471/2 VIKINGS
BROWNS 61/2 7 44 Washington
EAGLES 61/2 6 461/2 Bengals
FALCONS 3 31/2 471/2 Bears
COLTS 91/2 101/2 431/2 Jets
CHARGERS 6 61/2 44 Panthers
CARDS 61/2 6 541/2 Lions
Bucs 6 6 431/2 BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4 41/2 551/2 Cowboys
SAINTS 31/2 3 511/2 Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3 31/2 531/2 Chiefs
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Uab 6 7 471/2 S ALABAMA
Friday
UTSA 5 61/2 571/2 Mid Tenn St
Saturday
Ucf 251/2 27 761/2 E CAROLINA
Georgia St +1 21/2 581/2 CHARLOTTE
FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 3 491/2 Usf
MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St
Georgia Tech 71/2 81/2 521/2 SYRACUSE
PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville
Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST
Tennessee 3 31/2 421/2 S CAROLINA
BAYLOR 181/2 161/2 621/2 Kansas
BYU 15 14 61 Troy
Alabama 28 27 561/2 MISSOURI
HOUSTON 20 211/2 721/2 N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 81/2 52 W Virginia
Florida 121/2 141/2 571/2 MISSISSIPPI
UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 131/2 521/2 Ga Southern
OKLAHOMA 27 28 601/2 Kansas St
Georgia 241/2 26 521/2 ARKANSAS
Texas 161/2 18 701/2 TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU
LSU 181/2 161/2 561/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt
AUBURN 8 71/2 491/2 Kentucky
ARKANSAS ST PK 21/2 661/2 Tulsa
LIBERTY 61/2 61/2 581/2 Florida Int’l
Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS
CINCINNATI 111/2 14 47 Army
UL-MONROE 8 91/2 471/2 Utep
VIRGINIA 6 51/2 47 Duke
BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 581/2 Texas St
VA TECH 91/2 7 571/2 Nc State
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 8 1 3 27 20 4
Phila. 7 2 3 24 21 11
Orlando City 6 2 4 22 23 14
Toronto FC 6 2 4 22 20 14
NY City FC 5 5 2 17 10 9
Montreal 5 6 1 16 18 20
New England 3 3 6 15 10 11
New York 4 6 2 14 9 14
Nashville SC 3 5 3 12 9 13
Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 8 17
Inter Miami CF 3 7 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 5 11 11 17
Atlanta 3 7 2 11 12 17
Chicago 2 7 3 9 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10
Sporting KC 6 4 2 20 23 18
FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 19 12
Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 23 19
Portland 5 4 3 18 25 24
Colorado 4 4 4 16 20 20
Vancouver 5 7 0 15 17 24
LA Galaxy 4 4 3 15 16 17
LA FC 4 5 3 15 25 27
Houston 3 3 6 15 20 19
Real SL 3 4 5 14 17 21
San Jose 2 5 5 11 17 33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at New England, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 —
z-New York 32 23 .582 3½
Toronto 28 27 .509 7½
Baltimore 23 32 .418 12½
Boston 21 34 .382 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 21 .618 —
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 1
Cleveland 31 24 .564 3
Detroit 22 30 .423 10½
Kansas City 22 32 .407 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 33 20 .623 —
Houston 27 27 .500 6½
Seattle 24 30 .444 9½
Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10
Texas 19 35 .352 14½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Late Games
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
Detroit at Minnesota, late
St. Louis at Kansas City, late
Houston at Seattle, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
Texas at Arizona, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 4:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 5:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 33 22 .600 —
Miami 28 27 .509 5
Philadelphia 27 29 .482 6½
New York 25 30 .455 8
Washington 23 32 .418 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 23 .582 —
St. Louis 26 25 .510 4
Cincinnati 28 28 .500 4½
Milwaukee 27 27 .500 4½
Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 —
z-San Diego 34 20 .630 4
San Francisco 26 27 .491 11½
Colorado 24 29 .453 13½
Arizona 20 34 .370 18
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Late Games
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis at Kansas City, late
L.A. Angels at San Diego, late
Texas at Arizona, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 5:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred INF Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from the alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Elliot Soto from alternate training site. Announced that INF Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of season.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Homer Bailey from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller and placed him on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons and placed him on the active roster.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced RHP Daniel Mengden has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jake Fraley from the alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on 7-day concussion IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Rex Brothers to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site. Activated LHP Matt Strahm from 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Chadwick Tromp on 10-day IL. Recalled C Tyler Heineman from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Signed TE Jordan Thomas to the active roster.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released QB Kyle Laulette, CB Tyler Hall and DT David Moa from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jason Croom from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Lane Taylor on the IR. Released OLB Greg Roberts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Added DB Nate Meadors to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Kodi Whitley from 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Dakota Hudson from 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims from the alternate training site.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Marcelino Moreno from Club Atletico Lanus (Argentine Superliga) for an undisclosed amount.
