scoreboard

On Deck

SATURDAY

Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.

Preps

Football

Thursday’s Late Game

Colton 20, Culver 14

Friday’s Games

Summit vs. Mountain View, late

Redmond vs. Pendleton, late

Ridgeview vs. Hood River Valley, late

Madras vs. Crook County, late

Sisters vs. Siuslaw, late

Volleyball

Thursday’s Late Games

Sisters 3, Philomath 0 (25-15, 25-3, 25-11)

Friday’s Games

Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-15)

Boys soccer

Thursday’s Late Games

Ridgeview 6, The Dalles 1

Friday’s Games

Bend 5, Mountain View 1

Girls soccer

Thursday’s Late Games

The Dalles 1, Ridgeview 0

Golf

PGA Tour

Dell Match Play Results

Friday in Austin, Texas

Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 3 and 2. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, def. Sebastian Munoz, Colombia, 3 and 2. Tony Finau (12), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 2 up. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 2 up. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 1 up.

Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 3 and 1. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, def. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, 1 up. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 1 up. Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 3 and 2. Max Homa (35), United States, def. J.T. Poston (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Webb Simpson (9), United States, halved with Paul Casey (17), England. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, halved with Talor Gooch (59), United States. Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 4 and 3. Matt Wallace (51), England, def. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, 3 and 2. Victor Perez (31), France, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Marc Leishman (36), halved with Russell Henley (50), United States. Kevin Na (28), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up. Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, halved with Adam Long (61), United States. Rory McIlroy (11), halved with Cameron Smith (25), Australia. Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 2 and 1.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Scottie Scheffler (30), United States. Jason Day (44), Australia, def. Andy Sullivan (57), England, 2 and 1. Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Harris English (19), United States, 4 and 2. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 2 and 1. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, halved with Ryan Palmer (24), United States.

Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, def. Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, 4 and 2. Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, def. Patrick Reed (7), United States, 5 and 4. Bubba Watson (55), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenout (33), South Africa, 5 and 3. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, def. Matthew Wolff (20), United States, 3 and 2.

Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 2. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. .Kevin Kisner (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores

Friday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

Second Round

Rafael Campos 68-69—137

Fabrizio Zanotti 69-68—137

Justin Suh 68-69—137

Tyler Duncan 69-69—138

Joel Dahmen 67-71—138

Graeme McDowell 70-69—139

Michael Gligic 73-66—139

Andrew Yun 67-72—139

Roberto Castro 70-69—139

Thomas Pieters 69-70—139

Stephan Jaeger 66-73—139

Sam Ryder, 68-72—140. Thomas Detry, 70-70—140. Mark Anderson, 68-72—140. Tim Wilkinson, 71-69—140. Chesson Hadley, 70-70—140. Sepp Straka, 72-68—140. Danny Willett, 70-70—140. Peter Uihlein, 70-70—140. Aaron Baddeley, 70-70—140.

Ben Martin, 71-70—141. Alex Cejka, 70-71—141. Troy Merritt, 72-69—141. Charles Howell III, 70-71—141. Roger Sloan, 71-70—141. Charley Hoffman, 69-72—141. Martin Trainer, 71-70—141. Adam Schenk, 68-73—141. Hudson Swafford, 70-71—141. Tyler McCumber, 72-69—141. Richard S. Johnson, 72-69—141.

Bronson Burgoon, 70-72—142. Patrick Rodgers, 71-71—142. Brice Garnett, 70-72—142. Greyson Sigg, 72-70—142. Sebastian Cappelen, 69-73—142. Alex Smalley, 73-69—142. Eric Cole, 72-70—142. Pat Perez, 72-70—142. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73—142.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 32 13 .711 —

Brooklyn 31 15 .674 1½

Milwaukee 29 15 .659 2½

Charlotte 23 21 .523 8½

New York 23 22 .511 9

Atlanta 22 22 .500 9½

Boston 22 23 .489 10

Miami 22 24 .478 10½

Indiana 21 23 .477 10½

Chicago 19 24 .442 12

Toronto 18 27 .400 14

Cleveland 17 27 .386 14½

Washington 15 28 .349 16

Orlando 15 30 .333 17

Detroit 12 32 .273 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 32 11 .744 —

Phoenix 30 14 .682 2½

L.A. Clippers 30 16 .652 3½

L.A. Lakers 28 17 .622 5

Denver 27 18 .600 6

Portland 27 18 .600 6

Dallas 23 20 .535 9

San Antonio 22 20 .524 9½

Memphis 21 20 .512 10

Golden State 22 23 .489 11

Sacramento 20 25 .444 13

New Orleans 19 25 .432 13½

Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13½

Houston 12 32 .273 20½

Minnesota 11 34 .244 22

Thursday’s Late Games

Sacramento 141, Golden State 119

Phila. 109, L.A. Lakers 101

Friday’s Games

Phoenix 104, Toronto 100

Brooklyn 113, Detroit 111

Boston 122, Milwaukee 114

Denver 113, New Orleans 108

Portland 112, Orlando 105

Minnesota 107, Houston 101

Charlotte 110, Miami 105

Indiana 109, Dallas 94

Memphis at Utah, late

Atlanta at Golden State, late

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Phila. at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 112, Magic 105

PORTLAND (112)

Covington 4-6 4-4 15, Jones Jr. 2-4 1-2 7, Nurkic 3-6 1-4 8, McCollum 8-26 4-4 22, Powell 7-13 3-5 22, Ca.Anthony 4-9 0-0 8, Little 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 7-10 1-1 15, Simons 5-7 0-1 15. Totals 40-85 14-21 112.

ORLANDO (105)

Ennis III 6-10 2-2 18, Okeke 9-15 0-0 22, Birch 6-15 2-2 14, Bacon 7-19 2-4 17, Randle 4-8 0-0 10, Bamba 5-12 0-2 11, Carter-Williams 4-13 3-7 11, Mane 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 9-17 105.

Portland 35 30 15 32 — 112

Orlando 32 23 22 28 — 105

3-Point Goals—Portland 18-40 (Powell 5-7, Simons 5-7, Covington 3-5, Jones Jr. 2-3, McCollum 2-11, Nurkic 1-2, Little 0-2, Ca.Anthony 0-3), Orlando 12-27 (Ennis III 4-6, Okeke 4-6, Randle 2-4, Bacon 1-3, Bamba 1-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 46 (Kanter 15), Orlando 40 (Birch 15). Assists—Portland 21 (McCollum 7), Orlando 29 (Bacon, Carter-Williams 6). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Orlando 18. A—3,827 (18,846)

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE

All Games in Indianapolis

Saturday’s Games

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Oregon St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 11:40 a.m. (CBS)

Syracuse vs. Houston, 6:55 p.m. (TBS)

SOUTH REGIONAL

Villanova vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday’s Games

WEST REGIONAL

Creighton vs. Gonzaga, 11:10 a.m. (CBS)

Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

EAST REGIONAL

Florida St. vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. (CBS)

UCLA vs. Alabama, 4:15 p.m. (TBS)

Women’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE

All Games in San Antonio, Tex.

Saturday’s Games

RIVER WALK REGIONAL

Iowa vs. UConn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Michigan vs. Baylor, noon (ABC)

MERCADO REGIONAL

Indiana vs. NC State, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Arizona vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday’s Games

HEMISFAIR REGIONAL

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Texas vs. Maryland, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

ALAMO REGIONAL

Missouri St. vs. Stanford, noon (ABC)

Oregon vs. Louisville, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 33 22 7 4 48 114 95

N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76

Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90

Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70

N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85

Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119

New Jersey 32 12 16 4 28 78 101

Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78

Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81

Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94

Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108

Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110

Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104

Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80

Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72

Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72

Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78

St. Louis 34 16 13 5 37 98 110

Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101

Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90

San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106

Anaheim 35 10 19 6 26 78 116

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85

Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92

Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97

Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102

Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, New Jersey 0

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd.

San Jose at Arizona, late

Winnipeg at Calgary, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Columbus at Detroit, noon

Vegas at Colorado, noon

Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released OF Jon Jay and RHP Jesse Chavez from minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Ljay Newsome, LHP Aaron Fletcher and OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site. Reassigned RHPs Brady Lail, Paul Sewald, OFs Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Yunior Marte and Jimmie Sherfy to minor league training camp.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived C Andre Drummond.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Gorjui Dieng.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Fs Mifondu Kabengele and Jabari Parker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract. Signed DB Levi Wallace.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Damien Williams and DB Artie Burns to one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Mike Thomas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Trevon Young on waivers.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Kalif Raymond.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Aaron Jones and CB Kevin King.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Derwin Gray.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Demarcus Robinson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Willie Snead.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyler Fackrell.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR DeSean Jackson and LB Travin Howard.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB James White.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Jameis Winston.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Tevin Coleman.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded the No. 6 overall pick along with No. 156 overall to the Miami for No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first-round pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021 from Miami in exchange for 2021 first-round, along with the 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 compensatory third-round draft pick. Re-signed CB K’Waun Williams to a one-year contract. Signed DB K’Waun Williams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa, OG Jordan Simmons and OT Cedric Ogbuehi.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Darryl Roberts and Adam Humphries.

