scoreboard

SATURDAY
Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.
Preps
Football
Thursday’s Late Game
Colton 20, Culver 14
Friday’s Games
Summit vs. Mountain View, late
Redmond vs. Pendleton, late
Ridgeview vs. Hood River Valley, late
Madras vs. Crook County, late
Sisters vs. Siuslaw, late
Volleyball
Thursday’s Late Games
Sisters 3, Philomath 0 (25-15, 25-3, 25-11)
Friday’s Games
Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-15)
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 6, The Dalles 1
Friday’s Games
Bend 5, Mountain View 1
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
The Dalles 1, Ridgeview 0
Golf
PGA Tour
Dell Match Play Results
Friday in Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 3 and 2. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, def. Sebastian Munoz, Colombia, 3 and 2. Tony Finau (12), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 2 up. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 2 up. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 1 up.
Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 3 and 1. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, def. Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, 1 up. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 1 up. Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 3 and 2. Max Homa (35), United States, def. J.T. Poston (63), United States, 3 and 2.
Webb Simpson (9), United States, halved with Paul Casey (17), England. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, halved with Talor Gooch (59), United States. Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 4 and 3. Matt Wallace (51), England, def. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, 3 and 2. Victor Perez (31), France, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.
Marc Leishman (36), halved with Russell Henley (50), United States. Kevin Na (28), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up. Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, halved with Adam Long (61), United States. Rory McIlroy (11), halved with Cameron Smith (25), Australia. Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 2 and 1.
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Scottie Scheffler (30), United States. Jason Day (44), Australia, def. Andy Sullivan (57), England, 2 and 1. Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Harris English (19), United States, 4 and 2. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 2 and 1. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, halved with Ryan Palmer (24), United States.
Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, def. Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, 4 and 2. Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, def. Patrick Reed (7), United States, 5 and 4. Bubba Watson (55), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenout (33), South Africa, 5 and 3. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, def. Matthew Wolff (20), United States, 3 and 2.
Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 2. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. .Kevin Kisner (34), United States, 2 and 1.
Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Scores
Friday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
Second Round
Rafael Campos 68-69—137
Fabrizio Zanotti 69-68—137
Justin Suh 68-69—137
Tyler Duncan 69-69—138
Joel Dahmen 67-71—138
Graeme McDowell 70-69—139
Michael Gligic 73-66—139
Andrew Yun 67-72—139
Roberto Castro 70-69—139
Thomas Pieters 69-70—139
Stephan Jaeger 66-73—139
Sam Ryder, 68-72—140. Thomas Detry, 70-70—140. Mark Anderson, 68-72—140. Tim Wilkinson, 71-69—140. Chesson Hadley, 70-70—140. Sepp Straka, 72-68—140. Danny Willett, 70-70—140. Peter Uihlein, 70-70—140. Aaron Baddeley, 70-70—140.
Ben Martin, 71-70—141. Alex Cejka, 70-71—141. Troy Merritt, 72-69—141. Charles Howell III, 70-71—141. Roger Sloan, 71-70—141. Charley Hoffman, 69-72—141. Martin Trainer, 71-70—141. Adam Schenk, 68-73—141. Hudson Swafford, 70-71—141. Tyler McCumber, 72-69—141. Richard S. Johnson, 72-69—141.
Bronson Burgoon, 70-72—142. Patrick Rodgers, 71-71—142. Brice Garnett, 70-72—142. Greyson Sigg, 72-70—142. Sebastian Cappelen, 69-73—142. Alex Smalley, 73-69—142. Eric Cole, 72-70—142. Pat Perez, 72-70—142. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73—142.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 32 13 .711 —
Brooklyn 31 15 .674 1½
Milwaukee 29 15 .659 2½
Charlotte 23 21 .523 8½
New York 23 22 .511 9
Atlanta 22 22 .500 9½
Boston 22 23 .489 10
Miami 22 24 .478 10½
Indiana 21 23 .477 10½
Chicago 19 24 .442 12
Toronto 18 27 .400 14
Cleveland 17 27 .386 14½
Washington 15 28 .349 16
Orlando 15 30 .333 17
Detroit 12 32 .273 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 11 .744 —
Phoenix 30 14 .682 2½
L.A. Clippers 30 16 .652 3½
L.A. Lakers 28 17 .622 5
Denver 27 18 .600 6
Portland 27 18 .600 6
Dallas 23 20 .535 9
San Antonio 22 20 .524 9½
Memphis 21 20 .512 10
Golden State 22 23 .489 11
Sacramento 20 25 .444 13
New Orleans 19 25 .432 13½
Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13½
Houston 12 32 .273 20½
Minnesota 11 34 .244 22
Thursday’s Late Games
Sacramento 141, Golden State 119
Phila. 109, L.A. Lakers 101
Friday’s Games
Phoenix 104, Toronto 100
Brooklyn 113, Detroit 111
Boston 122, Milwaukee 114
Denver 113, New Orleans 108
Portland 112, Orlando 105
Minnesota 107, Houston 101
Charlotte 110, Miami 105
Indiana 109, Dallas 94
Memphis at Utah, late
Atlanta at Golden State, late
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 5 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phila. at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 112, Magic 105
PORTLAND (112)
Covington 4-6 4-4 15, Jones Jr. 2-4 1-2 7, Nurkic 3-6 1-4 8, McCollum 8-26 4-4 22, Powell 7-13 3-5 22, Ca.Anthony 4-9 0-0 8, Little 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 7-10 1-1 15, Simons 5-7 0-1 15. Totals 40-85 14-21 112.
ORLANDO (105)
Ennis III 6-10 2-2 18, Okeke 9-15 0-0 22, Birch 6-15 2-2 14, Bacon 7-19 2-4 17, Randle 4-8 0-0 10, Bamba 5-12 0-2 11, Carter-Williams 4-13 3-7 11, Mane 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 9-17 105.
Portland 35 30 15 32 — 112
Orlando 32 23 22 28 — 105
3-Point Goals—Portland 18-40 (Powell 5-7, Simons 5-7, Covington 3-5, Jones Jr. 2-3, McCollum 2-11, Nurkic 1-2, Little 0-2, Ca.Anthony 0-3), Orlando 12-27 (Ennis III 4-6, Okeke 4-6, Randle 2-4, Bacon 1-3, Bamba 1-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 46 (Kanter 15), Orlando 40 (Birch 15). Assists—Portland 21 (McCollum 7), Orlando 29 (Bacon, Carter-Williams 6). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Orlando 18. A—3,827 (18,846)
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE
All Games in Indianapolis
Saturday’s Games
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Oregon St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 11:40 a.m. (CBS)
Syracuse vs. Houston, 6:55 p.m. (TBS)
SOUTH REGIONAL
Villanova vs. Baylor, 2:15 p.m. (CBS)
Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday’s Games
WEST REGIONAL
Creighton vs. Gonzaga, 11:10 a.m. (CBS)
Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m. (TBS)
EAST REGIONAL
Florida St. vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. (CBS)
UCLA vs. Alabama, 4:15 p.m. (TBS)
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16 SCHEDULE
All Games in San Antonio, Tex.
Saturday’s Games
RIVER WALK REGIONAL
Iowa vs. UConn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Michigan vs. Baylor, noon (ABC)
MERCADO REGIONAL
Indiana vs. NC State, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Arizona vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday’s Games
HEMISFAIR REGIONAL
Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Texas vs. Maryland, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
ALAMO REGIONAL
Missouri St. vs. Stanford, noon (ABC)
Oregon vs. Louisville, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 33 22 7 4 48 114 95
N.Y. Islanders 34 22 8 4 48 102 76
Pittsburgh 34 21 11 2 44 109 90
Boston 29 16 8 5 37 80 70
N.Y. Rangers 32 15 13 4 34 102 85
Philadelphia 32 15 13 4 34 100 119
New Jersey 32 12 16 4 28 78 101
Buffalo 32 6 22 4 16 66 115
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 120 78
Carolina 32 22 7 3 47 108 81
Florida 33 20 9 4 44 107 94
Chicago 34 16 13 5 37 101 108
Columbus 34 13 13 8 34 89 110
Nashville 34 16 17 1 33 86 104
Dallas 30 11 11 8 30 85 80
Detroit 34 10 20 4 24 72 113
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 31 22 8 1 45 101 72
Colorado 32 21 8 3 45 111 72
Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78
St. Louis 34 16 13 5 37 98 110
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90
San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106
Anaheim 35 10 19 6 26 78 116
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 33 21 10 2 44 110 85
Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, New Jersey 0
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd.
San Jose at Arizona, late
Winnipeg at Calgary, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Columbus at Detroit, noon
Vegas at Colorado, noon
Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released OF Jon Jay and RHP Jesse Chavez from minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Ljay Newsome, LHP Aaron Fletcher and OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site. Reassigned RHPs Brady Lail, Paul Sewald, OFs Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez to minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham (Triple-A East).
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Yunior Marte and Jimmie Sherfy to minor league training camp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived C Andre Drummond.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Gorjui Dieng.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Fs Mifondu Kabengele and Jabari Parker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract. Signed DB Levi Wallace.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Damien Williams and DB Artie Burns to one-year contracts.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Mike Thomas.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Trevon Young on waivers.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Kalif Raymond.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Aaron Jones and CB Kevin King.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Derwin Gray.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Demarcus Robinson.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Willie Snead.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyler Fackrell.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR DeSean Jackson and LB Travin Howard.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB James White.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Jameis Winston.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Tevin Coleman.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded the No. 6 overall pick along with No. 156 overall to the Miami for No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021 from Miami in exchange for 2021 first-round, along with the 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 compensatory third-round draft pick. Re-signed CB K’Waun Williams to a one-year contract. Signed DB K’Waun Williams.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa, OG Jordan Simmons and OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Darryl Roberts and Adam Humphries.
