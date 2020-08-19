scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 8 .667 —
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 ½
Baltimore 12 12 .500 4
Toronto 10 11 .476 4½
Boston 7 18 .280 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 8 .667 —
Cleveland 15 9 .625 1
Chicago 14 11 .560 2½
Detroit 9 13 .409 6
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 8 .667 —
Houston 13 10 .565 2½
Texas 10 12 .455 5
Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8
Seattle 7 18 .280 9½
Tuesday’s Late Game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee at Minnesota, late
Houston at Colorado, late
Texas at San Diego, late
Arizona at Oakland, late
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 10:05 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 4:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 —
Miami 9 9 .500 1½
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2
New York 12 14 .462 2½
Washington 9 12 .429 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 8 .667 —
Milwaukee 10 11 .476 4½
St. Louis 6 7 .462 4½
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5
Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 —
Colorado 13 10 .565 4
Arizona 13 11 .542 4½
San Diego 13 12 .520 5
San Francisco 9 16 .360 9
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee at Minnesota, late
Houston at Colorado, late
Texas at San Diego, late
Arizona at Oakland, late
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, late
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-4) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 5:15 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
All games in Orlando, Fla.
———
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93
PORTLAND (100)
Anthony 3-11 3-4 11, Gabriel 2-2 0-0 4, Nurkic 4-11 7-9 16, Lillard 9-21 10-10 34, McCollum 8-20 2-4 21, Trent Jr. 2-8 0-0 5, Hezonja 0-2 2-2 2, Whiteside 3-4 1-4 7. Totals 31-79 25-33 100.
L.A. LAKERS (93)
Davis 8-24 12-17 28, James 9-20 4-7 23, McGee 3-5 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 0-9 1-2 1, Green 4-12 0-0 10, Kuzma 5-14 3-4 14, Morris 2-2 0-1 5, Howard 2-5 0-0 4, Caruso 1-6 0-0 2, Waiters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-97 20-31 93.
Portland 36 21 21 22 — 100
L.A. Lakers 25 31 19 18 — 93
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-34 (Lillard 6-13, McCollum 3-8, Anthony 2-5, Nurkic 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-4, Hezonja 0-2), L.A. Lakers 5-32 (Green 2-8, James 1-5, Kuzma 1-5, Caruso 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-5, Davis 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 50 (Nurkic 15), L.A. Lakers 55 (James 17). Assists—Portland 18 (Anthony, Lillard 5), L.A. Lakers 22 (James 16). Total Fouls—Portland 28, L.A. Lakers 23.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99, Toronto leads series 2-0
Utah 124, Denver 105, series tied 1-1
Boston 128, Phila. 101, Boston leads series 2-0
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, late, L.A. Clippers lead series 1-0
Thursday’s Games
Miami vs. Indiana, 10 a.m., Miami leads series 1-0
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m., Houston leads series 1-0
Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., Orlando leads series 1-0
Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Portland leads series 1-0
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667 —
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 4 7 .364 3½
Washington 4 7 .364 3½
Atlanta 2 10 .167 6
New York 1 10 .091 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 1 .917 —
Las Vegas 8 3 .727 2½
Minnesota 7 3 .700 3
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 3
Phoenix 6 5 .545 4½
Dallas 4 7 .364 6½
Tuesday’s Late Game
Seattle 105, New York 64
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 98, Atlanta 91
Dallas at Minnesota, late
Phoenix at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 3 0 3 12 12 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 4 0 6 7 13
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
Thursday’s Games
NY City FC at New York, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Vegas wins series 4-1
Wednesday’s Games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1
Montreal 5, Phila. 3, Phila. leads series 3-2
At Edmonton
Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1
Vancouver vs. St. Louis, late, series tied 2-2
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, time TBA, New York leads series 3-1
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m., Dallas leads series 3-2
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Christian Arroyo from the IL. Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to alternate training site. Designated RHP Mike Shawaryn for assignment. Claimed RHP Andrew Triggs off waivers from San Francisco and optioned to alternate training site. Designated LHP Stephen Gonsalves for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dane Dunning from alternate training site. Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the IL. Designated INF Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment. Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Littell to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate site. Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Shaw and RHP Art Warren to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled RHP Aaron Siegers from alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Transferred LHP Joe Palumbo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Nate Pearson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Matt Grace from alternate training site. Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the 10-day IL. Released RHP James Sherfy.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adbert Alzolay to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Nick Senzel on the IL. Recalled INF Mike Moustakas from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 18. Recalled INF Brendan Rodgers from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to alternate training site. Activated LHP Austin Gomber from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Oviedo from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Seattle Mariners. Optioned CF Edward Olivares to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Michel Baez from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from alternate site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Lac Edwards. Waived K Kaare Vedvik.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released T Travis Bruffy and WR Travis Fulgham.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp. Waived WR Aleva Hifo and WR Andre Baccellia.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Marcus Sayles.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Ethan Wolf. Waived DB Tino Ellis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Graham Gano. Placed WR Cody Core on the IL.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Kenneth Dixon. Signed WR Chris Hogan.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Trevor Siemian, TE Geoff Swaim, RB Marcus Marshall and WR Krishawn Hogan. Waived QB Cole McDonald, RB Dalyn Dawkins, WR Kyle Williams and TE Parker Hesse.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ryan Shea to a two-year, entry level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Zach Fucale to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Acquired W Yony Gonzalez on loan from S.L. Benfica in Portugal.
