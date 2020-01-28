scoreboard

Wednesday

Wrestling: Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Tuesday Results

Sprague at Bend, late

Gladstone at Madras, late

Sweet Home at Sisters, late

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Culver at Kennedy, late

Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, late

Chiloquin at Gilchrist, late

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Results

Sprague at Bend, late

Madras at Gladstone, late

Sweet Home at Sisters, late

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Culver at Kennedy, late

Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, late

Chiloquin 41, Gilchrist 24

Wrestling

Crook County at Culver Cowdog Classic, late

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —

Miami 32 14 .696 8

Toronto 32 14 .696 8

Boston 30 15 .667 9½

Indiana 30 17 .638 10½

Phila. 30 17 .638 10½

Orlando 21 27 .438 20

Brooklyn 19 26 .422 20½

Chicago 19 30 .388 22½

Detroit 17 31 .354 24

Washington 15 30 .333 24½

Charlotte 15 31 .326 25

New York 13 34 .277 27½

Cleveland 13 34 .277 27½

Atlanta 12 35 .255 28½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½

Denver 32 14 .696 4

Utah 32 14 .696 4

Dallas 29 17 .630 7

Houston 29 17 .630 7

Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 9

Memphis 22 24 .478 14

San Antonio 20 26 .435 16

Portland 20 27 .426 16½

Phoenix 19 27 .413 17

New Orleans 18 29 .383 18½

Sacramento 17 29 .370 19

Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½

Golden State 10 37 .213 26½

Monday’s Late Games

Cleveland 115, Detroit 100

Miami 113, Orlando 92

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97

Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129, OT

Chicago 110, San Antonio 109

Houston 126, Utah 117

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Phila., late

New York at Charlotte, late

Atlanta at Toronto, late

New Orleans at Cleveland, late

Boston at Miami, late

Denver at Memphis, late

Washington at Milwaukee, late

Phoenix at Dallas, late

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632

California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474

Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632

UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500

Washington St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571

Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600

Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571

———

Monday-Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

Arizona St. at Washington St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Monday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50

No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

Tuesday’s Games

TOP 25

Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida St. 56

No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

No. 9 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, late

No. 16 Butler at Georgetown, late

No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, late

No. 25 Rutgers vs. Purdue, late

SOUTH

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43––

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 7 1 .875 18 1 .947

Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900

Oregon 7 1 .875 17 2 .895

Arizona 5 3 .625 16 3 .842

Arizona St. 5 3 .625 15 5 .750

Oregon St. 4 4 .500 16 4 .800

Colorado 3 5 .375 14 5 .737

Southern Cal 3 5 .375 11 8 .579

Utah 3 5 .375 10 9 .526

Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450

California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.

SCORES

———

Monday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 13 Kentucky 68, Auburn 61

No. 20 Indiana 65, Minnesota 52

Tuesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa St., late

SOUTH

Campbell 43, Radford 32

Gardner-Webb 70, High Point 57

Presbyterian 67, Charleston Southern 46

UNC-Asheville 50, Winthrop 43

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic DIvision

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161

Ottawa 49 17 23 9 43 133 167

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 50 30 12 8 68 159 137

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169

Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday’s Late Games

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 3, St. Louis 1

San Jose 4, Anaheim 2

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, late

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Denyi Reyes for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Shula quarterbacks coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O’Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Oswaldo Alanís on a one-year loan from Chivas de Guadalajara.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Sean Saturnio special teams coach.

RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men’s golf coach.

