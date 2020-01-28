scoreboard

On Deck
Wednesday
Wrestling: Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Tuesday Results
Sprague at Bend, late
Gladstone at Madras, late
Sweet Home at Sisters, late
Harrisburg at La Pine, late
Culver at Kennedy, late
Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, late
Chiloquin at Gilchrist, late
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Results
Sprague at Bend, late
Madras at Gladstone, late
Sweet Home at Sisters, late
Harrisburg at La Pine, late
Culver at Kennedy, late
Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, late
Chiloquin 41, Gilchrist 24
Wrestling
Crook County at Culver Cowdog Classic, late
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY’S GAME
Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —
Miami 32 14 .696 8
Toronto 32 14 .696 8
Boston 30 15 .667 9½
Indiana 30 17 .638 10½
Phila. 30 17 .638 10½
Orlando 21 27 .438 20
Brooklyn 19 26 .422 20½
Chicago 19 30 .388 22½
Detroit 17 31 .354 24
Washington 15 30 .333 24½
Charlotte 15 31 .326 25
New York 13 34 .277 27½
Cleveland 13 34 .277 27½
Atlanta 12 35 .255 28½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 33 14 .702 3½
Denver 32 14 .696 4
Utah 32 14 .696 4
Dallas 29 17 .630 7
Houston 29 17 .630 7
Oklahoma City 28 20 .583 9
Memphis 22 24 .478 14
San Antonio 20 26 .435 16
Portland 20 27 .426 16½
Phoenix 19 27 .413 17
New Orleans 18 29 .383 18½
Sacramento 17 29 .370 19
Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½
Golden State 10 37 .213 26½
Monday’s Late Games
Cleveland 115, Detroit 100
Miami 113, Orlando 92
Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97
Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129, OT
Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
Houston 126, Utah 117
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Phila., late
New York at Charlotte, late
Atlanta at Toronto, late
New Orleans at Cleveland, late
Boston at Miami, late
Denver at Memphis, late
Washington at Milwaukee, late
Phoenix at Dallas, late
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Colorado 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Stanford 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
California 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Utah 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
UCLA 3 4 .429 10 10 .500
Washington St. 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Washington 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
———
Monday-Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Game
Arizona St. at Washington St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Monday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50
No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62
Tuesday’s Games
TOP 25
Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida St. 56
No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59
No. 9 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, late
No. 16 Butler at Georgetown, late
No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, late
No. 25 Rutgers vs. Purdue, late
SOUTH
Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58
VCU 87, Richmond 68
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61
Cincinnati 65, SMU 43––
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 7 1 .875 18 1 .947
Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
Oregon 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Arizona St. 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Oregon St. 4 4 .500 16 4 .800
Colorado 3 5 .375 14 5 .737
Southern Cal 3 5 .375 11 8 .579
Utah 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.
SCORES
———
Monday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 13 Kentucky 68, Auburn 61
No. 20 Indiana 65, Minnesota 52
Tuesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa St., late
SOUTH
Campbell 43, Radford 32
Gardner-Webb 70, High Point 57
Presbyterian 67, Charleston Southern 46
UNC-Asheville 50, Winthrop 43
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic DIvision
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161
Ottawa 49 17 23 9 43 133 167
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 50 30 12 8 68 159 137
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169
Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday’s Late Games
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
Vancouver 3, St. Louis 1
San Jose 4, Anaheim 2
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, late
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Denyi Reyes for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Shula quarterbacks coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O’Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Oswaldo Alanís on a one-year loan from Chivas de Guadalajara.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.
COLLEGE
ARMY — Named Sean Saturnio special teams coach.
RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men’s golf coach.
