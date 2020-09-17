scoreboard

Golf
U.S. Open
Thursday at Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million
Partial First Round
Justin Thomas 33-32—65
Patrick Reed 34-32—66
Thomas Pieters 33-33—66
Matthew Wolff 33-33—66
Rory McIlroy 35-32—67
Lee Westwood 34-33—67
Louis Oosthuizen 30-37—67
Jason Kokrak 33-35—68
Brendon Todd 34-34—68
Harris English 33-35—68
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-35—68
Joaquin Niemann 31-37—68
Xander Schauffele 34-34—68
Davis Thompson, 32-37—69. Shaun Norris, 32-37—69. Rory Sabbatini, 32-37—69. John Pak, 36-33—69. Bryson DeChambeau, 33-36—69. Tony Finau, 35-34—69. Jon Rahm, 33-36—69. Rickie Fowler, 32-37—69. Matt Wallace, 34-36—70. Erik van Rooyen, 33-37—70.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 36-34—70. Patrick Cantlay, 35-35—70. Kurt Kitayama, 35-35—70. Chun-an Yu, 32-38—70. Michael Thompson, 33-37—70. Sungjae Im, 37-33—70. Zach Johnson, 34-36—70. Will Zalatoris, 36-34—70. Danny Lee, 36-34—70. J.T. Poston, 34-37—71.
Andy Sullivan, 35-36—71. Martin Kaymer, 34-37—71. Thomas Detry, 37-34—71. Hideki Matsuyama, 34-37—71. Webb Simpson, 36-35—71. Adam Scott, 35-36—71. Lucas Glover, 35-36—71. Corey Conners, 36-35—71. Sebastián Muñoz, 36-35—71. Chan Kim, 35-36—71.
Taylor Pendrith, 35-36—71. Renato Paratore, 35-36—71. Adam Long, 34-37—71. Cameron Smith, 33-38—71. Andy Ogletree, 34-37—71. Abraham Ancer, 37-34—71. Viktor Hovland, 35-36—71. Romain Langasque, 34-37—71. Shugo Imahira, 34-37—71. Byeong Hun An, 36-35—71. Lanto Griffin, 35-36—71. Stephan Jaeger, 36-35—71. Adrian Otaegui, 34-37—71.
HOckey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-2
Friday
No games scheduled
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Thursday’s Game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, late
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Rams +3 PK 46 EAGLES
BUCS 71/2 9 471/2 Panthers
STEELERS 61/2 7 401/2 Broncos
COWBOYS 7 41/2 53 Falcons
49ers 61/2 7 411/2 JETS
Bills 4 51/2 41 DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings
PACKERS 51/2 6 491/2 Lions
BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants
TITANS 10 81/2 44 Jaguars
CARDS 61/2 61/2 461/2 Washington
Ravens 61/2 7 50 TEXANS
Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 4 45 Patriots
Monday
Saints 51/2 6 491/2 RAIDERS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 17 581/2 GEORGIA ST
GA SOUTHERN +51/2 11/2 471/2 Fla Atlantic
NC STATE 3 21/2 521/2 Wake Forest
Ucf 71/2 71/2 621/2 GEORGIA TECH
N CAROLINA 27 PPD NL Charlotte
DUKE 6 6 511/2 Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 641/2 Miami-Florida
VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia
PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 501/2 Syracuse
App’chian St 31/2 41/2 591/2 MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 13 14 521/2 Liberty
SO MISS 31/2 51/2 581/2 La Tech
Texas St 2 51/2 621/2 UL-MONROE
Smu 141/2 14 681/2 N TEXAS
TULANE 71/2 7 481/2 Navy
Troy 31/2 31/2 641/2 MID TENN ST
Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY
NOTRE DAME 251/2 251/2 49 Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 22 23 661/2 Tulsa
BAYLOR 71/2 4 611/2 Houston
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4
Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13
Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16
NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9
New England 3 3 5 14 10 11
New York 4 5 2 14 9 13
Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11
Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15
Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18
Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17
FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10
LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24
LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15
Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23
Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17
Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19
Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20
Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23
San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Vancouver 3, Montreal 1
Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie
Friday’s Game
LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Thursday
18th Stage
A 109-mile ride from Meribel to La Roche-Sur-Foron
1, Michal Kwiatkowski, Poland, Ineos Grenadiers, 4h 47m 33s. 2, Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, same time. 3, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:51 behind. 4, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 1:53. 5, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
6, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 1:54. 7, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, same time. 8, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, same time. 9, Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 10, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
11, Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time. 12, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, same time. 13, Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, 2:04. 14, Pello Bilbao, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 15, Simon Geschke, Germany, CCC Team 4:32.
16, Nans Peters, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 17, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:34. 18, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, same time. 19, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 20, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.
21, Luis León Sanchez, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time. 22, Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, same time. 23, Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 24, Jan Hirt, Czechia, CCC Team, same time. 25, Warren Barguil, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 79h, 45m, 30s. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind. 3, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:27. 4, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:06. 5, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:28.
6, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 4:19. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 5:55. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 6:05. 9, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:24. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 12:12.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 —
New York 29 21 .580 3½
Toronto 26 23 .531 6
Baltimore 22 29 .431 11
Boston 19 32 .373 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 33 17 .660 —
Minnesota 31 21 .596 3
Cleveland 27 23 .540 6
Detroit 21 28 .429 11½
Kansas City 21 29 .420 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 19 .620 —
Houston 25 25 .500 6
Seattle 22 28 .440 9
Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½
Texas 18 32 .360 13
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 4:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 5:15 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 21 .580 —
Miami 25 23 .521 3
Philadelphia 24 24 .500 4
New York 22 27 .449 6½
Washington 18 29 .383 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 30 20 .600 —
Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½
St. Louis 22 24 .478 6
Milwaukee 23 26 .469 6½
Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 —
San Diego 32 19 .627 3½
San Francisco 25 24 .510 9½
Colorado 22 26 .458 12
Arizona 19 32 .373 16½
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, late
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 5:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Thursday’s Game
Miami 106, Boston 101, Miami leads series 2-0
Friday’s Game
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
(Seedings in parentheses)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
———
SECOND ROUND
Thursday’s Games
(4) Minnesota 80, (5) Phoenix 79
(7) Connecticut 43, (3) Los Angeles 59
SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Sunday’s Games
(1) Las Vegas vs. (7) Connecticut, time TBA
(2) Seattle vs. (4) Minnesota, time TBA
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned non-roster 2B Nick Yorke to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer on 45-day IL and removed from player pool.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Matt Brash from San Diego to complete Taylor Williams trade. Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Wilmer Font from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP T.J. Zeuch from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Perezto alternate training site. Added OF Josh Palacios to the taxi squad.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Max Fried from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco fron alternate training site. Optioned OF Sam Hilliard to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Cole Tucker on 7-day concussion IL. Recalled INF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated INF/OF Brock Holt from the paternity list. Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Curtis Riley from Pittsburgh. Placed S Jalen Thompson on IR.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cam Lewis and added to active roster. Signed DT Brandin Bryant and LB Deon Lacey to practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Assigned DT Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson to active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to active roster from practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DB Dallin Leavitt to practice squad. Released DB Jordan Brown from practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka to practice squad. Placed G Pat Elflein on IR.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Lance Lenoir from practice squad. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Assigned DB Picasso Nelson, WR Cody Hollister and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON — Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and WR Jeff Badet to practice squad. Waived WR Shelton Gibson and TE Hale Hentges.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Bill Armstrong to general manager.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Janne Kuokkanen to Oulun Karpat (Liiga).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Manny Malhotra as assistant coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Brian Pinho to a two-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired G Adrian Zendejas from Nashville SC for a 2021 fourth round draft pick and an undisclosed amount.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Brad Smith.
