scoreboard

Golf

U.S. Open

Thursday at Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70

Purse: $6.4 Million

Partial First Round

Justin Thomas 33-32—65

Patrick Reed 34-32—66

Thomas Pieters 33-33—66

Matthew Wolff 33-33—66

Rory McIlroy 35-32—67

Lee Westwood 34-33—67

Louis Oosthuizen 30-37—67

Jason Kokrak 33-35—68

Brendon Todd 34-34—68

Harris English 33-35—68

Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-35—68

Joaquin Niemann 31-37—68

Xander Schauffele 34-34—68

Davis Thompson, 32-37—69. Shaun Norris, 32-37—69. Rory Sabbatini, 32-37—69. John Pak, 36-33—69. Bryson DeChambeau, 33-36—69. Tony Finau, 35-34—69. Jon Rahm, 33-36—69. Rickie Fowler, 32-37—69. Matt Wallace, 34-36—70. Erik van Rooyen, 33-37—70.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 36-34—70. Patrick Cantlay, 35-35—70. Kurt Kitayama, 35-35—70. Chun-an Yu, 32-38—70. Michael Thompson, 33-37—70. Sungjae Im, 37-33—70. Zach Johnson, 34-36—70. Will Zalatoris, 36-34—70. Danny Lee, 36-34—70. J.T. Poston, 34-37—71.

Andy Sullivan, 35-36—71. Martin Kaymer, 34-37—71. Thomas Detry, 37-34—71. Hideki Matsuyama, 34-37—71. Webb Simpson, 36-35—71. Adam Scott, 35-36—71. Lucas Glover, 35-36—71. Corey Conners, 36-35—71. Sebastián Muñoz, 36-35—71. Chan Kim, 35-36—71.

Taylor Pendrith, 35-36—71. Renato Paratore, 35-36—71. Adam Long, 34-37—71. Cameron Smith, 33-38—71. Andy Ogletree, 34-37—71. Abraham Ancer, 37-34—71. Viktor Hovland, 35-36—71. Romain Langasque, 34-37—71. Shugo Imahira, 34-37—71. Byeong Hun An, 36-35—71. Lanto Griffin, 35-36—71. Stephan Jaeger, 36-35—71. Adrian Otaegui, 34-37—71.

HOckey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-2

Friday

No games scheduled

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11

Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16

Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16

Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13

Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30

Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26

Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27

Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Thursday’s Game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, late

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Rams +3 PK 46 EAGLES

BUCS 71/2 9 471/2 Panthers

STEELERS 61/2 7 401/2 Broncos

COWBOYS 7 41/2 53 Falcons

49ers 61/2 7 411/2 JETS

Bills 4 51/2 41 DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings

PACKERS 51/2 6 491/2 Lions

BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants

TITANS 10 81/2 44 Jaguars

CARDS 61/2 61/2 461/2 Washington

Ravens 61/2 7 50 TEXANS

Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 4 45 Patriots

Monday

Saints 51/2 6 491/2 RAIDERS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 17 581/2 GEORGIA ST

GA SOUTHERN +51/2 11/2 471/2 Fla Atlantic

NC STATE 3 21/2 521/2 Wake Forest

Ucf 71/2 71/2 621/2 GEORGIA TECH

N CAROLINA 27 PPD NL Charlotte

DUKE 6 6 511/2 Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 641/2 Miami-Florida

VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia

PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 501/2 Syracuse

App’chian St 31/2 41/2 591/2 MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 13 14 521/2 Liberty

SO MISS 31/2 51/2 581/2 La Tech

Texas St 2 51/2 621/2 UL-MONROE

Smu 141/2 14 681/2 N TEXAS

TULANE 71/2 7 481/2 Navy

Troy 31/2 31/2 641/2 MID TENN ST

Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY

NOTRE DAME 251/2 251/2 49 Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 22 23 661/2 Tulsa

BAYLOR 71/2 4 611/2 Houston

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4

Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10

Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12

Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13

Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16

NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9

New England 3 3 5 14 10 11

New York 4 5 2 14 9 13

Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11

Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15

D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15

Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18

Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17

Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15

Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10

Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17

FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10

LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24

LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15

Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23

Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17

Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19

Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20

Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23

San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Vancouver 3, Montreal 1

Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday’s Game

LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Thursday

18th Stage

A 109-mile ride from Meribel to La Roche-Sur-Foron

1, Michal Kwiatkowski, Poland, Ineos Grenadiers, 4h 47m 33s. 2, Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, same time. 3, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:51 behind. 4, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 1:53. 5, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 1:54. 7, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, same time. 8, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, same time. 9, Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 10, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

11, Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time. 12, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, same time. 13, Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, 2:04. 14, Pello Bilbao, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 15, Simon Geschke, Germany, CCC Team 4:32.

16, Nans Peters, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 17, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:34. 18, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, same time. 19, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 20, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

21, Luis León Sanchez, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time. 22, Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, same time. 23, Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 24, Jan Hirt, Czechia, CCC Team, same time. 25, Warren Barguil, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

Overall Standings

1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 79h, 45m, 30s. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind. 3, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:27. 4, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:06. 5, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:28.

6, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 4:19. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 5:55. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 6:05. 9, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:24. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 12:12.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 —

New York 29 21 .580 3½

Toronto 26 23 .531 6

Baltimore 22 29 .431 11

Boston 19 32 .373 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 33 17 .660 —

Minnesota 31 21 .596 3

Cleveland 27 23 .540 6

Detroit 21 28 .429 11½

Kansas City 21 29 .420 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 31 19 .620 —

Houston 25 25 .500 6

Seattle 22 28 .440 9

Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½

Texas 18 32 .360 13

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 4:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 5:15 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 29 21 .580 —

Miami 25 23 .521 3

Philadelphia 24 24 .500 4

New York 22 27 .449 6½

Washington 18 29 .383 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 30 20 .600 —

Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½

St. Louis 22 24 .478 6

Milwaukee 23 26 .469 6½

Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 —

San Diego 32 19 .627 3½

San Francisco 25 24 .510 9½

Colorado 22 26 .458 12

Arizona 19 32 .373 16½

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, late

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 5:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Thursday’s Game

Miami 106, Boston 101, Miami leads series 2-0

Friday’s Game

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

(Seedings in parentheses)

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

———

SECOND ROUND

Thursday’s Games

(4) Minnesota 80, (5) Phoenix 79

(7) Connecticut 43, (3) Los Angeles 59

SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Sunday’s Games

(1) Las Vegas vs. (7) Connecticut, time TBA

(2) Seattle vs. (4) Minnesota, time TBA

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned non-roster 2B Nick Yorke to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer on 45-day IL and removed from player pool.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Matt Brash from San Diego to complete Taylor Williams trade. Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Wilmer Font from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP T.J. Zeuch from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Perezto alternate training site. Added OF Josh Palacios to the taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Max Fried from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco fron alternate training site. Optioned OF Sam Hilliard to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Cole Tucker on 7-day concussion IL. Recalled INF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated INF/OF Brock Holt from the paternity list. Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Curtis Riley from Pittsburgh. Placed S Jalen Thompson on IR.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cam Lewis and added to active roster. Signed DT Brandin Bryant and LB Deon Lacey to practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Assigned DT Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson to active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to active roster from practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DB Dallin Leavitt to practice squad. Released DB Jordan Brown from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka to practice squad. Placed G Pat Elflein on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Lance Lenoir from practice squad. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Assigned DB Picasso Nelson, WR Cody Hollister and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and WR Jeff Badet to practice squad. Waived WR Shelton Gibson and TE Hale Hentges.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Bill Armstrong to general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Janne Kuokkanen to Oulun Karpat (Liiga).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Manny Malhotra as assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Brian Pinho to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired G Adrian Zendejas from Nashville SC for a 2021 fourth round draft pick and an undisclosed amount.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Brad Smith.

