scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212
New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260
Phila. 3 8 1 .292 253 307
Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Monday’s Late Summary
Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24
Buffalo 0 17 10 7 — 34
San Francisco 7 0 10 7 — 24
First Quarter
SF—Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :44.
Second Quarter
Buf—Beasley 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:02.
Buf—Knox 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:41.
Buf—FG Bass 37, :00.
Third Quarter
SF—FG Gould 45, 11:14.
Buf—McKenzie 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:48.
Buf—FG Bass 28, 3:09.
SF—Juszczyk 6 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :26.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—Davis 28 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:50.
SF—Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :43.
Buf SF
First downs 31 24
Total Net Yards 449 402
Rushes-yards 27-81 21-86
Passing 368 316
Punt Returns 1-22 1-16
Kickoff Returns 1-25 1-13
Interceptions Ret. 2-33 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 32-40-0 26-39-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Punts 1-68.0 2-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-50 7-43
Time of Possession 34:58 25:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 18-61, Allen 6-11, Moss 3-9. San Francisco, Wilson 7-47, Mostert 9-42, Juszczyk 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Coleman 2-(minus 11).
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 32-40-0-375. San Francisco, Mullens 26-39-2-316.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Diggs 10-92, Beasley 9-130, Knox 4-27, Davis 3-68, Singletary 3-22, McKenzie 2-31, Moss 1-5. San Francisco, Samuel 6-73, Aiyuk 5-95, Bourne 4-35, Reed 3-32, Woerner 2-33, Dwelley 2-29, Wilson 2-12, Juszczyk 1-6, Mostert 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Tuesday’s Game
Baltimore 34, Dallas 17
Thursday’s Games
New England at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Denver at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Houston at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119
Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160
Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 0 133 87 4 0 133 87
Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 97
UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124
Utah 1 2 68 81 1 2 68 81
Arizona 0 4 80 129 0 4 80 129
Arizona St. 0 2 45 53 0 2 45 53
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Utah at No. 21 Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Southern Cal at UCLA, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
California at Wash. St., 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
RAMS 6 5 441/2 Patriots
Sunday
Packers 81/2 71/2 55 LIONS
Titans 71/2 71/2 531/2 JAGUARS
Cowboys NL NL NL BENGALS
Cards 2 21/2 45 GIANTS
Texans 21/2 2 441/2 BEARS
PANTHERS 31/2 NL NL Broncos
BUCS 61/2 61/2 52 Vikings
Chiefs 71/2 7 491/2 DOLPHINS
Colts 3 21/2 511/2 RAIDERS
SEAHAWKS 14 131/2 47 Jets
Falcons 21/2 21/2 591/2 CHARGERS
Saints 61/2 7 44 EAGLES
g-49ERS 3 3 431/2 Washington
BILLS 11/2 21/2 461/2 Steelers
Monday
Ravens NL NL NL BROWNS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Fla Atlantic 8 81/2 421/2 SO MISS
Write-In Game
Pittsburgh 7 7 54 GEORGIA TECH
Friday
Arizona St 9 11 551/2 ARIZONA
Marshall PPD PPD NL FLORIDA INT’L
COLORADO 11/2 2 491/2 Utah
Write-In Games
N TEXAS 91/2 10 621/2 Utep
MARSHALL 20 20 521/2 Charlotte
SAN JOSE ST 21/2 21/2 581/2 Nevada
Saturday
Alabama 31 321/2 681/2 ARKANSAS
Georgia 13 13 521/2 MISSOURI
Tennessee 15 15 501/2 VANDERBILT
IOWA 3 PK 421/2 Wisconsin
INDIANA 111/2 11 521/2 Purdue
OHIO ST 30 PPD NL Michigan
PENN ST 15 15 461/2 Michigan St
MARYLAND 71/2 8 581/2 Rutgers
Notre Dame PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
App’chian St 9 9 451/2 GA SOUTHERN
BALL ST 3 21/2 681/2 W Michigan
Miami-Ohio 23 241/2 491/2 BOWL. GREEN
BUFFALO 32 321/2 591/2 Akron
E MICHIGAN 4 6 551/2 No Illinois
KENT ST 6 PPD NL Ohio U
TOLEDO 11 111/2 521/2 C Michigan
FLORIDA 24 231/2 671/2 Lsu
Texas A&M PPD PPD NL TENNESSEE
MIAMI-FLA 4 31/2 671/2 N Carolina
VA TECH 21/2 2 621/2 Virginia
NEBRASKA 9 101/2 591/2 Minnesota
NORTHWESTERN 131/2 141/2 411/2 Illinois
Fresno St 11 11 601/2 NEW MEXICO
BYU 141/2 16 491/2 San Diego St
ARMY 51/2 61/2 381/2 Navy
STANFORD PPD PPD NL Oregon St
Usc 3 3 611/2 UCLA
OREGON 51/2 6 541/2 Washington
California 11/2 21/2 541/2 WASH ST
Uab 9 8 441/2 RICE
S ALABAMA PPD PPD NL Troy
MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Vanderbilt
Write-In Games
LOUISVILLE 21/2 11/2 631/2 Wake Forest
FLORIDA ST 4 5 561/2 Duke
Oklahoma 11 131/2 561/2 W VIRGINIA
Coastal Caro 131/2 13 511/2 TROY
Cincinnati 121/2 PPD NL TULSA
Stanford 31/2 3 521/2 OREGON ST
Texas 291/2 30 611/2 KANSAS
Houston 3 4 621/2 MEMPHIS
Boise St 13 111/2 471/2 WYOMING
Oklahoma St 5 51/2 491/2 BAYLOR
TCU 21 211/2 521/2 La Tech
COLORADO ST 131/2 131/2 521/2 Utah St
HAWAII 211/2 201/2 571/2 Unlv
Auburn 71/2 61/2 491/2 MISS ST
TEXAS A&M 15 PPD NL Mississippi
Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
UCLA 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Tuesday’s Games
No. 12 Tennessee 56, Colorado 47
Utah 75, Idaho St. 59
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, late
Wednesday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 4 p.m.
California at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 6 p.m.
San Diego at UCLA, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State, ccd.
No. 2 Baylor vs. Nicholls St., ccd.
No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80
No. 5 Kansas 73, No. 8 Creighton 72
No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68
Penn St. 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55
No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69
No. 22 Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Stanford 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Washington 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
UCLA 1 1 .500 2 1 .667
Utah 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Colorado 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
Southern Cal 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Tuesday’s Games
Denver 85, Colorado 84
Utah 85, No. 15 Oregon St. 79
Washington St. at No. 1 Stanford, ppd.
Portland St. at No. 8 Oregon, ccd.
UC Santa Barbara at No. 11 UCLA ccd.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores
No. 14 Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary’s, ccd.
No. 25 Gonzaga 89, Wyoming 50
NBA preseason
All Times PST
———
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Cleveland at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Philadelphia at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday’s Late Game
Seattle 3, Minnesota 2
MLS CUP
Saturday’s Game
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Lance Lynn from Texas in exchange for RHP Dane Dunning and LHP Avery Weems.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Jose Cruz Jr. hitting instructor.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Carlos Santana to a two-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Cheslor Cuthbert and LF Dwight Smith to a minor league contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed OF Brian O’Grady to a major league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Matt Wisler to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Larry Fitzgerald from reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Pierre Desir and TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett from injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Thomas Ives on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Henry Black to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed DL Daniel Ross from Las Vegas waivers. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Daryl Worley from Buffalo practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Holton Hill from injured reserve. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed OL Zack Bailey to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released S J.T. Hassell from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Trent Harris. Promoted DE Niko Lalos to the active roster. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad. Signed QB Joe Webb to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted DB Elijah Campbell to the active roster. Signed LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Adam Humphries on injured reserve. Placed P Trevor Daniel on reserve/COVID19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.