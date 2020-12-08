scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306

Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212

New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255

N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326

Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323

Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211

Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231

Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254

Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347

Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320

L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265

Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260

Phila. 3 8 1 .292 253 307

Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299

Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329

Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284

Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321

Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296

San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Monday’s Late Summary

Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24

Buffalo 0 17 10 7 — 34

San Francisco 7 0 10 7 — 24

First Quarter

SF—Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :44.

Second Quarter

Buf—Beasley 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:02.

Buf—Knox 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:41.

Buf—FG Bass 37, :00.

Third Quarter

SF—FG Gould 45, 11:14.

Buf—McKenzie 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:48.

Buf—FG Bass 28, 3:09.

SF—Juszczyk 6 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :26.

Fourth Quarter

Buf—Davis 28 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:50.

SF—Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :43.

Buf SF

First downs 31 24

Total Net Yards 449 402

Rushes-yards 27-81 21-86

Passing 368 316

Punt Returns 1-22 1-16

Kickoff Returns 1-25 1-13

Interceptions Ret. 2-33 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 32-40-0 26-39-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 0-0

Punts 1-68.0 2-45.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-50 7-43

Time of Possession 34:58 25:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 18-61, Allen 6-11, Moss 3-9. San Francisco, Wilson 7-47, Mostert 9-42, Juszczyk 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Coleman 2-(minus 11).

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 32-40-0-375. San Francisco, Mullens 26-39-2-316.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Diggs 10-92, Beasley 9-130, Knox 4-27, Davis 3-68, Singletary 3-22, McKenzie 2-31, Moss 1-5. San Francisco, Samuel 6-73, Aiyuk 5-95, Bourne 4-35, Reed 3-32, Woerner 2-33, Dwelley 2-29, Wilson 2-12, Juszczyk 1-6, Mostert 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Tuesday’s Game

Baltimore 34, Dallas 17

Thursday’s Games

New England at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Denver at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Houston at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m.

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140

Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119

Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160

Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 4 0 133 87 4 0 133 87

Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 97

UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124

Utah 1 2 68 81 1 2 68 81

Arizona 0 4 80 129 0 4 80 129

Arizona St. 0 2 45 53 0 2 45 53

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Utah at No. 21 Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Southern Cal at UCLA, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

California at Wash. St., 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

RAMS 6 5 441/2 Patriots

Sunday

Packers 81/2 71/2 55 LIONS

Titans 71/2 71/2 531/2 JAGUARS

Cowboys NL NL NL BENGALS

Cards 2 21/2 45 GIANTS

Texans 21/2 2 441/2 BEARS

PANTHERS 31/2 NL NL Broncos

BUCS 61/2 61/2 52 Vikings

Chiefs 71/2 7 491/2 DOLPHINS

Colts 3 21/2 511/2 RAIDERS

SEAHAWKS 14 131/2 47 Jets

Falcons 21/2 21/2 591/2 CHARGERS

Saints 61/2 7 44 EAGLES

g-49ERS 3 3 431/2 Washington

BILLS 11/2 21/2 461/2 Steelers

Monday

Ravens NL NL NL BROWNS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Fla Atlantic 8 81/2 421/2 SO MISS

Write-In Game

Pittsburgh 7 7 54 GEORGIA TECH

Friday

Arizona St 9 11 551/2 ARIZONA

Marshall PPD PPD NL FLORIDA INT’L

COLORADO 11/2 2 491/2 Utah

Write-In Games

N TEXAS 91/2 10 621/2 Utep

MARSHALL 20 20 521/2 Charlotte

SAN JOSE ST 21/2 21/2 581/2 Nevada

Saturday

Alabama 31 321/2 681/2 ARKANSAS

Georgia 13 13 521/2 MISSOURI

Tennessee 15 15 501/2 VANDERBILT

IOWA 3 PK 421/2 Wisconsin

INDIANA 111/2 11 521/2 Purdue

OHIO ST 30 PPD NL Michigan

PENN ST 15 15 461/2 Michigan St

MARYLAND 71/2 8 581/2 Rutgers

Notre Dame PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

App’chian St 9 9 451/2 GA SOUTHERN

BALL ST 3 21/2 681/2 W Michigan

Miami-Ohio 23 241/2 491/2 BOWL. GREEN

BUFFALO 32 321/2 591/2 Akron

E MICHIGAN 4 6 551/2 No Illinois

KENT ST 6 PPD NL Ohio U

TOLEDO 11 111/2 521/2 C Michigan

FLORIDA 24 231/2 671/2 Lsu

Texas A&M PPD PPD NL TENNESSEE

MIAMI-FLA 4 31/2 671/2 N Carolina

VA TECH 21/2 2 621/2 Virginia

NEBRASKA 9 101/2 591/2 Minnesota

NORTHWESTERN 131/2 141/2 411/2 Illinois

Fresno St 11 11 601/2 NEW MEXICO

BYU 141/2 16 491/2 San Diego St

ARMY 51/2 61/2 381/2 Navy

STANFORD PPD PPD NL Oregon St

Usc 3 3 611/2 UCLA

OREGON 51/2 6 541/2 Washington

California 11/2 21/2 541/2 WASH ST

Uab 9 8 441/2 RICE

S ALABAMA PPD PPD NL Troy

MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Vanderbilt

Write-In Games

LOUISVILLE 21/2 11/2 631/2 Wake Forest

FLORIDA ST 4 5 561/2 Duke

Oklahoma 11 131/2 561/2 W VIRGINIA

Coastal Caro 131/2 13 511/2 TROY

Cincinnati 121/2 PPD NL TULSA

Stanford 31/2 3 521/2 OREGON ST

Texas 291/2 30 611/2 KANSAS

Houston 3 4 621/2 MEMPHIS

Boise St 13 111/2 471/2 WYOMING

Oklahoma St 5 51/2 491/2 BAYLOR

TCU 21 211/2 521/2 La Tech

COLORADO ST 131/2 131/2 521/2 Utah St

HAWAII 211/2 201/2 571/2 Unlv

Auburn 71/2 61/2 491/2 MISS ST

TEXAS A&M 15 PPD NL Mississippi

Basketball

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Utah 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

UCLA 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Arizona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

California 0 2 .000 2 3 .400

Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Tuesday’s Games

No. 12 Tennessee 56, Colorado 47

Utah 75, Idaho St. 59

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, late

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 4 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 6 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State, ccd.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Nicholls St., ccd.

No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80

No. 5 Kansas 73, No. 8 Creighton 72

No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68

Penn St. 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55

No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69

No. 22 Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Arizona 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Stanford 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

Washington 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

UCLA 1 1 .500 2 1 .667

Utah 1 1 .500 1 1 .500

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Colorado 0 2 .000 2 3 .400

Southern Cal 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Denver 85, Colorado 84

Utah 85, No. 15 Oregon St. 79

Washington St. at No. 1 Stanford, ppd.

Portland St. at No. 8 Oregon, ccd.

UC Santa Barbara at No. 11 UCLA ccd.

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores

No. 14 Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary’s, ccd.

No. 25 Gonzaga 89, Wyoming 50

NBA preseason

All Times PST

———

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Cleveland at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday’s Late Game

Seattle 3, Minnesota 2

MLS CUP

Saturday’s Game

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Lance Lynn from Texas in exchange for RHP Dane Dunning and LHP Avery Weems.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Jose Cruz Jr. hitting instructor.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Carlos Santana to a two-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Cheslor Cuthbert and LF Dwight Smith to a minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed C Luke Maile to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed OF Brian O’Grady to a major league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Matt Wisler to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Gs Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green and C Vincent Poirier from Oklahoma City in exchange for C Al Horford, draft rights to Gs Theo Maledon and Vasilje Micic and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Larry Fitzgerald from reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Pierre Desir and TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster. Activated CB Anthony Averett from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Thomas Ives on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Wyatt Teller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. Released DE Jamal Davis.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OT Jordan Mills and CB Saivion Smith to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Henry Black to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed DL Daniel Ross from Las Vegas waivers. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Daryl Worley from Buffalo practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Isaiah Ford to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Holton Hill from injured reserve. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed OL Zack Bailey to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released S J.T. Hassell from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Trent Harris. Promoted DE Niko Lalos to the active roster. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad. Signed QB Joe Webb to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted DB Elijah Campbell to the active roster. Signed LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Adam Humphries on injured reserve. Placed P Trevor Daniel on reserve/COVID19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad.

