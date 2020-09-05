scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Friday’s Late Game
Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97, Houston leads series 1-0
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 100, Boston 93, series tied 2-2
Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101, series tied 1-1
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee vs. Miami, 12:30 p.m., Miami leads series 2-0
Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m., Houston leads series 1-0
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 8 .579 —
Connecticut 9 10 .474 2
Washington 5 12 .294 5
Atlanta 5 14 .263 6
Indiana 5 14 .263 6
New York 2 16 .111 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 15 3 .833 —
x-Las Vegas 14 4 .778 1
x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 2
x-Los Angeles 13 5 .722 2
x-Phoenix 12 7 .632 3½
Dallas 6 12 .333 9
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday’s Late Game
Seattle 90, Los Angeles 89
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut 96, Indiana 77
Las Vegas 89, Atlanta 79
Phoenix 83, New York 67
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Friday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vegas 3, Vancouver 0, Vegas wins series 4-3
Saturday’s Game
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0, N.Y. Islanders win series 4-3
CONFERENCE FINALS
Sunday’s Game
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Vegas 5 p.m., Game 1
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 27 13 .675 —
Toronto 21 17 .553 5
New York 21 18 .538 5½
Baltimore 18 21 .462 8½
Boston 13 27 .325 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 15 .625 —
Cleveland 24 15 .615 ½
Minnesota 25 16 .610 ½
Detroit 17 20 .459 6½
Kansas City 14 26 .350 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 13 .639 —
Houston 21 17 .553 3
Seattle 16 22 .421 8
Los Angeles 15 25 .375 10
Texas 13 24 .351 10½
Friday’s Late Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 6, Texas 3
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Toronto at Boston, late
Texas at Seattle, late
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2nd game, late
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 10:05 a.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 10:10 a.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 10:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-2), 11:05 a.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 23 16 .590 —
Philadelphia 19 16 .543 2
Miami 17 17 .500 3½
New York 18 22 .450 5½
Washington 14 24 .368 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 17 .575 —
St. Louis 16 15 .516 2½
Milwaukee 18 20 .474 4
Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5
Pittsburgh 12 26 .316 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 10 .750 —
San Diego 24 17 .585 6½
Colorado 18 20 .474 11
San Francisco 18 21 .462 11½
Arizona 15 24 .385 14½
Friday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 6, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 10:10 a.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 10:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 10:35 a.m.
Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 4:08 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Football
College
All Times PDT
———
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Marshall 59, E. Kentucky 0
Army 42, Middle Tenn. 0
SOUTH
Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 24
SOUTHWEST
SMU 31, Texas State 24
North Texas 57, Houston Baptist 31
UTEP 24, Stephen F. Austin 14
Monday’s Game
BYU at Navy, 5 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2
Toronto FC 5 2 3 18 16 11
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
Phila. 4 2 3 15 12 9
Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9
NY City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8
New England 2 2 5 11 7 8
New York 3 4 2 11 7 10
Atlanta 3 4 2 11 8 9
D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13
Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12
Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9
Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14
Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15
Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7
Houston 3 2 4 13 16 14
LA FC 3 2 3 12 21 16
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14
LA Galaxy 3 3 2 11 13 15
Portland 3 3 2 11 14 17
Real SL 2 1 5 11 13 10
FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
San Jose 2 3 2 8 13 18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Houston 2, Sporting KC 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2
Colorado at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Phila. at New York, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 5 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Saturday’s 8th Stage
An 88-mile ride from Cazeres to Loudenvielle
1, Nans Peters, France AG2R la Mondiale, 4:02:12. 2, Toms Skujins, Latvia, Trek-Segafredo, 00:47. 3, Carlos Verona Quintanilla, Spain, Movistar Team, same time. 4, Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, CCC Team, 01:09. 5, Neilson Powless, United States, EF Pro Cycling, 01:41.
6, Ben Hermans, Belgium, Israel Start-Up Nation, 03:42. 7, Quentin Pacher, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 8, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 04:04. 9, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emitates, 06:00. 10, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, 06:38.
11, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 06:40. 12, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 13, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, same time. 14, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 15, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, same time.
16, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time. 17, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time. 18, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 19, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 20, Emric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 07:18.
21, Damiano Cruso, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 22, Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 23, Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grendiers, same time. 24, Pierre Rolland, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 34:44:52. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, :03. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis :09. 4, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :11. 5, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :13.
6, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :13. 7, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :13. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :13. 9, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :48. 10, Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar Team, 1:00.
Golf
PGA Tour
Tour Championship
Saturday at Atlanta
Yardage 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $60 million
Second Round
Dustin Johnson (-10) 67-70—137
Sungjae Im (-4) 68-64—132
Xander Schauffele (-3) 67-65—132
Justin Thomas (-7) 66-71—137
Collin Morikawa (-5) 71-65—136
Tyrrell Hatton (-2) 67-66—133
Jon Rahm (-8) 65-74—139
Brendon Todd (-3) 67-68—135
Rory McIlroy (-3) 64-71—135
Sebastián Muñoz (-3) 71-65—136
Patrick Reed, (-3) 71-66—137. Lanto Griffin, (-2) 67-69—136. Abraham Ancer, (-1) 64-71—135. Scottie Scheffler, (-2) 71-66—137. Harris English, (-4) 70-69—139. Webb Simpson, (-6) 70-71—141. Cameron Smith, (E) 68-68—136. Hideki Matsuyama, (-4) 70-70—140. Daniel Berger, (-4) 69-71—140. Bryson DeChambeau, (-4) 72-69—141.
Tony Finau, (-2) 68-71—139. Viktor Hovland, (E) 69-69—138. Kevin Na, (-1) 69-70—139. Kevin Kisner, (-1) 72-68—140. Mackenzie Hughes, (E) 70-69—139. Cameron Champ, (E) 68-71—139. Marc Leishman, (-1) 66-75—141. Joaquin Niemann, (-2) 72-72—144. Ryan Palmer, (-1) 72-72—144. Billy Horschel, (E) 70-73—143.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Saturday at New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Third Round
Andrey Rublev (10), Russia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-0, 6-4, 6-0. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Casper Ruud (30), Norway, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-0, 6-4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
WOMEN
Third Round
Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, def. Amanda Anisimova (22), United States, 6-3, 6-1. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-5, 6-1. Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7). Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Sloane Stephens (26), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Donna Vekic (18), Croatia, 6-4, 6-1.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-4, 6-2. Alize Cornet, France, def. Madison Keys (7), United States, 7-6 (4), 3-2, ret. Sofia Kenin (2), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips and 2B Ramon Urias to alternate training site. Placed OF Anthony Santander on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mason Williams and RHP David Hess from alternate training site. Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from the Pittsbutgh Pirates. Added INF Rylan Bannon to the 60-man player pool and will report to alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Aaron Bummer from 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Sergio Alcantara to alternate training site. Placed 3B Niko Goodrum on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 2.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the IL retroactive to Sept. 4th. Activated RHPs Jose Urquidy and Brad Peacock from the IL. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanon, Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to alternate training site. Transferred RHP Rogelio Armenteros from 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from alternate training site, Assigned LHP Ryan Buchter to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Willians Astudillo and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from alternate training site. Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Ben Heller, Deivi Garcia and Albert Abreu to alternate training site. Activated SS Gleyber Torres for 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Released RHP Andonis Rosa.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Casey Sadler off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Optioned OF Jake Fraley to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Caleb Joseph. Optioned C Reese McGuire to alternate training site. Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 45-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated LHP Madison Bumgarner from 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Andy Young to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Huascar Ynoa and Patrick Weigel to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on 10-day IL. Activated LHP Andrew Miller from 10-day IL. Recalled Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Recalled RHPs Tyson Miller and Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Activated INF Kris Bryant and OF Steven Souza Jr. from 10-day IL. Added INF/OF Jose Martinez, OF Cameron Mybin and LHP Josh Osich to active roster. Optioned OF Albert Almora to alternate training site. Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on 10-day IL. Designated RHP Casey Sadler and OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Claimed 2B Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from Minnesota Twins.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to alternate training site. Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez to 60-day IL. Activated OF Harold Ramirez from 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on 60-day IL. Released RHP Pedro Payno. Activated RHP Hunter Strickland optioned to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Activated LHP Andrew Miller from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 2.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Austin Slater from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS Carter Kieboom from alternate training site. Designated 2B Wilmer Difo for assignment. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Agreed to a multi-year contract with General Manager Mike Rizzo.
FOOTBALL
National Football League (Partial)
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Kentrell Brice, DLs Jonathan Bullard and Trevon Coley, TE Dylan Cantrell, CBs Ken Crawley, Chris Jones and Jace Whittaker, RBs D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward, OL Koda Martin, WRs Andre Patton, A.J. Richardson and JoJo Ward, LBs Reggie Walker and Evan Weaver. Waived WR Johnnie Dixon.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DT Justin Hamilton, DB Deante Burton, WR Tevin Jones, C Marcus Henry, CBs Saivon Smith and Chris Westry, LB Francis Bernard, DEs Ron’Dell Carter and Ladarius Hamilton, DB Luther Kirk, RB Sewo Olonilua and WR Aaron Parker.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived Ts Quinn Bailey, Darrin Paulo, Jake Rodgers and Hunter Watts, RBs LeVante Bellamy and Jeremy Cox, WRs Trinity Benson, Fred Brown, Kendall Hinton, Cody White and Juwann Winfree, OLs Malik Carney, Tyler Jones and Derrek Tuszka, Ss P.J. Locke, Douglas Coleman III and Alijah Holder, TE Troy Fumagalli, LBs Justin Hollins and Josh Watson, C Pat Morris.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DTs Marquise Copeland and Michael Hoecht, DB Donte Deayon, LBs Clay Johnston, Natrez Patrick, Christian Rozeboom and Justin Lawler (injured), QB Bryce Perkins. Added LB Travin Howard and A’Shawn Roginson to ILR.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed WR Keenan Allen to a four-year extension. WaivedLB Asmar Bilal, RB Darius Bradwell, CBs John Brannon, Kevin McGill and Donte Vaughn, LBs Cole Christiansen, Romeo Finley.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Deebo Samuel from NFI list. Released DLs Alex Barrett, Darrion Daniels, Dion Jordan and Cameron Malveaux, WRs River Cracraft, Jauan Jennings, Shawn Poindexter and Kevin White, Ss Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden, LBs Evan Foster and Joe Walker, OLs Hroniss, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Dakoda Shepley and William Sweet, TEs MarQueis Gray and Chase Harrell, CBs Tim Harris Jr., Dontae Johnson, and Jamar Taylor, RB JaMycal Hasty and FB Josh Hokit.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Paul Richardson. Waived OT Tommy Champion, WR Aaron Fuller, DT Cedrick Lattimore, CB Gavin Heslop, TE Tyler Mabry, S Chris Miller, DB Debione Renfro, QB Danny Etling, CB Ryan Neal, WR Lance Lenoir, DB Jatson Stanley, DT P.J. Johnson, WR Cody Thompson, OT Chad Wheeler, WR Penny Hart, DT Demarcus Christmas, TE Stephen Sullivan, OLB Shaquem Griffin.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bradley Carnell as interim head coach.
