scoreboard

SATURDAY

Baseball: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Pendleton at Mountain View, 1 p.m.; The Dalles at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Bend at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 1 p.m.

Softball: Redmond vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Grande at Ridgeview, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Summit at Sheldon, 1 p.m.

Track and field: Summit weekend warrior meet, 11 a.m.; Gilchrist Invitational, noon.

Preps

Baseball

Friday’s Games

Bend 13, Summit 2

Mountain View 14, La Pine 5

Softball

Thursday’s Late Games

Sisters 16, Woodburn 0

Burns 18, La Pine 7

Friday’s Games

Mountain View 9, La Pine 0

Bend 11, The Dalles 0

Bend 24, Crook County 0

The Dalles 13, Crook County 7

Boys golf

Friday’s Results

Redmond Invitational at Eagle Crest, late

Track and field

Friday’s Results

Ridgeview, Madras, Cascade Academy of Central Oregon, North Lake at Sisters

Boys

Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Cody Gehrett, RV, 11.48; 200m: Cody Gehrett, RV, 23.07; 400m: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 53.29; 800m: Ethan Nava, MAD, 2:17.01; 1500: Kaleb Briggs, SIS, 4:46.64; 3000m: Brad Alexander, RV, 10:52.83; 110m Hurdles: Johan Poland, MAD, 18.67; 300m: Johan Poland, MAD, 48.05; 4x100m Relay: RV: Gannon Jeter, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 44.67; 4x400m Relay: MAD: Mason Ridcardson, Ethan Nava, Ethan Tapia, Isaiah Cochran, 3:45.06; Shot put: Chuck Sheldton, RV, 45.05; Discus: Chuck Sheldon, 130-04; Javelin: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 121-10.5; High jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 6-00; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 10-00; Long jump: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 20-07; Triple jump: Silas Roth, NL, 40-09.5.

Girls

Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 13.01; 200m: Kensey Gault, RV, 26.71; 400m: Andrea Roth, NL, 1:04.98; 800m: MacDuffee Hannah, MAD, 2:40.00; 1500: Jenna Anne Kerns, CACO, 6:28.38; 3000m: Judah Koehler, NL, 12:17.79; 100m Hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, RV, 18.89; 300m Hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, 53.29; 4x100m Relay: RV: Skylar Thompson, Kensey Gault, Gabby Nakamura, Andreyah Johnson, 53.29; 4x400m Relay: SIS: Hollie Lewis, Ila Reid, Lilly Sundstrom, Gracie Vohs, 4:24.33; Shot put: Lexie Miller, SIS, 30-09.5; Discus: Lexie Miller, SIS, 79-05; Javelin: Illiana Hance, MAD, 84-08.75; High jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 5-00 and Illiana Hance, MAD 5-00; Pole vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 8-00; Long jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 15-11; Triple jump: Lauren Chugg, NL, 30-08.5.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 19 13 .594 —

Tampa Bay 18 15 .545 1½

Toronto 16 14 .533 2

New York 16 16 .500 3

Baltimore 15 16 .484 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 16 13 .552 —

Cleveland 17 14 .548 —

Kansas City 16 14 .533 ½

Minnesota 11 19 .367 5½

Detroit 9 23 .281 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 19 14 .576 —

Seattle 18 15 .545 1

Houston 16 15 .516 2

Texas 16 18 .471 3½

Los Angeles 13 17 .433 4½

Thursday’s Late Game

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

Boston at Baltimore, late

Minnesota at Detroit, late

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

Toronto at Houston, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 10:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 6:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 18 15 .545 —

New York 14 13 .519 1

Miami 15 16 .484 2

Atlanta 15 17 .469 2½

Washington 13 15 .464 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 19 14 .576 —

Milwaukee 17 16 .515 2

Chicago 16 16 .500 2½

Cincinnati 15 15 .500 2½

Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 18 13 .581 —

San Diego 18 14 .563 ½

Los Angeles 17 15 .531 1½

Arizona 15 17 .469 3½

Colorado 12 20 .375 6½

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 10:05 a.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 11:15 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 11:20 a.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 4:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 6:07 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Phila. 46 21 .687 —

x-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 3

x-Brooklyn 43 24 .642 3

New York 37 29 .561 8½

Atlanta 37 31 .544 9½

Miami 36 31 .537 10

Boston 35 32 .522 11

Charlotte 33 34 .493 13

Indiana 31 35 .470 14½

Washington 31 36 .463 15

Chicago 28 39 .418 18

Toronto 27 40 .403 19

Orlando 21 46 .313 25

Cleveland 21 46 .313 25

Detroit 20 47 .299 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Utah 48 18 .727 —

x-Phoenix 47 19 .712 1

x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 3½

x-Denver 44 22 .667 4

Dallas 39 28 .582 9½

Portland 37 29 .561 11

L.A. Lakers 37 29 .561 11

Golden State 34 33 .507 14½

Memphis 33 33 .500 15

San Antonio 31 34 .477 16½

New Orleans 30 37 .448 18½

Sacramento 29 37 .439 19

Oklahoma City 21 46 .313 27½

Minnesota 20 47 .299 28½

Houston 16 51 .239 32½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Late Games

Golden State 118, Oklahoma City 97

L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 94

Friday’s Games

Phila. 109, New Orleans 107

Chicago 121, Boston 99

Milwaukee 141, Houston 133

Charlotte 122, Orlando 112

Miami 121, Minnesota 112

Dallas 110, Cleveland 90

Denver at Utah, late

L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

New York at Phoenix, late

San Antonio at Sacramento, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Phila., 4 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156

x-Washington 54 34 15 5 73 187 161

x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127

x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124

N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153

Philadelphia 54 24 23 7 55 158 197

New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185

Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128

x-Tampa Bay 54 36 15 3 75 180 138

x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152

Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153

Dallas 54 22 18 14 58 151 146

Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179

Detroit 55 19 27 9 47 123 166

Columbus 55 17 26 12 46 132 183

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118

x-Minnesota 53 34 14 5 73 174 146

x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127

St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158

Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170

Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151

San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183

Anaheim 55 17 30 8 42 123 175

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138

x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141

x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145

Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157

Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148

Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179

Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Late Game

Vancouver 6, Edmonton 3

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Dallas 5, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, noon

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon

Detroit at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 2 0 1 7 5 3

NY City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2

Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1

Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4

Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3

Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4

New York 1 2 0 3 5 5

D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6

Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4

Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0

Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6

Phila. 0 2 1 1 1 4

Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7

Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1

San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4

Real SL 2 0 0 6 5 2

AUSTIN FC 2 1 0 6 4 3

LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7

LA FC 1 0 2 5 4 2

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4

Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4

Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3

Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5

Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3

Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6

Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

San Jose at Real SL, late

Saturday’s Games

Phila. at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 10 a.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 10:30 a.m.

New England at Nashville, 10:30 a.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, noon

Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

NY City FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

LA FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Friday at Charlotte, N.C.

Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71

Second Round

Matt Wallace 69-67—136

Gary Woodland 67-69—136

Patrick Rodgers 68-68—136

Kramer Hickok 68-69—137

Scott Piercy 70-68—138

Rory McIlroy 72-66—138

Keith Mitchell 67-71—138

Carlos Ortiz 70-68—138

Scott Stallings 69-69—138

Luke List 67-72—139

Phil Mickelson 64-75—139

Bubba Watson 70-69—139

Abraham Ancer 69-70—139

Joel Dahmen, 68-72—140. Stewart Cink, 71-69—140. Patrick Reed, 71-69—140. Matt Jones, 69-71—140. Ben Martin, 69-71—140. Emiliano Grillo, 74-66—140. Roger Sloan, 76-64—140. Brian Harman, 68-72—140. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-72—140. Vincent Whaley, 72-68—140.

Talor Gooch, 70-71—141. Brian Stuard, 68-73—141. Kevin Streelman, 69-72—141. Cameron Davis, 70-71—141. Nick Taylor, 74-67—141. Corey Conners, 69-72—141. Russell Knox, 70-71—141. Keegan Bradley, 66-75—141. Kyle Stanley, 67-74—141.

Jhonattan Vegas, 70-71—141. Ryan Moore, 69-72—141. Johnson Wagner, 73-68—141. Peter Malnati, 67-74—141. Viktor Hovland, 69-72—141. Pat Perez, 69-72—141. Patton Kizzire, 69-72—141. Harris English, 72-69—141.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia and OF Mike Yastrzemski from 10-day IL. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 6.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Ja’Waun James on the NFI List.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Neville Hewitt to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Dylan Moses.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Dillon Stoner, RB Garrett Groshek, Darius Stills, LB Max Richardson, TE Matt Bushman, RB Trey Ragas, DB T.J. Morrison, WR D.J. Turner and CB Shaun Crawford.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Jason McCourty.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shane Zylstra.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OTs Parker Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, DE/LB Hamilcar Rashed, LBs Milo Eifler, Brandon White, CB Isaiah Dunn, S Jordyn Peters, K Chris Naggar, Teton Saltes, G Tristen Hoge and DT Michael Dwumfour. Released WRs Jaleel Scott, Josh Doctson, CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi and K Chase McLaughlin. Signed CB Jason Pinnock, S Michael Carter II, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Jonathan Marshall and CB Brandin Echols to four-year contracts.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed RB Kerryon Johnson off waivers from Detroit.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Arthur Maulet to a three-year contract. Released DB Trevor Williams. Waived DB John Battle.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Philadelphia M Jose Martinez for two additionak matches and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in a match against New York on May 1.

