scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
SATURDAY
Baseball: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Pendleton at Mountain View, 1 p.m.; The Dalles at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Bend at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 1 p.m.
Softball: Redmond vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Grande at Ridgeview, 1:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Sheldon, 1 p.m.
Track and field: Summit weekend warrior meet, 11 a.m.; Gilchrist Invitational, noon.
Preps
Baseball
Friday’s Games
Bend 13, Summit 2
Mountain View 14, La Pine 5
Softball
Thursday’s Late Games
Sisters 16, Woodburn 0
Burns 18, La Pine 7
Friday’s Games
Mountain View 9, La Pine 0
Bend 11, The Dalles 0
Bend 24, Crook County 0
The Dalles 13, Crook County 7
Boys golf
Friday’s Results
Redmond Invitational at Eagle Crest, late
Track and field
Friday’s Results
Ridgeview, Madras, Cascade Academy of Central Oregon, North Lake at Sisters
Boys
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Cody Gehrett, RV, 11.48; 200m: Cody Gehrett, RV, 23.07; 400m: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 53.29; 800m: Ethan Nava, MAD, 2:17.01; 1500: Kaleb Briggs, SIS, 4:46.64; 3000m: Brad Alexander, RV, 10:52.83; 110m Hurdles: Johan Poland, MAD, 18.67; 300m: Johan Poland, MAD, 48.05; 4x100m Relay: RV: Gannon Jeter, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 44.67; 4x400m Relay: MAD: Mason Ridcardson, Ethan Nava, Ethan Tapia, Isaiah Cochran, 3:45.06; Shot put: Chuck Sheldton, RV, 45.05; Discus: Chuck Sheldon, 130-04; Javelin: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 121-10.5; High jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 6-00; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 10-00; Long jump: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 20-07; Triple jump: Silas Roth, NL, 40-09.5.
Girls
Individuals (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 13.01; 200m: Kensey Gault, RV, 26.71; 400m: Andrea Roth, NL, 1:04.98; 800m: MacDuffee Hannah, MAD, 2:40.00; 1500: Jenna Anne Kerns, CACO, 6:28.38; 3000m: Judah Koehler, NL, 12:17.79; 100m Hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, RV, 18.89; 300m Hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, 53.29; 4x100m Relay: RV: Skylar Thompson, Kensey Gault, Gabby Nakamura, Andreyah Johnson, 53.29; 4x400m Relay: SIS: Hollie Lewis, Ila Reid, Lilly Sundstrom, Gracie Vohs, 4:24.33; Shot put: Lexie Miller, SIS, 30-09.5; Discus: Lexie Miller, SIS, 79-05; Javelin: Illiana Hance, MAD, 84-08.75; High jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 5-00 and Illiana Hance, MAD 5-00; Pole vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 8-00; Long jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 15-11; Triple jump: Lauren Chugg, NL, 30-08.5.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 13 .594 —
Tampa Bay 18 15 .545 1½
Toronto 16 14 .533 2
New York 16 16 .500 3
Baltimore 15 16 .484 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 13 .552 —
Cleveland 17 14 .548 —
Kansas City 16 14 .533 ½
Minnesota 11 19 .367 5½
Detroit 9 23 .281 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 14 .576 —
Seattle 18 15 .545 1
Houston 16 15 .516 2
Texas 16 18 .471 3½
Los Angeles 13 17 .433 4½
Thursday’s Late Game
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
Boston at Baltimore, late
Minnesota at Detroit, late
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Toronto at Houston, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 10:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 6:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 —
New York 14 13 .519 1
Miami 15 16 .484 2
Atlanta 15 17 .469 2½
Washington 13 15 .464 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 19 14 .576 —
Milwaukee 17 16 .515 2
Chicago 16 16 .500 2½
Cincinnati 15 15 .500 2½
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 13 .581 —
San Diego 18 14 .563 ½
Los Angeles 17 15 .531 1½
Arizona 15 17 .469 3½
Colorado 12 20 .375 6½
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 10:05 a.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 11:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 11:20 a.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 4:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 6:07 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Phila. 46 21 .687 —
x-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 3
x-Brooklyn 43 24 .642 3
New York 37 29 .561 8½
Atlanta 37 31 .544 9½
Miami 36 31 .537 10
Boston 35 32 .522 11
Charlotte 33 34 .493 13
Indiana 31 35 .470 14½
Washington 31 36 .463 15
Chicago 28 39 .418 18
Toronto 27 40 .403 19
Orlando 21 46 .313 25
Cleveland 21 46 .313 25
Detroit 20 47 .299 26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 48 18 .727 —
x-Phoenix 47 19 .712 1
x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 3½
x-Denver 44 22 .667 4
Dallas 39 28 .582 9½
Portland 37 29 .561 11
L.A. Lakers 37 29 .561 11
Golden State 34 33 .507 14½
Memphis 33 33 .500 15
San Antonio 31 34 .477 16½
New Orleans 30 37 .448 18½
Sacramento 29 37 .439 19
Oklahoma City 21 46 .313 27½
Minnesota 20 47 .299 28½
Houston 16 51 .239 32½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Late Games
Golden State 118, Oklahoma City 97
L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 94
Friday’s Games
Phila. 109, New Orleans 107
Chicago 121, Boston 99
Milwaukee 141, Houston 133
Charlotte 122, Orlando 112
Miami 121, Minnesota 112
Dallas 110, Cleveland 90
Denver at Utah, late
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
New York at Phoenix, late
San Antonio at Sacramento, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Phila., 4 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Pittsburgh 55 36 16 3 75 195 156
x-Washington 54 34 15 5 73 187 161
x-Boston 53 32 14 7 71 160 127
x-N.Y. Islanders 54 31 17 6 68 149 124
N.Y. Rangers 55 26 23 6 58 172 153
Philadelphia 54 24 23 7 55 158 197
New Jersey 54 19 28 7 45 142 185
Buffalo 55 15 33 7 37 138 198
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 178 128
x-Tampa Bay 54 36 15 3 75 180 138
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152
Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153
Dallas 54 22 18 14 58 151 146
Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179
Detroit 55 19 27 9 47 123 166
Columbus 55 17 26 12 46 132 183
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118
x-Minnesota 53 34 14 5 73 174 146
x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127
St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158
Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170
Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151
San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183
Anaheim 55 17 30 8 42 123 175
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 53 34 13 6 74 179 138
x-Edmonton 52 32 18 2 66 170 141
x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145
Montreal 53 24 20 9 57 151 157
Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148
Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179
Vancouver 48 20 25 3 43 129 159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Late Game
Vancouver 6, Edmonton 3
Friday’s Games
Detroit 5, Columbus 2
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Dallas 5, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
St. Louis at Vegas, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, noon
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon
Detroit at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 2 0 1 7 5 3
NY City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1
Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4
New York 1 2 0 3 5 5
D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6
Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4
Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Phila. 0 2 1 1 1 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1
San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4
Real SL 2 0 0 6 5 2
AUSTIN FC 2 1 0 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7
LA FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4
Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4
Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3
Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
San Jose at Real SL, late
Saturday’s Games
Phila. at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 10 a.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 10:30 a.m.
New England at Nashville, 10:30 a.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, noon
Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
NY City FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
LA FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship Scores
Friday at Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
Second Round
Matt Wallace 69-67—136
Gary Woodland 67-69—136
Patrick Rodgers 68-68—136
Kramer Hickok 68-69—137
Scott Piercy 70-68—138
Rory McIlroy 72-66—138
Keith Mitchell 67-71—138
Carlos Ortiz 70-68—138
Scott Stallings 69-69—138
Luke List 67-72—139
Phil Mickelson 64-75—139
Bubba Watson 70-69—139
Abraham Ancer 69-70—139
Joel Dahmen, 68-72—140. Stewart Cink, 71-69—140. Patrick Reed, 71-69—140. Matt Jones, 69-71—140. Ben Martin, 69-71—140. Emiliano Grillo, 74-66—140. Roger Sloan, 76-64—140. Brian Harman, 68-72—140. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-72—140. Vincent Whaley, 72-68—140.
Talor Gooch, 70-71—141. Brian Stuard, 68-73—141. Kevin Streelman, 69-72—141. Cameron Davis, 70-71—141. Nick Taylor, 74-67—141. Corey Conners, 69-72—141. Russell Knox, 70-71—141. Keegan Bradley, 66-75—141. Kyle Stanley, 67-74—141.
Jhonattan Vegas, 70-71—141. Ryan Moore, 69-72—141. Johnson Wagner, 73-68—141. Peter Malnati, 67-74—141. Viktor Hovland, 69-72—141. Pat Perez, 69-72—141. Patton Kizzire, 69-72—141. Harris English, 72-69—141.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia and OF Mike Yastrzemski from 10-day IL. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 6.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Ja’Waun James on the NFI List.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Neville Hewitt to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Dylan Moses.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Dillon Stoner, RB Garrett Groshek, Darius Stills, LB Max Richardson, TE Matt Bushman, RB Trey Ragas, DB T.J. Morrison, WR D.J. Turner and CB Shaun Crawford.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Jason McCourty.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shane Zylstra.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OTs Parker Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, DE/LB Hamilcar Rashed, LBs Milo Eifler, Brandon White, CB Isaiah Dunn, S Jordyn Peters, K Chris Naggar, Teton Saltes, G Tristen Hoge and DT Michael Dwumfour. Released WRs Jaleel Scott, Josh Doctson, CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi and K Chase McLaughlin. Signed CB Jason Pinnock, S Michael Carter II, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, DT Jonathan Marshall and CB Brandin Echols to four-year contracts.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed RB Kerryon Johnson off waivers from Detroit.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Arthur Maulet to a three-year contract. Released DB Trevor Williams. Waived DB John Battle.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Philadelphia M Jose Martinez for two additionak matches and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in a match against New York on May 1.
