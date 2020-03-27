scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Willie Castro and LF Troy Stokes Jr. to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Blake Taylor, C Garrett Stubbs and 2B Jack Mayfield to Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Ryan Buchter and RHP Luke Bard to Salt Lake City (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Frisco (TL). Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Down East (CL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley, LHP Angel Perdomo and C Jacob Nottingham to San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to Biloxi (SL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes to Memphis (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB/KR Ameer Abdullah and C Brett Jones.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed T Cornelius Lucas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.