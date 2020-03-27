scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½

x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½

Miami 41 24 .631 12

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Phila. 39 26 .600 14

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½

Orlando 30 35 .462 23

Washington 24 40 .375 28½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 30

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 21 45 .318 32½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Denver 43 22 .662 7

Utah 41 23 .641 8½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½

Houston 40 24 .625 9½

Dallas 40 27 .597 11

Memphis 32 33 .492 18

Portland 29 37 .439 21½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 22

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Willie Castro and LF Troy Stokes Jr. to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Blake Taylor, C Garrett Stubbs and 2B Jack Mayfield to Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Ryan Buchter and RHP Luke Bard to Salt Lake City (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Frisco (TL). Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Down East (CL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley, LHP Angel Perdomo and C Jacob Nottingham to San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to Biloxi (SL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes to Memphis (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB/KR Ameer Abdullah and C Brett Jones.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed T Cornelius Lucas.

