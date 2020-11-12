scoreboard

Golf

The Masters

Thursday at Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72; a-amateur

First Round Suspended for Darkness (44 DNF)

Paul Casey 33-32—65

Webb Simpson 33-34—67

Xander Schauffele 35-32—67

Lee Westwood 31-37—68

Tiger Woods 35-33—68

Louis Oosthuizen 35-33—68

Hideki Matsuyama 34-34—68

Patrick Reed 35-33—68

Jon Rahm 34-35—69

C.T. Pan 34-35—69

Jazz Janewattananond 35-34—69

Tony Finau 34-35—69

Matt Wallace 36-33—69

Marc Leishman, 35-35—70. Matt Kuchar, 35-35—70. Larry Mize, 36-34—70. Bryson DeChambeau, 34-36—70. Jason Day, 36-34—70. Si Woo Kim, 34-36—70.

Jason Kokrak, 36-35—71. Jimmy Walker, 36-35—71. Charles Howell III, 35-36—71. Brandt Snedeker, 34-37—71. Kevin Kisner, 34-37—71. Scottie Scheffler, 36-35—71. Mike Weir, 35-36—71. Henrik Stenson, 34-37—71.

Gary Woodland, 37-35—72. Graeme McDowell, 35-37—72. Ian Poulter, 34-38—72. a-James Sugrue, 36-36—72.

Rafael Cabrera Bello, 35-38—73. Kevin Na, 37-36—73. Charl Schwartzel, 36-37—73. a-Andy Ogletree, 34-39—73.

Lanto Griffin, 35-39—74. Corey Conners, 38-36—74. Adam Hadwin, 37-37—74. Shane Lowry, 36-38—74. Jordan Spieth, 36-38—74.

Nate Lashley, 40-35—75. Vijay Singh, 36-39—75. a-Lukas Michel, 38-38—76. Tyler Duncan, 38-39—77. Lucas Glover, 38-39—77. Sandy Lyle, 38-40—78. Andrew Landry, 40-38—78. a-Yuxin Lin, 40-39—79. a-Abel Gallegos, 41-38—79.

Did Not Finish First Round

Erik van Rooyen, Sung Kang, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor, Justin Harding, Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, a-John Augenstein, Byeong-Hun An, Chez Reavie.

Sebastian Munoz, Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Abraham Ancer, Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa.

Cameron Smith, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston, Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy.

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Dylan Frittelli, Max Homa, Fred Couples, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson, Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd.

Football

College

All TImes PST

———

PAC-12

North W L PCT PF PA

Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14

Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38

Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35

South W L PCT PF PA

Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42

Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Late Game

W. Michigan 41, Toledo 38

Thursday’s Game

Colorado St. (1-1) at Boise St. (2-1), late

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233

Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161

New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242

Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229

Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217

L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200

Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190

Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240

Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243

Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Thursday’s Game

Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals

LIONS 3 4 NL Washington

BROWNS 21/2 3 481/2 Texans

PACKERS 14 131/2 50 Jaguars

Eagles 3 31/2 441/2 GIANTS

Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS

RAIDERS 41/2 5 501/2 Broncos

CARDS 1 2 561/2 Bills

RAMS 11/2 11/2 541/2 Seahawks

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 49 49ers

Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS

DOLPHINS 3 2 48 Chargers

Monday

Vikings 21/2 21/2 431/2 BEARS

———

Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

Fla Atlantic 9 9 411/2 FLORIDA INT’L

Iowa 3 31/2 571/2 MINNESOTA

CINCINNATI 27 271/2 561/2 E Carolina

Saturday

Memphis 9 PPD NL NAVY

FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 601/2 Arkansas

KENTUCKY 171/2 17 411/2 Vanderbilt

W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu

NC STATE 7 10 591/2 Florida St

Texas A&M 121/2 PPD NL TENNESSEE

Notre Dame 13 131/2 501/2 BOSTON COLL

N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 661/2 Wake Forest

GA SOUTHERN 10 101/2 501/2 Texas St

Pittsburgh 7 PPD NL GEORGIA TECH

VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida

UCF 29 25 761/2 Temple

Ohio St 251/2 PPD NL MARYLAND

Wisconsin 11/2 41/2 531/2 MICHIGAN

Indiana 81/2 7 52 MICHIGAN ST

Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE

RUTGERS 6 7 52 Illinois

MARSHALL 23 24 57 Mid Tenn St

HOUSTON 14 14 581/2 Usf

ARIZONA ST 31/2 4 461/2 California

Usc 131/2 14 671/2 ARIZONA

WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force

Nevada 14 171/2 621/2 NEW MEXICO

Fresno St 12 10 541/2 UTAH ST

APP’CHIAN ST 16 16 621/2 Georgia St

Oregon 71/2 10 571/2 WASH ST

WASHINGTON 12 131/2 521/2 Oregon St

SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv

SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 11 531/2 Hawaii

STANFORD 71/2 71/2 541/2 Colorado

UTSA 5 7 451/2 Utep

TEXAS TECH 11/2 1 571/2 Baylor

Coastal Caro 8 101/2 531/2 TROY

Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST

TULANE 51/2 41/2 471/2 Army

Penn St 3 31/2 561/2 NEBRASKA

TULSA 11/2 21/2 631/2 Smu

UAB 141/2 141/2 651/2 N Texas

ARKANSAS ST 20 PPD NL UL-Monroe

MISSISSIPPI 9 11 701/2 S Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 531/2 S Alabama

Georgia 12 PPD NL MISSOURI

LA TECH PK PPD NL Rice

W KENTUCKY 8 51/2 471/2 So Miss

Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU

Write-In Games

VIRGINIA 21/2 31/2 661/2 Louisville

Utah 31/2 3 591/2 UCLA

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced Karen Daniel has joined the Royals ownership group.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced that David Newman has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Content & Communications Officer.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball League

NBA G LEAGUE — Announced the additions of Amir Johnson, Bobby Brown, Reggie Hearn, Brandon Ashley and Cody Demps to NBA League Unite.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DB Iman Marshall on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Deon Bush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated QB Josh McCown from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster as COVID-19 replacement.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Tim Ward to the active roster. Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Cory Littleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ross Travis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Devan McConnell high performance director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.