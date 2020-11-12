scoreboard

Golf
The Masters
Thursday at Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72; a-amateur
First Round Suspended for Darkness (44 DNF)
Paul Casey 33-32—65
Webb Simpson 33-34—67
Xander Schauffele 35-32—67
Lee Westwood 31-37—68
Tiger Woods 35-33—68
Louis Oosthuizen 35-33—68
Hideki Matsuyama 34-34—68
Patrick Reed 35-33—68
Jon Rahm 34-35—69
C.T. Pan 34-35—69
Jazz Janewattananond 35-34—69
Tony Finau 34-35—69
Matt Wallace 36-33—69
Marc Leishman, 35-35—70. Matt Kuchar, 35-35—70. Larry Mize, 36-34—70. Bryson DeChambeau, 34-36—70. Jason Day, 36-34—70. Si Woo Kim, 34-36—70.
Jason Kokrak, 36-35—71. Jimmy Walker, 36-35—71. Charles Howell III, 35-36—71. Brandt Snedeker, 34-37—71. Kevin Kisner, 34-37—71. Scottie Scheffler, 36-35—71. Mike Weir, 35-36—71. Henrik Stenson, 34-37—71.
Gary Woodland, 37-35—72. Graeme McDowell, 35-37—72. Ian Poulter, 34-38—72. a-James Sugrue, 36-36—72.
Rafael Cabrera Bello, 35-38—73. Kevin Na, 37-36—73. Charl Schwartzel, 36-37—73. a-Andy Ogletree, 34-39—73.
Lanto Griffin, 35-39—74. Corey Conners, 38-36—74. Adam Hadwin, 37-37—74. Shane Lowry, 36-38—74. Jordan Spieth, 36-38—74.
Nate Lashley, 40-35—75. Vijay Singh, 36-39—75. a-Lukas Michel, 38-38—76. Tyler Duncan, 38-39—77. Lucas Glover, 38-39—77. Sandy Lyle, 38-40—78. Andrew Landry, 40-38—78. a-Yuxin Lin, 40-39—79. a-Abel Gallegos, 41-38—79.
Did Not Finish First Round
Erik van Rooyen, Sung Kang, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor, Justin Harding, Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, a-John Augenstein, Byeong-Hun An, Chez Reavie.
Sebastian Munoz, Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Abraham Ancer, Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa.
Cameron Smith, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston, Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy.
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Dylan Frittelli, Max Homa, Fred Couples, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson, Cameron Champ, Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd.
Football
College
All TImes PST
———
PAC-12
North W L PCT PF PA
Oregon 1 0 1.000 35 14
Wash. St. 1 0 1.000 38 28
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 28 38
Stanford 0 1 .000 14 35
South W L PCT PF PA
Colorado 1 0 1.000 48 42
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 28 27
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
———
Saturday’s Games
No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Wash. St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Late Game
W. Michigan 41, Toledo 38
Thursday’s Game
Colorado St. (1-1) at Boise St. (2-1), late
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Thursday’s Game
Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Phila. at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Washington at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
STEELERS 91/2 71/2 471/2 Bengals
LIONS 3 4 NL Washington
BROWNS 21/2 3 481/2 Texans
PACKERS 14 131/2 50 Jaguars
Eagles 3 31/2 441/2 GIANTS
Bucs 6 51/2 501/2 PANTHERS
RAIDERS 41/2 5 501/2 Broncos
CARDS 1 2 561/2 Bills
RAMS 11/2 11/2 541/2 Seahawks
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 49 49ers
Ravens 7 7 431/2 PATRIOTS
DOLPHINS 3 2 48 Chargers
Monday
Vikings 21/2 21/2 431/2 BEARS
———
Bye week: Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, Jets
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
Fla Atlantic 9 9 411/2 FLORIDA INT’L
Iowa 3 31/2 571/2 MINNESOTA
CINCINNATI 27 271/2 561/2 E Carolina
Saturday
Memphis 9 PPD NL NAVY
FLORIDA 161/2 171/2 601/2 Arkansas
KENTUCKY 171/2 17 411/2 Vanderbilt
W VIRGINIA 3 3 451/2 Tcu
NC STATE 7 10 591/2 Florida St
Texas A&M 121/2 PPD NL TENNESSEE
Notre Dame 13 131/2 501/2 BOSTON COLL
N CAROLINA 121/2 131/2 661/2 Wake Forest
GA SOUTHERN 10 101/2 501/2 Texas St
Pittsburgh 7 PPD NL GEORGIA TECH
VA TECH 21/2 21/2 671/2 Miami-Florida
UCF 29 25 761/2 Temple
Ohio St 251/2 PPD NL MARYLAND
Wisconsin 11/2 41/2 531/2 MICHIGAN
Indiana 81/2 7 52 MICHIGAN ST
Northwestern PK 3 501/2 PURDUE
RUTGERS 6 7 52 Illinois
MARSHALL 23 24 57 Mid Tenn St
HOUSTON 14 14 581/2 Usf
ARIZONA ST 31/2 4 461/2 California
Usc 131/2 14 671/2 ARIZONA
WYOMING PPD PPD NL Air Force
Nevada 14 171/2 621/2 NEW MEXICO
Fresno St 12 10 541/2 UTAH ST
APP’CHIAN ST 16 16 621/2 Georgia St
Oregon 71/2 10 571/2 WASH ST
WASHINGTON 12 131/2 521/2 Oregon St
SAN JOSE ST 161/2 151/2 591/2 Unlv
SAN DIEGO ST 91/2 11 531/2 Hawaii
STANFORD 71/2 71/2 541/2 Colorado
UTSA 5 7 451/2 Utep
TEXAS TECH 11/2 1 571/2 Baylor
Coastal Caro 8 101/2 531/2 TROY
Auburn 14 PPD NL MISS ST
TULANE 51/2 41/2 471/2 Army
Penn St 3 31/2 561/2 NEBRASKA
TULSA 11/2 21/2 631/2 Smu
UAB 141/2 141/2 651/2 N Texas
ARKANSAS ST 20 PPD NL UL-Monroe
MISSISSIPPI 9 11 701/2 S Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE 14 151/2 531/2 S Alabama
Georgia 12 PPD NL MISSOURI
LA TECH PK PPD NL Rice
W KENTUCKY 8 51/2 471/2 So Miss
Alabama 24 PPD NL LSU
Write-In Games
VIRGINIA 21/2 31/2 661/2 Louisville
Utah 31/2 3 591/2 UCLA
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced Karen Daniel has joined the Royals ownership group.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Announced that David Newman has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Content & Communications Officer.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
NBA G LEAGUE — Announced the additions of Amir Johnson, Bobby Brown, Reggie Hearn, Brandon Ashley and Cody Demps to NBA League Unite.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DB Iman Marshall on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Deon Bush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated QB Josh McCown from the exempt/commissioner permission list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster as COVID-19 replacement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Tim Ward to the active roster. Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Cory Littleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ross Travis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Devan McConnell high performance director.
