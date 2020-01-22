On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at West Albany Tournament, 9 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Hood River Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Lowell Tournament, 10 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League and Southern League at XC Oregon Invitational at Mt. Bachelor, 10:30 a.m.
Prep Sports
Boys basketball
Tuesday Late Results
Sprague 70, Bend 60
Madras 74, Corbett 44
Philomath 53, Sisters 37
Culver 56, Gervais 51
Hosanna Christian 52, Central Christian 39
Wednesday Results
La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late
Girls basketball
Tuesday Late Results
Madras 56, Corbett 28
Philomath 57, Sisters 17
Gervais 65, Culver 16
Hosanna Christian 40, Central Christian 36
Wednesday Results
La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late
Wrestling
Tuesday Late Results
Culver 62, Bend 18
195: Cole Brown, CULV, over Christian Mosso, BHS, (Fall 4:05) 220: Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over, BHS, (For.) 285: Wylie Johnson, CULV, over, BHS, (For.) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Austino Montez, BHS, (Fall 3:05) 113: Brody Piercy, CULV, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (MD 14-1) 120: Noel Navarro, CULV, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 1:08) 126: Davey Smith, BHS, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 3:38) 132: Finn Schuller, BHS, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 3:39) 138: Geiner Harpole, BHS, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 3:35) 145: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 3:38) 152: Lane Downing, CULV, over Grant Harpole, BHS, (Fall 5:09) 160: Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Lucino Gomez, BHS, (Fall 1:12) 170: Hunter Augustynovich, CULV, over Justin Pineda, BHS, (MD 12-1) 182: Isaac Andres, CULV, over, BHS, (For.)
Wednesday Results
Crook County at Mountain View, late
Summit at La Pine, late
Tennis
Australian Open
Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia
MEN
Second Round — Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, walkover. Sam Querrey, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Daniel Evans (30), Britain, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Guido Pella (22), Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Tommy Paul, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3). Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Benoit Paire (21), France, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3). Milos Raonic (32), Canada, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5. Dusan Lajovic (24), Serbia, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. John Millman, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (31), Poland, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Roberto Bautista-Agut (9), Spain, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
WOMEN
First Round — Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-0, 6-2. Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-5. Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Heather Watson, Britain, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6). Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-0.
Second Round — Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-1, 6-3. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-2, 6-4. Zhang Shuai, China, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-2, 6-4. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 7-5. Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3. Alison Riske (18), United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 6-1. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-4. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Dayana Yastremska (23), Ukraine, 7-5, 7-5.
Elena Rybakina (29), Kazakhstan, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4. Cori Gauff, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Wang Qiang (27), China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 6-2. Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-3. Madison Keys (10), United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Pro Bowl
Sunday’s Game
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
Saturday’s Game
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday’s Game
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Chiefs 1 1 54 49ers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Winnipeg 50 25 21 4 54 149 156
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Boston 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Florida 4, Chicago 3
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, late
Detroit at Minnesota, late
Thursday-Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic in St. Louis, MO, 5:15 p.m.
Pacific vs. Central in St. Louis, MO, 6:15 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD in St. Louis, MO, 7:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Miami 30 13 .698 8
Toronto 29 14 .674 9
Boston 28 14 .667 9½
Phila. 29 16 .644 10
Indiana 28 16 .636 10½
Orlando 21 23 .477 17½
Brooklyn 18 24 .429 19½
Detroit 16 28 .364 22½
Chicago 16 29 .356 23
Washington 14 28 .333 23½
Charlotte 15 30 .333 24
New York 12 32 .273 26½
Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½
Atlanta 10 34 .227 28½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 34 9 .791 —
L.A. Clippers 31 13 .705 3½
Denver 30 13 .698 4
Utah 30 13 .698 4
Dallas 27 16 .628 7
Houston 26 16 .619 7½
Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 9½
Memphis 20 23 .465 14
San Antonio 19 23 .452 14½
Portland 19 26 .422 16
Phoenix 18 25 .419 16
New Orleans 17 27 .386 17½
Minnesota 15 28 .349 19
Sacramento 15 28 .349 19
Golden State 10 35 .222 25
Tuesday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 110, Dallas 107
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, late
Phila. at Toronto, late
Sacramento at Detroit, late
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, late
L.A. Lakers at New York, late
Memphis at Boston, late
Washington at Miami, late
Denver at Houston, late
Minnesota at Chicago, late
Indiana at Phoenix, late
San Antonio at New Orleans, late
Utah at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
———
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Utah, 5 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 23 Colorado, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 12 Oregon, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
TOP25
No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60
No. 4 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55
No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, late
No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, late
No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, late
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941
Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765
Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Utah 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529
California 0 6 .000 8 9 .471
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor 66, TCU 57
Oklahoma St. 57, No. 25 West Virginia 55
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Dylan Covey outright to Charlotte (IL).
DETROI TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Héctor Santiago on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Heath Fillmyer for assignment. Signed OF Alex Gordon to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Joe Hudson and INF José Marmolejos to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned LHP Kyle Bird outright to Nashville (PCL). Promoted Sean Decker to executive vice president, sports and entertainment; Starr Gulledge to senior vice president, finance and Mike Healy senior vice president, venue operations and guest experience.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHPs Chris Nunn and Chris Rusin, OFs Rafael Ortega and Shane Robinson and INFs Charlie Culberson, Pete Kozma, Peter O’Brien and Yangervis Solarte to minor league contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ed Lucas minor league hitting coordinator; Bryan Leslie minor league assistant pitching coordinator; Rob Hulbert minor league analyst-innovation/integrated sports performance; Ryan Silberg assistant-performance/integrated sports performance; Jim Henderson pitching coach and Lanning Tucker trainer of San Antonio (PCL); Chuckie Caufield hitting coach, Fred Dabney pitching coach, Néstor Corredor coach, Paul Moeller development coach and Jason Morriss strength and conditioning specialist of Biloxi (SL); Nick Childs pitching coach, Bobby Spain hitting coach, David Tufo coach and Michael O’Neal development coach of Carolina (Carolina); Carson Cross pitching coach of Wisconsin (MWL); Liu Rodríguez manager, Kevin Walsh pitching coach, Robert Riggins development coach and Andrew Staehling trainer of Rocky Mountain (Pioneer); Brock Hammitt development coach and BJ Downie trainer of the AZL Brewers Blue; Nick Stanley manager, Michael Schlact pitching coach and Brandon Macias hitting coach of the AZL Brewers Gold; Mike Habas hitting coach and Luis Fermin strength and conditioning coach of the DSL Brewers/Blue Jays; and Elias Rodriguez clubhouse attendant of the Dominican Republic base.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed LHP Francisco Liriano, INF Neil Walker and RHPs Bud Norris and Drew Storen to minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a one-year contract.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed INF Javier Betancourt.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Announced Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the club.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Jay Gruden offensive coordinator.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of QB Eli Manning.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Jordan Robinson and DEs David Kenney and Meffy Koloamatangi.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Igor Shesterkin and F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Hartford (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Fred Emmings.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Érik Godoy on permanent transfer from Atlético Colón (Superliga-Argentina).
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Dani Weatherholt to Reign FC for a 2021 second-round draft pick.
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Estelle Johnson on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
ARMY — Named Cody Worley quarterbacks coach.
KANSAS — Suspended men’s basketball C Silvio de Sousa indefinitely for his part in a brawl during Tuesday’s game.
