On Deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at West Albany Tournament, 9 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Hood River Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Lowell Tournament, 10 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League and Southern League at XC Oregon Invitational at Mt. Bachelor, 10:30 a.m.

Prep Sports

Boys basketball

Tuesday Late Results

Sprague 70, Bend 60

Madras 74, Corbett 44

Philomath 53, Sisters 37

Culver 56, Gervais 51

Hosanna Christian 52, Central Christian 39

Wednesday Results

La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late

Girls basketball

Tuesday Late Results

Madras 56, Corbett 28

Philomath 57, Sisters 17

Gervais 65, Culver 16

Hosanna Christian 40, Central Christian 36

Wednesday Results

La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late

Wrestling

Tuesday Late Results

Culver 62, Bend 18

195: Cole Brown, CULV, over Christian Mosso, BHS, (Fall 4:05) 220: Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over, BHS, (For.) 285: Wylie Johnson, CULV, over, BHS, (For.) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Austino Montez, BHS, (Fall 3:05) 113: Brody Piercy, CULV, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (MD 14-1) 120: Noel Navarro, CULV, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 1:08) 126: Davey Smith, BHS, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 3:38) 132: Finn Schuller, BHS, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 3:39) 138: Geiner Harpole, BHS, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 3:35) 145: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 3:38) 152: Lane Downing, CULV, over Grant Harpole, BHS, (Fall 5:09) 160: Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Lucino Gomez, BHS, (Fall 1:12) 170: Hunter Augustynovich, CULV, over Justin Pineda, BHS, (MD 12-1) 182: Isaac Andres, CULV, over, BHS, (For.)

Wednesday Results

Crook County at Mountain View, late

Summit at La Pine, late

Tennis

Australian Open

Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia

MEN

Second Round — Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, walkover. Sam Querrey, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Daniel Evans (30), Britain, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Guido Pella (22), Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Tommy Paul, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3). Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Benoit Paire (21), France, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3). Milos Raonic (32), Canada, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5. Dusan Lajovic (24), Serbia, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. John Millman, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (31), Poland, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Roberto Bautista-Agut (9), Spain, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

WOMEN

First Round — Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-0, 6-2. Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-5. Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Heather Watson, Britain, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6). Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-0.

Second Round — Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-1, 6-3. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-2, 6-4. Zhang Shuai, China, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-2, 6-4. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 7-5. Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3. Alison Riske (18), United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 6-1. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-4. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Dayana Yastremska (23), Ukraine, 7-5, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina (29), Kazakhstan, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4. Cori Gauff, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Wang Qiang (27), China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 6-2. Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-3. Madison Keys (10), United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Pro Bowl

Sunday’s Game

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Game

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Game

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Chiefs 1 1 54 49ers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Winnipeg 50 25 21 4 54 149 156

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida 4, Chicago 3

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, late

Detroit at Minnesota, late

Thursday-Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic in St. Louis, MO, 5:15 p.m.

Pacific vs. Central in St. Louis, MO, 6:15 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD in St. Louis, MO, 7:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Miami 30 13 .698 8

Toronto 29 14 .674 9

Boston 28 14 .667 9½

Phila. 29 16 .644 10

Indiana 28 16 .636 10½

Orlando 21 23 .477 17½

Brooklyn 18 24 .429 19½

Detroit 16 28 .364 22½

Chicago 16 29 .356 23

Washington 14 28 .333 23½

Charlotte 15 30 .333 24

New York 12 32 .273 26½

Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½

Atlanta 10 34 .227 28½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 34 9 .791 —

L.A. Clippers 31 13 .705 3½

Denver 30 13 .698 4

Utah 30 13 .698 4

Dallas 27 16 .628 7

Houston 26 16 .619 7½

Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 9½

Memphis 20 23 .465 14

San Antonio 19 23 .452 14½

Portland 19 26 .422 16

Phoenix 18 25 .419 16

New Orleans 17 27 .386 17½

Minnesota 15 28 .349 19

Sacramento 15 28 .349 19

Golden State 10 35 .222 25

Tuesday’s Late Game

L.A. Clippers 110, Dallas 107

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, late

Phila. at Toronto, late

Sacramento at Detroit, late

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, late

L.A. Lakers at New York, late

Memphis at Boston, late

Washington at Miami, late

Denver at Houston, late

Minnesota at Chicago, late

Indiana at Phoenix, late

San Antonio at New Orleans, late

Utah at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778

Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722

Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632

Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611

UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500

California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444

Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667

Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632

Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

———

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 5 p.m.

Washington St. at No. 23 Colorado, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Late Games

TOP25

No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

No. 4 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55

No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59

No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61

No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54

No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, late

No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, late

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, late

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941

Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889

Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882

Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789

Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889

Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833

Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765

Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

Utah 2 4 .333 9 8 .529

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529

California 0 6 .000 8 9 .471

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor 66, TCU 57

Oklahoma St. 57, No. 25 West Virginia 55

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Dylan Covey outright to Charlotte (IL).

DETROI TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Héctor Santiago on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Heath Fillmyer for assignment. Signed OF Alex Gordon to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Joe Hudson and INF José Marmolejos to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned LHP Kyle Bird outright to Nashville (PCL). Promoted Sean Decker to executive vice president, sports and entertainment; Starr Gulledge to senior vice president, finance and Mike Healy senior vice president, venue operations and guest experience.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHPs Chris Nunn and Chris Rusin, OFs Rafael Ortega and Shane Robinson and INFs Charlie Culberson, Pete Kozma, Peter O’Brien and Yangervis Solarte to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ed Lucas minor league hitting coordinator; Bryan Leslie minor league assistant pitching coordinator; Rob Hulbert minor league analyst-innovation/integrated sports performance; Ryan Silberg assistant-performance/integrated sports performance; Jim Henderson pitching coach and Lanning Tucker trainer of San Antonio (PCL); Chuckie Caufield hitting coach, Fred Dabney pitching coach, Néstor Corredor coach, Paul Moeller development coach and Jason Morriss strength and conditioning specialist of Biloxi (SL); Nick Childs pitching coach, Bobby Spain hitting coach, David Tufo coach and Michael O’Neal development coach of Carolina (Carolina); Carson Cross pitching coach of Wisconsin (MWL); Liu Rodríguez manager, Kevin Walsh pitching coach, Robert Riggins development coach and Andrew Staehling trainer of Rocky Mountain (Pioneer); Brock Hammitt development coach and BJ Downie trainer of the AZL Brewers Blue; Nick Stanley manager, Michael Schlact pitching coach and Brandon Macias hitting coach of the AZL Brewers Gold; Mike Habas hitting coach and Luis Fermin strength and conditioning coach of the DSL Brewers/Blue Jays; and Elias Rodriguez clubhouse attendant of the Dominican Republic base.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed LHP Francisco Liriano, INF Neil Walker and RHPs Bud Norris and Drew Storen to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed INF Javier Betancourt.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Announced Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the club.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Jay Gruden offensive coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of QB Eli Manning.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Jordan Robinson and DEs David Kenney and Meffy Koloamatangi.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Igor Shesterkin and F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Fred Emmings.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Érik Godoy on permanent transfer from Atlético Colón (Superliga-Argentina).

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Dani Weatherholt to Reign FC for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Estelle Johnson on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Cody Worley quarterbacks coach.

KANSAS — Suspended men’s basketball C Silvio de Sousa indefinitely for his part in a brawl during Tuesday’s game.

