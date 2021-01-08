scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

WILD CARD

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

College

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Wild-card playoffs

BILLS 61/2 6 511/2 Colts

SEAHAWKS 41/2 3 421/2 Rams

Bucs 7 81/2 441/2 WASHINGTON

Sunday

Wild-card playoffs

Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS

SAINTS 91/2 10 471/2 Bears

STEELERS 31/2 6 471/2 Browns

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Monday

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State

Golf

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Friday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Second Round

Harris English 65-67—132

Daniel Berger 69-65—134

Collin Morikawa 69-65—134

Ryan Palmer 67-67—134

Justin Thomas 65-69—134

Xander Schauffele 69-66—135

Brendon Todd 68-67—135

Sungjae Im 67-68—135

Patrick Reed 67-68—135

Dustin Johnson 71-65—136

Jon Rahm 70-66—136

Scottie Scheffler 70-66—136

Bryson DeChambeau 69-67—136

Joaquin Niemann 69-67—136

Carlos Ortiz 69-67—136

Patrick Cantlay 68-68—136

Jason Kokrak, 71-66—137. Billy Horschel, 71-66—137. Webb Simpson, 70-67—137. Brian Gay, 70-67—137. Viktor Hovland, 69-68—137. Marc Leishman, 69-69—138. Richy Werenski, 69-69—138. Martin Laird, 69-69—138. Nick Taylor, 67-71—138. Sergio Garcia, 67-71—138.

Lanto Griffin, 71-68—139. Kevin Na, 71-68—139. Cameron Champ, 71-68—139. Adam Scott, 68-71—139. Robert Streb, 67-72—139. Stewart Cink, 71-69—140. Cameron Smith, 70-70—140.

Sebastian Munoz, 75-66—141. Michael Thompson, 73-68—141. Abraham Ancer, 70-71—141. Andrew Landry, 70-71—141. Kevin Kisner, 70-71—141. Tony Finau, 74-68—142. Hudson Swafford, 73-70—143. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-71—144. Hideki Matsuyama, 73-75—148.

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800

Oregon 3 1 .750 8 2 .800

Stanford 3 1 .750 7 3 .700

Washington St. 2 1 .667 9 1 .900

Southern Cal 2 1 .667 7 2 .778

Arizona 3 2 .600 9 2 .818

Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727

Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 4 .500

Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

Washington 0 4 .000 1 8 .111

California 0 5 .000 5 7 .417

Thursday’s Late Games

Washington St. 71, California 60

UCLA 81, Arizona St. 75, OT

Saturday’s Games

Washington at California, noon

Washington St. vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 3 Villanova vs. Marquette, ppd.

Purdue 55, No. 23 Michigan St. 54

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857

Oregon 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444

Southern Cal 2 5 .286 4 5 .444

Utah 2 6 .250 3 6 .333

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 63

Southern Cal 60, Utah 59

Oregon St. at California, ppd.

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, ppd.

No. 7 Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Boxscore

No. 1 Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 63

OREGON (8-2)

Boley 5-8 0-0 10, Sabally 5-13 0-2 10, Mikesell 3-12 0-0 6, Paopao 5-9 0-0 12, Shelley 0-3 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-3 3-4 6, Dugalic 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 5-11 1-1 14, Scherr 1-4 0-0 3, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 4-7 63.

STANFORD (10-0)

Belibi 3-9 1-1 7, Hull 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 8-18 2-2 18, Williams 3-13 8-9 14, Wilson 3-4 2-4 11, Prechtel 3-5 0-0 6, Brink 2-4 0-0 4, Van Gytenbeek 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 26-60 13-16 70.

Oregon 20 13 14 16 — 63

Stanford 14 18 28 10 — 70

3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-19 (Mikesell 0-3, Paopao 2-3, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 3-7, Scherr 1-2), Stanford 5-16 (Hull 0-2, Williams 0-6, Wilson 3-4, Prechtel 0-1, Brink 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 2-2). Assists—Oregon 9 (Shelley 2), Stanford 8 (Hull 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 37 (Sabally 4-11), Stanford 39 (Brink 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 18, Stanford 7. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Sunday’s Games

No. 7 Arizona at Washington St., 11 a.m.

No. 11 Oregon at California, 1 p.m.

Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 1 Stanford, ppd.

Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.

Monday’s Game

Colorado at Southern Cal, noon

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 7 2 .778 —

Indiana 6 2 .750 ½

Boston 7 3 .700 ½

Orlando 6 3 .667 1

Milwaukee 5 3 .625 1½

New York 5 4 .556 2

Brooklyn 5 4 .556 2

Cleveland 5 4 .556 2

Atlanta 4 4 .500 2½

Charlotte 4 5 .444 3

Chicago 4 5 .444 3

Miami 3 4 .429 3

Detroit 2 7 .222 5

Washington 2 7 .222 5

Toronto 1 6 .143 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 6 3 .667 —

Phoenix 6 3 .667 —

L.A. Lakers 6 3 .667 —

Dallas 4 4 .500 1½

Utah 4 4 .500 1½

Golden State 4 4 .500 1½

Portland 4 4 .500 1½

San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½

Sacramento 4 4 .500 1½

Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1½

New Orleans 4 5 .444 2

Houston 3 4 .429 2

Denver 3 5 .375 2½

Minnesota 2 6 .250 3½

Memphis 2 6 .250 3½

Thursday’s Late Games

Portland 135, Minnesota 117

San Antonio 118, L.A. Lakers 109

Dallas 124, Denver 117, OT

Friday’s Games

Detroit 110, Phoenix 105, OT

Oklahoma City 101, New York 89

Boston 116, Washington 107

Charlotte 118, New Orleans 110

Houston 132, Orlando 90

Brooklyn at Memphis, late

Utah at Milwaukee, late

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, late

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Toronto at Sacramento, late

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Phila., noon

Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Late Boxscore

Trail Blazers 135, Timberwolves 117

MINNESOTA (117)

Culver 3-6 0-0 7, Hernangomez 3-8 4-4 12, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 3-13 3-4 12, Russell 9-16 5-6 26, Layman 2-4 0-0 4, McDaniels 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 4-7 4-7 13, Vanderbilt 4-7 2-3 10, Edwards 9-21 5-7 26, Nowell 1-3 0-0 2, Rubio 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 39-93 25-33 117.

PORTLAND (135)

Covington 1-4 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 9, Nurkic 8-10 1-2 17, Lillard 13-21 6-7 39, McCollum 6-14 4-4 20, Anthony 4-9 0-0 9, Giles III 1-3 0-0 3, Elleby 1-1 2-2 4, Hood 1-6 0-0 2, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 2-7 3-4 9, Kanter 5-5 0-0 10, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 49-90 19-23 135.

Minnesota 29 27 24 37 — 117

Portland 28 47 36 24 — 135

3-Point Goals—Minnesota 14-41 (Beasley 3-6, Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Hernangomez 2-5, Culver 1-3, McDaniels 1-3, Reid 1-3, Layman 0-2), Portland 18-41 (Lillard 7-12, McCollum 4-9, Trent Jr. 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Simons 1-2, Covington 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Hood 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 48 (Vanderbilt 10), Portland 44 (Kanter, Lillard, Nurkic 7). Assists—Minnesota 24 (Rubio 10), Portland 25 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, Portland 23.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, 3B Jantzen Witte and RHP Paul Sewald to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Duke Williams and OL Jordan Devey to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Javon Patterson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed LB Natrez Patrick off waivers from LA Rams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Chris Blair, S Innis Gaines and LB Ray Wilborn to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted OT Jared Veldheer and RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Raymond Calais on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the contract of senior defensive assistant Dom Capers will not be renewed.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Kevon Seymour to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Alex Collins to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa’e, LB Deone Bucannon and OL Ted Larson to the active roster. Waived LB Chapelle Russell.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Dontrelle Inman to the active roster.

