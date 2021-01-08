scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
WILD CARD
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
College
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Wild-card playoffs
BILLS 61/2 6 511/2 Colts
SEAHAWKS 41/2 3 421/2 Rams
Bucs 7 81/2 441/2 WASHINGTON
Sunday
Wild-card playoffs
Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS
SAINTS 91/2 10 471/2 Bears
STEELERS 31/2 6 471/2 Browns
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Monday
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State
Golf
PGA Tour
Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores
Friday at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Second Round
Harris English 65-67—132
Daniel Berger 69-65—134
Collin Morikawa 69-65—134
Ryan Palmer 67-67—134
Justin Thomas 65-69—134
Xander Schauffele 69-66—135
Brendon Todd 68-67—135
Sungjae Im 67-68—135
Patrick Reed 67-68—135
Dustin Johnson 71-65—136
Jon Rahm 70-66—136
Scottie Scheffler 70-66—136
Bryson DeChambeau 69-67—136
Joaquin Niemann 69-67—136
Carlos Ortiz 69-67—136
Patrick Cantlay 68-68—136
Jason Kokrak, 71-66—137. Billy Horschel, 71-66—137. Webb Simpson, 70-67—137. Brian Gay, 70-67—137. Viktor Hovland, 69-68—137. Marc Leishman, 69-69—138. Richy Werenski, 69-69—138. Martin Laird, 69-69—138. Nick Taylor, 67-71—138. Sergio Garcia, 67-71—138.
Lanto Griffin, 71-68—139. Kevin Na, 71-68—139. Cameron Champ, 71-68—139. Adam Scott, 68-71—139. Robert Streb, 67-72—139. Stewart Cink, 71-69—140. Cameron Smith, 70-70—140.
Sebastian Munoz, 75-66—141. Michael Thompson, 73-68—141. Abraham Ancer, 70-71—141. Andrew Landry, 70-71—141. Kevin Kisner, 70-71—141. Tony Finau, 74-68—142. Hudson Swafford, 73-70—143. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-71—144. Hideki Matsuyama, 73-75—148.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Oregon 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Stanford 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Washington St. 2 1 .667 9 1 .900
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 7 2 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Washington 0 4 .000 1 8 .111
California 0 5 .000 5 7 .417
Thursday’s Late Games
Washington St. 71, California 60
UCLA 81, Arizona St. 75, OT
Saturday’s Games
Washington at California, noon
Washington St. vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 3 Villanova vs. Marquette, ppd.
Purdue 55, No. 23 Michigan St. 54
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
Oregon 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444
Southern Cal 2 5 .286 4 5 .444
Utah 2 6 .250 3 6 .333
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 1 Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 63
Southern Cal 60, Utah 59
Oregon St. at California, ppd.
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, ppd.
No. 7 Arizona at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Boxscore
No. 1 Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 63
OREGON (8-2)
Boley 5-8 0-0 10, Sabally 5-13 0-2 10, Mikesell 3-12 0-0 6, Paopao 5-9 0-0 12, Shelley 0-3 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-3 3-4 6, Dugalic 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 5-11 1-1 14, Scherr 1-4 0-0 3, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 4-7 63.
STANFORD (10-0)
Belibi 3-9 1-1 7, Hull 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 8-18 2-2 18, Williams 3-13 8-9 14, Wilson 3-4 2-4 11, Prechtel 3-5 0-0 6, Brink 2-4 0-0 4, Van Gytenbeek 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 26-60 13-16 70.
Oregon 20 13 14 16 — 63
Stanford 14 18 28 10 — 70
3-Point Goals—Oregon 7-19 (Mikesell 0-3, Paopao 2-3, Shelley 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 3-7, Scherr 1-2), Stanford 5-16 (Hull 0-2, Williams 0-6, Wilson 3-4, Prechtel 0-1, Brink 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 2-2). Assists—Oregon 9 (Shelley 2), Stanford 8 (Hull 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 37 (Sabally 4-11), Stanford 39 (Brink 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 18, Stanford 7. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Sunday’s Games
No. 7 Arizona at Washington St., 11 a.m.
No. 11 Oregon at California, 1 p.m.
Utah at No. 9 UCLA, 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 1 Stanford, ppd.
Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.
Monday’s Game
Colorado at Southern Cal, noon
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 7 2 .778 —
Indiana 6 2 .750 ½
Boston 7 3 .700 ½
Orlando 6 3 .667 1
Milwaukee 5 3 .625 1½
New York 5 4 .556 2
Brooklyn 5 4 .556 2
Cleveland 5 4 .556 2
Atlanta 4 4 .500 2½
Charlotte 4 5 .444 3
Chicago 4 5 .444 3
Miami 3 4 .429 3
Detroit 2 7 .222 5
Washington 2 7 .222 5
Toronto 1 6 .143 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 6 3 .667 —
Phoenix 6 3 .667 —
L.A. Lakers 6 3 .667 —
Dallas 4 4 .500 1½
Utah 4 4 .500 1½
Golden State 4 4 .500 1½
Portland 4 4 .500 1½
San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½
Sacramento 4 4 .500 1½
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1½
New Orleans 4 5 .444 2
Houston 3 4 .429 2
Denver 3 5 .375 2½
Minnesota 2 6 .250 3½
Memphis 2 6 .250 3½
Thursday’s Late Games
Portland 135, Minnesota 117
San Antonio 118, L.A. Lakers 109
Dallas 124, Denver 117, OT
Friday’s Games
Detroit 110, Phoenix 105, OT
Oklahoma City 101, New York 89
Boston 116, Washington 107
Charlotte 118, New Orleans 110
Houston 132, Orlando 90
Brooklyn at Memphis, late
Utah at Milwaukee, late
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, late
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Toronto at Sacramento, late
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Phila., noon
Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Late Boxscore
Trail Blazers 135, Timberwolves 117
MINNESOTA (117)
Culver 3-6 0-0 7, Hernangomez 3-8 4-4 12, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 3-13 3-4 12, Russell 9-16 5-6 26, Layman 2-4 0-0 4, McDaniels 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 4-7 4-7 13, Vanderbilt 4-7 2-3 10, Edwards 9-21 5-7 26, Nowell 1-3 0-0 2, Rubio 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 39-93 25-33 117.
PORTLAND (135)
Covington 1-4 0-0 3, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-2 9, Nurkic 8-10 1-2 17, Lillard 13-21 6-7 39, McCollum 6-14 4-4 20, Anthony 4-9 0-0 9, Giles III 1-3 0-0 3, Elleby 1-1 2-2 4, Hood 1-6 0-0 2, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 2-7 3-4 9, Kanter 5-5 0-0 10, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 49-90 19-23 135.
Minnesota 29 27 24 37 — 117
Portland 28 47 36 24 — 135
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 14-41 (Beasley 3-6, Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Hernangomez 2-5, Culver 1-3, McDaniels 1-3, Reid 1-3, Layman 0-2), Portland 18-41 (Lillard 7-12, McCollum 4-9, Trent Jr. 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Simons 1-2, Covington 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Hood 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 48 (Vanderbilt 10), Portland 44 (Kanter, Lillard, Nurkic 7). Assists—Minnesota 24 (Rubio 10), Portland 25 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, Portland 23.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, 3B Jantzen Witte and RHP Paul Sewald to minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Duke Williams and OL Jordan Devey to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Javon Patterson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed LB Natrez Patrick off waivers from LA Rams.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Chris Blair, S Innis Gaines and LB Ray Wilborn to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted OT Jared Veldheer and RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Raymond Calais on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the contract of senior defensive assistant Dom Capers will not be renewed.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Kevon Seymour to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Alex Collins to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa’e, LB Deone Bucannon and OL Ted Larson to the active roster. Waived LB Chapelle Russell.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Dontrelle Inman to the active roster.
