scoreboard

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Friday’s Games
Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd., Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd., series tied 2-2
Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
Saturday’s Games
Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
Denver vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., Utah leads series 3-2
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Game
Boston vs. Toronto, 10 a.m.
WNBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667 —
Connecticut 6 9 .400 4
Indiana 5 9 .357 4½
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 12 .200 7
New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800 —
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 ½
Minnesota 10 4 .714 1½
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½
Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79
Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76
Washington at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
New York at Las Vegas, 9 a.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 22 11 .667 —
New York 16 12 .571 3½
Toronto 16 14 .533 4½
Baltimore 14 17 .452 7
Boston 10 21 .323 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 —
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448 5½
Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 —
Houston 17 14 .548 4½
Seattle 13 20 .394 9½
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late
Washington at Boston, late
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 2nd game, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 10:05 a.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 10:15 a.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 11:10 a.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Walker 2-2), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 —
Miami 14 13 .519 2½
New York 14 16 .467 4
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 13 .581 —
St. Louis 11 11 .500 2½
Cincinnati 14 17 .452 4
Milwaukee 13 17 .433 4½
Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 9 .727 —
San Diego 19 14 .576 5
Colorado 16 15 .516 7
San Francisco 15 18 .455 9
Arizona 13 19 .406 10½
Thursday’s Late Game
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta at Philadelphia, late
Washington at Boston, late
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 2nd game, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 10:15 a.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 10:15 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 5:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd., Dallas leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 9 a.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, 6:45 p.m., series tied 1-1
Golf
PGA Tour
BMW Championship Leaderboard
Friday at Olympia Fields, Ill.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70
Second Round
Patrick Cantlay 71-68—139
Rory McIlroy 70-69—139
Hideki Matsuyama 67-73—140
Dustin Johnson 71-69—140
Adam Scott 72-69—141
Brendon Todd 73-68—141
Louis Oosthuizen 72-69—141
Tony Finau 70-71—141
Billy Horschel 70-71—141
Mackenzie Hughes 69-73—142
Kevin Kisner 72-70—142
Bubba Watson 72-70—142
LPGA Tour
NW Arkansas Championship Scores
Friday at Rogers, Arkansas
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71
First Round
Esther Lee 32-32—64
Anna Nordqvist 34-30—64
Jackie Stoelting 34-30—64
Stephanie Meadow 33-32—65
Sei Young Kim 32-33—65
Austin Ernst 33-32—65
Mina Harigae 32-33—65
Katherine Kirk 34-31—65
Maria Fernanda Torres 35-30—65
Stacy Lewis 32-34—66
Angela Stanford 35-31—66
Dana Finkelstein 33-33—66
Jing Yan 33-33—66
Lizette Salas 33-33—66
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7
Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2
Phila. 3 1 3 12 8 7
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9
Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9
New York 3 3 1 10 6 8
New England 2 1 4 10 6 5
Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5
Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11
Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12
D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9
NY City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7
Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 0 15 17 11
Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8
Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10
LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Real SL at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated OF Travis Demeritte.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Lewis Thorpe. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from alternate training site. Designated LHP Danny Coulombe for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Activted OF Estevan Florial. Released LHP Luis Avilan.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Ronald Guzman from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach and RHP Taijuan Walker. Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone, RHP Sean Reid Foley and INF Brandon Drury to alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Activated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the paternity list. Placed LHP Wade Miley on 10-day IL. Designated OF Phillip Ervin for assignment. Invited non-roster RHP Jay Jackson to spring training.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia fron 10-day IL. Placed 2B Logan Forsythe on 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Justin Grimm for assignment. Released INF/OF Brock Holt. Placed C Manny Pina on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. Activated INF Andres Gimenez and OF Jake Marisnick from IL. Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Added INF Brett Baty to 60-man roster and optioned to alternate training site. Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox for future considerations. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site. Recalled OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Austin Larkin and CB Jameson Houston. Waived DE DaVonte Lambert and CB Cole Luke.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Will Hastings.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Saeed Blacknall.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Placed M Edison Flores on injured list.
