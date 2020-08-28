scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

Friday’s Games

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd., Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd., series tied 2-2

Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1

Saturday’s Games

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2

Denver vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., Utah leads series 3-2

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Game

Boston vs. Toronto, 10 a.m.

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 5 .667 —

Connecticut 6 9 .400 4

Indiana 5 9 .357 4½

Washington 4 9 .308 5

Atlanta 3 12 .200 7

New York 2 12 .143 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 12 3 .800 —

Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½

Los Angeles 11 3 .786 ½

Minnesota 10 4 .714 1½

Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½

Dallas 5 10 .333 7

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79

Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76

Washington at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

New York at Las Vegas, 9 a.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 22 11 .667 —

New York 16 12 .571 3½

Toronto 16 14 .533 4½

Baltimore 14 17 .452 7

Boston 10 21 .323 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 20 12 .625 —

Chicago 19 12 .613 ½

Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½

Detroit 13 16 .448 5½

Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 22 10 .688 —

Houston 17 14 .548 4½

Seattle 13 20 .394 9½

Texas 11 19 .367 10

Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late

Washington at Boston, late

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 2nd game, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 10:05 a.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 10:10 a.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 10:15 a.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 11:10 a.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Walker 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 18 12 .600 —

Miami 14 13 .519 2½

New York 14 16 .467 4

Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4

Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 18 13 .581 —

St. Louis 11 11 .500 2½

Cincinnati 14 17 .452 4

Milwaukee 13 17 .433 4½

Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 24 9 .727 —

San Diego 19 14 .576 5

Colorado 16 15 .516 7

San Francisco 15 18 .455 9

Arizona 13 19 .406 10½

Thursday’s Late Game

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta at Philadelphia, late

Washington at Boston, late

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 2nd game, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 10:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 10:15 a.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 10:15 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 5:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Friday’s Games

At Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd., Dallas leads series 2-1

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 9 a.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Vegas vs. Vancouver, 6:45 p.m., series tied 1-1

Golf

PGA Tour

BMW Championship Leaderboard

Friday at Olympia Fields, Ill.

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70

Second Round

Patrick Cantlay 71-68—139

Rory McIlroy 70-69—139

Hideki Matsuyama 67-73—140

Dustin Johnson 71-69—140

Adam Scott 72-69—141

Brendon Todd 73-68—141

Louis Oosthuizen 72-69—141

Tony Finau 70-71—141

Billy Horschel 70-71—141

Mackenzie Hughes 69-73—142

Kevin Kisner 72-70—142

Bubba Watson 72-70—142

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship Scores

Friday at Rogers, Arkansas

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

First Round

Esther Lee 32-32—64

Anna Nordqvist 34-30—64

Jackie Stoelting 34-30—64

Stephanie Meadow 33-32—65

Sei Young Kim 32-33—65

Austin Ernst 33-32—65

Mina Harigae 32-33—65

Katherine Kirk 34-31—65

Maria Fernanda Torres 35-30—65

Stacy Lewis 32-34—66

Angela Stanford 35-31—66

Dana Finkelstein 33-33—66

Jing Yan 33-33—66

Lizette Salas 33-33—66

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7

Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2

Phila. 3 1 3 12 8 7

Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9

Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9

New York 3 3 1 10 6 8

New England 2 1 4 10 6 5

Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5

Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11

Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12

D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9

NY City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7

Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8

Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 5 2 0 15 17 11

Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4

Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8

Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10

LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12

Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13

Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13

Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3

LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Real SL at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated OF Travis Demeritte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Lewis Thorpe. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from alternate training site. Designated LHP Danny Coulombe for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Activted OF Estevan Florial. Released LHP Luis Avilan.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Ronald Guzman from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach and RHP Taijuan Walker. Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone, RHP Sean Reid Foley and INF Brandon Drury to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Activated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the paternity list. Placed LHP Wade Miley on 10-day IL. Designated OF Phillip Ervin for assignment. Invited non-roster RHP Jay Jackson to spring training.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia fron 10-day IL. Placed 2B Logan Forsythe on 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Justin Grimm for assignment. Released INF/OF Brock Holt. Placed C Manny Pina on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. Activated INF Andres Gimenez and OF Jake Marisnick from IL. Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Added INF Brett Baty to 60-man roster and optioned to alternate training site. Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox for future considerations. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site. Recalled OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Austin Larkin and CB Jameson Houston. Waived DE DaVonte Lambert and CB Cole Luke.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Will Hastings.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Saeed Blacknall.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed M Edison Flores on injured list.

