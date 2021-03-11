scoreboard

On Deck
Friday, March 12
Football: Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Molalla at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Junction City, 7 p.m.; Culver at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Hosanna/Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 6 p.m.
Cross-country: Central Oregon XC at Bend Pine Nursery Park, TBD.
Saturday, March 13
Football: Aloha at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Sisters, 3:30 p.m.; Sisters at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 9 a.m. La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 2:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Prep Sports
Volleyball
Wednesday’s Late Game
Sisters 3, Crook County 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-22)
Thursday Games
Bend 3, Mountain View 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-9)
Summit vs. Ridgeview, late
Central Christian 3, Rogue Valley Adventist 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14)
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Games
Sisters 2, Mountain View 1
Summit vs. Ridgeview
Bend 5, Redmond 0
Cascade vs. Crook County
Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 2, Faith Bible 1
Girls soccer
Wednesday’s Late Game
Redmond 7, Crook County 0
Thursday’s Games
Ridgeview vs. Summit, late
Estacada 3, Madras 0
Sisters 3, Cascade 0
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Charlotte 18 18 .500 6
Miami 18 18 .500 6
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Indiana 16 19 .457 7½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 14 21 .400 9½
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 27 .270 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 24 11 .686 2½
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 15 .545 7½
Dallas 19 16 .543 7½
Memphis 17 16 .515 8½
Golden State 19 18 .514 8½
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Sacramento 14 22 .389 13
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis 127, Washington 112
Dallas 115, San Antonio 104
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 105, Detroit 102
Atlanta at Toronto, late
Boston at Brooklyn, late
Minnesota at New Orleans, late
New York at Milwaukee, late
Orlando at Miami, late
Phila. at Chicago, late
Dallas at Oklahoma City, late
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late
Houston at Sacramento, late
Phoenix at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Washington, 5 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 7 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
In Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s Late Game
(11)California 76, (6)Stanford 58
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s Games
(1)Oregon 91, (8)Arizona St. 73
(5)Oregon St. 83, (4)UCLA 79, OT
(7)Utah vs. (2)USC, late
(11)California vs. (3)Colorado, late
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Games
(1)Oregon vs. (5)Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
(7)Utah—(2)USC winner vs. (11)California-(3)Colorado winner, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Box Scores
Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73
ARIZONA ST. (1-1)
Graham 2-5 2-2 6, Lawrence 2-2 1-2 5, Martin 5-12 3-3 16, Verge 12-25 2-2 28, Woods 3-6 1-2 9, House 2-9 0-0 6, Osten 0-1 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 0-1 0-0 0, Takhar 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 9-11 73.
OREGON (1-0)
Omoruyi 6-12 0-1 15, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Duarte 2-3 1-2 6, Richardson 6-9 3-3 17, Figueroa 9-16 0-0 21, Hardy 5-7 0-0 11, Lawson 5-6 0-4 10, Kepnang 1-1 1-2 3, Terry 0-0 4-5 4, Estrada 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 9-17 91.
Halftime—Oregon 35-27. 3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 10-28 (Martin 3-8, House 2-4, Woods 2-4, Verge 2-11, Takhar 1-1), Oregon 10-18 (Omoruyi 3-4, Figueroa 3-5, Richardson 2-4, Duarte 1-1, Hardy 1-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—Graham. Rebounds—Arizona St. 29 (Verge 8), Oregon 33 (Richardson 7). Assists—Arizona St. 14 (Martin 5), Oregon 19 (Richardson 9). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 17, Oregon 13.
Oregon St. 83, UCLA 79, OT
OREGON ST. (1-0)
Alatishe 11-14 0-2 22, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Lucas 5-14 2-2 17, Reichle 4-8 0-0 11, Thompson 3-11 11-11 18, Hunt 1-8 0-0 3, Andela 0-0 8-12 8, Calloo 0-3 2-2 2, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 23-29 83.
UCLA (0-1)
Riley 2-7 3-4 7, Bernard 7-13 3-4 19, Campbell 2-10 4-4 8, Juzang 5-10 1-2 12, Jaquez 2-5 7-8 11, Singleton 3-8 2-4 9, Etienne 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 2-3 0-0 4, Kyman 2-4 0-1 5, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 20-27 79.
Halftime—UCLA 34-24. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-25 (Lucas 5-10, Reichle 3-6, Hunt 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Calloo 0-1), UCLA 5-20 (Bernard 2-3, Kyman 1-2, Singleton 1-5, Juzang 1-6, Campbell 0-2, Jaquez 0-2). Fouled Out—Silva, Thompson, Hunt, Riley, Jaquez. Rebounds—Oregon St. 30 (Alatishe, Andela 10), UCLA 40 (Bernard 10). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Hunt 5), UCLA 8 (Campbell 5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 25, UCLA 23.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68
No. 9 Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75
No. 12 Oklahoma St. 72, No. 10 West Virginia 69
No. 11 Kansas 69, No. 25 Oklahoma 62
No. 13 Texas 67, No. 20 Texas Tech 66
Georgetown 72, No. 14 Villanova 71
No. 15 Florida St. def. Duke, uncontested
No. 16 Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
No. 17 Creighton 87, Butler 56
No. 19 San Diego St. 69, Wyoming 66
North Carolina 81, No. 22 Virginia Tech 73
Women’s college
TOP 25 SCORES.
Thursday’s Games
No. 7 Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
Michigan St. 69, No. 9 Indiana 61
Northwestern 65, No. 13 Michigan 49
Iowa 73, No. 19 Rutgers 62
No. 20 South Florida vs. UCF, late
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60
Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83
Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79
Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56
Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78
N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71
New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67
Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57
Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76
Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88
Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94
Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90
Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59
Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82
Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63
Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59
Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72
Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77
Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70
Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76
Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83
Montreal 25 12 6 7 31 84 69
Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Edmonton 7, Ottawa 1
Colorado 2, Arizona 1, OT
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 1
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 5, Nashville 1
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Florida 5, Columbus 4, OT
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago 4, Dallas 2
Montreal at Calgary, late
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
The Players Championship Partial Scores
Thursday at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
1st Round Suspended for Darkness (21 players DNF)
Sergio Garcia 32-33—65
Brian Harman 36-31—67
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-36—68
Corey Conners 35-33—68
Shane Lowry 32-36—68
Lee Westwood 34-35—69
Tom Hoge 35-34—69
Denny McCarthy 34-35—69
Bryson DeChambeau 36-33—69
Rory Sabbatini 33-36—69
Gary Woodland, 36-34—70. Keegan Bradley, 34-36—70. Nick Taylor, 36-34—70. Adam Long, 35-35—70. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 35-35—70. Patrick Reed, 36-34—70. Jordan Spieth, 34-36—70. Ryan Palmer, 37-33—70. Steve Stricker, 37-33—70. Jason Kokrak, 35-35—70. Jason Day, 36-34—70. Patton Kizzire, 35-35—70. Charley Hoffman, 38-32—70.
Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Sergio Garcia -7 18
Brain Harman -5 18
Matthew Fitzpatrick -4 18
Corey Conners -4 18
Shane Lowry -4 18
Lee Westwood -3 18
Tom Hoge -3 18
Denny McCarthy -3 18
Bryson DeChambeau -3 18
Rory Sabbatini -3 18
Will Zalatoris -3 17
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with CF Braden Bishop, RHPs Brandon Brennon, Sam Delaplane, Robert Dugger, Justin Dunn, Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills, Andres Munoz, Ljay Newsome, Yohan Ramirez, Casey Sadler, Erik Swanson, Domingo Tapia, Juan Then and Will Vest, LHPs Aaron Fletcher, Nick Margevicius, Anthony Misiewicz and Justus Sheffield, OFs Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Jose Marmolejos, Dylan Moore and Taylor Trammell, 3B Ty France, INFs Sam Haggerty and Donovan Walton, 2B Shed Long, Jr., C Luis Torrens to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended and fined C/PF Meyers Leonard for one week.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR Christian Blake, CB Tyler Hall, K Younghoe Koo and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Taylor Moton franchise tender.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Mark Ingram.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Danny Crossman assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, George Godsey co-offensive coordinator/tight ends, Eric Studesville co-offensive coordinator/running backs, Charles Burks cornerbacks coach, Austin Clark defensive line coach, Shawn Flaherty assistant offensive line coach, Mike Judge assistant tight ends coach and Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LT Riley Reiff.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released CB Janoris Jenkins.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Tendered OL Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Tendered WR Cam Sims.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka, D Urho Vaakanainen and RW Zach Senyshyn from minors from taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from minors from taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Frederic Allard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled Ds Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier, RW Mathieu Olivier, Cs Rem Pitlick and Michael McCarron from minors from taxi squad.Placed C Brad Richardson on injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid, D K’Andre Miller and RW Kaapo Kakko from minors from taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Kenny Agostino from minors from taxi squad.
VICTORIA ROYALS — Named F Tarun Fizer captain of the 2020-21 WHL regular season.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from minors from taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed LB/MF Joevin Jones to a two-year contract.
LA GALAXY — Signed MF Samuel Grandsir.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Released MF Sam Gleadle.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Ricardo Clark as first team assistant coach.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Drew Mehringer passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
