scoreboard

Tennis
U.S. Open
Saturday in New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
WOMEN
Championship — Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Late Game
Boston 92, Toronto 87, Boston wins series 4-3
Saturday’s Game
L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96, L.A. Lakers win series 4-1
Sunday’s Game
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 10 a.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545 —
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
Washington 8 13 .381 3½
Atlanta 7 14 .333 4½
Indiana 6 16 .273 6
New York 2 19 .095 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 18 3 .857 —
x-Las Vegas 17 4 .810 1
x-Los Angeles 15 7 .682 3½
x-Minnesota 14 8 .636 4½
x-Phoenix 13 9 .591 5½
Dallas 7 14 .333 11
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday’s Late Games
Seattle 83, Phoenix 60
Saturday’s Games
Washington 75, New York 58
Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70
Minnesota 98, Indiana 86
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 9 a.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, noon
Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 16 .652 —
Toronto 25 20 .556 4½
New York 25 21 .543 5
Baltimore 20 25 .444 9½
Boston 16 31 .340 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 16 .644 —
Minnesota 28 18 .609 1½
Cleveland 26 19 .578 3
Detroit 20 25 .444 9
Kansas City 19 28 .404 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 29 16 .644 —
Houston 22 23 .489 7
Seattle 19 25 .432 9½
Los Angeles 18 28 .391 11½
Texas 16 30 .348 13½
Friday’s Late Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland at Minnesota, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
L.A. Angels at Colorado, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 10:05 a.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 11:05 a.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 11:35 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 12:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 5:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 19 .587 —
Philadelphia 23 20 .535 2½
Miami 21 21 .500 4
New York 21 25 .457 6
Washington 17 27 .386 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 20 .574 —
St. Louis 19 19 .500 3½
Milwaukee 20 23 .465 5
Cincinnati 20 25 .444 6
Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 13 .711 —
San Diego 29 17 .630 3½
San Francisco 23 22 .511 9
Colorado 21 23 .477 10½
Arizona 17 29 .370 15½
Friday’s Late Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
L.A. Angels at Colorado, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 9:35 a.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 11:15 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 12:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 5:08 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 7:10 p.m.
College
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
No. 5 Oklahoma 48, Missouri St. 0
No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
No. 14 Texas vs. UTEP, late
No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
Louisiana 31, No. 23 Iowa St. 14
EAST
Army 37, La.-Monroe 7
Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0
West Va. 56, E. Kentucky 10
SOUTH
App. St. 35, Charlotte 20
Ga. Southern 27, Campbell 26
Georgia Tech 16, Florida St. 13
MIDWEST
Arkansas St. 35, Kansas St. 31
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6 7 411/2 Dolphins
RAVENS 9 71/2 48 Browns
BILLS 51/2 61/2 391/2 Jets
Raiders PK 3 471/2 PANTHERS
Seahawks 1 11/2 49 FALCONS
Eagles 6 51/2 421/2 WASHINGTON
LIONS 1 21/2 421/2 Bears
Colts 71/2 8 451/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 21/2 441/2 Packers
Chargers 31/2 3 42 BENGALS
49ERS 8 7 48 Cards
SAINTS 41/2 31/2 481/2 Bucs
Cowboys 3 21/2 511/2 RAMS
Monday
Steelers 31/2 51/2 461/2 GIANTS
Titans +21/2 3 41 BRONCOS
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Edmonton, Alberta
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Saturday’s Game
Dallas 2, Vegas 1, Dallas leads series 3-1
Sunday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11
NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15
Real SL 3 2 5 14 16 14
LA FC 3 4 3 12 21 22
FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8
Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
San Jose 2 4 3 9 15 26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
New England at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at LA FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration Scores
Saturday at Rancho Mirage, California
Purse: $3.1 million
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72
(a)-amateur
Third Round
Brooke M. Henderson 68-71-65—204
Nelly Korda 66-67-71—204
Katherine Kirk 72-67-67—206
Lexi Thompson 70-67-69—206
Mirim Lee 70-65-71—206
Carlota Ciganda 70-70-67—207
Stacy Lewis 70-71-67—208
Rose Zhang (a) 71-69-68—208
Maria Fernanda Torres 70-69-69—208
Mel Reid 69-70-69—208
Mi Hyang Lee, 69-70-70—209. Danielle Kang, 68-71-70—209. Yu Liu, 68-71-70—209. Nasa Hataoka, 70-73-67—210. Moriya Jutanugarn, 71-70-69—210. Gabriela Ruffels (a), 71-68-71—210. Sei Young Kim, 69-70-71—210. Brittany Altomare, 71-71-69—211. Ally McDonald, 71-69-71—211. Christina Kim, 70-69-72—211.
Hinako Shibuno, 70-75-67—212. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-71-68—212. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 71-73-68—212. Lydia Ko, 69-74-69—212. Kristen Gillman, 69-72-71—212. Minjee Lee, 71-69-72—212. Kelly Tan, 68-70-74—212. Xiyu Lin, 69-77-67—213. Leona Maguire, 73-72-68—213. Jennifer Kupcho, 72-72-69—213.
Amy Yang, 71-72-70—213. Marina Alex, 73-69-71—213. Linnea Strom, 72-69-72—213. In Gee Chun, 67-71-75—213. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 68-69-76—213.
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
Saturday at Napa, Calif.
Yardage: 7,166; Par: 72
Purse: $6.6 Million
Third Round
Brian Stuard 67-67-66—200
James Hahn 68-65-67—200
Cameron Percy 64-68-68—200
Kristoffer Ventura 69-66-66—201
Sam Burns 64-65-72—201
Harry Higgs 69-62-70—201
Emiliano Grillo 69-68-65—202
Stewart Cink 67-70-65—202
Doug Ghim 67-66-69—202
D.J. Trahan 67-65-70—202
Russell Knox 63-69-70—202
Sahith Theegala, 71-68-64—203. Kevin Streelman, 72-66-65—203. Ben Taylor, 69-67-67—203. Xinjun Zhang, 69-67-67—203. Tim Wilkinson, 67-68-68—203. Pat Perez, 65-69-69—203. Akshay Bhatia, 66-72-66—204. J.J. Spaun, 70-68-66—204. David Hearn, 69-69-66—204. Chez Reavie, 67-71-66—204.
Nelson Ledesma, 69-68-67—204. Jason Dufner, 70-67-67—204. Sepp Straka, 70-66-68—204. Charl Schwartzel, 68-68-68—204. Ricky Barnes, 69-66-69—204. Brendan Steele, 65-70-69—204. Tom Hoge, 66-68-70—204. Vincent Whaley, 69-70-66—205. Michael Gligic, 70-68-67—205. Carlos Ortiz, 67-70-68—205. Bud Cauley, 68-68-69—205. Anirban Lahiri, 74-65-67—206. Chesson Hadley, 70-67-69—206. Scott Harrington, 66-70-70—206.
Cycling
Tour de France
Saturday’s 14th Stage
A 120.5-miles ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon
(2nd through 51st finishers all had the same time.)
1, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 4:28:10. 2, Luka Mezgec, Solvenia, Mitchelton-Scott, :15. 3, Simone Consonni, Italy, Cofidis, same time. 4, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 5, Casper Phillip Pedersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, same time.
6, Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 7, Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time. 8, Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 9, Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 10, Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 61:03:00. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44. 3, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :59. 4, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 01:10. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 01:12.
6, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:31. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:42. 8, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:55. 9, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 02:06. 10, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 02:54.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota Twin’s RHP Sergio Romo one game for his actions on Sept. 11.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Dilson Herrera to alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael Gigliotti to Tampa Bay Rays to complete July 21 trade. Recalled OF Nick Heath from alternate training site. Activated 3B Kevin Gutierrez from 60-day IL. Designated SS Matt Reynolds for assignment. Released RHP Ofreidy Gomez.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF David Fletcher from IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown and RHP Daulton Jeffries from alternate site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luke Farrell and INF Sherton Apostel from alternate training site. Placed SS Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Bo Bichette from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment. Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Wade Davis from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB D.J. Foster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated K Cairo Santos from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes, LB Tipa Galeai and TE John Lovett from practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Nate Meadors from practice squad. Activated LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Dalvin Cook to a multi-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.
SOCCER
United Soccer League One
NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed M Nicky Hernandez.
COLLEGE
NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with head football coach Brian Kelly on a four-year contract extension.
