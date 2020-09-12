scoreboard

Tennis

U.S. Open

Saturday in New York

(Seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN

Championship — Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL

———

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Friday’s Late Game

Boston 92, Toronto 87, Boston wins series 4-3

Saturday’s Game

L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96, L.A. Lakers win series 4-1

Sunday’s Game

L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 10 a.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 12 10 .545 —

x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2

Washington 8 13 .381 3½

Atlanta 7 14 .333 4½

Indiana 6 16 .273 6

New York 2 19 .095 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 18 3 .857 —

x-Las Vegas 17 4 .810 1

x-Los Angeles 15 7 .682 3½

x-Minnesota 14 8 .636 4½

x-Phoenix 13 9 .591 5½

Dallas 7 14 .333 11

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday’s Late Games

Seattle 83, Phoenix 60

Saturday’s Games

Washington 75, New York 58

Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70

Minnesota 98, Indiana 86

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 9 a.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, noon

Washington at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 30 16 .652 —

Toronto 25 20 .556 4½

New York 25 21 .543 5

Baltimore 20 25 .444 9½

Boston 16 31 .340 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 29 16 .644 —

Minnesota 28 18 .609 1½

Cleveland 26 19 .578 3

Detroit 20 25 .444 9

Kansas City 19 28 .404 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 29 16 .644 —

Houston 22 23 .489 7

Seattle 19 25 .432 9½

Los Angeles 18 28 .391 11½

Texas 16 30 .348 13½

Friday’s Late Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, late

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

L.A. Angels at Colorado, late

Seattle at Arizona, late

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 10:05 a.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 11:05 a.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 11:35 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 12:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 5:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 27 19 .587 —

Philadelphia 23 20 .535 2½

Miami 21 21 .500 4

New York 21 25 .457 6

Washington 17 27 .386 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 27 20 .574 —

St. Louis 19 19 .500 3½

Milwaukee 20 23 .465 5

Cincinnati 20 25 .444 6

Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 32 13 .711 —

San Diego 29 17 .630 3½

San Francisco 23 22 .511 9

Colorado 21 23 .477 10½

Arizona 17 29 .370 15½

Friday’s Late Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

L.A. Angels at Colorado, late

Seattle at Arizona, late

Cincinnati at St. Louis, late

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 9:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 10:10 a.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 11:15 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 12:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 5:08 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.

Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 7:10 p.m.

College

SCORES

Saturday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

No. 5 Oklahoma 48, Missouri St. 0

No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

No. 14 Texas vs. UTEP, late

No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

Louisiana 31, No. 23 Iowa St. 14

EAST

Army 37, La.-Monroe 7

Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0

West Va. 56, E. Kentucky 10

SOUTH

App. St. 35, Charlotte 20

Ga. Southern 27, Campbell 26

Georgia Tech 16, Florida St. 13

MIDWEST

Arkansas St. 35, Kansas St. 31

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 6 7 411/2 Dolphins

RAVENS 9 71/2 48 Browns

BILLS 51/2 61/2 391/2 Jets

Raiders PK 3 471/2 PANTHERS

Seahawks 1 11/2 49 FALCONS

Eagles 6 51/2 421/2 WASHINGTON

LIONS 1 21/2 421/2 Bears

Colts 71/2 8 451/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 21/2 441/2 Packers

Chargers 31/2 3 42 BENGALS

49ERS 8 7 48 Cards

SAINTS 41/2 31/2 481/2 Bucs

Cowboys 3 21/2 511/2 RAMS

Monday

Steelers 31/2 51/2 461/2 GIANTS

Titans +21/2 3 41 BRONCOS

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

All Games in Edmonton, Alberta

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Saturday’s Game

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, Dallas leads series 3-1

Sunday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2

Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12

Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9

Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12

New England 3 2 5 14 9 9

Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11

NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8

Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11

New York 3 5 2 11 7 13

D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13

Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9

Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15

Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12

Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10

Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16

Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15

LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15

Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18

Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15

Real SL 3 2 5 14 16 14

LA FC 3 4 3 12 21 22

FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8

Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16

Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18

San Jose 2 4 3 9 15 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration Scores

Saturday at Rancho Mirage, California

Purse: $3.1 million

Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72

(a)-amateur

Third Round

Brooke M. Henderson 68-71-65—204

Nelly Korda 66-67-71—204

Katherine Kirk 72-67-67—206

Lexi Thompson 70-67-69—206

Mirim Lee 70-65-71—206

Carlota Ciganda 70-70-67—207

Stacy Lewis 70-71-67—208

Rose Zhang (a) 71-69-68—208

Maria Fernanda Torres 70-69-69—208

Mel Reid 69-70-69—208

Mi Hyang Lee, 69-70-70—209. Danielle Kang, 68-71-70—209. Yu Liu, 68-71-70—209. Nasa Hataoka, 70-73-67—210. Moriya Jutanugarn, 71-70-69—210. Gabriela Ruffels (a), 71-68-71—210. Sei Young Kim, 69-70-71—210. Brittany Altomare, 71-71-69—211. Ally McDonald, 71-69-71—211. Christina Kim, 70-69-72—211.

Hinako Shibuno, 70-75-67—212. Ariya Jutanugarn, 73-71-68—212. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 71-73-68—212. Lydia Ko, 69-74-69—212. Kristen Gillman, 69-72-71—212. Minjee Lee, 71-69-72—212. Kelly Tan, 68-70-74—212. Xiyu Lin, 69-77-67—213. Leona Maguire, 73-72-68—213. Jennifer Kupcho, 72-72-69—213.

Amy Yang, 71-72-70—213. Marina Alex, 73-69-71—213. Linnea Strom, 72-69-72—213. In Gee Chun, 67-71-75—213. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 68-69-76—213.

PGA Tour

Safeway Open

Saturday at Napa, Calif.

Yardage: 7,166; Par: 72

Purse: $6.6 Million

Third Round

Brian Stuard 67-67-66—200

James Hahn 68-65-67—200

Cameron Percy 64-68-68—200

Kristoffer Ventura 69-66-66—201

Sam Burns 64-65-72—201

Harry Higgs 69-62-70—201

Emiliano Grillo 69-68-65—202

Stewart Cink 67-70-65—202

Doug Ghim 67-66-69—202

D.J. Trahan 67-65-70—202

Russell Knox 63-69-70—202

Sahith Theegala, 71-68-64—203. Kevin Streelman, 72-66-65—203. Ben Taylor, 69-67-67—203. Xinjun Zhang, 69-67-67—203. Tim Wilkinson, 67-68-68—203. Pat Perez, 65-69-69—203. Akshay Bhatia, 66-72-66—204. J.J. Spaun, 70-68-66—204. David Hearn, 69-69-66—204. Chez Reavie, 67-71-66—204.

Nelson Ledesma, 69-68-67—204. Jason Dufner, 70-67-67—204. Sepp Straka, 70-66-68—204. Charl Schwartzel, 68-68-68—204. Ricky Barnes, 69-66-69—204. Brendan Steele, 65-70-69—204. Tom Hoge, 66-68-70—204. Vincent Whaley, 69-70-66—205. Michael Gligic, 70-68-67—205. Carlos Ortiz, 67-70-68—205. Bud Cauley, 68-68-69—205. Anirban Lahiri, 74-65-67—206. Chesson Hadley, 70-67-69—206. Scott Harrington, 66-70-70—206.

Cycling

Tour de France

Saturday’s 14th Stage

A 120.5-miles ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon

(2nd through 51st finishers all had the same time.)

1, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 4:28:10. 2, Luka Mezgec, Solvenia, Mitchelton-Scott, :15. 3, Simone Consonni, Italy, Cofidis, same time. 4, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 5, Casper Phillip Pedersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, same time.

6, Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 7, Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time. 8, Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 9, Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time. 10, Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, same time.

Overall Standings

1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 61:03:00. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44. 3, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :59. 4, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 01:10. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 01:12.

6, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:31. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:42. 8, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:55. 9, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 02:06. 10, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 02:54.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota Twin’s RHP Sergio Romo one game for his actions on Sept. 11.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Dilson Herrera to alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael Gigliotti to Tampa Bay Rays to complete July 21 trade. Recalled OF Nick Heath from alternate training site. Activated 3B Kevin Gutierrez from 60-day IL. Designated SS Matt Reynolds for assignment. Released RHP Ofreidy Gomez.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF David Fletcher from IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown and RHP Daulton Jeffries from alternate site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luke Farrell and INF Sherton Apostel from alternate training site. Placed SS Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Bo Bichette from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment. Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Wade Davis from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB D.J. Foster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated K Cairo Santos from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes, LB Tipa Galeai and TE John Lovett from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Nate Meadors from practice squad. Activated LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Dalvin Cook to a multi-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

SOCCER

United Soccer League One

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed M Nicky Hernandez.

COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with head football coach Brian Kelly on a four-year contract extension.

