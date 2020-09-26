scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 39 20 .661 —
z-New York 33 26 .559 6
z-Toronto 32 27 .542 7
Baltimore 24 35 .407 15
Boston 23 36 .390 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Minnesota 36 23 .610 —
z-Chicago 35 24 .593 1
z-Cleveland 34 25 .576 2
Kansas City 25 34 .424 11
Detroit 23 34 .404 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 35 24 .593 —
z-Houston 29 30 .492 6
Seattle 27 32 .458 8
Los Angeles 26 32 .448 8½
Texas 21 38 .356 14
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Late Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
Oakland 3, Seattle 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Houston 1
Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 10:05 a.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-6), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (Ureña 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-2) at Toronto (Roark 2-3), 12:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-2) at Oakland (Montas 3-5), 12:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 35 24 .593 —
z-Miami 30 29 .508 5
Philadelphia 28 31 .475 7
New York 26 33 .441 9
Washington 25 34 .424 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 33 26 .559 —
St. Louis 29 28 .509 3
z-Cincinnati 30 29 .508 3
Milwaukee 29 30 .492 4
Pittsburgh 19 40 .322 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 41 17 .707 —
z-San Diego 35 23 .603 6
San Francisco 29 29 .500 12
Colorado 25 33 .431 16
Arizona 24 34 .414 17
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Late Games
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 11, Colorado 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Colorado at Arizona, late
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Ureña 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 3-3) at Washington (Voth 1-5), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 12:15 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Game
UTSA 37, Middle Tenn. 35
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19
Kansas St. 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35
No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35
Mississippi St. 44, No. 6 LSU 34
No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13
No. 8 Texas 63, Texas Tech 56, OT
No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12
No. 12 Miami 52, Florida St. 10
No. 13 UCF 51, E. Carolina 28
No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No. 22 Army 10
No. 15 Oklahoma St. 27, West Va. 13
No. 16 Tennessee 31, S. Carolina 27
No. 18 BYU vs. Troy, late
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Ga. Southern 18
No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24
No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20
EAST
Boston Coll. 24, Texas State 21
Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20
SOUTH
App. St. 52, Campbell 21
E. Kentucky 37, The Citadel 14
Liberty 36, FIU 34
La. Tech 66, Houston Bapt. 38
Tulane 66, Southern Miss. 24
UTEP 31, La.-Monroe 6
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 37, TCU 34
SMU 50, Stphen F.Austin 7
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 61/2 6 471/2 Raiders
BILLS 3 2 461/2 Rams
STEELERS 6 4 451/2 Texans
49ers 41/2 31/2 421/2 GIANTS
Titans 11/2 21/2 491/2 VIKINGS
BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington
EAGLES 61/2 4 471/2 Bengals
FALCONS 3 3 471/2 Bears
COLTS 91/2 111/2 441/2 Jets
CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers
CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions
Bucs 6 51/2 421/2 BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4 5 561/2 Cowboys
SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3 31/2 541/2 Chiefs
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5
Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15
Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11
Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14
New England 4 3 6 18 13 12
New York 5 6 2 17 13 15
NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10
Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23
Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13
Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17
Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17
Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22
D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18
Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 3 3 21 26 11
Portland 6 4 3 21 26 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA FC 5 5 3 18 31 27
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21
Real SL 4 4 5 17 19 21
Vancouver 5 8 0 15 17 30
LA Galaxy 4 5 3 15 16 19
Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23
San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Montreal at New York, 4 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Miami at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Colorado, ppd.
Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday’s Game
Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, late, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
Monday’s Game
x-Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Saturday’s Game
L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 107, L.A. Lakers win series 4-1
Sunday’s Game
Boston vs. Miami, 4:30 p.m., Miami leads series 3-2
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., Connecticut leads series 2-1
Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon, Seattle leads series 2-0
Golf
PGA Tour
Corales Punctacana Resort (Partial)
Saturday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Third Round
Adam Long 70-65-64—199
Hudson Swafford 65-67-69—201
Mackenzie Hughes 68-67-67—202
Xinjun Zhang 66-69-68—203
Nate Lashley 68-71-65—204
Sean O’Hair 67-67-70—204
Anirban Lahiri 69-72-64—205
Tyler McCumber 65-71-69—205
Luke List 69-65-71—205
Justin Suh 67-67-71—205
Emiliano Grillo, 70-68-68—206. James Hahn, 68-68-70—206. Kelly Kraft, 68-68-70—206. Rhein Gibson, 71-69-67—207. Ryan Brehm, 67-72-68—207. Sepp Straka, 65-70-72—207. Kramer Hickok, 69-72-67—208. Henrik Stenson, 70-69-69—208. Rob Oppenheim, 72-67-69—208. Scott Harrington, 65-74-69—208. Dominic Bozzelli, 70-67-71—208. Charley Hoffman, 69-68-71—208. Patrick Rodgers, 67-69-72—208. Joohyung Kim, 72-69-68—209. Beau Hossler, 70-71-68—209. Robert Streb, 68-72-69—209. Jonathan Byrd, 68-71-70—209. Fabián Gómez, 70-69-70—209. Denny McCarthy, 68-71-70—209. Patton Kizzire, 71-67-71—209. Sebastian Cappelen, 69-69-71—209. Peter Malnati, 69-69-71—209. Thomas Detry, 68-69-72—209. Cameron Percy, 67-70-72—209. Alex Smalley, 70-67-72—209.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended P Jimmy Cordero for three games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Wilson Conteras of Chicago Cubs in a game on Sept. 25. Suspended manager Rick Renteria for one game and an undisclosed fine for Cordero’s actions. Announced pitching coach Don Cooper will receive an undisclosed fine for Cordero’ actions.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Andrew Triggs from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Luis Rengifo on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Jahmai Jones and RHP Luke Bard from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated 2B Luis Arraez from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Edwar Colina and OF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed manager Dave Martinez to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled C Raudy Read from alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Travis Bergen to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Jesus Tinoco and Antonio Santos to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site. Activated RHP Freddy Peralta from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site. Placed INF Andres Gimenez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Ryan Cordell from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Robert Gsellman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jeff Samardzija for assignment. Placed RHP Sam Coonrod on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Rico Garcia from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB A.J. Terrell on the injured reserve/COVID 19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Deon Lacey from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CB A.J. Green from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve. Activated DBs Saivion Smith, Deante Burton and T Eric Smith from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated RB LeVante Bellamy and CB Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Billy Winn from the practice squad. Signed TE John Lovett and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated RB C.J. Prosise from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Asmar Bilal, DE Melvin Ingram III and DT Justin Jones on injured reserve. Activated G Ryan Groy, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Darius Bradwell, S Jahleel Addae and DE Jessie Lemonier from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S George Iloka and CB Mark Fields from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed C David Andrews and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. Activated C James Ferentz, WR Isaiah Zuber and DT Nick Thurman from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler and DE Margus Hunt from the practice squad. Placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. Waived G/C Will Clapp.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Johnny Holton from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Lawrence Cager and C Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LB Kyle Emanuel and CB Madre Harper from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett and S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Tevin Coleman on injured reserve. Activated C Hroniss Grasu, RB JaMycal Hasty and LB Joe Walker from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated LB Shaquem Griffin and LB Ryan Neal from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Kenjon Barner from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Jordan Kunaszyk, G Joshua Garnett and LB Jared Norris from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Turner Elson to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced postponement of Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting KC match on Sept. 27. due to confirmed COVID-19 testing.
