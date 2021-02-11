scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Partial Scores
Thursday at Pebble Beach, Calif.
Pebble Beach Course: Yardage, 6,958; Par, 71
Spyglass Hill Course: Yardage, 6,858; Par, 72
First Round
Patrick Cantlay 29-33—62
Akay Bhatia 31-33—64
Henrik Norlander 32-32—64
Nate Laley 30-35—65
Jordan Spieth 34-31—65
Mark Hubbard 31-35—66
Russell Knox 31-35—66
Will Gordon 34-32—66
Brian Stuard 32-34—66
Tom Lewis 33-33—66
Cameron Tringale, 33-34—67. Brian Harman, 32-35—67. Matt Jones, 32-35—67. Cameron Percy, 33-34—67. Michael Thompson, 35-32—67. Hunter Mahan, 34-33—67. Tom Hoge, 34-33—67. Vaughn Taylor, 34-33—67. Tim Wilkinson, 33-34—67. Daniel Berger, 32-35—67. Brandon Hagy, 34-33—67.
Bronson Burgoon, 37-31—68. Jim Herman, 36-32—68. Paul Casey, 34-34—68. Chesson Hadley, 32-36—68. Vincent Whaley, 33-35—68. Ben Taylor, 34-34—68. Maverick McNealy, 33-35—68. Si Woo Kim, 33-35—68. Jason Dufner, 33-35—68. Ryan Moore, 32-36—68.
Jo Teater, 35-34—69. Charley Hoffman, 32-37—69. Scott Brown, 32-37—69. Doug Ghim, 36-33—69. Chris Kirk, 36-33—69. Scott Piercy, 33-36—69. Max Homa, 34-35—69. Francesco Molinari, 34-35—69. Harold Varner III, 33-36—69. Peter Uihlein, 32-37—69.
Kevin Streelman, 36-33—69. Scott Stallings, 34-35—69. Nick Taylor, 35-34—69. Patton Kizzire, 35-34—69. Luke Donald, 35-34—69. Brendan Steele, 34-35—69. Jason Day, 35-34—69. Pat Perez, 34-35—69. Will Zalatoris, 37-32—69. D.J. Trahan, 35-34—69. Mark Anderson, 34-35—69.
Rory Sabbatini, 34-36—70. John Senden, 34-36—70. C.T. Pan, 35-35—70. Hank Lebioda, 34-36—70. Aaron Baddeley, 36-34—70. Brian Gay, 35-35—70. Ryan Armour, 33-37—70. Kyle Stanley, 34-36—70. Bill Haas, 33-37—70.
Tennis
Australian Open
Thursday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Second Round — Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8). Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (31), Italy, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Casper Ruud (24), Norway, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Filip Krajinovic (28), Serbia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Borna Coric (22), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (8). Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Fabio Fognini (16), Italy, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (12). Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 7-5, 6-1. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
WOMEN
Second Round — Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3. Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-4, 6-1. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 7-5, 6-2. Elise Mertens (18), Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 7-6 (8), 6-1. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (7). Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-3, 6-2. Donna Vekic (28), Croatia, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2. Ekaterina Alexandrova (29), Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-1, 6-2. Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3. Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-1. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Coco Gauff, United States, 6-4, 6-3. Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-0, 6-1.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 10 4 .714 16 5 .762
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Arizona 8 6 .571 14 6 .700
Stanford 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Utah 6 6 .500 9 7 .562
Oregon St. 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 13 .133 7 15 .318
Thursday’s Games
Utah 76, California 75
Colorado 69, Stanford 51
Arizona 70, Oregon St. 61
Oregon at Arizona St., late
No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington, late
UCLA at Washington St., late
Thursday’s Box Score
Arizona 70, Oregon St. 61
OREGON ST. (10-9)
Alatishe 5-10 0-2 10, Silva 0-1 0-2 0, Lucas 5-12 1-1 13, Reichle 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 5-12 2-2 13, Hunt 5-10 0-0 12, Tucker 1-4 1-1 3, Calloo 1-6 2-2 5, Andela 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 6-10 61.
ARIZONA (14-6)
A.Tubelis 3-7 0-0 6, Koloko 2-5 5-6 9, Akinjo 5-12 2-2 14, Kriisa 2-7 2-2 8, Mathurin 5-11 1-2 14, T.Brown 1-4 5-8 7, J.Brown 2-4 5-10 9, Terry 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 20-50 23-34 70.
Halftime—Arizona 38-30. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-23 (Hunt 2-3, Lucas 2-8, Calloo 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Reichle 1-4, Franklin 0-1, Silver 0-1), Arizona 7-18 (Mathurin 3-6, Akinjo 2-4, Kriisa 2-6, T.Brown 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1). Fouled Out—Tucker. Rebounds—Oregon St. 31 (Alatishe 6), Arizona 45 (A.Tubelis 10). Assists—Oregon St. 8 (Reichle 3), Arizona 15 (T.Brown 6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 26, Arizona 12.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Arizona, 11 a.m.
UCLA at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Colorado at California, 7 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Illinois, ppd.
Minnesota 71, No. 24 Purdue 68
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 14 2 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 10 2 .833 12 2 .857
UCLA 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750
Southern Cal 7 6 .538 9 7 .562
Washington St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .562
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 9 6 .600
Colorado 5 8 .385 7 9 .438
Utah 4 11 .267 5 11 .312
Washington 1 10 .091 4 10 .286
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 10 a.m.
California at No. 11 Oregon, ppd.
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 10 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
No. 5 Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina 77, Missouri 62
No. 3 Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 70
No. 4 NC State 86, Clemson 65
No. 6 Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, ccd.
No. 12 Michigan 62, Purdue 49
No. 20 Kentucky 71, No. 16 Tennessee 56
No. 17 Gonzaga 79, San Francisco 66
No. 18 Arkansas vs. Mississippi St., late
Rutgers 70, No. 21 Northwestern 54
No. 24 Georgia 74, Auburn 54
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 18 7 .720 —
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 2
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4
Boston 13 11 .542 4½
Indiana 13 13 .500 5½
Toronto 12 14 .462 6½
Charlotte 12 14 .462 6½
Atlanta 11 13 .458 6½
Miami 11 14 .440 7
New York 11 15 .423 7½
Chicago 10 14 .417 7½
Cleveland 10 16 .385 8½
Orlando 9 16 .360 9
Washington 6 16 .273 10½
Detroit 6 19 .240 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 20 5 .800 —
L.A. Lakers 20 6 .769 ½
L.A. Clippers 18 8 .692 2½
Phoenix 15 9 .625 4½
Portland 13 10 .565 6
San Antonio 14 11 .560 6
Denver 13 11 .542 6½
Golden State 13 12 .520 7
Memphis 10 10 .500 7½
Sacramento 12 12 .500 7½
Dallas 12 14 .462 8½
New Orleans 11 13 .458 8½
Houston 11 14 .440 9
Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9½
Minnesota 6 19 .240 14
Wednesday’s Late Games
Phoenix 125, Milwaukee 124
L.A. Lakers 114, Oklahoma City 113, OT
Thursday’s Games
Boston 120, Toronto 106
Miami 101, Houston 94
Indiana 111, Detroit 95
Orlando at Golden State, late
Phila. at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
New York at Washington, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45
N.Y. Islanders 12 5 4 3 13 28 31
Pittsburgh 12 6 5 1 13 37 44
N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 44 25
Florida 11 8 1 2 18 37 30
Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41
Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45
Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27
Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25
Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46
Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26
St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33
Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40
Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36
Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52
Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35
Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33
Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63
Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday’s Games
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd.
Washington at Buffalo, ppd.
Columbus at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd.
Carolina at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd.
Anaheim at Vegas, late
Calgary at Vancouver, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF Phil Gosselin, OF Jon Jay and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Boston. Designated RHP Shun Yamaguchi for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP David Phelps on a one-year contract. Designated OF Derek Fisher for assignment.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Carle on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Walker Buehler on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Bauer on a three-year contract. Designated RHP Josh Sborz for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Villar on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Alize Mack to a reserve/futures contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Charlie Strong assistant head coach/inside linebacker coach, Darrel Bevell offensive coach, Joe Cullen defensive coach, Brian Schneider special teams coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer quarterback coach/passing game coordinator, Tyler Bowen tight-end coach, Sanjay Lal wide receiver coach, Bernie Parmalee running back coach, George Warhop offensive line coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Quinton Ganther offensive quality control coach, Will Harriger offensive assistant coach, Carlos Polk special team assistant coach, Chris Ash safeties coach, Tim Walton cornerback coach, Joe Danna nickelback coach, Tosh Lupoi defensive line coach, Sterling Lucan assistant defensive line coach, Zach Orr outside linebacker coach, Tony Gilbert assistant linebacker coach, Patrick Reilly defensive quality control coach and Bob Sutton senior defensive assistant coach.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Derrick Ansley secondary coach, Tom Donatell assistant secondary coach, Shaun Sarrett assistant offensive line coach, Giff Smith defensive line coach, Chris Beatty wide receivers coach, Derrick Foster running back coach, Dan Shamash offensive assistant coach, John Timu Alex G. Spanos coaching fellow, Mayur Chaudhari assistant special teams coach, Kevin Koger tight end coach, Isaac Shewmaker defensive quality control coach, Chandler Whitmer offensive quality control coach, Shane Day passing game coordinator/quarterback coach, Jay Rodgers running back coordinator/outside linebacker coach, Frank Smith run game coordinator/offensive line coach and Michael Wilhoite linebacker coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Butch Barry assistant offensive line coach, James Bettcher senior defensive assistant/run game specialist, Chris Foerster changed to offensive line coach, Leonard Hankerson offensive quality control coach, Matthew Harper assistant special teams coach, Andrew Hayes-Stoker defensive quality control coach, Johnny Holland changed to linebacker coach, Klay Kubiak defensive quality control coach, August Mangin special teams quality control coach, Rich Scangarello quarterback coach, Bobby Slowik changed to offensive passing game specialist, Darryl Tapp assistant defensive line coach and Cory Undlin defensive pass game specialist/secondary coach. Signed S Kai Nacua to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the termination of the contract for Steve Sullivan assistant general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F C.J. Smith from Rochester (AHL) to minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski to Rochester (AHL).
COLLEGE
WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY — Named Hank Poteat football cornerback coach.
