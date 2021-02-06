scoreboard

Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24

Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 39 37

Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38

Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

N.Y. Islanders 10 4 4 2 10 23 27

N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18

Florida 8 6 0 2 14 29 23

Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37

Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19

Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39

Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21

Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36

Detroit 12 2 8 2 6 22 43

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

St. Louis 12 7 4 1 15 40 39

Vegas 8 6 1 1 13 28 19

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Arizona 11 5 5 1 11 30 30

Anaheim 12 4 5 3 11 23 33

San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 27 35

Los Angeles 10 3 5 2 8 28 34

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 12 9 2 1 19 45 33

Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31

Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32

Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43

Vancouver 15 6 9 0 12 49 60

Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27

Ottawa 12 2 9 1 5 28 52

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Late Games

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Toronto 5, Vancouver 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd.

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.

Buffalo at Boston, ppd.

Edmonton at Calgary, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 9 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, ppd.

Carolina at Columbus, noon

Chicago at Dallas, noon

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.

Detroit at Florida, noon

Los Angeles at Vegas, noon

Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third Round

Jordan Spieth 67-67-61—195

Xander Schauffele 66-64-65—195

Scottie Scheffler 67-65-66—198

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66-66—198

Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-63—199

Justin Thomas 70-65-64—199

James Hahn 67-67-66—200

Brooks Koepka 68-66-66—200

Steve Stricker 65-66-69—200

Will Zalatoris 71-66-64—201

J.T. Poston 68-66-67—201

Keegan Bradley 66-65-70—201

Brendon Todd, 68-69-65—202. Matthew NeSmith, 63-71-68—202. Nate Lashley, 64-69-69—202. Jon Rahm, 68-69-66—203. Scott Stallings, 67-70-66—203. Andrew Putnam, 67-69-67—203. Russell Henley, 71-67-65—203. Harold Varner III, 68-68-67—203. Patton Kizzire, 69-65-69—203. Carlos Ortiz, 67-67-69—203.

Kevin Streelman, 68-67-69—204. Cameron Tringale, 71-64-69—204. Corey Conners, 69-68-68—205. Billy Horschel, 66-68-71—205. Sam Burns, 64-68-73—205. Matt Jones, 68-69-69—206. Russell Knox, 68-69-69—206. Grayson Murray, 70-68-68—206. Nick Hardy, 68-67-71—206. Max Homa, 69-69-68—206. Emiliano Grillo, 69-70-67—206. Henrik Norlander, 68-71-67—206. Wyndham Clark, 72-67-67—206.

Si Woo Kim, 71-66-70—207. Brendan Steele, 70-67-70—207. Rory McIlroy, 70-67-70—207. Mark Hubbard, 63-73-71—207. Webb Simpson, 73-65-69—207. Hideki Matsuyama, 71-67-69—207. Bo Van Pelt, 69-67-71—207. Zach Johnson, 68-70-69—207. Luke List, 72-67-68—207. Sungjae Im, 72-67-68—207. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-71-68—207.

Ted Potter, Jr., 66-71-71—208. Robby Shelton, 72-66-70—208. Byeong Hun An, 69-69-70—208. Kyle Stanley, 71-67-70—208. Matthew Wolff, 68-71-69—208. Bubba Watson, 71-68-69—208. Brian Harman, 71-68-69—208. Sam Ryder, 70-67-72—209. Matt Kuchar, 69-67-73—209. Lucas Glover, 72-63-74—209. Davis Riley, 72-66-71—209. Ryan Palmer, 70-68-71—209. Richy Werenski, 69-69-71—209. Bo Hoag, 67-71-71—209.

Adam Hadwin, 67-70-73—210. Brian Stuard, 70-68-72—210. Stewart Cink, 69-70-71—210. Michael Kim, 67-71-74—212. Aaron Wise, 74-65-73—212. Xinjun Zhang, 70-69-73—212.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 13 2 .867 16 2 .889

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

Oregon 9 3 .750 12 3 .800

UCLA 8 3 .727 10 3 .769

Washington St. 7 6 .538 9 6 .600

Southern Cal 6 6 .500 8 7 .533

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571

Colorado 4 8 .333 6 9 .400

Utah 4 10 .286 5 10 .333

Washington 1 9 .100 4 9 .308

California 0 9 .000 0 12 .000

Saturday’s Game

No. 12 Oregon 63, UC Davis 57

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Oregon St., ppd.

Southern Cal at Washington St., noon

Colorado at California, 1 p.m.

Utah at No. 6 Stanford, 1 p.m.

No. 5 UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern Utah at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

No. 9 Arizona at No. 12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 21 West Virginia 81, Texas 75

No. 23 South Dakota St. 80, South Dakota 75

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824

Colorado 8 4 .667 14 5 .737

Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714

Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611

Oregon St. 6 5 .545 10 7 .588

Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684

Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533

Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579

Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176

California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 86, Washington 74

Oregon St. 68, Washington St. 66

Colorado 82, Arizona 79

No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, late

Sunday’s Games

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.

Monday’s Game

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Box Scores

Oregon 86, Washington 74

WASHINGTON (3-13)

Roberts 0-3 2-4 2, Wright 2-3 1-2 7, Bey 5-8 1-1 13, Green 7-14 7-8 23, Stevenson 2-8 2-2 7, Tsohonis 6-10 1-2 15, Bajema 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 3-3 1-2 7, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 15-21 74.

OREGON (10-4)

Lawson 2-4 0-0 4, Omoruyi 8-12 6-6 25, Hardy 3-7 2-3 8, Richardson 5-13 6-8 19, Figueroa 3-14 0-0 7, Terry 5-7 0-0 15, Kepnang 3-3 2-3 8. Totals 29-60 16-20 86.

Halftime—Oregon 42-31. 3-Point Goals—Washington 9-19 (Bey 2-3, Wright 2-3, Green 2-4, Tsohonis 2-6, Stevenson 1-3), Oregon 12-25 (Terry 5-7, Omoruyi 3-4, Richardson 3-6, Figueroa 1-7, Hardy 0-1). Rebounds—Washington 19 (Green 4), Oregon 28 (Figueroa 9). Assists—Washington 11 (Green 4), Oregon 18 (Lawson, Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Washington 18, Oregon 18.

Oregon St. 68, Wash. St. 66

WASHINGTON ST. (11-8)

Rodman 5-10 0-0 14, Abogidi 5-10 2-2 12, Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Bonton 2-14 2-3 7, Williams 5-13 2-2 12, Rapp 5-7 2-2 15, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 10-11 66.

OREGON ST. (10-7)

Alatishe 3-4 0-0 6, Silva 3-6 0-0 6, Lucas 4-7 3-4 12, Reichle 3-4 3-4 11, Thompson 3-10 6-7 12, Hunt 1-2 3-4 6, Calloo 2-7 1-2 6, Andela 1-2 4-6 6, Franklin 0-0 2-2 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-43 23-31 68.

Halftime—Wash. St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals—Wash. St. 8-24 (Rodman 4-7, Rapp 3-5, Bonton 1-4, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3, Williams 0-3), Oregon St. 5-13 (Reichle 2-3, Calloo 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out—Abogidi. Rebounds—Wash. St. 32 (Rodman, Abogidi 7), Oregon St. 26 (Alatishe 7). Assists—Wash. St. 14 (Bonton 8), Oregon St. 14 (Hunt 4). Total Fouls—Wash. St. 26, Oregon St. 15.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, ppd.

No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, ppd.

No. 5 Houston 112, Our Lady of the Lake 46

Oklahoma St. 75, No. 6 Texas 67, 2OT

No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 72

No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65

No. 11 Tennessee 82, Kentucky 71

No. 12 Illinois 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 60

No. 13 Texas Tech 73, Kansas St. 62

No. 14 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 66

No. 15 Creighton 71, Marquette 68

No. 16 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 76, OT

No. 17 West Virginia 91, No. 23 Kansas 79

No. 22 Florida at LSU, ppd.

No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70

No. 25 Drake 80, Valparaiso 77

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 17 7 .708 —

Milwaukee 15 8 .652 1½

Boston 12 9 .571 3½

Brooklyn 14 11 .560 3½

Indiana 12 11 .522 4½

Atlanta 11 12 .478 5½

New York 11 13 .458 6

Toronto 10 13 .435 6½

Charlotte 10 13 .435 6½

Cleveland 10 14 .417 7

Chicago 9 13 .409 7

Orlando 9 15 .375 8

Miami 8 14 .364 8

Washington 5 14 .263 9½

Detroit 5 17 .227 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 18 5 .783 —

L.A. Lakers 17 6 .739 1

L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 1½

Phoenix 12 9 .571 5

San Antonio 13 10 .565 5

Denver 12 10 .545 5½

Portland 12 10 .545 5½

Memphis 9 8 .529 6

Golden State 12 11 .522 6

Houston 11 11 .500 6½

Sacramento 11 11 .500 6½

Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 7½

New Orleans 9 12 .429 8

Dallas 10 14 .417 8½

Minnesota 6 17 .261 12

Friday’s Late Games

Phoenix 109, Detroit 92

Boston 119, L.A. Clippers 115

Saturday’s Games

New York 110, Portland 99

Sacramento 119, Denver 114

Chicago 118, Orlando 92

Phila. 124, Brooklyn 108

Milwaukee 124, Cleveland 99

Oklahoma City 120, Minnesota 118

Atlanta 132, Toronto 121

San Antonio 111, Houston 106

Dallas 134, Golden State 132

Memphis at New Orleans, late

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Box Score

Knicks 110, Trail Blazers 99

PORTLAND (99)

Covington 4-10 2-2 13, Hood 3-10 0-2 7, Kanter 6-10 1-2 13, Lillard 10-20 3-5 29, Trent Jr. 8-20 0-2 19, Anthony 1-8 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Giles III 0-0 1-2 1, Simons 4-8 1-1 12. Totals 37-89 8-16 99.

NEW YORK (110)

Bullock 4-6 0-0 10, Randle 7-16 6-8 22, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Barrett 8-14 0-0 18, Payton 10-19 1-3 22, Toppin 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Burks 6-16 0-0 16, Quickley 4-8 2-2 12, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 9-13 110.

Portland 31 20 25 23 — 99

New York 26 31 27 26 — 110

3-Point Goals—Portland 17-47 (Lillard 6-12, Simons 3-6, Covington 3-9, Trent Jr. 3-11, Jones Jr. 1-2, Hood 1-6), New York 13-30 (Burks 4-9, Barrett 2-2, Bullock 2-4, Randle 2-4, Quickley 2-5, Payton 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Kanter 11), New York 51 (Randle 11). Assists—Portland 15 (Lillard 9), New York 20 (Payton, Randle 4). Total Fouls—Portland 15, New York 19.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at New York, 10 a.m.

Portland at Charlotte, ppd

Utah at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 10 a.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 11 a.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, noon

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Tyler Clark, DB Rodney Clemons and RB Derrick Gore to futures contracts. Placed OT Eric Fisher and LB Willie Gay on injured reserve. Promoted QB Matt Moore, LB Chris Lammons and WR Marcus Kemp from the practice squad. Activated TE Deon Yelder from injured reserve. Activated C Daniel Kilgore from reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted QB Drew Stanton and G Ted Larson to active roster.

