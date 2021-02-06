scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
SUPER BOWL
Sunday at Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24
Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 39 37
Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38
Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
N.Y. Islanders 10 4 4 2 10 23 27
N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 18
Florida 8 6 0 2 14 29 23
Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37
Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19
Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39
Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21
Nashville 11 5 6 0 10 29 36
Detroit 12 2 8 2 6 22 43
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
St. Louis 12 7 4 1 15 40 39
Vegas 8 6 1 1 13 28 19
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Arizona 11 5 5 1 11 30 30
Anaheim 12 4 5 3 11 23 33
San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 27 35
Los Angeles 10 3 5 2 8 28 34
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 9 2 1 19 45 33
Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32
Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43
Vancouver 15 6 9 0 12 49 60
Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27
Ottawa 12 2 9 1 5 28 52
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Late Games
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4, SO
Saturday’s Games
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Toronto 5, Vancouver 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd.
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.
Buffalo at Boston, ppd.
Edmonton at Calgary, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 9 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, ppd.
Carolina at Columbus, noon
Chicago at Dallas, noon
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.
Detroit at Florida, noon
Los Angeles at Vegas, noon
Golf
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open Scores
Saturday at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Third Round
Jordan Spieth 67-67-61—195
Xander Schauffele 66-64-65—195
Scottie Scheffler 67-65-66—198
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66-66—198
Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-63—199
Justin Thomas 70-65-64—199
James Hahn 67-67-66—200
Brooks Koepka 68-66-66—200
Steve Stricker 65-66-69—200
Will Zalatoris 71-66-64—201
J.T. Poston 68-66-67—201
Keegan Bradley 66-65-70—201
Brendon Todd, 68-69-65—202. Matthew NeSmith, 63-71-68—202. Nate Lashley, 64-69-69—202. Jon Rahm, 68-69-66—203. Scott Stallings, 67-70-66—203. Andrew Putnam, 67-69-67—203. Russell Henley, 71-67-65—203. Harold Varner III, 68-68-67—203. Patton Kizzire, 69-65-69—203. Carlos Ortiz, 67-67-69—203.
Kevin Streelman, 68-67-69—204. Cameron Tringale, 71-64-69—204. Corey Conners, 69-68-68—205. Billy Horschel, 66-68-71—205. Sam Burns, 64-68-73—205. Matt Jones, 68-69-69—206. Russell Knox, 68-69-69—206. Grayson Murray, 70-68-68—206. Nick Hardy, 68-67-71—206. Max Homa, 69-69-68—206. Emiliano Grillo, 69-70-67—206. Henrik Norlander, 68-71-67—206. Wyndham Clark, 72-67-67—206.
Si Woo Kim, 71-66-70—207. Brendan Steele, 70-67-70—207. Rory McIlroy, 70-67-70—207. Mark Hubbard, 63-73-71—207. Webb Simpson, 73-65-69—207. Hideki Matsuyama, 71-67-69—207. Bo Van Pelt, 69-67-71—207. Zach Johnson, 68-70-69—207. Luke List, 72-67-68—207. Sungjae Im, 72-67-68—207. Satoshi Kodaira, 68-71-68—207.
Ted Potter, Jr., 66-71-71—208. Robby Shelton, 72-66-70—208. Byeong Hun An, 69-69-70—208. Kyle Stanley, 71-67-70—208. Matthew Wolff, 68-71-69—208. Bubba Watson, 71-68-69—208. Brian Harman, 71-68-69—208. Sam Ryder, 70-67-72—209. Matt Kuchar, 69-67-73—209. Lucas Glover, 72-63-74—209. Davis Riley, 72-66-71—209. Ryan Palmer, 70-68-71—209. Richy Werenski, 69-69-71—209. Bo Hoag, 67-71-71—209.
Adam Hadwin, 67-70-73—210. Brian Stuard, 70-68-72—210. Stewart Cink, 69-70-71—210. Michael Kim, 67-71-74—212. Aaron Wise, 74-65-73—212. Xinjun Zhang, 70-69-73—212.
Basketball
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 13 2 .867 16 2 .889
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
Oregon 9 3 .750 12 3 .800
UCLA 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Washington St. 7 6 .538 9 6 .600
Southern Cal 6 6 .500 8 7 .533
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571
Colorado 4 8 .333 6 9 .400
Utah 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Washington 1 9 .100 4 9 .308
California 0 9 .000 0 12 .000
Saturday’s Game
No. 12 Oregon 63, UC Davis 57
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at Oregon St., ppd.
Southern Cal at Washington St., noon
Colorado at California, 1 p.m.
Utah at No. 6 Stanford, 1 p.m.
No. 5 UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Southern Utah at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
No. 9 Arizona at No. 12 Oregon, 4 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 21 West Virginia 81, Texas 75
No. 23 South Dakota St. 80, South Dakota 75
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Colorado 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
Oregon St. 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 86, Washington 74
Oregon St. 68, Washington St. 66
Colorado 82, Arizona 79
No. 21 UCLA at Southern Cal, late
Sunday’s Games
California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.
Monday’s Game
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Box Scores
Oregon 86, Washington 74
WASHINGTON (3-13)
Roberts 0-3 2-4 2, Wright 2-3 1-2 7, Bey 5-8 1-1 13, Green 7-14 7-8 23, Stevenson 2-8 2-2 7, Tsohonis 6-10 1-2 15, Bajema 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 3-3 1-2 7, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 15-21 74.
OREGON (10-4)
Lawson 2-4 0-0 4, Omoruyi 8-12 6-6 25, Hardy 3-7 2-3 8, Richardson 5-13 6-8 19, Figueroa 3-14 0-0 7, Terry 5-7 0-0 15, Kepnang 3-3 2-3 8. Totals 29-60 16-20 86.
Halftime—Oregon 42-31. 3-Point Goals—Washington 9-19 (Bey 2-3, Wright 2-3, Green 2-4, Tsohonis 2-6, Stevenson 1-3), Oregon 12-25 (Terry 5-7, Omoruyi 3-4, Richardson 3-6, Figueroa 1-7, Hardy 0-1). Rebounds—Washington 19 (Green 4), Oregon 28 (Figueroa 9). Assists—Washington 11 (Green 4), Oregon 18 (Lawson, Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Washington 18, Oregon 18.
Oregon St. 68, Wash. St. 66
WASHINGTON ST. (11-8)
Rodman 5-10 0-0 14, Abogidi 5-10 2-2 12, Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Bonton 2-14 2-3 7, Williams 5-13 2-2 12, Rapp 5-7 2-2 15, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 10-11 66.
OREGON ST. (10-7)
Alatishe 3-4 0-0 6, Silva 3-6 0-0 6, Lucas 4-7 3-4 12, Reichle 3-4 3-4 11, Thompson 3-10 6-7 12, Hunt 1-2 3-4 6, Calloo 2-7 1-2 6, Andela 1-2 4-6 6, Franklin 0-0 2-2 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-43 23-31 68.
Halftime—Wash. St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals—Wash. St. 8-24 (Rodman 4-7, Rapp 3-5, Bonton 1-4, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3, Williams 0-3), Oregon St. 5-13 (Reichle 2-3, Calloo 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out—Abogidi. Rebounds—Wash. St. 32 (Rodman, Abogidi 7), Oregon St. 26 (Alatishe 7). Assists—Wash. St. 14 (Bonton 8), Oregon St. 14 (Hunt 4). Total Fouls—Wash. St. 26, Oregon St. 15.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, ppd.
No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, ppd.
No. 5 Houston 112, Our Lady of the Lake 46
Oklahoma St. 75, No. 6 Texas 67, 2OT
No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 72
No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65
No. 11 Tennessee 82, Kentucky 71
No. 12 Illinois 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 60
No. 13 Texas Tech 73, Kansas St. 62
No. 14 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 66
No. 15 Creighton 71, Marquette 68
No. 16 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 76, OT
No. 17 West Virginia 91, No. 23 Kansas 79
No. 22 Florida at LSU, ppd.
No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70
No. 25 Drake 80, Valparaiso 77
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 17 7 .708 —
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 1½
Boston 12 9 .571 3½
Brooklyn 14 11 .560 3½
Indiana 12 11 .522 4½
Atlanta 11 12 .478 5½
New York 11 13 .458 6
Toronto 10 13 .435 6½
Charlotte 10 13 .435 6½
Cleveland 10 14 .417 7
Chicago 9 13 .409 7
Orlando 9 15 .375 8
Miami 8 14 .364 8
Washington 5 14 .263 9½
Detroit 5 17 .227 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 18 5 .783 —
L.A. Lakers 17 6 .739 1
L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 1½
Phoenix 12 9 .571 5
San Antonio 13 10 .565 5
Denver 12 10 .545 5½
Portland 12 10 .545 5½
Memphis 9 8 .529 6
Golden State 12 11 .522 6
Houston 11 11 .500 6½
Sacramento 11 11 .500 6½
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 7½
New Orleans 9 12 .429 8
Dallas 10 14 .417 8½
Minnesota 6 17 .261 12
Friday’s Late Games
Phoenix 109, Detroit 92
Boston 119, L.A. Clippers 115
Saturday’s Games
New York 110, Portland 99
Sacramento 119, Denver 114
Chicago 118, Orlando 92
Phila. 124, Brooklyn 108
Milwaukee 124, Cleveland 99
Oklahoma City 120, Minnesota 118
Atlanta 132, Toronto 121
San Antonio 111, Houston 106
Dallas 134, Golden State 132
Memphis at New Orleans, late
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Box Score
Knicks 110, Trail Blazers 99
PORTLAND (99)
Covington 4-10 2-2 13, Hood 3-10 0-2 7, Kanter 6-10 1-2 13, Lillard 10-20 3-5 29, Trent Jr. 8-20 0-2 19, Anthony 1-8 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Giles III 0-0 1-2 1, Simons 4-8 1-1 12. Totals 37-89 8-16 99.
NEW YORK (110)
Bullock 4-6 0-0 10, Randle 7-16 6-8 22, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Barrett 8-14 0-0 18, Payton 10-19 1-3 22, Toppin 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Burks 6-16 0-0 16, Quickley 4-8 2-2 12, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 9-13 110.
Portland 31 20 25 23 — 99
New York 26 31 27 26 — 110
3-Point Goals—Portland 17-47 (Lillard 6-12, Simons 3-6, Covington 3-9, Trent Jr. 3-11, Jones Jr. 1-2, Hood 1-6), New York 13-30 (Burks 4-9, Barrett 2-2, Bullock 2-4, Randle 2-4, Quickley 2-5, Payton 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Kanter 11), New York 51 (Randle 11). Assists—Portland 15 (Lillard 9), New York 20 (Payton, Randle 4). Total Fouls—Portland 15, New York 19.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at New York, 10 a.m.
Portland at Charlotte, ppd
Utah at Indiana, 10 a.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 11 a.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, noon
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Tyler Clark, DB Rodney Clemons and RB Derrick Gore to futures contracts. Placed OT Eric Fisher and LB Willie Gay on injured reserve. Promoted QB Matt Moore, LB Chris Lammons and WR Marcus Kemp from the practice squad. Activated TE Deon Yelder from injured reserve. Activated C Daniel Kilgore from reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted QB Drew Stanton and G Ted Larson to active roster.
