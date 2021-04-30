scoreboard

SATURDAY

Baseball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; Ridgeview vs. Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball: Bend at Mountain View, noon.

Preps

Baseball

Friday’s Games

Redmond 4, Crook County 3

Redmond 9, Crook County 8

Softball

Thursday’s Late Games

Madras at Estacada, canceled

Friday’s Games

Bend 11, Hood River Valley 0

Redmond at Crook County (DH), late

Ridgeview 4, Hood River Valley 3

Santiam Christian 16, La Pine 4

Santiam Christian 15, La Pine 4

Girls golf

Thursday’s Late Results

Prineville Varsity Scramble

Team Scores — Summit 135, Mountain View 155, Redmond 160, Ridgeview 166, Bend 169, Crook County 182, La Pine 185.

Boys tennis

Friday’s Matches

Sisters vs. Woodburn, late

Girls tennis

Friday’s Matches

Woodburn vs. Sisters, late

Molalla 6, Madras 0

Track and field

Friday Results

Sisters Invitational

Sisters, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon, Gilchrist, McKenzie

Boys

Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Collin Fischer, SIS, 12.16; 200m: Jay Brust, CACO, 28.55; 400m Hayden Sharp, SIS, 53.18; 800m: Kaleb Briggs, SIS, 2:25.07; 1500m: Hayden Roth, SIS, 4:54.25; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Collin Fischer, Ted Stolasz, Bryant Leaver, 54.66; Shot put: Cameron Wessel, SIS, 35-03; Discus: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 109-10; Javelin: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 136-00; High jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 5-10; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 11-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 20-00.5; Triple jump: Trent Peak, McK, 28-07.5.

Girls

Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Ellen Schweppe, CACO, 16.48; 200m: Ellen Schweppe, CACO, 35.80; 400m: Dulce Dunham, SIS, 1:22.56; 800m: Annie Cohen, SIS, 2:55.12: 1500m: Ella Bartlett, SIS, 5:38.58; 3000m: Pearl Gregg, SIS, 11:34.41; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Hollie Lewis, Ila Reid, Lilly Sundstrom, Gracie Vohs, 54.48; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Ella Bartlett, Annie Cohen, Dulce Dunham, Pearl Gregg, 5:18.66; Shot put: Lexie Miller, SIS, 30-06; Discus: Chloe Wessel, SIS, 74-08; Javelin: Lexie Miller, SIS, 95-00; High jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 5-02; Pole vault: Gracie Vohs, SIS, 8-06; Long jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 16-06.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 10 .630 —

Toronto 12 12 .500 3½

Tampa Bay 13 14 .481 4

New York 12 14 .462 4½

Baltimore 11 14 .440 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 15 8 .652 —

Chicago 14 11 .560 2

Cleveland 12 12 .500 3½

Minnesota 8 15 .348 7

Detroit 8 19 .296 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 16 10 .615 —

Houston 14 12 .538 2

Seattle 14 12 .538 2

Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2½

Texas 11 16 .407 5½

Thursday’s Late Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 4, Boston 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Toronto 13, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City at Minnesota, late

Baltimore at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 10:05 a.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 13 13 .500 —

Atlanta 12 14 .462 1

Washington 10 12 .455 1

New York 9 11 .450 1

Miami 11 14 .440 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 16 10 .615 —

St. Louis 14 12 .538 2

Cincinnati 12 13 .480 3½

Pittsburgh 12 13 .480 3½

Chicago 11 15 .423 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 16 9 .640 —

Los Angeles 16 11 .593 1

San Diego 14 12 .538 2½

Arizona 13 12 .520 3

Colorado 9 16 .360 7

Thursday’s Late Game

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 13, Atlanta 5

Colorado at Arizona, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 10:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 3:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Washington 50 32 13 5 69 175 149

x-Pittsburgh 51 33 15 3 69 175 142

N.Y. Islanders 50 30 15 5 65 140 114

Boston 49 29 14 6 64 144 121

N.Y. Rangers 51 26 19 6 58 167 136

Philadelphia 50 22 21 7 51 143 182

New Jersey 50 16 27 7 39 132 177

Buffalo 51 13 31 7 33 124 179

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 50 33 10 7 73 164 120

x-Florida 52 33 14 5 71 170 144

x-Tampa Bay 50 34 14 2 70 170 129

Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146

Dallas 50 21 17 12 54 140 132

Chicago 50 22 22 6 50 142 162

Detroit 52 17 26 9 43 116 162

Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105

x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117

x-Minnesota 49 31 14 4 66 158 132

St. Louis 48 23 19 6 52 144 150

Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160

San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169

Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140

Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Toronto 50 32 13 5 69 167 132

Edmonton 48 29 17 2 60 154 130

Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143

Montreal 49 22 18 9 53 142 143

Calgary 49 22 24 3 47 131 140

Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174

Vancouver 44 19 22 3 41 118 142

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Late Game

Calgary 3, Edmonton 1

Friday’s Games

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3

San Jose at Colorado, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Vegas at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon

Columbus at Carolina, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Brooklyn 43 21 .672 —

x-Phila. 42 21 .667 ½

Milwaukee 38 24 .613 4

New York 35 28 .556 7½

Atlanta 34 30 .531 9

Boston 34 30 .531 9

Miami 33 30 .524 9½

Charlotte 30 32 .484 12

Indiana 29 33 .468 13

Washington 29 34 .460 13½

Chicago 26 36 .419 16

Toronto 26 37 .413 16½

Cleveland 21 42 .333 21½

Orlando 19 44 .302 23½

Detroit 19 44 .302 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Utah 45 17 .726 —

x-Phoenix 44 18 .710 1

L.A. Clippers 43 21 .672 3

Denver 42 21 .667 3½

L.A. Lakers 36 26 .581 9

Dallas 35 27 .565 10

Portland 35 28 .556 10½

Memphis 32 30 .516 13

San Antonio 31 31 .500 14

Golden State 31 32 .492 14½

New Orleans 28 35 .444 17½

Sacramento 25 37 .403 20

Oklahoma City 21 42 .333 24½

Minnesota 20 44 .313 26

Houston 16 47 .254 29½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Late Games

Denver 121, Toronto 111

New Orleans 109, Oklahoma City 95

Friday’s Games

Phila. 126, Atlanta 104

Washington 122, Cleveland 93

Portland 128, Brooklyn 109

Boston 143, San Antonio 140, OT

Memphis 92, Orlando 75

Milwaukee at Chicago, late

Utah at Phoenix, late

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late

Friday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 128, Nets 109

PORTLAND (128)

Covington 2-3 2-2 7, Powell 6-13 6-6 19, Nurkic 9-12 5-7 23, Lillard 12-22 0-0 32, McCollum 4-12 1-1 10, Anthony 5-11 4-4 15, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Elleby 1-3 0-0 3, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 2-3 0-0 4, Blevins 1-1 0-0 3, Simons 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 47-91 18-20 128.

BROOKLYN (109)

Green 5-9 3-4 16, Harris 5-8 0-0 12, Griffin 4-12 1-1 11, Irving 12-26 2-2 28, Shamet 2-7 2-3 8, A.Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 3-3 6, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 3-6 1-2 7, James 6-15 2-2 15, T.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 16-19 109.

Portland 23 36 35 34 — 128

Brooklyn 25 32 24 28 — 109

3-Point Goals—Portland 16-36 (Lillard 8-13, Simons 2-5, Covington 1-2, Elleby 1-2, Anthony 1-3, McCollum 1-3, Powell 1-7), Brooklyn 13-41 (Green 3-5, Harris 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Griffin 2-7, Irving 2-8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, James 1-4, T.Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 50 (Nurkic 11), Brooklyn 42 (A.Johnson 12). Assists—Portland 24 (Lillard 9), Brooklyn 20 (Griffin 4). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Brooklyn 18. A—1,773 (17,732)

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship Leaderboard

Friday at Palm Harbor, Fla.

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Second Round

Keegan Bradley 64-66—130

Sam Burns 67-63—130

Lucas Glover 69-65—134

Max Homa 66-68—134

Charley Hoffman 68-66—134

Charl Schwartzel 70-65—135

Sungjae Im 68-67—135

Zach Johnson 68-67—135

Tom Lewis 70-65—135

Hank Lebioda 66-69—135

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4

Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1

New England 1 0 1 4 3 2

NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2

Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2

Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4

Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6

Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7

New York 0 2 0 0 3 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4

Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1

LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1

Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2

San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3

Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3

Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2

Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3

FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3

Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.

Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, noon

LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Released Roberto Alomar as consultant to MLB and placed on the ineligible list.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham to active roster. Placed INF Evan White on bereavement list.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Zack Little and added to roster. Optioned INF Jason Vosler to alternate training site. Designated OF Skye Bolt for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to contract for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron to a contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Exercized fifth-year option on QB Lamar Jackson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on QB Sam Donald.

DENVER BRONCOS — Exercised fifth-year option on OLB Bradley Chubb.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised fifth-year option for 2022 on CB Jaire Alexander.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Jerick McKinnon.

NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS — Released QB Jake Dolegala.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Obi Melifonwu.

