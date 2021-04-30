scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
SATURDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; Ridgeview vs. Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Mountain View, noon.
Preps
Baseball
Friday’s Games
Redmond 4, Crook County 3
Redmond 9, Crook County 8
Softball
Thursday’s Late Games
Madras at Estacada, canceled
Friday’s Games
Bend 11, Hood River Valley 0
Redmond at Crook County (DH), late
Ridgeview 4, Hood River Valley 3
Santiam Christian 16, La Pine 4
Santiam Christian 15, La Pine 4
Girls golf
Thursday’s Late Results
Prineville Varsity Scramble
Team Scores — Summit 135, Mountain View 155, Redmond 160, Ridgeview 166, Bend 169, Crook County 182, La Pine 185.
Boys tennis
Friday’s Matches
Sisters vs. Woodburn, late
Girls tennis
Friday’s Matches
Woodburn vs. Sisters, late
Molalla 6, Madras 0
Track and field
Friday Results
Sisters Invitational
Sisters, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon, Gilchrist, McKenzie
Boys
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Collin Fischer, SIS, 12.16; 200m: Jay Brust, CACO, 28.55; 400m Hayden Sharp, SIS, 53.18; 800m: Kaleb Briggs, SIS, 2:25.07; 1500m: Hayden Roth, SIS, 4:54.25; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Collin Fischer, Ted Stolasz, Bryant Leaver, 54.66; Shot put: Cameron Wessel, SIS, 35-03; Discus: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 109-10; Javelin: Miguel Gaona, SIS, 136-00; High jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 5-10; Pole vault: Taine Martin, SIS, 11-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 20-00.5; Triple jump: Trent Peak, McK, 28-07.5.
Girls
Individual Results (Event winners) — 100m: Ellen Schweppe, CACO, 16.48; 200m: Ellen Schweppe, CACO, 35.80; 400m: Dulce Dunham, SIS, 1:22.56; 800m: Annie Cohen, SIS, 2:55.12: 1500m: Ella Bartlett, SIS, 5:38.58; 3000m: Pearl Gregg, SIS, 11:34.41; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Hollie Lewis, Ila Reid, Lilly Sundstrom, Gracie Vohs, 54.48; 4x100m Relay: SIS: Ella Bartlett, Annie Cohen, Dulce Dunham, Pearl Gregg, 5:18.66; Shot put: Lexie Miller, SIS, 30-06; Discus: Chloe Wessel, SIS, 74-08; Javelin: Lexie Miller, SIS, 95-00; High jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 5-02; Pole vault: Gracie Vohs, SIS, 8-06; Long jump: Hollie Lewis, SIS, 16-06.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 10 .630 —
Toronto 12 12 .500 3½
Tampa Bay 13 14 .481 4
New York 12 14 .462 4½
Baltimore 11 14 .440 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 —
Chicago 14 11 .560 2
Cleveland 12 12 .500 3½
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7
Detroit 8 19 .296 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 10 .615 —
Houston 14 12 .538 2
Seattle 14 12 .538 2
Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2½
Texas 11 16 .407 5½
Thursday’s Late Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 4, Boston 1
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 6, Texas 1
Toronto 13, Atlanta 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City at Minnesota, late
Baltimore at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 10:05 a.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 13 13 .500 —
Atlanta 12 14 .462 1
Washington 10 12 .455 1
New York 9 11 .450 1
Miami 11 14 .440 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 —
St. Louis 14 12 .538 2
Cincinnati 12 13 .480 3½
Pittsburgh 12 13 .480 3½
Chicago 11 15 .423 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 16 9 .640 —
Los Angeles 16 11 .593 1
San Diego 14 12 .538 2½
Arizona 13 12 .520 3
Colorado 9 16 .360 7
Thursday’s Late Game
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto 13, Atlanta 5
Colorado at Arizona, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 10:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 3:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Washington 50 32 13 5 69 175 149
x-Pittsburgh 51 33 15 3 69 175 142
N.Y. Islanders 50 30 15 5 65 140 114
Boston 49 29 14 6 64 144 121
N.Y. Rangers 51 26 19 6 58 167 136
Philadelphia 50 22 21 7 51 143 182
New Jersey 50 16 27 7 39 132 177
Buffalo 51 13 31 7 33 124 179
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 50 33 10 7 73 164 120
x-Florida 52 33 14 5 71 170 144
x-Tampa Bay 50 34 14 2 70 170 129
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146
Dallas 50 21 17 12 54 140 132
Chicago 50 22 22 6 50 142 162
Detroit 52 17 26 9 43 116 162
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105
x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117
x-Minnesota 49 31 14 4 66 158 132
St. Louis 48 23 19 6 52 144 150
Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160
San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169
Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140
Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 50 32 13 5 69 167 132
Edmonton 48 29 17 2 60 154 130
Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143
Montreal 49 22 18 9 53 142 143
Calgary 49 22 24 3 47 131 140
Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174
Vancouver 44 19 22 3 41 118 142
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Late Game
Calgary 3, Edmonton 1
Friday’s Games
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3
San Jose at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Vegas at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon
Columbus at Carolina, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Brooklyn 43 21 .672 —
x-Phila. 42 21 .667 ½
Milwaukee 38 24 .613 4
New York 35 28 .556 7½
Atlanta 34 30 .531 9
Boston 34 30 .531 9
Miami 33 30 .524 9½
Charlotte 30 32 .484 12
Indiana 29 33 .468 13
Washington 29 34 .460 13½
Chicago 26 36 .419 16
Toronto 26 37 .413 16½
Cleveland 21 42 .333 21½
Orlando 19 44 .302 23½
Detroit 19 44 .302 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 45 17 .726 —
x-Phoenix 44 18 .710 1
L.A. Clippers 43 21 .672 3
Denver 42 21 .667 3½
L.A. Lakers 36 26 .581 9
Dallas 35 27 .565 10
Portland 35 28 .556 10½
Memphis 32 30 .516 13
San Antonio 31 31 .500 14
Golden State 31 32 .492 14½
New Orleans 28 35 .444 17½
Sacramento 25 37 .403 20
Oklahoma City 21 42 .333 24½
Minnesota 20 44 .313 26
Houston 16 47 .254 29½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Late Games
Denver 121, Toronto 111
New Orleans 109, Oklahoma City 95
Friday’s Games
Phila. 126, Atlanta 104
Washington 122, Cleveland 93
Portland 128, Brooklyn 109
Boston 143, San Antonio 140, OT
Memphis 92, Orlando 75
Milwaukee at Chicago, late
Utah at Phoenix, late
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 128, Nets 109
PORTLAND (128)
Covington 2-3 2-2 7, Powell 6-13 6-6 19, Nurkic 9-12 5-7 23, Lillard 12-22 0-0 32, McCollum 4-12 1-1 10, Anthony 5-11 4-4 15, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Elleby 1-3 0-0 3, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 2-3 0-0 4, Blevins 1-1 0-0 3, Simons 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 47-91 18-20 128.
BROOKLYN (109)
Green 5-9 3-4 16, Harris 5-8 0-0 12, Griffin 4-12 1-1 11, Irving 12-26 2-2 28, Shamet 2-7 2-3 8, A.Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 3-3 6, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 3-6 1-2 7, James 6-15 2-2 15, T.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 16-19 109.
Portland 23 36 35 34 — 128
Brooklyn 25 32 24 28 — 109
3-Point Goals—Portland 16-36 (Lillard 8-13, Simons 2-5, Covington 1-2, Elleby 1-2, Anthony 1-3, McCollum 1-3, Powell 1-7), Brooklyn 13-41 (Green 3-5, Harris 2-3, Shamet 2-6, Griffin 2-7, Irving 2-8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, James 1-4, T.Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 50 (Nurkic 11), Brooklyn 42 (A.Johnson 12). Assists—Portland 24 (Lillard 9), Brooklyn 20 (Griffin 4). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Brooklyn 18. A—1,773 (17,732)
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship Leaderboard
Friday at Palm Harbor, Fla.
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Second Round
Keegan Bradley 64-66—130
Sam Burns 67-63—130
Lucas Glover 69-65—134
Max Homa 66-68—134
Charley Hoffman 68-66—134
Charl Schwartzel 70-65—135
Sungjae Im 68-67—135
Zach Johnson 68-67—135
Tom Lewis 70-65—135
Hank Lebioda 66-69—135
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
NY City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
LA FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real SL 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.
Sporting KC at Real SL, 11 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, noon
LA FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
NY City FC at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Released Roberto Alomar as consultant to MLB and placed on the ineligible list.
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham to active roster. Placed INF Evan White on bereavement list.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Zack Little and added to roster. Optioned INF Jason Vosler to alternate training site. Designated OF Skye Bolt for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to contract for the remainder of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron to a contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Exercized fifth-year option on QB Lamar Jackson.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Exercised fifth-year option on QB Sam Donald.
DENVER BRONCOS — Exercised fifth-year option on OLB Bradley Chubb.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised fifth-year option for 2022 on CB Jaire Alexander.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Jerick McKinnon.
NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS — Released QB Jake Dolegala.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Obi Melifonwu.
