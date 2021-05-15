scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

MONDAY

Softball: Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Summit, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Mountain View Invitational, at Pronghorn, time TBD.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Sisters at Summit, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Crook County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Friday’s Late Games

Redmond 12, Ridgeview 9

Redmond 12, Ridgeview 4

La Pine 16, Creswell 0

Saturday’s Games

Pendleton 12, Crook County 1

Pendleton 10, Crook County 0

Sisters 8, Stayton 3

Softball

Friday’s Late Games

Ridgeview 23, Redmond 5

Ridgeview 10, Redmond 0

Saturday’s Games

Bend 3, Sheldon 1

Pendleton 13, Crook County 0

Pendleton 24, Crook County 2

La Pine at Creswell (DH), canceled

Track and Field

Saturday’s Results

Tri-Valley Conference District Meet at Madras High, late

Intermountain Conference Championships

at Pendleton High School

Boys

Team Scores — Pendleton 136, Ridgeview 105.5, Hood River Valley 104.5, Crook County 99, Redmond 82, The Dalles 81

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Jaxon Pullen, DAL, 11.32; 200m: Jaxon Pullen, DAL, 23.08; 400m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 52.44; 800m: Josh Haynes, HRV, 1:59.76; 1500m: Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 4:02.8; 3000m: Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 9:26.9; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 14:82; 300m Hurdles: Cody Cehrett, RV, 38:40; 4x100m Relay: RV: Gannon Jeter, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 44.27; 4x400m Relay: CC: Triston Fischer, Alex Smith, Zachary Guthrie, Ale Carne, 3:331.41; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 48-5.5; Javelin: Samuel Jennings, PEN, 198-4; High jump: Nathan Wachs, RED, 5-08; Pole vault: Steven Stanle, HRV, 13-00; Long jump: Zaanan Bane, PEN, 21-02.5; Triple jump: Zanan Banes, PEN, 41-03.5.

Girls

Team Scores — Crook County 151, Hood River Valley 127, Pendleton 125, Redmond 94, The Dalles 83, Ridgeview 61.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 12.87; 200m: Simone Tillman, HRV, 26.73; 400m: Kelsey Lovercheck, PEN, 1:02.33; 800m: Chloe Bullock, HRV, 2:24.72; 1500: Chloe Bullock, HRV, 5:09.82; 3000m: Emily Johnson, DAL, 11:46.19; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.68; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.77; 4x100m Relay: PEN: Isabella Mungall, Mureil Jones-Hoisington, Kendall Bonzani, 52.15; 4x400m: HRV: Kate Siekkienen, Simone Tillman, Ximena Santillan, Chloe Bullock, 4:17.03; Shot put: Grace Brooks, CC, 30-11; Discus: Josie Kasberger, CC, 114-10; Javelin: Josie Kasbreger, CC, 104-09; High jump: Jayden Gustaveson, RED, 5-02; Pole vault: Poppy Miller, HRV, 10-06; Long jump: Zoe Dunn, DAL, 17-05.25; Triple jump: Majorie Hutchins, CC, 35-02.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 16 .610 —

New York 22 17 .564 2

Toronto 21 17 .553 2½

Tampa Bay 22 19 .537 3

Baltimore 16 23 .410 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 23 15 .605 —

Cleveland 21 15 .583 1

Kansas City 18 21 .462 5½

Detroit 14 25 .359 9½

Minnesota 13 24 .351 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 24 17 .585 —

Houston 23 17 .575 ½

Seattle 19 20 .487 4

Texas 18 23 .439 6

Los Angeles 16 22 .421 6½

Friday’s Late Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Texas 4

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 10:05 a.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 10:07 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 10:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 10:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 11:10 a.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 11:10 a.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 18 15 .545 —

Philadelphia 21 19 .525 ½

Atlanta 19 20 .487 2

Miami 17 21 .447 3½

Washington 15 19 .441 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 23 16 .590 —

Milwaukee 20 20 .500 3½

Chicago 18 20 .474 4½

Cincinnati 17 19 .472 4½

Pittsburgh 17 22 .436 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 23 16 .590 —

San Diego 22 17 .564 1

Los Angeles 21 17 .553 1½

Arizona 17 22 .436 6

Colorado 15 24 .385 8

Friday’s Late Games

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 17, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati at Colorado, late

Washington at Arizona, late

St. Louis at San Diego, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 10:05 a.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 10:07 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 10:10 a.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 4:08 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Phila. 48 23 .676 —

x-Brooklyn 47 24 .662 1

y-Milwaukee 46 25 .648 2

x-New York 40 31 .563 8

y-Atlanta 40 31 .563 8

x-Miami 39 32 .549 9

Boston 36 35 .507 12

Charlotte 33 38 .465 15

Washington 33 38 .465 15

Indiana 33 38 .465 15

Chicago 30 41 .423 18

Toronto 27 44 .380 21

Cleveland 22 49 .310 26

Orlando 21 50 .296 27

Detroit 20 51 .282 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Utah 51 20 .718 —

y-Phoenix 50 21 .704 1

x-Denver 47 24 .662 4

x-L.A. Clippers 47 24 .662 4

y-Dallas 42 29 .592 9

Portland 41 30 .577 10

L.A. Lakers 41 30 .577 10

Memphis 38 33 .535 13

Golden State 38 33 .535 13

San Antonio 33 38 .465 18

New Orleans 31 40 .437 20

Sacramento 31 40 .437 20

Minnesota 22 49 .310 29

Oklahoma City 21 50 .296 30

Houston 17 54 .239 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Late Games

Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 115

Memphis 107, Sacramento 106

Dallas 114, Toronto 110

Golden State 125, New Orleans 122

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 105, Chicago 91

New York 118, Charlotte 109, OT

L.A. Lakers 122, Indiana 115

Phoenix 140, San Antonio 103

Boston 124, Minnesota 108

Milwaukee 122, Miami 108

Sunday’s Games

Boston at New York, 10 a.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 10 a.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Phila., 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 0 1 .000 1

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 1 0 1.000 —

Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Late Games

Phoenix 77, Minnesota 75

Dallas 94, Los Angeles 71

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 70, Washington 56

Seattle 97, Las Vegas 83

Sunday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156

x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163

x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136

x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128

N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157

Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201

New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194

Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136

x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153

x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147

x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154

Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154

Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186

Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171

Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Colorado 56 39 13 4 82 197 133

x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124

x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160

x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170

Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176

Los Angeles 56 21 28 7 49 143 170

San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199

Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Toronto 56 35 14 7 77 187 148

x-Edmonton 56 35 19 2 72 183 154

x-Winnipeg 56 30 23 3 63 170 154

x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168

Calgary 53 24 26 3 51 142 150

Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190

Vancouver 53 22 28 3 47 140 174

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Game

Vancouver 4, Edmonton 1

Sunday’s Game

Calgary at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday’s Game

Washington 3, Boston 2, OT, Washington leads series 1-0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, noon

Tampa Bay at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Partial Scores

Saturday in McKinney, Texas

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Third Round

Sam Burns 65-62-69—196

K.H. Lee 65-65-67—197

Charl Schwartzel 65-68-66—199

Matt Kuchar 67-66-66—199

Jordan Spieth 63-70-66—199

Alex Noren 65-64-70—199

Seamus Power 65-68-67—200

Doc Redman 64-67-69—200

Scott Stallings 67-71-63—201

Harris English 70-68-63—201

Rafa Cabrera Bello 64-71-66—201

Bronson Burgoon 68-66-67—201

Ben Martin 65-69-67—201

Joseph Bramlett 64-70-67—201

Adam Schenk, 66-70-66—202. Ryan Palmer, 67-69-66—202. Brandt Snedeker, 66-68-68—202. Jhonattan Vegas, 65-72-66—203. Scott Brown, 66-71-66—203. Daniel Berger, 69-67-67—203. Marc Leishman, 66-69-68—203. Roger Sloan, 66-68-69—203. Carlos Ortiz, 67-66-70—203. Wyndham Clark, 66-68-69—203.

Troy Merritt, 68-70-66—204. Luke Donald, 65-73-66—204. Satoshi Kodaira, 67-71-66—204. Mark Hubbard, 65-71-68—204. Ryan Armour, 70-66-68—204. Sepp Straka, 68-67-69—204. Hank Lebioda, 67-67-70—204. Patton Kizzire, 69-64-71—204. J.J. Spaun, 63-69-72—204.

Talor Gooch, 69-69-67—205. Brian Stuard, 69-69-67—205. Wesley Bryan, 67-71-67—205. Will Zalatoris, 70-68-67—205. Johnson Wagner, 67-71-67—205. Rob Oppenheim, 68-69-68—205. Jon Rahm, 68-69-68—205. Scottie Scheffler, 67-70-68—205. Lee Westwood, 71-64-70—205. Vincent Whaley, 69-65-71—205.

Motor Sports

NASCAR Cup Series

Dover Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Dover International Speedway

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 2, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 3, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 4, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 5, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

6, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 7, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 8, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 9, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 10, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.

11, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 12, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 13, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 14, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 15, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

16, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 17, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 18, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 19, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 20, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet.

21, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 22, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 23, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 24, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet. 25, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet.

26, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet. 27, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 28, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 29, (77) Josh Berry, Chevrolet. 30, (41) Cole Custer, Ford.

31, (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford. 32, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 33, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 34, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 35, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 36, (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4

Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4

Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7

New England 2 1 2 8 6 6

Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5

New York 2 3 0 6 7 6

D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9

Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2

Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4

Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3

Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9

Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7

Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10

Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2

LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8

Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6

San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6

Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8

Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4

Sporting KC 2 2 1 7 6 7

Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4

Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10

LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4

FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6

Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC 1, NY City FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Atlanta 1, Montreal 0

Phila. 1, New York 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0

Colorado 3, Houston 1

Nashville at Real SL, late

Portland at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Sporting KC, 11 a.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

LA FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0

Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0

Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0

Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0

North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0

Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0

Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0

Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 0, Louisville 0, tie

Gotham FC 1, Houston 0

North Carolina at Reign FC, late

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Hunter Strickland from Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Ian Happ from the 10-day injured list. Designated INF Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed OF A.J. Pollock on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Donovan Solano to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Charlie Brown Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Claimed G DaQuan Jeffries off waivers from Houston.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Kene Nwangwu to a rookie contract.

