scoreboard

MONDAY
Softball: Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Summit, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Mountain View Invitational, at Pronghorn, time TBD.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Sisters at Summit, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Crook County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Friday’s Late Games
Redmond 12, Ridgeview 9
Redmond 12, Ridgeview 4
La Pine 16, Creswell 0
Saturday’s Games
Pendleton 12, Crook County 1
Pendleton 10, Crook County 0
Sisters 8, Stayton 3
Softball
Friday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 23, Redmond 5
Ridgeview 10, Redmond 0
Saturday’s Games
Bend 3, Sheldon 1
Pendleton 13, Crook County 0
Pendleton 24, Crook County 2
La Pine at Creswell (DH), canceled
Track and Field
Saturday’s Results
Tri-Valley Conference District Meet at Madras High, late
Intermountain Conference Championships
at Pendleton High School
Boys
Team Scores — Pendleton 136, Ridgeview 105.5, Hood River Valley 104.5, Crook County 99, Redmond 82, The Dalles 81
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Jaxon Pullen, DAL, 11.32; 200m: Jaxon Pullen, DAL, 23.08; 400m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 52.44; 800m: Josh Haynes, HRV, 1:59.76; 1500m: Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 4:02.8; 3000m: Juan Diego Contreras, DAL, 9:26.9; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 14:82; 300m Hurdles: Cody Cehrett, RV, 38:40; 4x100m Relay: RV: Gannon Jeter, Cody Gehrett, Caden Maycut, Jeremiah Schwartz, 44.27; 4x400m Relay: CC: Triston Fischer, Alex Smith, Zachary Guthrie, Ale Carne, 3:331.41; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 48-5.5; Javelin: Samuel Jennings, PEN, 198-4; High jump: Nathan Wachs, RED, 5-08; Pole vault: Steven Stanle, HRV, 13-00; Long jump: Zaanan Bane, PEN, 21-02.5; Triple jump: Zanan Banes, PEN, 41-03.5.
Girls
Team Scores — Crook County 151, Hood River Valley 127, Pendleton 125, Redmond 94, The Dalles 83, Ridgeview 61.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Kensey Gault, RV, 12.87; 200m: Simone Tillman, HRV, 26.73; 400m: Kelsey Lovercheck, PEN, 1:02.33; 800m: Chloe Bullock, HRV, 2:24.72; 1500: Chloe Bullock, HRV, 5:09.82; 3000m: Emily Johnson, DAL, 11:46.19; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.68; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.77; 4x100m Relay: PEN: Isabella Mungall, Mureil Jones-Hoisington, Kendall Bonzani, 52.15; 4x400m: HRV: Kate Siekkienen, Simone Tillman, Ximena Santillan, Chloe Bullock, 4:17.03; Shot put: Grace Brooks, CC, 30-11; Discus: Josie Kasberger, CC, 114-10; Javelin: Josie Kasbreger, CC, 104-09; High jump: Jayden Gustaveson, RED, 5-02; Pole vault: Poppy Miller, HRV, 10-06; Long jump: Zoe Dunn, DAL, 17-05.25; Triple jump: Majorie Hutchins, CC, 35-02.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 16 .610 —
New York 22 17 .564 2
Toronto 21 17 .553 2½
Tampa Bay 22 19 .537 3
Baltimore 16 23 .410 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 15 .605 —
Cleveland 21 15 .583 1
Kansas City 18 21 .462 5½
Detroit 14 25 .359 9½
Minnesota 13 24 .351 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 24 17 .585 —
Houston 23 17 .575 ½
Seattle 19 20 .487 4
Texas 18 23 .439 6
Los Angeles 16 22 .421 6½
Friday’s Late Games
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 10, Texas 4
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Seattle 7, Cleveland 3
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, Texas 5
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 10:05 a.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 10:07 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 10:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 11:10 a.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 15 .545 —
Philadelphia 21 19 .525 ½
Atlanta 19 20 .487 2
Miami 17 21 .447 3½
Washington 15 19 .441 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 16 .590 —
Milwaukee 20 20 .500 3½
Chicago 18 20 .474 4½
Cincinnati 17 19 .472 4½
Pittsburgh 17 22 .436 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 16 .590 —
San Diego 22 17 .564 1
Los Angeles 21 17 .553 1½
Arizona 17 22 .436 6
Colorado 15 24 .385 8
Friday’s Late Games
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 17, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati at Colorado, late
Washington at Arizona, late
St. Louis at San Diego, late
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 10:05 a.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 10:07 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 10:10 a.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 4:08 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Phila. 48 23 .676 —
x-Brooklyn 47 24 .662 1
y-Milwaukee 46 25 .648 2
x-New York 40 31 .563 8
y-Atlanta 40 31 .563 8
x-Miami 39 32 .549 9
Boston 36 35 .507 12
Charlotte 33 38 .465 15
Washington 33 38 .465 15
Indiana 33 38 .465 15
Chicago 30 41 .423 18
Toronto 27 44 .380 21
Cleveland 22 49 .310 26
Orlando 21 50 .296 27
Detroit 20 51 .282 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 51 20 .718 —
y-Phoenix 50 21 .704 1
x-Denver 47 24 .662 4
x-L.A. Clippers 47 24 .662 4
y-Dallas 42 29 .592 9
Portland 41 30 .577 10
L.A. Lakers 41 30 .577 10
Memphis 38 33 .535 13
Golden State 38 33 .535 13
San Antonio 33 38 .465 18
New Orleans 31 40 .437 20
Sacramento 31 40 .437 20
Minnesota 22 49 .310 29
Oklahoma City 21 50 .296 30
Houston 17 54 .239 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday’s Late Games
Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 115
Memphis 107, Sacramento 106
Dallas 114, Toronto 110
Golden State 125, New Orleans 122
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn 105, Chicago 91
New York 118, Charlotte 109, OT
L.A. Lakers 122, Indiana 115
Phoenix 140, San Antonio 103
Boston 124, Minnesota 108
Milwaukee 122, Miami 108
Sunday’s Games
Boston at New York, 10 a.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 10 a.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 10 a.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Phila., 4 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 1 0 1.000 —
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Friday’s Late Games
Phoenix 77, Minnesota 75
Dallas 94, Los Angeles 71
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 70, Washington 56
Seattle 97, Las Vegas 83
Sunday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163
x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136
x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201
New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194
Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136
x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153
x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147
x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154
Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154
Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186
Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 56 39 13 4 82 197 133
x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124
x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160
x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170
Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176
Los Angeles 56 21 28 7 49 143 170
San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199
Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Toronto 56 35 14 7 77 187 148
x-Edmonton 56 35 19 2 72 183 154
x-Winnipeg 56 30 23 3 63 170 154
x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168
Calgary 53 24 26 3 51 142 150
Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190
Vancouver 53 22 28 3 47 140 174
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Game
Vancouver 4, Edmonton 1
Sunday’s Game
Calgary at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday’s Game
Washington 3, Boston 2, OT, Washington leads series 1-0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, noon
Tampa Bay at Florida, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Byron Nelson Partial Scores
Saturday in McKinney, Texas
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
Third Round
Sam Burns 65-62-69—196
K.H. Lee 65-65-67—197
Charl Schwartzel 65-68-66—199
Matt Kuchar 67-66-66—199
Jordan Spieth 63-70-66—199
Alex Noren 65-64-70—199
Seamus Power 65-68-67—200
Doc Redman 64-67-69—200
Scott Stallings 67-71-63—201
Harris English 70-68-63—201
Rafa Cabrera Bello 64-71-66—201
Bronson Burgoon 68-66-67—201
Ben Martin 65-69-67—201
Joseph Bramlett 64-70-67—201
Adam Schenk, 66-70-66—202. Ryan Palmer, 67-69-66—202. Brandt Snedeker, 66-68-68—202. Jhonattan Vegas, 65-72-66—203. Scott Brown, 66-71-66—203. Daniel Berger, 69-67-67—203. Marc Leishman, 66-69-68—203. Roger Sloan, 66-68-69—203. Carlos Ortiz, 67-66-70—203. Wyndham Clark, 66-68-69—203.
Troy Merritt, 68-70-66—204. Luke Donald, 65-73-66—204. Satoshi Kodaira, 67-71-66—204. Mark Hubbard, 65-71-68—204. Ryan Armour, 70-66-68—204. Sepp Straka, 68-67-69—204. Hank Lebioda, 67-67-70—204. Patton Kizzire, 69-64-71—204. J.J. Spaun, 63-69-72—204.
Talor Gooch, 69-69-67—205. Brian Stuard, 69-69-67—205. Wesley Bryan, 67-71-67—205. Will Zalatoris, 70-68-67—205. Johnson Wagner, 67-71-67—205. Rob Oppenheim, 68-69-68—205. Jon Rahm, 68-69-68—205. Scottie Scheffler, 67-70-68—205. Lee Westwood, 71-64-70—205. Vincent Whaley, 69-65-71—205.
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Dover Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Dover International Speedway
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 2, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 3, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 4, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 5, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.
6, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 7, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 8, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 9, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 10, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.
11, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 12, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet. 13, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 14, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 15, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.
16, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 17, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford. 18, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 19, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 20, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet.
21, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 22, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 23, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 24, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet. 25, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet.
26, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet. 27, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 28, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet. 29, (77) Josh Berry, Chevrolet. 30, (41) Cole Custer, Ford.
31, (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford. 32, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 33, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 34, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 35, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet. 36, (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet. 37, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7
New England 2 1 2 8 6 6
Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5
New York 2 3 0 6 7 6
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3
Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9
Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6
San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6
Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8
Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4
Sporting KC 2 2 1 7 6 7
Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto FC 1, NY City FC 1, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0
Atlanta 1, Montreal 0
Phila. 1, New York 0
Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0
Colorado 3, Houston 1
Nashville at Real SL, late
Portland at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at Sporting KC, 11 a.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
LA FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 0, Louisville 0, tie
Gotham FC 1, Houston 0
North Carolina at Reign FC, late
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Hunter Strickland from Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash considerations.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Ian Happ from the 10-day injured list. Designated INF Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed OF A.J. Pollock on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Donovan Solano to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Charlie Brown Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Claimed G DaQuan Jeffries off waivers from Houston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Kene Nwangwu to a rookie contract.
