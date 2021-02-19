scoreboard

Golf
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational Scores
(Players above the cut line)
Friday at Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Yardage: 7,040; Par: 71
Second Round
Sam Burns 64-66—130
Tyler McCumber 67-68—135
Jason Kokrak 67-68—135
Dustin Johnson 68-67—135
Joaquin Niemann 67-68—135
Max Homa 66-70—136
Jordan Spieth 68-68—136
Wyndham Clark 67-69—136
Alex Noren 67-70—137
Scott Harrington 71-66—137
Cameron Smith 69-68—137
Patrick Cantlay 67-70—137
Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-71—137
Brooks Koepka, 68-70—138. Will Zalatoris, 69-69—138. Kevin Streelman, 72-66—138. Tony Finau, 71-67—138. Andrew Landry, 69-69—138. Sebastian Munoz, 68-71—139. J.B. Holmes, 70-69—139. Wesley Bryan, 69-70—139. Jon Rahm, 70-69—139. Sung Kang, 71-68—139. Tyler Duncan, 69-70—139. Jim Furyk, 69-70—139. Matt Jones, 67-72—139. Talor Gooch, 68-71—139.
Cameron Davis, 71-69—140. Branden Grace, 71-69—140. Xander Schauffele, 71-69—140. Lanto Griffin, 69-71—140. Brendan Steele, 71-69—140. Patrick Rodgers, 71-69—140. Cameron Tringale, 69-71—140. Mackenzie Hughes, 69-71—140. James Hahn, 74-66—140. Scott Piercy, 73-67—140. Viktor Hovland, 71-69—140. Matthew NeSmith, 70-70—140.
Brian Harman, 72-69—141. Tom Hoge, 72-69—141. Scottie Scheffler, 67-74—141. Nick Taylor, 72-69—141. Nate Lashley, 73-68—141. Rickie Fowler, 70-71—141. Brian Gay, 72-69—141. Russell Henley, 69-72—141. Kyle Stanley, 70-71—141. Bo Hoag, 73-68—141. Sepp Straka, 70-71—141. Charley Hoffman, 69-72—141. C.T. Pan, 71-70—141. Francesco Molinari, 68-73—141. Matthew Wolff, 71-70—141. Richy Werenski, 70-71—141.
Adam Hadwin, 71-71—142. Andrew Putnam, 71-71—142. Kevin Na, 70-72—142. Marc Leishman, 69-73—142. Charl Schwartzel, 75-67—142. Danny Lee, 72-70—142. Harold Varner III, 70-72—142. Collin Morikawa, 73-69—142. Adam Scott, 69-73—142. Keegan Bradley, 68-74—142. J.T. Poston, 74-68—142. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 70-72—142.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33
Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44
Washington 15 8 4 3 19 53 53
N.Y. Islanders 16 8 5 3 19 39 38
Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 48 51
New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 31 30
N.Y. Rangers 15 5 7 3 13 36 41
Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 32 41
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 15 11 2 2 24 55 45
Carolina 15 11 3 1 23 58 43
Chicago 19 9 6 4 22 55 56
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32
Columbus 18 8 6 4 20 53 60
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34
Nashville 16 6 10 0 12 36 55
Detroit 19 4 12 3 11 37 63
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 17 10 5 2 22 55 51
Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31
Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27
Arizona 16 7 6 3 17 42 45
Los Angeles 15 6 6 3 15 47 46
Anaheim 17 6 8 3 15 33 45
Minnesota 13 7 6 0 14 33 35
San Jose 15 6 7 2 14 40 54
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 13 3 2 28 67 48
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39
Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 63 60
Winnipeg 16 9 6 1 19 55 46
Calgary 16 8 7 1 17 45 45
Vancouver 20 8 11 1 17 62 72
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Games
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 1
Friday’s Games
Carolina 5, Chicago 3
Florida 7, Detroit 2
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 9:30 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 9:30 a.m.
Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, noon
Florida at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, ppd.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 20 10 .667 —
Brooklyn 19 12 .613 1½
Milwaukee 17 13 .567 3
Indiana 15 14 .517 4½
Boston 15 14 .517 4½
Toronto 14 15 .483 5½
New York 14 16 .467 6
Charlotte 13 15 .464 6
Chicago 12 16 .429 7
Miami 12 17 .414 7½
Atlanta 12 17 .414 7½
Orlando 12 18 .400 8
Washington 9 17 .346 9
Cleveland 10 20 .333 10
Detroit 8 21 .276 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 24 5 .828 —
L.A. Lakers 22 8 .733 2½
L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 3½
Portland 18 10 .643 5½
Phoenix 18 10 .643 5½
San Antonio 16 11 .593 7
Denver 16 13 .552 8
Golden State 16 14 .533 8½
Memphis 13 12 .520 9
Dallas 13 15 .464 10½
Sacramento 12 16 .429 11½
New Orleans 12 17 .414 12
Houston 11 17 .393 12½
Oklahoma City 11 18 .379 13
Minnesota 7 22 .241 17
Thursday’sLate Games
Miami 118, Sacramento 110
Brooklyn 109, L.A. Lakers 98
Friday’s Games
Denver 120, Cleveland 103
Orlando 124, Golden State 120
Boston 121, Atlanta 109
Phila. 112, Chicago 105
Phoenix 132, New Orleans 114
Memphis 109, Detroit 95
Milwaukee 98, Oklahoma City 85
Denver at Charlotte, ppd.
Dallas at Houston, ppd.
Toronto at Minnesota, late
Utah at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at New York, ppd.
Golden State at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, ppd.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 12 2 .857 18 3 .857
UCLA 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Oregon 8 3 .727 13 4 .765
Colorado 10 6 .625 16 7 .696
Stanford 10 6 .625 14 8 .636
Arizona 8 8 .500 14 8 .636
Oregon St. 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Utah 6 8 .429 9 9 .500
Washington St. 6 10 .375 13 10 .565
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 7 10 .412
Washington 3 13 .188 4 17 .190
California 3 14 .176 8 16 .333
Thursday’s Late Games
Washington St. 82, California 51
Oregon 60, Colorado 56
Stanford 79, Washington 61
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 1 p.m.
Arizona at No. 17 Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Oregon 60, Colorado 56
COLORADO (16-7)
Battey 0-5 2-2 2, Walton 1-5 4-4 6, Parquet 2-5 0-0 6, Wright 5-10 0-0 10, Schwartz 6-13 2-3 16, Horne 5-9 0-0 11, Daniels 0-7 0-0 0, da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Barthelemy 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 21-61 8-9 56.
OREGON (13-4)
Lawson 1-3 5-7 7, Omoruyi 5-14 1-1 13, Duarte 8-13 1-3 18, Richardson 4-10 3-4 11, Figueroa 3-9 0-0 7, Kepnang 2-3 0-0 4, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 10-15 60.
Halftime—Colorado 30-25. 3-Point Goals—Colorado 6-27 (Parquet 2-4, Schwartz 2-6, Barthelemy 1-3, Horne 1-4, Wright 0-3, Daniels 0-7), Oregon 4-17 (Omoruyi 2-5, Duarte 1-4, Figueroa 1-6, Richardson 0-2). Fouled Out—Omoruyi. Rebounds—Colorado 37 (Schwartz 11), Oregon 27 (Duarte 7). Assists—Colorado 8 (Wright, Horne 2), Oregon 5 (Duarte 2). Total Fouls—Colorado 16, Oregon 12.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Late Game
No. 25 San Diego St. 67, Fresno St. 53
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 16 2 .889 19 2 .905
Arizona 13 2 .867 15 2 .882
UCLA 11 3 .786 13 3 .813
Oregon 9 6 .600 12 6 .667
Southern Cal 8 8 .500 10 9 .526
Colorado 7 8 .467 9 9 .500
Oregon St. 5 6 .455 7 6 .538
Arizona St. 5 7 .417 10 7 .588
Washington St. 7 10 .412 9 10 .474
Utah 4 13 .235 5 13 .278
Washington 2 11 .154 5 11 .312
California 0 11 .000 0 14 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 10 Arizona 59, California 50
Colorado 60, Washington St. 57
Oregon St. 77, Southern Cal 52
No. 8 UCLA 83, No. 13 Oregon 56
Arizona St. at No. 6 Stanford, late
Utah at Washington, late
Friday’s Box Scores
No. 8 UCLA 83, No. 13 Oregon 56
OREGON (12-6)
Boley 1-4 0-0 2, Sabally 5-6 1-3 12, Mikesell 1-5 0-0 2, Paopao 4-7 0-0 11, Parrish 2-6 2-2 7, Dugalic 1-5 0-0 3, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 1-4 3-3 5, Chavez 2-7 0-0 6, Shelley 3-8 0-0 7, Scherr 0-3 1-2 1, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 7-10 56
UCLA (13-3)
Miller 7-13 2-4 16, Onyenwere 5-11 4-4 17, Chou 5-8 2-4 14, Corsaro 1-4 3-3 6, Osborne 4-8 3-4 13, Bessoir 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Darius 0-1 2-2 2, Horvat 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-57 19-25 83
Oregon 11 11 22 12 — 56
UCLA 28 18 17 20 — 83
3-Point Goals—Oregon 9-25 (Boley 0-1, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 0-3, Paopao 3-5, Parrish 1-3, Dugalic 1-2, Prince 0-1, Chavez 2-4, Shelley 1-3, Scherr 0-1, Wilson 0-1), UCLA 10-22 (Onyenwere 3-5, Chou 2-4, Corsaro 1-2, Osborne 2-5, Bessoir 0-2, Darius 0-1, Horvat 2-3). Assists—Oregon 13 (Chavez 4), UCLA 19 (Corsaro 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 24 (Team 2-5), UCLA 47 (Onyenwere 4-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 19, UCLA 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Oregon St. 77, Southern Cal 52
OREGON ST. (7-6)
Corosdale 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 3-6 3-4 9, Mack 4-8 3-5 13, Goforth 0-5 3-4 3, Goodman 6-9 2-2 17, Mitrovic 2-4 2-2 6, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 7-9 2-2 19, Samuel 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 26-48 16-20 77.
SOUTHERN CAL (10-9)
Pili 4-14 2-2 13, Sanders 3-8 0-2 8, Aaron 1-7 0-0 3, Caldwell 0-3 2-2 2, Rogers 4-12 0-0 8, Jenkins 2-3 0-2 4, Oliver 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Miura 2-6 0-0 6, White 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-63 4-8 52.
Oregon St. 21 16 16 24 — 77
Southern Cal 16 7 15 14 — 52
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 9-14 (Mack 2-3, Goforth 0-2, Goodman 3-4, Mannen 1-1, Von Oelhoffen 3-4), Southern Cal 8-24 (Pili 3-5, Sanders 2-4, Aaron 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Rogers 0-3, Campbell 0-1, Miura 2-6). Assists—Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 4), Southern Cal 13 (Rogers 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 44 (Team 2-4), Southern Cal 25 (Pili 2-5). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 8, Southern Cal 13. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Sunday’s Games
No. 13 Oregon at Southern Cal, noon
Utah at Washington St., noon
Arizona St. at California, 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 8 UCLA, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 2 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 18 Arkansas 84, Mississippi 74
No. 23 South Dakota St. 86, North Dakota St. 78
No. 25 Missouri St. 62, Bradley 56
Tennis
Australian Open
Friday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN’S SINGLES
Semifinals — Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Lavarnway on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract. Released RHP Ian Gibaut outright.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the Covid-19 related injured reserve list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ken Giles on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyson Ross on a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Justin Turner on a two-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed C Justin Patton to a two-way contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Recalled G Sam Merrill from Memhis (NBA G League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DE Stephen Weatherly, P Michael Palardy and S Tre Boston.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Christian Kirksey and T Rick Wagner.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR DeSean Jackson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed TE Vance McDonald on the reserve/retired list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Adam Peters assistant general manager.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Brendon Guhle to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka and D Urho Vaakanainen from loan to Providence (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Gavin Bayruether for assignment to the taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned Fs Jason Cotton and Spencer Smallman to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Ben Harper form the minor league taxi squad. Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and C Michael McCarron for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Mikhail Maltsev and Nicholas Merkley to the taxi squad. Reassigned Fs Ben Street, Bret Seney and Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL) taxi squad. Waived D Matt Tennyson.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) and returned G Joey Daccord to Belleville taxi squad. Designated C Matthew Peca and G Kevin Mandolese for assignment to the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designate C Jordy Bellerive, G Emil Larmi and RW Josh Currie for assignment to the taxi squad. Loaned G Max Lagace and RW Anthony Angello to Wiles-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Utica (AHL) loan.
COLLEGE
FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Ed Kulll athletic director.
TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Rodney Garner and Willie Martinez to footballs defensive coaching staff.
