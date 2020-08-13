scoreboard

Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
Nashville SC 1 2 0 3 2 3
NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Late Game
Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0
Sunday’s Game
Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 —
Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1
Baltimore 10 7 .588 1½
Toronto 6 9 .400 4½
Boston 6 13 .316 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 —
Detroit 9 7 .563 1½
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 —
Texas 8 9 .471 4
Houston 8 10 .444 4½
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 13 .350 6½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
Texas 7, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 8 4 .667 —
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1
New York 9 11 .450 3
Washington 6 9 .400 3½
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 3 .800 —
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5
Milwaukee 7 9 .438 5½
Cincinnati 8 11 .421 6
Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 —
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½
San Diego 11 8 .579 1½
Arizona 8 11 .421 4½
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5
Wednesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 5:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
Wednesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2, Vancouver leads series 1-0
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1, series tied 1-1
Carolina 3, Boston 2, series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Vegas leads series 2-0
Calgary vs. Dallas, late, Calgary leads series 1-0
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Montreal vs. Philadelphia, noon, Philadelphia leads series 1-0
N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 5 p.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 1-0
At Edmonton
Arizona vs. Colorado, 11 a.m., Colorado leads series 1-0
Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 3:30 p.m., Vancouver leads series 1-0
Dallas vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m., Calgary leads series 1-0
Basketball
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 —
Indiana 4 5 .444 2
Connecticut 3 6 .333 3
Washington 3 6 .333 3
Atlanta 2 7 .222 4
New York 1 8 .111 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 1 .889 —
Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1½
Minnesota 6 2 .750 1½
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2
Phoenix 5 4 .556 3
Dallas 3 6 .333 5
Wednesday’s Late Games
Chicago 89, Phoenix 71
Seattle 100, Atlanta 63
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Minnesota at Las Vegas, late
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —
y-Toronto 52 19 .732 3
x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½
y-Miami 44 28 .611 11½
x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½
x-Phila. 42 30 .583 13½
x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 20
x-Orlando 32 40 .444 23½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29
Washington 25 47 .347 30½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30
New York 21 45 .318 31½
Detroit 20 46 .303 32½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —
x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4
y-Denver 46 26 .639 6½
x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 8
y-Houston 44 27 .620 8
x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½
x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11
Memphis 34 39 .466 19
Phoenix 34 39 .466 19
Portland 34 39 .466 19
San Antonio 32 39 .451 20
Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½
New Orleans 30 41 .423 22
Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111
Thursday’s Games
Washington 96, Boston 90
Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102
Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106
Utah 118, San Antonio 112
New Orleans at Orlando, late
Portland at Brooklyn, late
Friday’s Games
Denver at Toronto, 10:30 a.m.
Miami at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Phila. at Houston, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller. Released DL Nick Coe. Placed OL Dustin Woodard on the reserve/retired list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR C.J. Board off waivers from Jacksonville.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.