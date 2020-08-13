scoreboard

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1

Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7

Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5

Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7

Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8

New York 2 2 1 7 5 7

Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5

New England 1 1 3 6 4 4

Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9

D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7

Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8

Nashville SC 1 2 0 3 2 3

NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6

Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5

Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6

Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7

LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10

Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9

Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10

Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3

Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11

LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Late Game

Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0

Sunday’s Game

Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 6 .667 —

Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1

Baltimore 10 7 .588 1½

Toronto 6 9 .400 4½

Boston 6 13 .316 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 12 7 .632 —

Detroit 9 7 .563 1½

Chicago 10 9 .526 2

Cleveland 10 9 .526 2

Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 13 6 .684 —

Texas 8 9 .471 4

Houston 8 10 .444 4½

Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6

Seattle 7 13 .350 6½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 8 4 .667 —

Atlanta 11 9 .550 1

New York 9 11 .450 3

Washington 6 9 .400 3½

Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 12 3 .800 —

St. Louis 2 3 .400 5

Milwaukee 7 9 .438 5½

Cincinnati 8 11 .421 6

Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 12 6 .667 —

Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½

San Diego 11 8 .579 1½

Arizona 8 11 .421 4½

San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

Wednesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 5:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

All Times PDT

———

Wednesday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2, Vancouver leads series 1-0

Thursday’s Games

At Toronto

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1, series tied 1-1

Carolina 3, Boston 2, series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Vegas leads series 2-0

Calgary vs. Dallas, late, Calgary leads series 1-0

Friday’s Games

At Toronto

Montreal vs. Philadelphia, noon, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 5 p.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 1-0

At Edmonton

Arizona vs. Colorado, 11 a.m., Colorado leads series 1-0

Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 3:30 p.m., Vancouver leads series 1-0

Dallas vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m., Calgary leads series 1-0

Basketball

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 3 .667 —

Indiana 4 5 .444 2

Connecticut 3 6 .333 3

Washington 3 6 .333 3

Atlanta 2 7 .222 4

New York 1 8 .111 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 8 1 .889 —

Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1½

Minnesota 6 2 .750 1½

Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2

Phoenix 5 4 .556 3

Dallas 3 6 .333 5

Wednesday’s Late Games

Chicago 89, Phoenix 71

Seattle 100, Atlanta 63

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Minnesota at Las Vegas, late

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —

y-Toronto 52 19 .732 3

x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½

y-Miami 44 28 .611 11½

x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½

x-Phila. 42 30 .583 13½

x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 20

x-Orlando 32 40 .444 23½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 29

Washington 25 47 .347 30½

Chicago 22 43 .338 30

New York 21 45 .318 31½

Detroit 20 46 .303 32½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —

x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4

y-Denver 46 26 .639 6½

x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 8

y-Houston 44 27 .620 8

x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½

x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11

Memphis 34 39 .466 19

Phoenix 34 39 .466 19

Portland 34 39 .466 19

San Antonio 32 39 .451 20

Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½

New Orleans 30 41 .423 22

Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½

Golden State 15 50 .231 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday’s Late Games

L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111

Thursday’s Games

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

New Orleans at Orlando, late

Portland at Brooklyn, late

Friday’s Games

Denver at Toronto, 10:30 a.m.

Miami at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Phila. at Houston, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller. Released DL Nick Coe. Placed OL Dustin Woodard on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR C.J. Board off waivers from Jacksonville.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.