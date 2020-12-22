scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
Charlotte 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
Miami 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Orlando 0 0 .000 ½
Phila. 0 0 .000 ½
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Golden State 0 1 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Denver 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 125, Golden State 99
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 4 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 6 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Colorado 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 3 .000 1 6 .143
Tuesday’s Games
California 70, Seattle 65
Arizona 70, Montana 64
Portland St. at Oregon St.
Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, Nev., late
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
UCLA at No. 25 Oregon, noon
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern Cal, ccd.
Tuesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78
No. 3 Kansas 79, No. 7 West Virginia 65
No. 4 Iowa 70, Purdue 55
No. 6 Houston 76, Temple 50
No. 9 Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53
No. 14 Missouri 54, Bradley 53
No. 15 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67
No. 16 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40
NC State 79, No. 17 North Carolina 76
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Arizona 5 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Tuesday
Washington St. 73, Eastern Washington 52
Wednesday
Idaho at No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 UConn 90, Villanova 52
No. 15 Northwestern 79, E. Kentucky 50
No. 18 DePaul 90, Creighton 81
No. 20 South Florida 73, Cincinnati 61
No. 25 Michigan St. 94, Oakland 56
Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday’s Game
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Boise
Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UCF vs. No. 13 BYU
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
New Orleans Bowl
La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, noon (ESPN)
Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
THURSDAY’S GAME
New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, Texas
Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY’S GAME
Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.
Buffalo vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 12 Co. Carolina vs. Liberty, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas
No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.
W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
FRIDAY
SAINTS 71/2 7 511/2 Vikings
SATURDAY
Bucs 8 9 54 LIONS
CARDS 31/2 5 491/2 49ers
Dolphins 21/2 3 471/2 RAIDERS
SUNDAY
CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos
Browns 91/2 91/2 461/2 JETS
TEXANS 8 8 46 Bengals
Colts 11/2 11/2 441/2 STEELERS
Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS
WASHINGTON 2 21/2 441/2 Panthers
RAVENS 111/2 111/2 45 Giants
CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons
SEAHAWKS 3 11/2 471/2 Rams
Eagles PK 2 491/2 COWBOYS
PACKERS 4 31/2 56 Titans
MONDAY
Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
WEDNESDAY
New Orleans Bowl
Ga Southern 4 6 481/2 La Tech
Montgomery Bowl
Memphis 101/2 9 501/2 Fla Atlantic
THURSDAY
New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, TX
Houston 11 12 591/2 Hawaii
FRIDAY
Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, AL
Buffalo 3 41/2 541/2 Marshall
SATURDAY
Cure Bowl — Orlando, FL
Coastal Caro 6 7 60 Liberty
First Responder Bowl — Dallas, TX
UL-Lafayette 13 14 571/2 Utsa
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, AL
Georgia St 5 31/2 511/2 W Kentucky
DECEMBER 29
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL
Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX
Texas 12 101/2 641/2 Colorado
DECEMBER 30
Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC
Wisconsin 7 7 531/2 Wake Forest
Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN
Iowa 14 15 501/2 Missouri
Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX
Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma
DECEMBER 31
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 21/2 501/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
West Va 71/2 71/2 431/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 71/2 63 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 51/2 571/2 Arkansas
JANUARY 1
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 191/2 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State
JANUARY 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 521/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 7 681/2 N Carolina
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Wittgren on a one-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Seattle.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed INF/OF Tim Lopes off waivers from Seattle.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL P.J. Johnson. Placed WR A.J. Richardson on the practice squad/injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Jordan Miller from injured reserve. Placed DE Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DT Zach Kerr from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Dennis Daley on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Spencer Ware to the practice squad. Activated WR Thomas Ives to practice squad from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated WR DeAndre Carter to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard on injured reserve. Placed S Elijah Benton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Mark Barron.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Julian Okwara from injured reserve. Placed LB Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Marcus Martin.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K J.J. Molson to the practice squad. Released C Anthony Fabiano. Designated C Corey Linsley to return from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DT Willie Henry to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Anthony Hutchins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released WR Chad Williams.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated DT Maliek Collins to return from injured reserve. Placed DE David Irving on practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Tanner Muse form the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DB Nick Scott from injured reserve. Placed DB Juju Hughes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Dee Virgin to the practice squad. Placed DT Marquise Copeland and LB Derrick Moncrief on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Jachai Polite from the practice squad/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. Designated WR Marquez Callaway from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Folorunso Fatukasi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return from injured reserve. Placed QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released G Andrew Jones.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LT Donovan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Justin Evans from the reserve/PUP list.
TENNESSEE TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DL Willie Henry to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed G Sam Montembeault to a one-year, two-way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Erik Cernak to a three-year contract and F Jan Rutta to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Conor Sheary to a one-year contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Announced D Deryk Engelland will retire from the NHL and transition to special assistant to the owner on the VGK Foundation.
