scoreboard

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½

Chicago 0 0 .000 ½

Boston 0 0 .000 ½

Charlotte 0 0 .000 ½

Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½

Detroit 0 0 .000 ½

Indiana 0 0 .000 ½

Miami 0 0 .000 ½

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½

New York 0 0 .000 ½

Orlando 0 0 .000 ½

Phila. 0 0 .000 ½

Toronto 0 0 .000 ½

Washington 0 0 .000 ½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

Golden State 0 1 .000 ½

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Denver 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 125, Golden State 99

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 4 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 6 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Colorado 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

Tuesday’s Games

California 70, Seattle 65

Arizona 70, Montana 64

Portland St. at Oregon St.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, Nev., late

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

UCLA at No. 25 Oregon, noon

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern Cal, ccd.

Tuesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78

No. 3 Kansas 79, No. 7 West Virginia 65

No. 4 Iowa 70, Purdue 55

No. 6 Houston 76, Temple 50

No. 9 Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

No. 14 Missouri 54, Bradley 53

No. 15 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67

No. 16 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40

NC State 79, No. 17 North Carolina 76

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Arizona 5 0 1.000 6 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Tuesday

Washington St. 73, Eastern Washington 52

Wednesday

Idaho at No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 UConn 90, Villanova 52

No. 15 Northwestern 79, E. Kentucky 50

No. 18 DePaul 90, Creighton 81

No. 20 South Florida 73, Cincinnati 61

No. 25 Michigan St. 94, Oakland 56

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340

Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257

New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301

N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320

Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361

Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386

Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264

Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374

Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287

Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310

Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421

Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295

Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433

N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311

Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297

Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321

Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353

Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318

Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388

Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339

L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269

Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329

San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday’s Game

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Boise

Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UCF vs. No. 13 BYU

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

New Orleans Bowl

La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, noon (ESPN)

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

THURSDAY’S GAME

New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, Texas

Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY’S GAME

Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.

Buffalo vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 12 Co. Carolina vs. Liberty, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas

No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

FRIDAY

SAINTS 71/2 7 511/2 Vikings

SATURDAY

Bucs 8 9 54 LIONS

CARDS 31/2 5 491/2 49ers

Dolphins 21/2 3 471/2 RAIDERS

SUNDAY

CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos

Browns 91/2 91/2 461/2 JETS

TEXANS 8 8 46 Bengals

Colts 11/2 11/2 441/2 STEELERS

Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS

WASHINGTON 2 21/2 441/2 Panthers

RAVENS 111/2 111/2 45 Giants

CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons

SEAHAWKS 3 11/2 471/2 Rams

Eagles PK 2 491/2 COWBOYS

PACKERS 4 31/2 56 Titans

MONDAY

Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

WEDNESDAY

New Orleans Bowl

Ga Southern 4 6 481/2 La Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis 101/2 9 501/2 Fla Atlantic

THURSDAY

New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, TX

Houston 11 12 591/2 Hawaii

FRIDAY

Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, AL

Buffalo 3 41/2 541/2 Marshall

SATURDAY

Cure Bowl — Orlando, FL

Coastal Caro 6 7 60 Liberty

First Responder Bowl — Dallas, TX

UL-Lafayette 13 14 571/2 Utsa

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, AL

Georgia St 5 31/2 511/2 W Kentucky

DECEMBER 29

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL

Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX

Texas 12 101/2 641/2 Colorado

DECEMBER 30

Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 7 531/2 Wake Forest

Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN

Iowa 14 15 501/2 Missouri

Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX

Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma

DECEMBER 31

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 21/2 501/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

West Va 71/2 71/2 431/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 71/2 63 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 51/2 571/2 Arkansas

JANUARY 1

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 191/2 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State

JANUARY 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 521/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 7 681/2 N Carolina

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Wittgren on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Seattle.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed INF/OF Tim Lopes off waivers from Seattle.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL P.J. Johnson. Placed WR A.J. Richardson on the practice squad/injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Jordan Miller from injured reserve. Placed DE Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DT Zach Kerr from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Dennis Daley on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Spencer Ware to the practice squad. Activated WR Thomas Ives to practice squad from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated WR DeAndre Carter to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard on injured reserve. Placed S Elijah Benton on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Mark Barron.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Julian Okwara from injured reserve. Placed LB Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Marcus Martin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K J.J. Molson to the practice squad. Released C Anthony Fabiano. Designated C Corey Linsley to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DT Willie Henry to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Anthony Hutchins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad. Released WR Chad Williams.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated DT Maliek Collins to return from injured reserve. Placed DE David Irving on practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Tanner Muse form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DB Nick Scott from injured reserve. Placed DB Juju Hughes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Dee Virgin to the practice squad. Placed DT Marquise Copeland and LB Derrick Moncrief on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Jachai Polite from the practice squad/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. Designated WR Marquez Callaway from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Montre Hartage to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Folorunso Fatukasi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return from injured reserve. Placed QB Josh Johnson and WR Kevin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released G Andrew Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LT Donovan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Justin Evans from the reserve/PUP list.

TENNESSEE TEXANS — Signed CB Brandon Williams and DL Willie Henry to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed G Sam Montembeault to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Erik Cernak to a three-year contract and F Jan Rutta to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Conor Sheary to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Announced D Deryk Engelland will retire from the NHL and transition to special assistant to the owner on the VGK Foundation.

