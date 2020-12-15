scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321

Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245

New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279

N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300

Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336

Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359

Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237

Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368

Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273

Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281

Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391

Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347

L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275

N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291

Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328

Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265

Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294

Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322

Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332

North W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323

Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291

Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355

Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246

Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324

Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303

San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Game

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

New England at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.

College

All Times PST

———

College Football Playoff Rankings

Record

1. Alabama 10-0

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Clemson 9-1

4. Ohio State 5-0

5. Texas A&M 7-1

6. Iowa State 8-2

7. Florida 8-2

8. Georgia 7-2

9. Cincinnati 8-0

10. Oklahoma 7-2

11. Indiana 6-1

12. Co. Carolina 11-0

13. Southern Cal 5-0

14. Northwestrn 6-1

15. North Carolina 8-3

16. Iowa 6-2

17. BYU 10-1

18. Miami 8-2

19. La. Lafayette 9-1

20. Texas 6-3

21. Oklahoma State 7-3

22. NC State 8-3

23. Tulsa 6-1

24. San Jose State 6-0

25. Colorado 4-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140

Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143

Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187

Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125

Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135

UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167

Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102

Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60

Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

Friday’s Game

Oregon at No. 13 Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Utah, 10:30 a.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at California, ccd.

BOWL SCHEDULE

(Partial list, some bowl games depend on outcomes of this week’s games)

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl

La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl, in Frisco, Texas

Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

American/ACC/SEC, 9 a.m., (ABC)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

American/MAC/Sun Belt, 9 a.m., (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

UTSA vs. American/ACC/Big 12, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

RAIDERS 3 31/2 531/2 Chargers

Saturday

PACKERS 9 9 511/2 Panthers

Bills 6 61/2 50 BRONCOS

Sunday

COLTS 7 7 51 Texans

TITANS 101/2 11 511/2 Lions

RAMS 17 17 441/2 Jets

Bucs 4 6 501/2 FALCONS

DOLPHINS 3 21/2 411/2 Patriots

Seahawks 41/2 51/2 441/2 WASHINGTON

VIKINGS 3 3 47 Bears

RAVENS 131/2 131/2 471/2 Jaguars

Browns 4 4 451/2 GIANTS

CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles

Chiefs 4 3 511/2 SAINTS

49ers 1 3 451/2 COWBOYS

Monday

Steelers 121/2 121/2 401/2 BENGALS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

TROY 251/2 PPD NL UL-Monroe

Friday

Nebraska 5 61/2 541/2 RUTGERS

INDIANA 11 PPD NL Purdue

Conference USA Championship Game

Huntington, WV

MARSHALL 5 51/2 42 Uab

MAC Championship Game, Detroit

Buffalo 111/2 131/2 661/2 Ball St

PAC-12 Championship Game, Los Angeles

Usc 7 PPD NL Washington

Usc 3 3 621/2 Oregon

Saturday

MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD NL Georgia Tech

WAKE FOREST 7 61/2 661/2 Florida St

Air Force 2 21/2 371/2 ARMY

WISCONSIN 101/2 111/2 471/2 Minnesota

PENN ST 141/2 15 511/2 Illinois

IOWA 131/2 PPD NL Michigan

MARYLAND 11/2 21/2 501/2 Michigan St

UTAH 91/2 101/2 561/2 Washington St

UCLA 61/2 7 59 Stanford

Oregon 81/2 PPD NL COLORADO

Arizona St 7 7 541/2 OREGON ST

CALIFORNIA 141/2 PPD NL Arizona

BIG 10 Championship Game, Indianapolis

Ohio St 20 201/2 571/2 Northwestern

BIG 12 Championship Game, Arlington, TX

Oklahoma 6 51/2 581/2 Iowa St

Sun Belt Championship Game, Conway, SC

COASTAL CARO 41/2 31/2 541/2 UL-Lafayette

ACC Championship Game, Charlotte, NC

Clemson 101/2 101/2 601/2 Notre Dame

AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati, OH

CINCINNATI 151/2 141/2 451/2 Tulsa

SEC Championship Game, Atlanta

Alabama 17 17 741/2 Florida

Mountain West Championship Game

Las Vegas, NV

Boise St 7 61/2 56 San Jose St

Write-In Games

Texas A&M 131/2 14 511/2 TENNESSEE

GEORGIA 38 PPD NL Vanderbilt

LSU 2 PK 75 Mississippi

Missouri 11/2 1 491/2 MISS ST

———

Frisco Bowl, in Frisco, TX

Smu 9 PPD NL Utsa

Basketball

NBA preseason

Tuesday’s Games

Phila. 108, Boston 99

Houston 112, San Antonio 98

Golden State at Sacramento, late

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833

Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Utah 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667

Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 3 .400

Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71

Utah 75, Utah Valley 67

Long Beach St. at UCLA, ccd.

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at Oregon St., 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado, 2 p.m.

California Baptist at Arizona, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Southern Cal, ccd.

Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores

No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38

No. 12 Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

No. 13 Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

No. 15 Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61

Virginia Tech 66, No. 24 Clemson 60

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 3 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Arizona 3 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Stanford 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

UCLA 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 2 .714

Washington 1 2 .333 4 2 .667

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 2 .600

Colorado 1 2 .333 3 3 .500

Utah 1 2 .333 2 2 .500

California 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

Southern Cal 0 3 .000 1 3 .250

Tuesday’s Game

No. 1 Stanford 104, Pacific 61

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores

No. 3 UConn 92, Seton Hall 65

No. 10 Texas A&M 99, Sam Houston St. 69

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jose Corniell and player to be named later from Seattle in exchange for RHP Rafael Montero. Agreed to terms with OF David Dahl on a one-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a four-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Zhaire Smith and F Bennie Boatwright. Waived Gs Jahill Tripp and Marko Guduric.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Dez Bryant and DB Terrell Bonds from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Trace McSorley on injured reserve. Released FB Tommy Bohanon and DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR John Brown to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Chris Orr to the practice squad. Activated DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB John Kelly from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed FB Jeremy Cox to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Activated RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released T Ryan Pope from the practice squad. Placed DL Delontae Scott on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Dontrell Hilliard from Cleveland waivers. Signed LS Anthony Kukwa to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad. Placed OL Ben Bartch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Marcus Kemp.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Takk McKinley to return from injured reserve. Signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed S Derwin James on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad. Placed WR Kirk Merritt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Mark Fields II from injured reserve. Signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Placed CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released DB Dayan Lake.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed OL Patrick Omameh from Las Vegas waivers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Brandon Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Sergio Castillo.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Danny Isidora from Kansas City practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Johnathan Cyprien. Released DE Willie Henry from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed P Bradley Pinion, K Ryan Succop and LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Teair Tart. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on the practice squad injured reserve. Activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Placed OLB Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

AUSTIN FC — Traded D Kamal Miller to Montreal Impact in return for allocation money and the 11th first-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Announced LW Melker Karlsson signed with Sweden (Skelleftea AIK).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.

AUSTIN FC — Selected D Kamal Miller from Orlando City FC and F Danny Hoesen from San Jose Earthquakes in 2020 expansion draft.

CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.

