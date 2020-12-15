scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281
Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347
L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291
Phila. 4 8 1 .346 277 328
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Game
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
New England at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
College Football Playoff Rankings
Record
1. Alabama 10-0
2. Notre Dame 10-0
3. Clemson 9-1
4. Ohio State 5-0
5. Texas A&M 7-1
6. Iowa State 8-2
7. Florida 8-2
8. Georgia 7-2
9. Cincinnati 8-0
10. Oklahoma 7-2
11. Indiana 6-1
12. Co. Carolina 11-0
13. Southern Cal 5-0
14. Northwestrn 6-1
15. North Carolina 8-3
16. Iowa 6-2
17. BYU 10-1
18. Miami 8-2
19. La. Lafayette 9-1
20. Texas 6-3
21. Oklahoma State 7-3
22. NC State 8-3
23. Tulsa 6-1
24. San Jose State 6-0
25. Colorado 4-1
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 3 2 128 143 3 2 128 143
Oregon St. 2 4 169 187 2 4 169 187
Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135
UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167
Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102
Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199
Friday’s Game
Oregon at No. 13 Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Utah, 10:30 a.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at California, ccd.
BOWL SCHEDULE
(Partial list, some bowl games depend on outcomes of this week’s games)
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
App. St. vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Tulane vs. Nevada, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UCF vs. BYU, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl
La. Tech vs. Ga. Southern, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis vs. FAU, 4 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2)
Thursday, Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl, in Frisco, Texas
Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
MAC vs. Sun Belt, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 26
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
American/ACC/SEC, 9 a.m., (ABC)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
American/MAC/Sun Belt, 9 a.m., (ESPN)
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
UTSA vs. American/ACC/Big 12, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
RAIDERS 3 31/2 531/2 Chargers
Saturday
PACKERS 9 9 511/2 Panthers
Bills 6 61/2 50 BRONCOS
Sunday
COLTS 7 7 51 Texans
TITANS 101/2 11 511/2 Lions
RAMS 17 17 441/2 Jets
Bucs 4 6 501/2 FALCONS
DOLPHINS 3 21/2 411/2 Patriots
Seahawks 41/2 51/2 441/2 WASHINGTON
VIKINGS 3 3 47 Bears
RAVENS 131/2 131/2 471/2 Jaguars
Browns 4 4 451/2 GIANTS
CARDS 51/2 61/2 491/2 Eagles
Chiefs 4 3 511/2 SAINTS
49ers 1 3 451/2 COWBOYS
Monday
Steelers 121/2 121/2 401/2 BENGALS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
TROY 251/2 PPD NL UL-Monroe
Friday
Nebraska 5 61/2 541/2 RUTGERS
INDIANA 11 PPD NL Purdue
Conference USA Championship Game
Huntington, WV
MARSHALL 5 51/2 42 Uab
MAC Championship Game, Detroit
Buffalo 111/2 131/2 661/2 Ball St
PAC-12 Championship Game, Los Angeles
Usc 7 PPD NL Washington
Usc 3 3 621/2 Oregon
Saturday
MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD NL Georgia Tech
WAKE FOREST 7 61/2 661/2 Florida St
Air Force 2 21/2 371/2 ARMY
WISCONSIN 101/2 111/2 471/2 Minnesota
PENN ST 141/2 15 511/2 Illinois
IOWA 131/2 PPD NL Michigan
MARYLAND 11/2 21/2 501/2 Michigan St
UTAH 91/2 101/2 561/2 Washington St
UCLA 61/2 7 59 Stanford
Oregon 81/2 PPD NL COLORADO
Arizona St 7 7 541/2 OREGON ST
CALIFORNIA 141/2 PPD NL Arizona
BIG 10 Championship Game, Indianapolis
Ohio St 20 201/2 571/2 Northwestern
BIG 12 Championship Game, Arlington, TX
Oklahoma 6 51/2 581/2 Iowa St
Sun Belt Championship Game, Conway, SC
COASTAL CARO 41/2 31/2 541/2 UL-Lafayette
ACC Championship Game, Charlotte, NC
Clemson 101/2 101/2 601/2 Notre Dame
AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati, OH
CINCINNATI 151/2 141/2 451/2 Tulsa
SEC Championship Game, Atlanta
Alabama 17 17 741/2 Florida
Mountain West Championship Game
Las Vegas, NV
Boise St 7 61/2 56 San Jose St
Write-In Games
Texas A&M 131/2 14 511/2 TENNESSEE
GEORGIA 38 PPD NL Vanderbilt
LSU 2 PK 75 Mississippi
Missouri 11/2 1 491/2 MISS ST
———
Frisco Bowl, in Frisco, TX
Smu 9 PPD NL Utsa
Basketball
NBA preseason
Tuesday’s Games
Phila. 108, Boston 99
Houston 112, San Antonio 98
Golden State at Sacramento, late
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Utah 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Tuesday’s Games
Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71
Utah 75, Utah Valley 67
Long Beach St. at UCLA, ccd.
Wednesday’s Games
UTSA at Oregon St., 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado, 2 p.m.
California Baptist at Arizona, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Southern Cal, ccd.
Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores
No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38
No. 12 Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63
No. 13 Illinois 92, Minnesota 65
No. 15 Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61
Virginia Tech 66, No. 24 Clemson 60
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 3 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Arizona 3 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Stanford 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 2 .714
Washington 1 2 .333 4 2 .667
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 2 .600
Colorado 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
Utah 1 2 .333 2 2 .500
California 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Southern Cal 0 3 .000 1 3 .250
Tuesday’s Game
No. 1 Stanford 104, Pacific 61
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Top 25 Scores
No. 3 UConn 92, Seton Hall 65
No. 10 Texas A&M 99, Sam Houston St. 69
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jose Corniell and player to be named later from Seattle in exchange for RHP Rafael Montero. Agreed to terms with OF David Dahl on a one-year contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a four-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Zhaire Smith and F Bennie Boatwright. Waived Gs Jahill Tripp and Marko Guduric.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Dez Bryant and DB Terrell Bonds from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Trace McSorley on injured reserve. Released FB Tommy Bohanon and DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR John Brown to return from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Chris Orr to the practice squad. Activated DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB John Kelly from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed FB Jeremy Cox to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Activated RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released T Ryan Pope from the practice squad. Placed DL Delontae Scott on the practice squad injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Dontrell Hilliard from Cleveland waivers. Signed LS Anthony Kukwa to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad. Placed OL Ben Bartch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Marcus Kemp.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Takk McKinley to return from injured reserve. Signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed S Derwin James on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad. Placed WR Kirk Merritt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Mark Fields II from injured reserve. Signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Placed CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released DB Dayan Lake.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed OL Patrick Omameh from Las Vegas waivers.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Brandon Williams.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Sergio Castillo.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Danny Isidora from Kansas City practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Johnathan Cyprien. Released DE Willie Henry from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed P Bradley Pinion, K Ryan Succop and LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Teair Tart. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on the practice squad injured reserve. Activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Placed OLB Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
AUSTIN FC — Traded D Kamal Miller to Montreal Impact in return for allocation money and the 11th first-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Announced LW Melker Karlsson signed with Sweden (Skelleftea AIK).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.
AUSTIN FC — Selected D Kamal Miller from Orlando City FC and F Danny Hoesen from San Jose Earthquakes in 2020 expansion draft.
CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.
