scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Games
NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.
AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Conference Championships
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs
CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 7 .222 7 9 .438
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.
Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82
No. 24 UCLA 61, California 57
Utah at Washington St., late
Saturday’s Games
No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 21 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Game
Indiana 81, No. 4 Iowa 69
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917
Arizona 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750
Washington St. 5 3 .625 7 3 .700
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Utah at No. 10 Arizona, 3 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, ppd.
Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon, 5 p.m.
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, late
Washington at Oregon St., ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Louisville 67, No. 23 Syracuse 54
No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61
No. 4 South Carolina 62, No. 22 Georgia 50
No. 7 Maryland vs. Iowa, ppd.
No. 17 Ohio St. 81, No. 11 Michigan 77
No. 12 Kentucky 76, Auburn 71
No. 16 Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.
No. 18 DePaul 80, Butler 66
No. 20 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, ppd.
No. 21 Northwestern 73, Illinois 54
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 10 5 .667 —
Boston 8 5 .615 1
Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1
Indiana 8 6 .571 1½
Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½
Cleveland 7 7 .500 2½
Atlanta 7 7 .500 2½
New York 7 8 .467 3
Orlando 7 8 .467 3
Miami 6 7 .462 3
Charlotte 6 8 .429 3½
Chicago 6 8 .429 3½
Toronto 5 9 .357 4½
Washington 3 8 .273 5
Detroit 3 11 .214 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 ½
Utah 10 4 .714 1
Phoenix 8 5 .615 2½
Golden State 8 6 .571 3
Portland 8 6 .571 3
Memphis 7 6 .538 3½
San Antonio 8 7 .533 3½
Dallas 7 7 .500 4
Denver 7 7 .500 4
Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4½
New Orleans 5 8 .385 5½
Sacramento 5 10 .333 6½
Houston 4 9 .308 6½
Minnesota 3 10 .231 7½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Phoenix 109, Houston 103
L.A. Clippers 115, Sacramento 96
Golden State 121, San Antonio 99
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 113, Milwaukee 106
New Orleans at Utah, late
New York at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Boston at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd
Dallas at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, ppd
New York at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
American Express Scores
Thursday at La Quinta, Calif.
Stadium Course: 7,147 yards; par 72
Nicklaus Tournament Course: 7,181 yards; par: 72
First Round
Brandon Hagy 31-33—64
Byeong Hun An 33-32—65
Si Woo Kim 33-33—66
Martin Laird 33-33—66
Max Homa 34-32—66
Charl Schwartzel 34-33—67
Sam Ryder 34-33—67
Michael Thompson 33-34—67
Tyler Duncan 33-34—67
Doug Ghim 34-33—67
Maverick McNealy 32-35—67
Alex Noren 33-34—67
Andrew Putnam 34-33—67
Ben Martin 35-32—67
Brian Harman, 35-33—68. Aaron Baddeley, 31-37—68. James Hahn, 34-34—68. Josh Teater, 36-32—68. Jamie Lovemark, 32-36—68. Adam Long, 34-34—68. Austin Cook, 35-33—68. Anirban Lahiri, 34-34—68. Kevin Streelman, 34-34—68. Adam Schenk, 32-36—68. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 34-34—68. Kristoffer Ventura, 36-32—68. Chris Kirk, 35-33—68. Rory Sabbatini, 35-33—68. David Hearn, 34-34—68. John Huh, 35-33—68. Cameron Davis, 35-33—68. Mark Hubbard, 32-36—68. Patrick Reed, 35-33—68. Sungjae Im, 34-34—68. Nick Taylor, 36-32—68. Brendan Steele, 38-30—68. Tony Finau, 34-34—68. Cameron Tringale, 34-34—68.
Abraham Ancer, 34-35—69. Camilo Villegas, 36-33—69. Emiliano Grillo, 35-34—69. Luke List, 34-35—69. Jimmy Walker, 36-33—69. Francesco Molinari, 36-33—69. Troy Merritt, 34-35—69. Satoshi Kodaira, 35-34—69. Patton Kizzire, 36-33—69. Richy Werenski, 35-34—69.
Patrick Cantlay, 35-34—69. Tyler McCumber, 34-35—69. Rob Oppenheim, 33-36—69. Vincent Whaley, 34-35—69. Patrick Rodgers, 35-34—69. Grayson Murray, 35-34—69. Russell Knox, 36-33—69. Lanto Griffin, 34-35—69. Joel Dahmen, 36-33—69. Hank Lebioda, 34-35—69. Roger Sloan, 36-33—69. Joohyung Kim, 36-33—69.
LPGA Tour
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores
Thursday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Yardage: 6,645; par: 71
First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33—64
Gaby Lopez 31-34—65
Jessica Korda 35-30—65
Nelly Korda 32-33—65
Brittany Lincicome 33-33—66
Stacy Lewis 32-34—66
Lexi Thompson 33-34—67
Brooke M. Henderson 32-35—67
Angela Stanford 32-35—67
Sophia Popov 31-37—68
In Gee Chun 34-34—68
Celine Boutier, 33-36—69. Austin Ernst, 35-34—69. Annie Park, 34-35—69. Cheyenne Knight, 33-36—69. Ally Ewing, 33-37—70. Pernilla Lindberg, 35-35—70. Mel Reid, 35-35—70. Georgia Hall, 34-36—70. Mi Jung Hur, 35-36—71. Hee Young Park, 32-39—71. Jasmine Suwannapura, 35-37—72. Bronte Law, 32-41—73. Madelene Sagstrom, 33-40—73. Cydney Clanton, 35-40—75
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6
Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14
New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11
Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9
Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10
Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6
San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14
Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16
Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 4 2 0 2 6 17 13
Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
Vancouver 5 2 3 0 4 15 21
Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s Late Games
San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO
Vancouver 6, Montreal 5, SO
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1
Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, OT
Florida at Carolina, ppd.
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Announced Dan Moeller to add operations manager at Charlotte Sports Park to his existing responsibilities.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood on a one-year contracts. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Theresa Lau assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist. Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Robertson on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator, Dean Pees as defensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator. Retained Dave Brock as wide receivers coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Tramon Williams to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Winslow.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted interim Trent Baalke to general manager.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator and John Bonamego senior coaching assistant.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Breeland Speaks to a reserve/futures contract. Announced Gary Kubiak, offensive coordinator/assistant head coach, will retire.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Mason Kinsey to a reserve/futures contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived LW Brandon Pirri.
DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Colton Point to Texas Stars (AHL). Designated C Rhett Gardner and D Julius Honka for assignment to taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur, Cs Philip Tomasino and Michael McCarron for assignment to taxi squad. Assigned LW Cole Smith to Chicago (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Designated C Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson for assignment taxi squad at Hartford (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated G Spencer Martin for assignment to taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled C Adam Brooks from the minor league taxi squad and RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated C Connor McMichael for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled G Craig Anderson from the minor league taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola and LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Traded the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to D.C. United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 31st overall pick.
AUSTIN FC — Acquired GAM from Colorado Rapids.
D.C. UNITED — Traded the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to Atlanta United in exchange for the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks, in addition to GAM for the 2021 and 2022 season.
LOS ANGELES FC — Traded GAM to Philadelphia Union in exchange for homegrown rights to G Tomas Romero.
NASHVILLE FC — Traded MF Derrick Jones to Houston in exchange for GAM.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired the No. 8 selection from Portland Timbers in exchange for GAM in 2021 and 2022.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired GAM from Los Angeles FC.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised their option of transfer for MF Joao Paulo from Brazilian club Botafogo. Traded 2022 second round pick for Miami’s 37th overall selection (Round 1) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club has acquired a 2021 international roster slot, the 46th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for GAM and the 36th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft; additional GAM will be based on performance benchmarks of the player selected by Nashville SC.
COLLEGE
SYRACUSE — Named Terrence Samuel as wide receivers coach.
