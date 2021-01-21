scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Games

NFC

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.

AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Conference Championships

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs

CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786

Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786

Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733

Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692

Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455

California 2 7 .222 7 9 .438

Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364

Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82

No. 24 UCLA 61, California 57

Utah at Washington St., late

Saturday’s Games

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 21 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Game

Indiana 81, No. 4 Iowa 69

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917

Arizona 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750

Washington St. 5 3 .625 7 3 .700

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Utah 2 8 .200 3 8 .273

Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Utah at No. 10 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, ppd.

Washington St. at No. 13 Oregon, 5 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, late

Washington at Oregon St., ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville 67, No. 23 Syracuse 54

No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61

No. 4 South Carolina 62, No. 22 Georgia 50

No. 7 Maryland vs. Iowa, ppd.

No. 17 Ohio St. 81, No. 11 Michigan 77

No. 12 Kentucky 76, Auburn 71

No. 16 Indiana at Michigan St., ppd.

No. 18 DePaul 80, Butler 66

No. 20 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, ppd.

No. 21 Northwestern 73, Illinois 54

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 10 5 .667 —

Boston 8 5 .615 1

Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1

Indiana 8 6 .571 1½

Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½

Cleveland 7 7 .500 2½

Atlanta 7 7 .500 2½

New York 7 8 .467 3

Orlando 7 8 .467 3

Miami 6 7 .462 3

Charlotte 6 8 .429 3½

Chicago 6 8 .429 3½

Toronto 5 9 .357 4½

Washington 3 8 .273 5

Detroit 3 11 .214 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 ½

Utah 10 4 .714 1

Phoenix 8 5 .615 2½

Golden State 8 6 .571 3

Portland 8 6 .571 3

Memphis 7 6 .538 3½

San Antonio 8 7 .533 3½

Dallas 7 7 .500 4

Denver 7 7 .500 4

Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4½

New Orleans 5 8 .385 5½

Sacramento 5 10 .333 6½

Houston 4 9 .308 6½

Minnesota 3 10 .231 7½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Phoenix 109, Houston 103

L.A. Clippers 115, Sacramento 96

Golden State 121, San Antonio 99

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 113, Milwaukee 106

New Orleans at Utah, late

New York at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Boston at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, ppd

Dallas at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, ppd

New York at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

American Express Scores

Thursday at La Quinta, Calif.

Stadium Course: 7,147 yards; par 72

Nicklaus Tournament Course: 7,181 yards; par: 72

First Round

Brandon Hagy 31-33—64

Byeong Hun An 33-32—65

Si Woo Kim 33-33—66

Martin Laird 33-33—66

Max Homa 34-32—66

Charl Schwartzel 34-33—67

Sam Ryder 34-33—67

Michael Thompson 33-34—67

Tyler Duncan 33-34—67

Doug Ghim 34-33—67

Maverick McNealy 32-35—67

Alex Noren 33-34—67

Andrew Putnam 34-33—67

Ben Martin 35-32—67

Brian Harman, 35-33—68. Aaron Baddeley, 31-37—68. James Hahn, 34-34—68. Josh Teater, 36-32—68. Jamie Lovemark, 32-36—68. Adam Long, 34-34—68. Austin Cook, 35-33—68. Anirban Lahiri, 34-34—68. Kevin Streelman, 34-34—68. Adam Schenk, 32-36—68. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 34-34—68. Kristoffer Ventura, 36-32—68. Chris Kirk, 35-33—68. Rory Sabbatini, 35-33—68. David Hearn, 34-34—68. John Huh, 35-33—68. Cameron Davis, 35-33—68. Mark Hubbard, 32-36—68. Patrick Reed, 35-33—68. Sungjae Im, 34-34—68. Nick Taylor, 36-32—68. Brendan Steele, 38-30—68. Tony Finau, 34-34—68. Cameron Tringale, 34-34—68.

Abraham Ancer, 34-35—69. Camilo Villegas, 36-33—69. Emiliano Grillo, 35-34—69. Luke List, 34-35—69. Jimmy Walker, 36-33—69. Francesco Molinari, 36-33—69. Troy Merritt, 34-35—69. Satoshi Kodaira, 35-34—69. Patton Kizzire, 36-33—69. Richy Werenski, 35-34—69.

Patrick Cantlay, 35-34—69. Tyler McCumber, 34-35—69. Rob Oppenheim, 33-36—69. Vincent Whaley, 34-35—69. Patrick Rodgers, 35-34—69. Grayson Murray, 35-34—69. Russell Knox, 36-33—69. Lanto Griffin, 34-35—69. Joel Dahmen, 36-33—69. Hank Lebioda, 34-35—69. Roger Sloan, 36-33—69. Joohyung Kim, 36-33—69.

LPGA Tour

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Thursday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Yardage: 6,645; par: 71

First Round

Danielle Kang 31-33—64

Gaby Lopez 31-34—65

Jessica Korda 35-30—65

Nelly Korda 32-33—65

Brittany Lincicome 33-33—66

Stacy Lewis 32-34—66

Lexi Thompson 33-34—67

Brooke M. Henderson 32-35—67

Angela Stanford 32-35—67

Sophia Popov 31-37—68

In Gee Chun 34-34—68

Celine Boutier, 33-36—69. Austin Ernst, 35-34—69. Annie Park, 34-35—69. Cheyenne Knight, 33-36—69. Ally Ewing, 33-37—70. Pernilla Lindberg, 35-35—70. Mel Reid, 35-35—70. Georgia Hall, 34-36—70. Mi Jung Hur, 35-36—71. Hee Young Park, 32-39—71. Jasmine Suwannapura, 35-37—72. Bronte Law, 32-41—73. Madelene Sagstrom, 33-40—73. Cydney Clanton, 35-40—75

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16

N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6

Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14

New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11

Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9

Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8

Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6

Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10

Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16

Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7

Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9

St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15

Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6

San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14

Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10

Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16

Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 4 2 0 2 6 17 13

Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10

Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15

Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6

Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16

Vancouver 5 2 3 0 4 15 21

Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday’s Late Games

San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Vancouver 6, Montreal 5, SO

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, OT

Florida at Carolina, ppd.

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Announced Dan Moeller to add operations manager at Charlotte Sports Park to his existing responsibilities.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood on a one-year contracts. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Theresa Lau assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist. Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Robertson on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator, Dean Pees as defensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator. Retained Dave Brock as wide receivers coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Tramon Williams to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Winslow.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted interim Trent Baalke to general manager.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator and John Bonamego senior coaching assistant.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Breeland Speaks to a reserve/futures contract. Announced Gary Kubiak, offensive coordinator/assistant head coach, will retire.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Mason Kinsey to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived LW Brandon Pirri.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Colton Point to Texas Stars (AHL). Designated C Rhett Gardner and D Julius Honka for assignment to taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur, Cs Philip Tomasino and Michael McCarron for assignment to taxi squad. Assigned LW Cole Smith to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Designated C Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson for assignment taxi squad at Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated G Spencer Martin for assignment to taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled C Adam Brooks from the minor league taxi squad and RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated C Connor McMichael for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled G Craig Anderson from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola and LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to D.C. United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 31st overall pick.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired GAM from Colorado Rapids.

D.C. UNITED — Traded the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to Atlanta United in exchange for the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks, in addition to GAM for the 2021 and 2022 season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded GAM to Philadelphia Union in exchange for homegrown rights to G Tomas Romero.

NASHVILLE FC — Traded MF Derrick Jones to Houston in exchange for GAM.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired the No. 8 selection from Portland Timbers in exchange for GAM in 2021 and 2022.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired GAM from Los Angeles FC.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised their option of transfer for MF Joao Paulo from Brazilian club Botafogo. Traded 2022 second round pick for Miami’s 37th overall selection (Round 1) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club has acquired a 2021 international roster slot, the 46th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for GAM and the 36th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft; additional GAM will be based on performance benchmarks of the player selected by Nashville SC.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Terrence Samuel as wide receivers coach.

