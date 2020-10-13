scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 2, Houston 0

At San Diego

Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday: Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4) vs. Houston (Urquidy 1-1), late

Wednesday: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Houston (Greinke 3-3), 5:40 p.m.

x-Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 2:07 p.m.

x-Friday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay

x-Saturday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

At Arlington, Texas

Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 3:05 p.m.

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, 5:08 p.m.

x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

x-Saturday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113

N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88

Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140

Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87

Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76

Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149

Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180

Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145

Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

WEst W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90

Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

Tuesday’s Game

Tennessee 42, Buffalo 16

Sunday’s Games

Denver at New England, 10 a.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Las Vegas, New Orleans, L.A. Chargers, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 9 9 451/2 Broncos

PANTHERS 21/2 21/2 441/2 Bears

Lions 3 31/2 541/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 31/2 551/2 Falcons

TITANS NL NL NL Texans

GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington

STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns

Ravens 71/2 71/2 471/2 EAGLES

COLTS 91/2 8 461/2 Bengals

CHARGERS PPD PPD NL Jets

BRONCOS PPD PPD NL Dolphins

DOLPHINS 8 8 471/2 Jets

Packers 11/2 11/2 54 BUCS

Rams 3 31/2 501/2 49ERS

Monday

Chiefs 3 3 NL BILLS

Cards 21/2 21/2 541/2 COWBOYS

———

Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

UL-LAFAYETTE 7 71/2 581/2 Coastal Caro

Thursday

ARKANSAS ST 5 31/2 711/2 Georgia St

Friday

Smu 61/2 61/2 641/2 TULANE

Byu 41/2 41/2 621/2 HOUSTON

Saturday

VA TECH 101/2 111/2 621/2 Boston Coll

MIAMI-FLA 10 101/2 491/2 Pittsburgh

TEMPLE 10 101/2 541/2 Usf

Navy 21/2 2 601/2 E CAROLINA

NC STATE 4 5 591/2 Duke

Virginia 21/2 3 621/2 WAKE FOREST

Auburn 3 3 511/2 S CAROLINA

N Carolina 10 131/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST

W VIRGINIA 23 221/2 511/2 Kansas

Liberty 21/2 31/2 521/2 SYRACUSE

Clemson 27 27 631/2 GA TECH

TENNESSEE 51/2 6 451/2 Kentucky

S ALABAMA 2 21/2 571/2 Texas St

UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky

Mississippi 3 3 761/2 ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6 61/2 541/2 MISS ST

Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR

Cincinnati 41/2 3 441/2 TULSA

Ucf 21/2 31/2 741/2 MEMPHIS

Army 7 7 491/2 UTSA

NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 64 Louisville

FLORIDA 14 111/2 731/2 Lsu

MID TENN ST 7 61/2 72 N Texas

CHARLOTTE 61/2 71/2 561/2 Florida Int’l

Marshall 13 14 511/2 LA TECH

MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt

ALABAMA 5 6 571/2 Georgia

So Miss 4 5 551/2 UTEP

Write-In Game

GA SOUTHERN 28 29 621/2 Massachusetts

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 11 2 4 37 28 16

Phila. 10 3 4 34 30 14

Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12

Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16

NY City FC 8 7 2 26 22 15

New England 6 4 7 25 17 14

New York 7 8 2 23 20 21

Montreal 6 9 2 20 25 32

Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26

Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20

Nashville SC 4 6 6 18 12 16

Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26

Cincinnati 3 10 4 13 8 27

D.C. United 2 10 5 11 13 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17

Portland 9 4 3 30 36 27

Sporting KC 9 5 2 29 29 22

LA FC 7 6 3 24 38 31

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17

San Jose 5 7 5 20 24 43

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27

Vancouver 6 11 0 18 20 38

Real SL 4 7 6 18 22 28

LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Games

New England at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

NYC FC at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Sporting KC at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

LA FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to the practice squad. Released WR Jaron Brown from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Marion Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Promoted CB Tyler Hall to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Josiah Deguara on injured reserve. Placed C Jake Hanson to the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Benardrick McKinney on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed FB Anthony Sherman on reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB D.J. White to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Promoted DB Juju Hughes to the active roster. Signed DT Eric Banks to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Waived DT Hercules Mata’afa. Signed DE Jordan Brailford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad. Promoted WR Austin Mack to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Chris Hogan on injured reserve. Promoted CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster. Re-signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S Will Parks from injured reserve. Waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Tim Williams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Ross Cockrell. Signed WR Travis Jonson, TE Codey McElroy and LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. Designated WR John Hurst and G John Molchon from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Kamalei Correa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL David Quessenberry, DB Kareem Orr, WR Cody Hollister and LB Daren Bates to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.

USA Hockey

UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Warned Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls for violating the mass confrontation policy in a match on Oct. 10. Fined M Jeff Larentowicz from Atlanta United and M Marc Rzatkowski from New York Red Bulls an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating a mass confrontation in a match on Oct. 10. Fined D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United an undisclosed amount for violation of league’s policy for hands to face, head, or neck of an opponent in a match against New York on Oct. 10.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Loaned D Mark Segbers to Los Angeles FC for remainder of 2020 season.

COLLEGE-

THE CITADEL — Named Luke Welch assistant wrestling coach.

SIENNA COLLEGE — Named Ryan Brooks-Newton men’s soccer team goalkeeper coach.

