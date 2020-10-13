scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 2, Houston 0
At San Diego
Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday: Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4) vs. Houston (Urquidy 1-1), late
Wednesday: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Houston (Greinke 3-3), 5:40 p.m.
x-Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 2:07 p.m.
x-Friday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay
x-Saturday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
At Arlington, Texas
Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 3:05 p.m.
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, 5:08 p.m.
x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta
x-Saturday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
WEst W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
Tuesday’s Game
Tennessee 42, Buffalo 16
Sunday’s Games
Denver at New England, 10 a.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Las Vegas, New Orleans, L.A. Chargers, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 9 9 451/2 Broncos
PANTHERS 21/2 21/2 441/2 Bears
Lions 3 31/2 541/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 31/2 551/2 Falcons
TITANS NL NL NL Texans
GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington
STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns
Ravens 71/2 71/2 471/2 EAGLES
COLTS 91/2 8 461/2 Bengals
CHARGERS PPD PPD NL Jets
BRONCOS PPD PPD NL Dolphins
DOLPHINS 8 8 471/2 Jets
Packers 11/2 11/2 54 BUCS
Rams 3 31/2 501/2 49ERS
Monday
Chiefs 3 3 NL BILLS
Cards 21/2 21/2 541/2 COWBOYS
———
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
UL-LAFAYETTE 7 71/2 581/2 Coastal Caro
Thursday
ARKANSAS ST 5 31/2 711/2 Georgia St
Friday
Smu 61/2 61/2 641/2 TULANE
Byu 41/2 41/2 621/2 HOUSTON
Saturday
VA TECH 101/2 111/2 621/2 Boston Coll
MIAMI-FLA 10 101/2 491/2 Pittsburgh
TEMPLE 10 101/2 541/2 Usf
Navy 21/2 2 601/2 E CAROLINA
NC STATE 4 5 591/2 Duke
Virginia 21/2 3 621/2 WAKE FOREST
Auburn 3 3 511/2 S CAROLINA
N Carolina 10 131/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST
W VIRGINIA 23 221/2 511/2 Kansas
Liberty 21/2 31/2 521/2 SYRACUSE
Clemson 27 27 631/2 GA TECH
TENNESSEE 51/2 6 451/2 Kentucky
S ALABAMA 2 21/2 571/2 Texas St
UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky
Mississippi 3 3 761/2 ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6 61/2 541/2 MISS ST
Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR
Cincinnati 41/2 3 441/2 TULSA
Ucf 21/2 31/2 741/2 MEMPHIS
Army 7 7 491/2 UTSA
NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 64 Louisville
FLORIDA 14 111/2 731/2 Lsu
MID TENN ST 7 61/2 72 N Texas
CHARLOTTE 61/2 71/2 561/2 Florida Int’l
Marshall 13 14 511/2 LA TECH
MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt
ALABAMA 5 6 571/2 Georgia
So Miss 4 5 551/2 UTEP
Write-In Game
GA SOUTHERN 28 29 621/2 Massachusetts
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 11 2 4 37 28 16
Phila. 10 3 4 34 30 14
Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12
Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16
NY City FC 8 7 2 26 22 15
New England 6 4 7 25 17 14
New York 7 8 2 23 20 21
Montreal 6 9 2 20 25 32
Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26
Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20
Nashville SC 4 6 6 18 12 16
Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26
Cincinnati 3 10 4 13 8 27
D.C. United 2 10 5 11 13 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17
Portland 9 4 3 30 36 27
Sporting KC 9 5 2 29 29 22
LA FC 7 6 3 24 38 31
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17
San Jose 5 7 5 20 24 43
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27
Vancouver 6 11 0 18 20 38
Real SL 4 7 6 18 22 28
LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
New England at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
NYC FC at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Sporting KC at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
LA FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day IL. Activated INF Johan Camargo.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP James Bourque and C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to the practice squad. Released WR Jaron Brown from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Marion Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Promoted CB Tyler Hall to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Franks and OT Timon Parris to the practice squad. Released TE Kyle Markway from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Garrett Gilbert.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. Released RB Tavien Feaster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Josiah Deguara on injured reserve. Placed C Jake Hanson to the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Benardrick McKinney on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Released LB Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed FB Anthony Sherman on reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB D.J. White to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Promoted DB Juju Hughes to the active roster. Signed DT Eric Banks to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Waived DT Hercules Mata’afa. Signed DE Jordan Brailford.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad. Promoted WR Austin Mack to the active roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Chris Hogan on injured reserve. Promoted CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster. Re-signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S Will Parks from injured reserve. Waived DB Grayland Arnold and DE Casey Toohill.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from Tampa Bay.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Tim Williams from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Ross Cockrell. Signed WR Travis Jonson, TE Codey McElroy and LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. Designated WR John Hurst and G John Molchon from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Kamalei Correa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL David Quessenberry, DB Kareem Orr, WR Cody Hollister and LB Daren Bates to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Kasimir Kaskisuo and D Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Czarnik and D Grant Hutton on two-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract.
USA Hockey
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL ICE HOCKEY TEAM — Announced the retirement of captain Meghan Duggan.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Warned Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls for violating the mass confrontation policy in a match on Oct. 10. Fined M Jeff Larentowicz from Atlanta United and M Marc Rzatkowski from New York Red Bulls an undisclosed amount for instigating and escalating a mass confrontation in a match on Oct. 10. Fined D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United an undisclosed amount for violation of league’s policy for hands to face, head, or neck of an opponent in a match against New York on Oct. 10.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bernd Eibler assistant coach.
United Soccer League
MEMPHIS 901 FC — Loaned D Mark Segbers to Los Angeles FC for remainder of 2020 season.
COLLEGE-
THE CITADEL — Named Luke Welch assistant wrestling coach.
SIENNA COLLEGE — Named Ryan Brooks-Newton men’s soccer team goalkeeper coach.
