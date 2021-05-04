scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: La Pine at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Crook County Invitational, at Crooked River Ranch, noon.
Track and field: Mountain View at Bend, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; La Pine Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Monday’s Late Game
Sisters 17, Woodburn 9
Tuesday’s Games
Mountain View 3, Summit 2 (12 innings)
Pendleton 13, Ridgeview 3
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Crook County 8, The Dalles 3
Softball
Tuesday’s Games
Mountain View at Summit, late
Pendleton 7, Ridgeview 0
Hood River Valley 17, Redmond 4
The Dalles at Crook County, late
Boys tennis
Monday’s Match
Mountain View at Summit, late
Girls tennis
Tuesday’s Match
Summit 12, Mountain View 0
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 12 .600 —
Toronto 14 13 .519 2½
New York 15 14 .517 2½
Tampa Bay 15 15 .500 3
Baltimore 14 15 .483 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 11 .593 —
Chicago 16 12 .571 ½
Cleveland 14 13 .519 2
Minnesota 11 18 .379 6
Detroit 8 22 .267 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 12 .600 —
Seattle 16 14 .533 2
Houston 15 14 .517 2½
Los Angeles 13 14 .481 3½
Texas 14 17 .452 4½
Monday’s Late Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3
Boston 11, Detroit 7
Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland at Kansas City, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late
Toronto at Oakland, late
Baltimore at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 9:35 a.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 12:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 6:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 —
Washington 12 13 .480 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 13 16 .448 1½
Miami 12 16 .429 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 17 12 .586 —
Milwaukee 17 13 .567 ½
Cincinnati 13 15 .464 3½
Chicago 13 16 .448 4
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 11 .621 —
Los Angeles 17 13 .567 1½
San Diego 17 13 .567 1½
Arizona 15 14 .517 3
Colorado 10 19 .345 8
Monday’s Late Games
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2nd game, late
San Francisco at Colorado, 2nd game, late
Pittsburgh at San Diego, late.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 9:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152
x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155
x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127
x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122
N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145
Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195
New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184
Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152
x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131
Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149
Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138
Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178
Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164
Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116
x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124
x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140
St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155
Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166
Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149
San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181
Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136
x-Edmonton 50 31 17 2 64 163 134
Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145
Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147
Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144
Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178
Vancouver 46 19 24 3 41 122 152
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday’s Late Games
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, San Jose 4, OT
Minnesota 6, Vegas 5
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 6, Chicago 3
Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3
New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Phila. 44 21 .677 —
x-Brooklyn 43 23 .652 1½
x-Milwaukee 41 24 .631 3
New York 37 28 .569 7
Atlanta 36 30 .545 8½
Miami 35 31 .530 9½
Boston 34 31 .523 10
Charlotte 32 33 .492 12
Indiana 30 34 .469 13½
Washington 30 35 .462 14
Toronto 27 38 .415 17
Chicago 26 39 .400 18
Orlando 21 44 .323 23
Cleveland 21 44 .323 23
Detroit 19 47 .288 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 47 18 .723 —
x-Utah 47 18 .723 —
x-Denver 43 22 .662 4
x-L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 4
Dallas 37 28 .569 10
L.A. Lakers 37 28 .569 10
Portland 36 29 .554 11
Memphis 32 32 .500 14½
Golden State 33 33 .500 14½
San Antonio 31 33 .484 15½
New Orleans 30 36 .455 17½
Sacramento 28 37 .431 19
Oklahoma City 21 45 .318 26½
Minnesota 20 45 .308 27
Houston 16 49 .246 31
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Late Games
Phila. 106, Chicago 94
New York 118, Memphis 104
Utah 110, San Antonio 99
L.A. Lakers 93, Denver 89
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix 134, Cleveland 118, OT
Charlotte 102, Detroit 99
Milwaukee 124, Brooklyn 118
Dallas 127, Miami 113
New Orleans 108, Golden State 103
Sacramento 103, Oklahoma City 99
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Houston, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
New York at Denver, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 6 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 2 0 1 7 5 3
NY City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1
Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4
New York 1 2 0 3 5 5
D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6
Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4
Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Phila. 0 2 1 1 1 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1
San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4
Real SL 2 0 0 6 5 2
Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7
LA FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4
Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4
Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3
Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
San Jose at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced that LHP Amir Garrett has been suspended for seven games and an undisclosed fine for inciting a benches-clearing incident May 1st.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A Southeast).
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned RF Nomar Mazara to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed SS Alcides Escobar to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Phil Gosselin. Designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment.
MINNESOTA RWINS — Placed INF Luis Arraez on the 7-day IL. Recalled INF Nick Gordon.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned 1B Luke Voit to Scranton-Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Place C Garcia on IL. Recall C Allen from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated 1B Evan White from the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from alternate training site. Optioined Rhp Wyatt Mills and Domingo Tapia to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF Brock Holt on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (Triple-A West)
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled SS Sean Kazmar Jr. from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Placed RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan and RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Selected the contract of INF Ildemaro Vargas from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Castellani from Albuquerque (Triple-A East).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Keibert Ruiz.
MIAMI MARLINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Rob Zastryzny from Long Island (Atlantic League).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich to the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Tyrone Taylor. Signed 2B Logan Forsythe, C Christian Kelley and LHP Wade LeBlanc to minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jordan Yammamota from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the IL. Selected the contract for INF Hunter Owen to the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Tommy La Stella on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Conner Menez. Placed RHP Kevin Gausmanon on IL. Recalled C Joey Bart from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast). Activated RF Juan Soto and RHP Will Harris from the 10-day IL. Designated 2B Herman Perez for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Anderson Varejo to a 10-day contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a two-way contract. Waived G Devin Cannady.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Bernhaed Seikovits.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed T Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract. Signed RB Nate McCrary.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OT Trey Adams on waivers.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released OT Charles Leno with a post-June designation. Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Damion Square.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Jeremy Cox. Signed TE Shaun Beyer.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Evan Heim and LS Scott Daly to contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe. Waived S Doug Middleton, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Nate Harris and CB Nate Meadors.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Casey Hayward.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed DE John Daka off waivers from the Jets. Signed OT Alejandro Villanueva.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Shaq Smith to a contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Adonis Alexander, WR Matt Cole and S Chris Edwards.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Fred Brown on a multi-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Signed D Kayden Pierre to a four-year contract with an option for 2025.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Nicole Razor, Eryc Pittman and David Cranston women’s basketball assistant coaches and Monterika Warren director of operations.
