scoreboard

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Pine at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Crook County Invitational, at Crooked River Ranch, noon.

Track and field: Mountain View at Bend, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; La Pine Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Monday’s Late Game

Sisters 17, Woodburn 9

Tuesday’s Games

Mountain View 3, Summit 2 (12 innings)

Pendleton 13, Ridgeview 3

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Crook County 8, The Dalles 3

Softball

Tuesday’s Games

Mountain View at Summit, late

Pendleton 7, Ridgeview 0

Hood River Valley 17, Redmond 4

The Dalles at Crook County, late

Boys tennis

Monday’s Match

Mountain View at Summit, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s Match

Summit 12, Mountain View 0

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 18 12 .600 —

Toronto 14 13 .519 2½

New York 15 14 .517 2½

Tampa Bay 15 15 .500 3

Baltimore 14 15 .483 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 16 11 .593 —

Chicago 16 12 .571 ½

Cleveland 14 13 .519 2

Minnesota 11 18 .379 6

Detroit 8 22 .267 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 18 12 .600 —

Seattle 16 14 .533 2

Houston 15 14 .517 2½

Los Angeles 13 14 .481 3½

Texas 14 17 .452 4½

Monday’s Late Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3

Boston 11, Detroit 7

Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland at Kansas City, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late

Toronto at Oakland, late

Baltimore at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 9:35 a.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 12:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 6:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 15 15 .500 —

Washington 12 13 .480 ½

New York 11 12 .478 ½

Atlanta 13 16 .448 1½

Miami 12 16 .429 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 17 12 .586 —

Milwaukee 17 13 .567 ½

Cincinnati 13 15 .464 3½

Chicago 13 16 .448 4

Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 18 11 .621 —

Los Angeles 17 13 .567 1½

San Diego 17 13 .567 1½

Arizona 15 14 .517 3

Colorado 10 19 .345 8

Monday’s Late Games

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

Miami 9, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2nd game, late

San Francisco at Colorado, 2nd game, late

Pittsburgh at San Diego, late.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 9:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152

x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155

x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127

x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122

N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145

Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195

New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184

Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126

x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152

x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131

Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149

Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138

Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178

Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164

Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116

x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124

x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140

St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155

Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166

Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149

San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181

Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136

x-Edmonton 50 31 17 2 64 163 134

Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145

Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147

Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144

Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178

Vancouver 46 19 24 3 41 122 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday’s Late Games

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, San Jose 4, OT

Minnesota 6, Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 6, Chicago 3

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3

New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Phila. 44 21 .677 —

x-Brooklyn 43 23 .652 1½

x-Milwaukee 41 24 .631 3

New York 37 28 .569 7

Atlanta 36 30 .545 8½

Miami 35 31 .530 9½

Boston 34 31 .523 10

Charlotte 32 33 .492 12

Indiana 30 34 .469 13½

Washington 30 35 .462 14

Toronto 27 38 .415 17

Chicago 26 39 .400 18

Orlando 21 44 .323 23

Cleveland 21 44 .323 23

Detroit 19 47 .288 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Phoenix 47 18 .723 —

x-Utah 47 18 .723 —

x-Denver 43 22 .662 4

x-L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 4

Dallas 37 28 .569 10

L.A. Lakers 37 28 .569 10

Portland 36 29 .554 11

Memphis 32 32 .500 14½

Golden State 33 33 .500 14½

San Antonio 31 33 .484 15½

New Orleans 30 36 .455 17½

Sacramento 28 37 .431 19

Oklahoma City 21 45 .318 26½

Minnesota 20 45 .308 27

Houston 16 49 .246 31

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday’s Late Games

Phila. 106, Chicago 94

New York 118, Memphis 104

Utah 110, San Antonio 99

L.A. Lakers 93, Denver 89

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix 134, Cleveland 118, OT

Charlotte 102, Detroit 99

Milwaukee 124, Brooklyn 118

Dallas 127, Miami 113

New Orleans 108, Golden State 103

Sacramento 103, Oklahoma City 99

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Houston, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

New York at Denver, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 6 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 2 0 1 7 5 3

NY City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2

Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1

Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4

Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3

Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4

New York 1 2 0 3 5 5

D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6

Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4

Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0

Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6

Phila. 0 2 1 1 1 4

Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7

Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1

San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4

Real SL 2 0 0 6 5 2

Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3

LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7

LA FC 1 0 2 5 4 2

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4

Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4

Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3

Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5

Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3

Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6

Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

San Jose at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that LHP Amir Garrett has been suspended for seven games and an undisclosed fine for inciting a benches-clearing incident May 1st.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A Southeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned RF Nomar Mazara to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed SS Alcides Escobar to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Phil Gosselin. Designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment.

MINNESOTA RWINS — Placed INF Luis Arraez on the 7-day IL. Recalled INF Nick Gordon.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned 1B Luke Voit to Scranton-Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Place C Garcia on IL. Recall C Allen from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated 1B Evan White from the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from alternate training site. Optioined Rhp Wyatt Mills and Domingo Tapia to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF Brock Holt on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (Triple-A West)

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled SS Sean Kazmar Jr. from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Placed RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan and RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Selected the contract of INF Ildemaro Vargas from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Castellani from Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Keibert Ruiz.

MIAMI MARLINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Rob Zastryzny from Long Island (Atlantic League).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich to the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Tyrone Taylor. Signed 2B Logan Forsythe, C Christian Kelley and LHP Wade LeBlanc to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jordan Yammamota from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the IL. Selected the contract for INF Hunter Owen to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Tommy La Stella on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 3. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Conner Menez. Placed RHP Kevin Gausmanon on IL. Recalled C Joey Bart from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast). Activated RF Juan Soto and RHP Will Harris from the 10-day IL. Designated 2B Herman Perez for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Anderson Varejo to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a two-way contract. Waived G Devin Cannady.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Bernhaed Seikovits.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed T Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year contract. Signed RB Nate McCrary.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OT Trey Adams on waivers.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OT Charles Leno with a post-June designation. Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Damion Square.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Jeremy Cox. Signed TE Shaun Beyer.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Evan Heim and LS Scott Daly to contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe. Waived S Doug Middleton, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Nate Harris and CB Nate Meadors.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Casey Hayward.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed DE John Daka off waivers from the Jets. Signed OT Alejandro Villanueva.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Shaq Smith to a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Adonis Alexander, WR Matt Cole and S Chris Edwards.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Fred Brown on a multi-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Signed D Kayden Pierre to a four-year contract with an option for 2025.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Nicole Razor, Eryc Pittman and David Cranston women’s basketball assistant coaches and Monterika Warren director of operations.

