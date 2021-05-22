scoreboard

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Madras, 7 p.m.; Hosanna Triad at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Madras at Summit, 7 p.m.; Hosanna Triad at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Preps

Boys basketball

Friday’s Late Games

Bend 66, The Dalles 53

Ridgeview 63, La Pine 43,

Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31

Trinity Lutheran 72, Hosanna-Triad 64

Saturday’s Games

Crook County 77, Mountain View 61

North Medford 63, Summit 49

Girls basketball

Friday’s Late Games

Summit 49, Ridgeview 43

Sweet Home 40, Sisters 25

Trinity Lutheran 35, Hosanna-Triad 19

Saturday’s Games

Mountain View 61, Crook County 48

Chiloquin at Gilchrist, canceled

Baseball

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 6, Culver 5

Softball

Saturday’s Games

Bend 12, McNary 2

Bend 1, South Salem 0

Ridgeview 8, Pendleton 4

Track and field

Saturday’s Results

6A Track & Field Showcase at Pioneer Memorial Stadium

Boys

Team Scores (top 10) — Sherwood 72, Ida B. Wells 60, Central Catholic 52, Newberg 43, Sheldon 28, McDaniel 28, Sandy 27, West Linn 24, Franklin 24, Westview 22.

Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — Pole Vault: 3. Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Boys 4x400m Relay: 3. BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:25.10

Girls

Team Scores — Oregon City 69, Lake Oswego 64, Summit 62, West Linn 47, Sheldon 45, Jesuit 36, Lincoln 30, Franklin 30, Benson 30.

Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 800m: 2. Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:08.03; 1500m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 4:38.49. 3000m: 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 10:07.79; Javelin: 1. Kohana Nakato, SUM, 155-01.

5A Invitational at Wilsonville High School:

Team Scores (top 10) — Churchill 92, Wilsonville 51.5, Ridgeview 50, Crescent Valley 48.5, Ashland 46, The Dalles 37, Hood River Valley 30, Thurston 29, Pendleton 28, North Bend 25.

Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 400m: 1. Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 51.11; 800m: 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 1:58.18; 100m Hurdles: 1. Cody Gehrett, RV, 14.60; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 39.00; High jump: 3. Nathan Wachs, RED, 5-10; 4x100m Relay: 2. RV, 44.27; 4x400m Relay: 3. CC, 3:31.41.

Team Scores (top 10) — North Salem 104, Crescent Valley 52, La Salle Prep 51, Corvallis 50, Hood River Valley 32, St. Helens 30, Crook County 30, Ridgeview 28, Wilsonville 27, Putnam 27.

Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 100m: 2. Kensey Gault, RV, 12.76; 400m: 3. Maggie Ramos, CC, 1:00.76; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.40; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.12; Javelin: 3. Jose Kasberger, CC, 117-11; High jump: 3. Jayden Gustaveson, RED, 4-10. Triple jump: 1. Marjorie Hutchins, CC, 25.00.50.

4A State Championship at Siuslaw High School

Boys

Team Scores (top 10) — Hidden Valley 77, Newport 52, Henley 47, Philomath 46.5, Sisters 40, Siuslaw 37.5, Cascade 37, Astoria 31, Mazama 31, Sweet Home 27.

Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 400m: 2. Hayden Sharp, SIS, 51.88; 800m: 3. Sam May, SIS, 2:00.83; 1500m: 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 4:08.48; 3000m: 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 8:44.39; 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 8:52.39.

Girls

Team Scores (top 10) — Hidden Valley 82, Siuslaw 50, La Grande 47, Cascade 43, North Valley 34, Sisters 33, Mazama 33, Philomath 32, Baker 32, Gladstone 31.5.

Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 1500: 3. Pearl Gregg, SIS, 5:03.49; Pole vault: 3. Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-06.

2A State Championship at Union High School

Boys

Team Scores (top 10) — East Linn Christian 67, Grant Union 53, Enterprise 49, Lost River 36, Regis 34.5, Bandon 34.5, Stanfield/Echo 30, Heppner 28, Oakland 26, Central Linn 25.

Girls

Team Scores (top 10) — Regis 60, Faith Bible Christian 47, Gervais 43, Lakeview 41, Bandon 36, Kennedy 33, Neah-Kah-Nie 32, Delphian 32, Salem Academy 25, Oakland 25.

1A State Track and Field Championships

Boys

Team Scores (top 10) — Powder Valley 64.5, Damascus Christian 56, Joseph 52, Adrian 51, St. Stephen’s Academy 29, Elgin 36, Harper 31.5, St. Paul 31, Bickleton 25, Horizon Christian 21

Girls

Team Scores (top 10) —Crane 75, North Lake 48, Elgin 47, St. Paul 45, Southwest Christian 42, Powder Valley 41, Camas Valley 33, Imbler 28, Elkton 27, North Clackamas Christian 26

Basketball

NBA playoffs

PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Late Game

(9)Memphis 117, (8)Golden State 112, OT

FIRST ROUND

(Best of 7)

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103, Dallas leads series 1-0

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93, Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Portland at Denver, Game 1, late

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Game 1

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., Game 1

Atlanta at New York, 4 p.m., Game 1

Memphis at Utah, 6:30 p.m., Game 1

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 4 0 1.000 —

Chicago 2 0 1.000 1

New York 3 1 .750 1

Washington 1 2 .333 2½

Atlanta 1 2 .333 2½

Indiana 0 4 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 3 1 .750 —

Las Vegas 2 1 .667 ½

Phoenix 2 2 .500 1

Dallas 1 1 .500 1

Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½

Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2

Friday’s Late Games

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 67

Las Vegas 97, Los Angeles 69

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 100, Dallas 97, OT

Sunday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Washington at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championhip

Leaderboard

Saturday in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72

Third Round

Phil Mickelson 70-69-70—209

Brooks Koepka 69-71-70—210

Louis Oosthuizen 71-68-72—211

Kevin Streelman 70-72-70—212

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70-72—213

Branden Grace 70-71-72—213

Bryson DeChambeau 72-71-71—214

Joaquin Niemann 71-72-71—214

Gary Woodland 70-72-72—214

Paul Casey 71-71-73—215

Sungjae Im 70-72-73—215

Corey Conners 67-75-73—215

Hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Friday’s Late Games

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT, Winnipeg leads series 2-0

Colorado 5, St. Louis 1, Colorado leads series 3-0

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1, series tied 2-2

Toronto 5, Montreal 1, series tied 1-1

Vegas 4, Minnesota 0, Vegas leads series 3-1

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Nashville, 11:30 a.m., Carolina leads series 2-1

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m., Colorado leads series 3-0

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m., Boston leads series 3-1

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m., Winnipeg leads series 2-0

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 29 18 .617 —

Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 1

New York 27 19 .587 1½

Toronto 23 21 .523 4½

Baltimore 17 28 .378 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 18 .591 —

Cleveland 24 19 .558 1½

Kansas City 21 23 .477 5

Detroit 18 27 .400 8½

Minnesota 16 29 .356 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 27 19 .587 —

Houston 26 20 .565 1

Seattle 21 24 .467 5½

Texas 21 27 .438 7

Los Angeles 19 26 .422 7½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Seattle at San Diego, late

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 10:05 a.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 10:05 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 10:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 10:07 a.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 10:10 a.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 11:35 a.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 1:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 18 .538 —

Atlanta 22 24 .478 2½

Philadelphia 22 24 .478 2½

Miami 21 24 .467 3

Washington 19 23 .452 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 26 19 .578 —

Chicago 23 22 .511 3

Milwaukee 22 23 .489 4

Cincinnati 20 24 .455 5½

Pittsburgh 18 27 .400 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 28 17 .622 —

Los Angeles 28 18 .609 ½

San Francisco 28 18 .609 ½

Arizona 18 29 .383 11

Colorado 17 29 .370 11½

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Seattle at San Diego, late

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 10:05 a.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 10:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 10:20 a.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 4:08 p.m.

Softball

NCAA Regionals

(Double elimination; x-if necessary)

Norman (Okla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Game 1: Wichita St. 9, Texas A&M 7

Game 2: Oklahoma 19, Morgan St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 7, Wichita St. 5

Texas A&M 10, Morgan St. 3, Morgan St. eliminated

Game 5: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Clemson 8, Troy 0

Alabama 9, Alabama St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 6, Clemson 0

Troy 8, Alabama St. 0, Alabama St. eliminated

Clemson 4, Troy 2, Troy eliminated

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Alabama vs. Clemson, 11 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional

Friday’s Games

Michigan 2, Seattle 0

Washington 3, Portland St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 2, Washington 1

Game 4: Seattle vs. Portland St., late

Game 5: Washington (42-12) vs. Game 4 winner, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Michigan vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington (Ky.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

Kentucky 3, Northwestrn 2

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 12, Kentucky 3, 5 innings

Northwestrn 7, Miami (Ohio) 1, Miami eliminated

Kentucky 7, Northwestrn 2, Northwestrn eliminated

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Notre Dame vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1

James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 3, Tennessee 1

Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1, Eastern Kentucky eliminated

Liberty 6, Tennessee 4, Tennessee eliminated

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: James Madison vs. Liberty, 9 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.

Tucson (Ariz.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Mississippi 5, Villanova 1

Arizona 7 UMBC 0

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 12, Mississippi 6

Game 4: Villanova vs. UMBC, late

Game 5: Mississippi vs. Game 4 winner, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Arizona vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) Regional

Friday’s Games

N. Iowa 8, Iowa St. 0

Missouri 8, UIC 0

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 4, N. Iowa 0

Iowa St. 4, UIC 0, UIC eliminated

Game 5: N. Iowa vs. Iowa St., late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Missouri vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0

South Dakota St. 7, Stanford 1

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 4, South Dakota St. 0

Stanford 11, Manhattan 2, Manhattan eliminated

Game 5: South Dakota St. vs. Stanford, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Arkansas vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.

Stillwater (Okla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 10, Campbell 0

Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 9, Mississippi St. 3

Campbell 7, Boston U. 1, Boston U. eliminated

Mississippi St. 12, Campbell 0, Campbell eliminated

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Oklahoma St. vs. Mississippi St., 11 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional

Friday’s Games

LSU 10, McNeese St. 2

Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

LSU 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

McNeese St. 12, George Washington 0, GW eliminated

Game 5: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. McNeese St., late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: LSU (34-19) vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Austin (Texas) Regional

Friday’s Games

Texas 12, St. Francis,Pa. 0

Texas St. 5, Oregon 1

Saturday’s Games

Texas 6, Texas St. 0

Game 4: St. Francis,Pa. vs. Oregon, late

Game 5: Texas St. vs. Game 4 winner, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Texas vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

UCF 5, Auburn 4

Florida St. 6, Kennesaw St. 2

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 3, UCF 0

Kennesaw St. 1, Auburn 0, Auburn eliminated

UCF 2, Kennesaw St. 0, Kennesaw St. eliminated

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Florida St. vs. UCF, 11 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.

Athens (Ga.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0

Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 1, Duke 0

W. Kentucky 8, UNC-Greensboro 4, UNC-G eliminated

Duke 4, W. Kentucky 0, 12 innings, WKU eliminated

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Georgia (31-21) vs. Duke (44-11), 9 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.

Tempe (Ariz.) Regional

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 7, S. Illinois 4

Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech 8, Arizona St. 2

BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated

BYU 9, Arizona St. 8, Arizona St. eliminated

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3, Virginia Tech advances

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0

Florida 1, South Fla. 0

Saturday’s Games

Florida 10, S. Alabama 0

South Fla. 5, Baylor 0, Baylor eliminated

Game 5: S. Alabama vs. South Fla., late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: Florida vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Regional

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 0

UCLA 8, Long Beach St. 0

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 5, Fresno St. 4, 8 innings

Game 4: Minnesota vs. Long Beach St., late

Game 5: Fresno St. (37-11) vs. Game 4 winner, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 6: UCLA (43-4) vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 4 1 2 14 10 7

Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2

NY City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6

Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4

CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9

Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5

Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5

Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10

Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4

New York 2 4 0 6 8 9

D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10

Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10

Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10

Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2

LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11

Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9

Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7

Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6

San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8

Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8

Real SL 2 1 2 8 8 6

Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9

Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10

FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8

LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, CF Montréal 1

Portland 3, LA Galaxy 0

Chicago 1, Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, NY City FC 1

New England 3, New York 1

Real SL 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Sporting KC at San Jose, late

Colorado at LA FC, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.

Phila. at D.C. United, 4:15 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Louisville 1 0 1 4 2 0

Orlando 1 0 1 4 3 2

Gotham FC 1 0 1 4 1 0

Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0

Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0

Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0

North Carolina 0 1 1 1 1 2

Washington 0 1 1 1 1 3

Chicago 0 1 1 1 0 5

Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Gotham FC 0, Chicago 0, tie

Sunday’s Games

Reign FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4 p.m.

