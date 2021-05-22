scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Madras, 7 p.m.; Hosanna Triad at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Madras at Summit, 7 p.m.; Hosanna Triad at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Preps
Boys basketball
Friday’s Late Games
Bend 66, The Dalles 53
Ridgeview 63, La Pine 43,
Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31
Trinity Lutheran 72, Hosanna-Triad 64
Saturday’s Games
Crook County 77, Mountain View 61
North Medford 63, Summit 49
Girls basketball
Friday’s Late Games
Summit 49, Ridgeview 43
Sweet Home 40, Sisters 25
Trinity Lutheran 35, Hosanna-Triad 19
Saturday’s Games
Mountain View 61, Crook County 48
Chiloquin at Gilchrist, canceled
Baseball
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 6, Culver 5
Softball
Saturday’s Games
Bend 12, McNary 2
Bend 1, South Salem 0
Ridgeview 8, Pendleton 4
Track and field
Saturday’s Results
6A Track & Field Showcase at Pioneer Memorial Stadium
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — Sherwood 72, Ida B. Wells 60, Central Catholic 52, Newberg 43, Sheldon 28, McDaniel 28, Sandy 27, West Linn 24, Franklin 24, Westview 22.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — Pole Vault: 3. Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Boys 4x400m Relay: 3. BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:25.10
Girls
Team Scores — Oregon City 69, Lake Oswego 64, Summit 62, West Linn 47, Sheldon 45, Jesuit 36, Lincoln 30, Franklin 30, Benson 30.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 800m: 2. Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:08.03; 1500m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 4:38.49. 3000m: 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 10:07.79; Javelin: 1. Kohana Nakato, SUM, 155-01.
5A Invitational at Wilsonville High School:
Team Scores (top 10) — Churchill 92, Wilsonville 51.5, Ridgeview 50, Crescent Valley 48.5, Ashland 46, The Dalles 37, Hood River Valley 30, Thurston 29, Pendleton 28, North Bend 25.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 400m: 1. Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 51.11; 800m: 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 1:58.18; 100m Hurdles: 1. Cody Gehrett, RV, 14.60; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 39.00; High jump: 3. Nathan Wachs, RED, 5-10; 4x100m Relay: 2. RV, 44.27; 4x400m Relay: 3. CC, 3:31.41.
Team Scores (top 10) — North Salem 104, Crescent Valley 52, La Salle Prep 51, Corvallis 50, Hood River Valley 32, St. Helens 30, Crook County 30, Ridgeview 28, Wilsonville 27, Putnam 27.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 100m: 2. Kensey Gault, RV, 12.76; 400m: 3. Maggie Ramos, CC, 1:00.76; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.40; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.12; Javelin: 3. Jose Kasberger, CC, 117-11; High jump: 3. Jayden Gustaveson, RED, 4-10. Triple jump: 1. Marjorie Hutchins, CC, 25.00.50.
4A State Championship at Siuslaw High School
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — Hidden Valley 77, Newport 52, Henley 47, Philomath 46.5, Sisters 40, Siuslaw 37.5, Cascade 37, Astoria 31, Mazama 31, Sweet Home 27.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 400m: 2. Hayden Sharp, SIS, 51.88; 800m: 3. Sam May, SIS, 2:00.83; 1500m: 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 4:08.48; 3000m: 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 8:44.39; 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 8:52.39.
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) — Hidden Valley 82, Siuslaw 50, La Grande 47, Cascade 43, North Valley 34, Sisters 33, Mazama 33, Philomath 32, Baker 32, Gladstone 31.5.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 1500: 3. Pearl Gregg, SIS, 5:03.49; Pole vault: 3. Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-06.
2A State Championship at Union High School
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — East Linn Christian 67, Grant Union 53, Enterprise 49, Lost River 36, Regis 34.5, Bandon 34.5, Stanfield/Echo 30, Heppner 28, Oakland 26, Central Linn 25.
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) — Regis 60, Faith Bible Christian 47, Gervais 43, Lakeview 41, Bandon 36, Kennedy 33, Neah-Kah-Nie 32, Delphian 32, Salem Academy 25, Oakland 25.
1A State Track and Field Championships
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — Powder Valley 64.5, Damascus Christian 56, Joseph 52, Adrian 51, St. Stephen’s Academy 29, Elgin 36, Harper 31.5, St. Paul 31, Bickleton 25, Horizon Christian 21
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) —Crane 75, North Lake 48, Elgin 47, St. Paul 45, Southwest Christian 42, Powder Valley 41, Camas Valley 33, Imbler 28, Elkton 27, North Clackamas Christian 26
Basketball
NBA playoffs
PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Late Game
(9)Memphis 117, (8)Golden State 112, OT
FIRST ROUND
(Best of 7)
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103, Dallas leads series 1-0
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93, Brooklyn leads series 1-0
Portland at Denver, Game 1, late
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Game 1
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., Game 1
Atlanta at New York, 4 p.m., Game 1
Memphis at Utah, 6:30 p.m., Game 1
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000 —
Chicago 2 0 1.000 1
New York 3 1 .750 1
Washington 1 2 .333 2½
Atlanta 1 2 .333 2½
Indiana 0 4 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 3 1 .750 —
Las Vegas 2 1 .667 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2
Friday’s Late Games
Connecticut 84, Phoenix 67
Las Vegas 97, Los Angeles 69
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 100, Dallas 97, OT
Sunday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Washington at Indiana, 10 a.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championhip
Leaderboard
Saturday in Kiawah Island, S.C.
Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
Third Round
Phil Mickelson 70-69-70—209
Brooks Koepka 69-71-70—210
Louis Oosthuizen 71-68-72—211
Kevin Streelman 70-72-70—212
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70-72—213
Branden Grace 70-71-72—213
Bryson DeChambeau 72-71-71—214
Joaquin Niemann 71-72-71—214
Gary Woodland 70-72-72—214
Paul Casey 71-71-73—215
Sungjae Im 70-72-73—215
Corey Conners 67-75-73—215
Hockey
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Friday’s Late Games
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT, Winnipeg leads series 2-0
Colorado 5, St. Louis 1, Colorado leads series 3-0
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1, series tied 2-2
Toronto 5, Montreal 1, series tied 1-1
Vegas 4, Minnesota 0, Vegas leads series 3-1
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Nashville, 11:30 a.m., Carolina leads series 2-1
Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m., Colorado leads series 3-0
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m., Boston leads series 3-1
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m., Winnipeg leads series 2-0
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 18 .617 —
Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 1
New York 27 19 .587 1½
Toronto 23 21 .523 4½
Baltimore 17 28 .378 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 18 .591 —
Cleveland 24 19 .558 1½
Kansas City 21 23 .477 5
Detroit 18 27 .400 8½
Minnesota 16 29 .356 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 27 19 .587 —
Houston 26 20 .565 1
Seattle 21 24 .467 5½
Texas 21 27 .438 7
Los Angeles 19 26 .422 7½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
Seattle at San Diego, late
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 10:05 a.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 10:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 10:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 10:07 a.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 10:10 a.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 11:35 a.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 1:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 18 .538 —
Atlanta 22 24 .478 2½
Philadelphia 22 24 .478 2½
Miami 21 24 .467 3
Washington 19 23 .452 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 19 .578 —
Chicago 23 22 .511 3
Milwaukee 22 23 .489 4
Cincinnati 20 24 .455 5½
Pittsburgh 18 27 .400 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 28 17 .622 —
Los Angeles 28 18 .609 ½
San Francisco 28 18 .609 ½
Arizona 18 29 .383 11
Colorado 17 29 .370 11½
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
Seattle at San Diego, late
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 10:05 a.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 10:05 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 10:20 a.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 4:08 p.m.
Softball
NCAA Regionals
(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
Norman (Okla.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Game 1: Wichita St. 9, Texas A&M 7
Game 2: Oklahoma 19, Morgan St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 7, Wichita St. 5
Texas A&M 10, Morgan St. 3, Morgan St. eliminated
Game 5: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Clemson 8, Troy 0
Alabama 9, Alabama St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 6, Clemson 0
Troy 8, Alabama St. 0, Alabama St. eliminated
Clemson 4, Troy 2, Troy eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Alabama vs. Clemson, 11 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.
Seattle Regional
Friday’s Games
Michigan 2, Seattle 0
Washington 3, Portland St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 2, Washington 1
Game 4: Seattle vs. Portland St., late
Game 5: Washington (42-12) vs. Game 4 winner, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Michigan vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington (Ky.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2
Kentucky 3, Northwestrn 2
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 12, Kentucky 3, 5 innings
Northwestrn 7, Miami (Ohio) 1, Miami eliminated
Kentucky 7, Northwestrn 2, Northwestrn eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Notre Dame vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.
Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1
James Madison 4, Liberty 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 3, Tennessee 1
Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1, Eastern Kentucky eliminated
Liberty 6, Tennessee 4, Tennessee eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: James Madison vs. Liberty, 9 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.
Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Mississippi 5, Villanova 1
Arizona 7 UMBC 0
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 12, Mississippi 6
Game 4: Villanova vs. UMBC, late
Game 5: Mississippi vs. Game 4 winner, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Arizona vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) Regional
Friday’s Games
N. Iowa 8, Iowa St. 0
Missouri 8, UIC 0
Saturday’s Games
Missouri 4, N. Iowa 0
Iowa St. 4, UIC 0, UIC eliminated
Game 5: N. Iowa vs. Iowa St., late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Missouri vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.
Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0
South Dakota St. 7, Stanford 1
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 4, South Dakota St. 0
Stanford 11, Manhattan 2, Manhattan eliminated
Game 5: South Dakota St. vs. Stanford, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Arkansas vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 3:30 p.m.
Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 10, Campbell 0
Mississippi St. 3, Boston U. 1
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 9, Mississippi St. 3
Campbell 7, Boston U. 1, Boston U. eliminated
Mississippi St. 12, Campbell 0, Campbell eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Oklahoma St. vs. Mississippi St., 11 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
Friday’s Games
LSU 10, McNeese St. 2
Louisiana-Lafayette 1, George Washington 0, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
LSU 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 3
McNeese St. 12, George Washington 0, GW eliminated
Game 5: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. McNeese St., late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: LSU (34-19) vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.
Austin (Texas) Regional
Friday’s Games
Texas 12, St. Francis,Pa. 0
Texas St. 5, Oregon 1
Saturday’s Games
Texas 6, Texas St. 0
Game 4: St. Francis,Pa. vs. Oregon, late
Game 5: Texas St. vs. Game 4 winner, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Texas vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
Friday’s Games
UCF 5, Auburn 4
Florida St. 6, Kennesaw St. 2
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 3, UCF 0
Kennesaw St. 1, Auburn 0, Auburn eliminated
UCF 2, Kennesaw St. 0, Kennesaw St. eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Florida St. vs. UCF, 11 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 1:30 p.m.
Athens (Ga.) Regional
Friday’s Games
Duke 2, UNC-Greensboro 0
Georgia 11, W. Kentucky 3
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 1, Duke 0
W. Kentucky 8, UNC-Greensboro 4, UNC-G eliminated
Duke 4, W. Kentucky 0, 12 innings, WKU eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Georgia (31-21) vs. Duke (44-11), 9 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.
Tempe (Ariz.) Regional
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. 7, S. Illinois 4
Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2
Friday’s Games
Virginia Tech 8, Arizona St. 2
BYU 7, S. Illinois 2, S. Illinois eliminated
BYU 9, Arizona St. 8, Arizona St. eliminated
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3, Virginia Tech advances
Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
Friday’s Games
S. Alabama 2, Baylor 0
Florida 1, South Fla. 0
Saturday’s Games
Florida 10, S. Alabama 0
South Fla. 5, Baylor 0, Baylor eliminated
Game 5: S. Alabama vs. South Fla., late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: Florida vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles Regional
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 0
UCLA 8, Long Beach St. 0
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 5, Fresno St. 4, 8 innings
Game 4: Minnesota vs. Long Beach St., late
Game 5: Fresno St. (37-11) vs. Game 4 winner, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 6: UCLA (43-4) vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.
x-Game 7: Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 4 1 2 14 10 7
Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2
NY City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9
Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5
Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10
Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4
New York 2 4 0 6 8 9
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10
Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10
Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2
LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11
Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9
Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6
San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8
Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8
Real SL 2 1 2 8 8 6
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8
LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, CF Montréal 1
Portland 3, LA Galaxy 0
Chicago 1, Miami 0
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 2, NY City FC 1
New England 3, New York 1
Real SL 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Sporting KC at San Jose, late
Colorado at LA FC, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.
Phila. at D.C. United, 4:15 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 1 0 1 4 2 0
Orlando 1 0 1 4 3 2
Gotham FC 1 0 1 4 1 0
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
North Carolina 0 1 1 1 1 2
Washington 0 1 1 1 1 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 0 5
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando 2, North Carolina 1
Gotham FC 0, Chicago 0, tie
Sunday’s Games
Reign FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.