scoreboard

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0, Tampa Bay wins series 4-2

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

Wednesday’s Game

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5)

Tuesday’s Game

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Greinke) at Minnesota (Maeda), 11 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito) at Oakland (TBA), noon

Toronto (Ryu) at Tampa Bay (Snell), 2 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole) at Cleveland (Bieber), 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (TBA) at Minnesota (Berrios), 10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel) at Oakland (TBA), noon

Toronto (TBA) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow), 1 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka) at Cleveland (Carrasco), 4 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Bauer) at Atlanta (Fried), 9 a.m.

Miami (TBA) at Chicago Cubs (TBA), 11 a.m.

St. Louis (TBA) at San Diego (TBA), 2 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBA) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler), 7 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77

New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66

Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84

Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88

Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60

Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57

Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97

Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81

Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62

Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92

Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86

Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

Monday’s Game

Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

Thursday’s Game

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Broncos 21/2 21/2 401/2 JETS

Sunday

Colts 3 3 441/2 BEARS

Saints NL NL NL LIONS

Cards 4 4 511/2 PANTHERS

BENGALS 3 3 461/2 Jaguars

COWBOYS 5 5 551/2 Browns

TEXANS 4 4 521/2 Vikings

Seahawks 7 7 551/2 DOLPHINS

BUCS 7 7 451/2 Chargers

TITANS 11/2 11/2 471/2 Steelers

Ravens NL NL NL WASHINGTON

RAMS 111/2 111/2 481/2 Giants

CHIEFS NL NL NL Patriots

Bills 21/2 21/2 491/2 RAIDERS

49ERS 61/2 61/2 431/2 Eagles

Monday

PACKERS NL NL NL Falcons

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

BYU 24 24 — La Tech

Saturday

CINCINNATI 211/2 211/2 — Usf

FLORIDA 18 18 — S Carolina

GEORGIA ST 1 1 — E Carolina

N Carolina 11 11 — BOSTON COLL

Va Tech 101/2 101/2 — DUKE

TENNESSEE 10 10 — Missouri

Baylor 3 3 — W VIRGINIA

CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 — Virginia

PITTSBURGH 131/2 131/2 — NC State

Oklahoma 81/2 81/2 — IOWA ST

Memphis 1 1 — SMU

UCF 21 21 — Tulsa

Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 — COASTAL CARO

AIR FORCE 11/2 11/2 — Navy

Troy 51/2 51/2 — S ALABAMA

KANSAS ST 31/2 31/2 — Texas Tech

Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 — KANSAS

UAB 20 20 — Utsa

TEXAS 13 13 — Tcu

ALABAMA 17 17 — Texas A&M

KENTUCKY 7 7 — Mississippi

W Kentucky 7 7 — MID TENN ST

FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 91/2 — Charlotte

Ga Southern 17 17 — UL-MONROE

GEORGIA 7 7 — Auburn

Lsu 20 20 — VANDERBILT

MISS ST 17 17 — Arkansas

N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 — Southern Miss

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8

Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11

Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15

Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15

New England 5 3 6 21 15 12

New York 6 6 2 20 17 16

NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10

Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14

Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27

Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22

Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19

Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21

D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20

Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12

Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24

Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20

FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21

LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29

Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21

Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24

Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31

LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22

San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, Oct. 3

New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.

NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open

Monday at Paris

MEN

First Round — Jack Sock, United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 6-4, 6-0. Hugo Gaston, France, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (19), Canada, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Fabio Fognini (14), Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0. Tommy Paul, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Casper Ruud (28), Norway, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Gael Monfils (8), France, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, def. Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Jan-Lennard Struff (30), Germany, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, vs. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

WOMEN

First Round — Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 7-5. Sara Errani, Italy, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-2, 6-1. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-4, 6-3. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Bernarda Pera, United States, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0. Christina McHale, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (22), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4. Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-0. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (28), Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Marketa Vondrousova (15), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-1, 6-2. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Serena Williams (6), United States, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-0. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Barbara Haas, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Madison Keys (12), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2). Garbine Muguruza (11), Spain, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 7-5. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Angelique Kerber (18), Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Alize Cornet, France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-3, 6-2. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-2. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, vs. Magda Linette (31), Poland, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated CF Jake Fraley, C Luis Torrens, 3B Dylan Moore (7-day), 2Bs Sam Haggerty and Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Donovan Walton, LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHPs Seth Frankoff, Ian Hamilton and Art Warren from alternate training site.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Jon Gray, INFs Chris Owings and Brendan Rodgers from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPS Ben Bowden and Philip Diehl, RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Antonio Santos, and Jesus Tinoco, C Dom Nunez and OF Yonathan Daza from alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Justin Lawrence from the restricted list. Designated LHP James Pazos for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Cole Percival to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated C Chadwick Tromp, CF Luis Alexander Basabe, RHPs Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott from the 10-day IL. Recalled RF Jaylin Davis, 1B Chris Shaw, RHP Melvin Adon, LHPs Anthony Banda, Conner Menez, and Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Britta Brown senior director of basketball administration. Named Tony Leotti senior director of strategy and systems. Named Harold Ellis and Ryan West pro personnel evaluators. Named Michael Lindo director of player and family engagement.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated CB Jordan Miller from suspension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Tavon Young on the IR. Activated S Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Signed CB Terrell Bonds and CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Kai Forbath from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and LB Austin Calitro on the IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S A.J. Moore on the IR. Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Steven Hauschka and DT Daniel Ekuale to the active roster. Waived/injured K Brandon Wright. Optioned OL Jared Hilbers and K Alrick Rosas to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Luther Kirk to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Meadors.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of the 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Roman Torres from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Evan Bush from Montreal in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

