scoreboard

Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0, Tampa Bay wins series 4-2
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
Wednesday’s Game
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
Tuesday’s Game
Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Greinke) at Minnesota (Maeda), 11 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito) at Oakland (TBA), noon
Toronto (Ryu) at Tampa Bay (Snell), 2 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole) at Cleveland (Bieber), 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (TBA) at Minnesota (Berrios), 10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel) at Oakland (TBA), noon
Toronto (TBA) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow), 1 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka) at Cleveland (Carrasco), 4 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer) at Atlanta (Fried), 9 a.m.
Miami (TBA) at Chicago Cubs (TBA), 11 a.m.
St. Louis (TBA) at San Diego (TBA), 2 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBA) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler), 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Monday’s Game
Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20
Thursday’s Game
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Broncos 21/2 21/2 401/2 JETS
Sunday
Colts 3 3 441/2 BEARS
Saints NL NL NL LIONS
Cards 4 4 511/2 PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 3 461/2 Jaguars
COWBOYS 5 5 551/2 Browns
TEXANS 4 4 521/2 Vikings
Seahawks 7 7 551/2 DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 7 451/2 Chargers
TITANS 11/2 11/2 471/2 Steelers
Ravens NL NL NL WASHINGTON
RAMS 111/2 111/2 481/2 Giants
CHIEFS NL NL NL Patriots
Bills 21/2 21/2 491/2 RAIDERS
49ERS 61/2 61/2 431/2 Eagles
Monday
PACKERS NL NL NL Falcons
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
BYU 24 24 — La Tech
Saturday
CINCINNATI 211/2 211/2 — Usf
FLORIDA 18 18 — S Carolina
GEORGIA ST 1 1 — E Carolina
N Carolina 11 11 — BOSTON COLL
Va Tech 101/2 101/2 — DUKE
TENNESSEE 10 10 — Missouri
Baylor 3 3 — W VIRGINIA
CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 — Virginia
PITTSBURGH 131/2 131/2 — NC State
Oklahoma 81/2 81/2 — IOWA ST
Memphis 1 1 — SMU
UCF 21 21 — Tulsa
Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 — COASTAL CARO
AIR FORCE 11/2 11/2 — Navy
Troy 51/2 51/2 — S ALABAMA
KANSAS ST 31/2 31/2 — Texas Tech
Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 — KANSAS
UAB 20 20 — Utsa
TEXAS 13 13 — Tcu
ALABAMA 17 17 — Texas A&M
KENTUCKY 7 7 — Mississippi
W Kentucky 7 7 — MID TENN ST
FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 91/2 — Charlotte
Ga Southern 17 17 — UL-MONROE
GEORGIA 7 7 — Auburn
Lsu 20 20 — VANDERBILT
MISS ST 17 17 — Arkansas
N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 — Southern Miss
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, Oct. 3
New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Monday at Paris
MEN
First Round — Jack Sock, United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 6-4, 6-0. Hugo Gaston, France, def. Maxime Janvier, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (19), Canada, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Fabio Fognini (14), Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0. Tommy Paul, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Casper Ruud (28), Norway, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Gael Monfils (8), France, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4.
Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, def. Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Jan-Lennard Struff (30), Germany, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, vs. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4.
WOMEN
First Round — Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 7-5. Sara Errani, Italy, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-2, 6-1. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-4, 6-3. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Bernarda Pera, United States, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0. Christina McHale, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (22), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4. Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-0. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (28), Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Marketa Vondrousova (15), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-1, 6-2. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Serena Williams (6), United States, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-0. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Barbara Haas, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Zhang Shuai, China, def. Madison Keys (12), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2). Garbine Muguruza (11), Spain, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 7-5. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Angelique Kerber (18), Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Alize Cornet, France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-3, 6-2. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-2. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, vs. Magda Linette (31), Poland, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated CF Jake Fraley, C Luis Torrens, 3B Dylan Moore (7-day), 2Bs Sam Haggerty and Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Donovan Walton, LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHPs Seth Frankoff, Ian Hamilton and Art Warren from alternate training site.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Jon Gray, INFs Chris Owings and Brendan Rodgers from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPS Ben Bowden and Philip Diehl, RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Antonio Santos, and Jesus Tinoco, C Dom Nunez and OF Yonathan Daza from alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Justin Lawrence from the restricted list. Designated LHP James Pazos for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Cole Percival to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated C Chadwick Tromp, CF Luis Alexander Basabe, RHPs Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott from the 10-day IL. Recalled RF Jaylin Davis, 1B Chris Shaw, RHP Melvin Adon, LHPs Anthony Banda, Conner Menez, and Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
DETROIT PISTONS — Named Britta Brown senior director of basketball administration. Named Tony Leotti senior director of strategy and systems. Named Harold Ellis and Ryan West pro personnel evaluators. Named Michael Lindo director of player and family engagement.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated CB Jordan Miller from suspension.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Tavon Young on the IR. Activated S Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Signed CB Terrell Bonds and CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Kai Forbath from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and LB Austin Calitro on the IR.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S A.J. Moore on the IR. Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Steven Hauschka and DT Daniel Ekuale to the active roster. Waived/injured K Brandon Wright. Optioned OL Jared Hilbers and K Alrick Rosas to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Luther Kirk to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Meadors.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of the 2020-2021 season.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Roman Torres from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2021 draft.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Evan Bush from Montreal in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.
