scoreboard

Prep sports
Football
Friday’s Games
Molalla vs. Madras, late
Crook County vs. North Marion, late
Pleasant Hill vs. Sisters, late
Siuslaw vs. La Pine, late
Santiam vs. Culver, late
Triangle Lake vs. Gilchrist, late
Volleyball
Thursday’s Late Games
Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-14)
Summit 3, Redmond 0 (25-2, 25-14, 25-2)
Sisters 3, Cascade 1 (25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15)
La Pine 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)
Friday’s Games
Bend vs. Sisters, late
Gilchrist vs. Hosanna-Triad, late
Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, late
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Summit 7, Ridgeview 1
Madras 2, Molalla 2
Friday’s Games
Sisters vs. Crook County, late
North Clackamas Christian vs. Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Mountain View 8, Crook County 0
Summit 3, Ridgeview 2
Golf
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational Partial Scores
Friday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
Second Round
Corey Conners 66-69—135
Martin Laird 69-67—136
Viktor Hovland 69-68—137
Rory McIlroy 66-71—137
Lanto Griffin 69-68—137
Bryson DeChambeau 67-71—138
Paul Casey 70-69—139
Sungjae Im 69-70—139
Justin Rose 71-68—139
Jordan Spieth 70-69—139
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-70—140. Lee Westwood, 69-71—140. Richy Werenski, 71-69—140. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 69-71—140. Max Homa, 70-70—140. Jazz Janewattananond, 75-65—140. Tommy Fleetwood, 70-70—140. Will Zalatoris, 73-68—141. Jason Kokrak, 68-73—141. Chris Kirk, 71-70—141. Byeong Hun An, 68-74—142. Kevin Na, 71-71—142. Jason Day, 70-72—142. Robert MacIntyre, 71-71—142. Andrew Putnam, 70-72—142. .
Charley Hoffman, 71-72—143. Ian Poulter, 70-73—143. Harris English, 73-70—143. Keegan Bradley, 69-74—143. Victor Perez, 69-74—143. Luke List, 71-72—143. Bernd Wiesberger, 72-71—143. Maverick McNealy, 71-72—143. Steve Stricker, 72-71—143. Brendan Steele, 71-72—143. Alex Noren, 72-71—143. Matt Wallace, 70-73—143.
Will Gordon, 72-72—144. Danny Lee, 73-71—144. Doug Ghim, 71-73—144. Keith Mitchell, 73-71—144. Sebastián Muñoz, 68-76—144. Brendon Todd, 74-70—144. Zach Johnson, 74-70—144. Padraig Harrington, 70-74—144. Bo Hoag, 74-70—144. Harold Varner III, 72-72—144. Jason Dufner, 74-70—144. Tyler Duncan, 72-72—144. Danny Willett, 73-71—144. Tyrrell Hatton, 77-67—144. Chez Reavie, 74-70—144.
LPGA Tour
Drive On Championship Partial Scores
Friday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
Second Round
Jennifer Kupcho 67-67—134
Austin Ernst 67-67—134
Carlota Ciganda 71-65—136
Nelly Korda 67-70—137
Jenny Coleman 70-69—139
Yu Liu 70-70—140
Ashleigh Buhai 70-70—140
Patty Tavatanakit 70-70—140
Leona Maguire 69-71—140
Jaye Marie Green 68-72—140
Cheyenne Knight, 71-70—141. Katherine Kirk, 69-72—141. Mi Jung Hur, 69-72—141. Lydia Ko, 69-72—141. Megan Khang, 69-72—141. Gaby Lopez, 69-72—141. Danielle Kang, 72-70—142. Sei Young Kim, 72-70—142. Xiyu Lin, 72-70—142. Ryann O’Toole, 71-71—142. Jennifer Song, 70-72—142. Lindy Duncan, 69-73—142. Jing Yan, 68-74—142.
Cristie Kerr, 74-69—143. Lexi Thompson, 74-69—143. Brooke M. Henderson, 74-69—143. Annie Park, 71-72—143. Albane Valenzuela, 70-73—143. Bronte Law, 70-73—143. In Gee Chun, 70-73—143. Brittany Altomare, 70-73—143. Mariah Stackhouse, 69-74—143.
Laura Davies, 75-69—144. Charley Hull, 74-70—144. Anna Nordqvist, 74-70—144. Sophia Popov, 74-70—144. Tiffany Joh, 73-71—144. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 73-71—144. Jennifer Chang, 73-71—144. Sarah Kemp, 72-72—144. Stacy Lewis, 71-73—144. Ally Ewing, 71-73—144. Mel Reid, 70-74—144. Jessica Korda, 69-75—144.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Miami 18 18 .500 6
Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Indiana 16 19 .457 7½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 14 20 .412 9
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 26 .278 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 24 11 .686 2½
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 14 .563 7
Dallas 18 16 .529 8
Golden State 19 18 .514 8½
Memphis 16 16 .500 9
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Sacramento 14 22 .389 13
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Thursday’s Late Games
Phoenix 120, Golden State 98
Portland 123, Sacramento 119
Sunday
2021 All-Star Game
Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, 5 p.m., Atlanta
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 123, Kings 119
SACRAMENTO (119)
Bagley III 6-13 1-3 14, Barnes 7-14 3-3 17, Holmes 6-12 0-0 12, Fox 12-26 6-10 32, Hield 8-17 0-0 21, Bjelica 5-12 0-0 12, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 49-103 10-16 119.
PORTLAND (123)
Covington 2-6 2-2 7, Jones Jr. 2-3 3-3 8, Kanter 11-15 0-0 22, Lillard 13-26 10-10 44, Trent Jr. 2-11 2-2 7, Anthony 6-11 3-4 16, Hood 2-5 0-0 4, Little 2-8 4-4 9, Simons 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 42-88 24-25 123.
Sacramento 27 29 34 29 — 119
Portland 30 29 30 34 — 123
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 11-29 (Hield 5-12, Bjelica 2-3, Fox 2-6, Bagley III 1-3, Joseph 1-4), Portland 15-38 (Lillard 8-15, Simons 2-3, Jones Jr. 1-2, Anthony 1-4, Little 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4, Covington 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 51 (Holmes 11), Portland 41 (Kanter 21). Assists—Sacramento 25 (Fox 12), Portland 20 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Sacramento 19, Portland 14. A—0 (19,393)
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Games in Las Vegas
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s Late Game
(3)UCLA 58, (11)Washington 46
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Games
(1)Stanford 79, (5)Oregon St. 45
(2)Arizona vs. (3)UCLA, late
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday’s Game
(1)Stanford vs. (2)Arizona-(3)UCLA winner, 5 p.m.
Friday’s Box Score
No. 4 Stanford 79, Oregon St. 45
OREGON ST. (11-7)
Corosdale 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 2-6 2-2 6, Mack 3-5 1-1 8, Goforth 3-11 0-0 7, Goodman 5-14 0-0 12, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Mannen 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Von Oelhoffen 2-6 0-0 5, Samuel 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 3-3 45.
STANFORD (24-2)
Brink 9-13 5-7 24, Lexie Hull 4-14 3-3 12, Jones 0-7 1-2 1, Williams 7-19 1-1 20, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Belibi 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 2-6 0-0 4, Lacie Hull 2-6 2-2 6, Jump 4-8 0-0 10, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-75 12-15 79.
Oregon St. 13 9 10 13 — 45
Stanford 13 20 22 24 — 79
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-26 (Corosdale 1-4, Mack 1-2, Goforth 1-5, Goodman 2-6, Mannen 0-2, Simmons 0-1, Von Oelhoffen 1-3, Samuel 0-3), Stanford 9-21 (Brink 1-3, Hull 1-4, Williams 5-7, Prechtel 0-1, Hull 0-1, Jump 2-5). Assists—Oregon St. 9 (Von Oelhoffen 3), Stanford 15 (Williams 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 32 (Jones 3-13), Stanford 48 (Brink 5-11). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 15, Stanford 8. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 2 Texas A&M 77, LSU 58
No. 3 NC State 68, Virginia Tech 55
No. 5 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53
No. 7 South Carolina 75, Alabama 63
No. 14 Tennessee 77, Mississippi 72
No. 16 Georgia 78, No. 17 Kentucky 66
No. 24 Rutgers 71, No. 22 Ohio St. 63
No. 23 Missouri St. 87, Evansville 54
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783
Southern Cal 14 5 .737 20 6 .769
UCLA 13 5 .722 17 7 .708
Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Arizona St. 7 9 .438 10 12 .455
Utah 7 11 .389 10 12 .455
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 1 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Game
No. 20 Loyola Chicago 73, Southern Illinois 49
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 23 13 6 4 30 63 52
Washington 23 13 6 4 30 76 75
Boston 21 13 5 3 29 65 53
Philadelphia 20 12 5 3 27 67 62
Pittsburgh 22 12 9 1 25 68 71
N.Y. Rangers 21 9 9 3 21 59 55
New Jersey 19 7 10 2 16 47 60
Buffalo 21 6 12 3 15 48 65
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 22 16 4 2 34 77 45
Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 81 62
Florida 22 14 4 4 32 72 64
Chicago 25 13 7 5 31 79 74
Columbus 25 10 10 5 25 69 80
Nashville 23 10 13 0 20 55 73
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
Dallas 18 6 8 4 16 48 50
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41
St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48
Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54
Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66
Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59
San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77
Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 18 5 2 38 88 59
Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 78 62
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78
Montreal 22 10 6 6 26 71 65
Calgary 24 11 11 2 24 66 73
Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 77 91
Ottawa 26 8 17 1 17 70 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday’s Late Game
Vancouver 3, Toronto 1
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, Washington 1
Chicago 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Minnesota at Arizona, late
St. Louis at Los Angeles, late
Vegas at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Florida at Nashville, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended free agent RHP Sam Dyson for the 2021 season and postseason for a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with Cs Ronaldo Hernandez and Connor Wong, OFs Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo and Marcus Wilson, INFs Jonathan Arauz, Christian Arroyo, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec and Hudson Potts, and Ps Eduard Bazardo, Colten Brewer, Jay Groome, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata, Nick Pivetta, John Schreiber, Connor Seabold, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, and Garrett Whitlock on one-year contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Gerardo Reyes outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released OF Drew Weeks.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined both Utah G Donovan Mitchell for public criticism of the officiating and his conduct while exiting the court and Utah C Ruby Gobert for public criticism of the officiating after a game against Philadelphia on March 3.
DETROIT PISTONS — Agreed to terms with F Blake Griffin on a contract buyout and placed him on waivers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Zane Gonzalez.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Micah Hyde to a two-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C B.J. Finney.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CBs Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year contract extensions. Waived the contract of LB Mark Nzeocha.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with FB Khari Blasingame on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released QB Alex Smith.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Announced the passing of OT Chris Schultz.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Carolina D Brett Pesce for a dangerous trip of Detroit F Robby Fabbri during a March 3 game.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed Fs Andrew Shaw and Zach Smith on long-term injured reserve.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Adam Werner to Colorado (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Tanner Kero for the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Michael Rasmussen to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from minor league taxi squad. Loaned G Connor Ingram to Chicago (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstrom to the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned D Pierre-Olivier Joseph and LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Steenn Pasichmnuk from Allen (ECHL) loan. Reassigned LW Dillon Hamaliuk to Kelowna (WHL). Recalled RW Kurtis Gabriel and C Joel Kellman from the minor league taxi squad.
