scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Added INF/OF Yairo Munoz to the spring-training roster. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Chris Mazza, LHP Matt Hall and LHP Jeffrey Springs to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Michael Kopech to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP James Karinchak, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP Zach Plesac and OF Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen and OF LaMonte Wade to Rochester (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Randy Arozarena, LHP Anthony Banda, INF Mike Brosseau, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Brendan McKay, OF Brian O’Grady and RHP Trevor Richards to Durham (IL). Acquired INF Estaban Quiroz completing a trade with the San Diego Padres.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn and OF Scott Heineman to Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Santiago Espinal, LHP Thomas Pannone and RHP Jacob Waguespack to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke and 1B Kevin Cron to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, C Elias Dias and Zac Rosscup to Alburquerque (PCL). Assigned RHP Antonio Santos to minor league camp. Assigned Michael Peterson to Lancaster (CL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams, OF Kyle Garlick, LHP Austin Davis, RHP Reggie McLain and RHP Edgar Garcia to Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded 2B Esteban Quiroz to Tampa Bay.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Junior Fernandez and C Andrew Knizner to Memphis (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Erick Fedde to Fresno (PCL). Optioned RHP James Bourque, RHP Kyle Finnegan, INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson to Harrisburg (EL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OL Marcus Gilbert on a one-year contract. Placed transition tag on RB Kenyan Drake.
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with CB E.J. Gaines on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OT Daryl Williams to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed QB Tyler Bray, LS Patrick Scales, DE Brent Urban, DB Artie Burns, DB Deon Bush and Jordan Lucas to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Andrew Billings and C Evan Brown.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon III to a two-year contract. Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a two-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with WR Geremy Davis.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Agreed to terms with CB Xavier Rhodes.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with DL Austin Johnson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to a two-year contract. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Nick Dzubnar, OL Ty Sambrailo and TE MyCole Pruitt on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Peyton Barber and RB J.D. McKissic.
