scoreboard

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

North W L Pct PF PA

Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43

Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L Pct PF PA

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, ccd.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 25 Tulsa 30, Tulane 24, 2OT

Friday’s Games

SOUTH

Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

FAU 24, UMass 2

MIDWEST

Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

SOUTHWEST

UAB (4-3) at UTEP (3-4), ppd.

FAR WEST

New Mexico (0-3) at Air Force (1-2), late

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182

New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252

Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165

Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244

Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241

Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254

L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267

Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287

L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168

Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday’s Late Game

Seattle 28, Arizona 21

Thursday’s Late Summary

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21

Arizona 0 7 7 7 — 21

Seattle 7 9 7 5 — 28

First Quarter

Sea—Metcalf 25 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:45.

Second Quarter

Ari—Drake 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 13:51.

Sea—Lockett 11 pass from Wilson (kick failed), 8:27.

Sea—FG Myers 27, :00.

Third Quarter

Ari—Arnold 4 pass from K. Murray (Gonzalez kick), 10:07.

Sea—Hyde 2 run (Myers kick), 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—Edmonds 3 pass from K. Murray (Gonzalez kick), 13:19.

Sea—safety, 9:12.

Sea—FG Myers 41, 2:19.

Ari Sea

First downs 24 22

Total Net Yards 314 347

Rushes-yards 18-57 31-165

Passing 257 182

Punt Returns 2-8 1-11

Kickoff Returns 5-100 2-45

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 29-42-0 23-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 3-15

Punts 4-45.5 4-43.5

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 10-115 8-79

Time of Possession 24:53 35:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Arizona, Drake 11-29, K. Murray 5-15, Edmonds 2-13. Seattle, Hyde 14-79, Wilson 10-42, Scarbrough 6-31, Dallas 1-13.

PASSING—Arizona, K. Murray 29-42-0-269. Seattle, Wilson 23-28-0-197.

RECEIVING—Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-62, Hopkins 5-51, Kirk 4-50, Edmonds 4-36, Drake 4-31, Williams 2-29, Isabella 1-6, Arnold 1-4. Seattle, Lockett 9-67, Metcalf 3-46, Olsen 2-20, Dallas 2-19, Hyde 2-16, Hollister 2-14, Moore 2-5, Dissly 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New England at Houston, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

OREGON 14 17 641/2 Ucla

Iowa 21/2 11/2 461/2 PENN ST

Va Tech 3 3 541/2 PITTSBURGH

MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech

Wake Forest 6 PPD NL DUKE

E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE

Cincinnati 4 5 651/2 UCF

GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St

COASTAL CARO 41/2 5 481/2 App’chian St

Clemson 331/2 351/2 641/2 FLORIDA ST

Navy 31/2 PPD NL USF

Missouri 51/2 61/2 561/2 S CAROLINA

MARYLAND 6 PPD NL Michigan St

OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana

NC STATE 3 5 651/2 Liberty

Michigan 81/2 111/2 521/2 RUTGERS

MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte

ARMY 41/2 31/2 401/2 Ga Southern

Usc 3 3 58 UTAH

COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St

COLORADO ST 14 PPD NL Unlv

W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l

N TEXAS 2 21/2 641/2 Rice

WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona

California 6 3 471/2 OREGON ST

STANFORD 3 PPD NL Washington St

San Jose St 2 PPD NL FRESNO ST

Utsa 71/2 10 511/2 SO MISS

San Diego St 2 11/2 461/2 NEVADA

NEBRASKA 141/2 16 591/2 Illinois

SMU 31/2 PPD NL Houston

Lsu +2 2 631/2 ARKANSAS

Wisconsin 7 71/2 441/2 N’WESTERN

ALABAMA 30 30 581/2 Kentucky

Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT

OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 601/2 Oklahoma St

IOWA ST 11 111/2 461/2 Kansas St

TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi

Georgia St 21/2 31/2 581/2 S ALABAMA

Texas 29 PPD NL KANSAS

TROY 12 12 591/2 Mid Tenn St

AUBURN 101/2 101/2 501/2 Tennessee

LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe

Arkansas St 51/2 6 68 TEXAS ST

Boise St 131/2 14 56 HAWAII

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

BROWNS 31/2 3 471/2 Eagles

SAINTS 7 31/2 491/2 Falcons

Lions +3 11/2 NL PANTHERS

Patriots 21/2 2 481/2 TEXANS

Steelers 101/2 101/2 461/2 JAGUARS

COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers

WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals

RAVENS 6 6 491/2 Titans

VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys

Chiefs 7 8 57 RAIDERS

Dolphins 21/2 31/2 45 BRONCOS

CHARGERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Jets

Monday

BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams

———

Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers

Golf

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship Scores

Friday at Belleair, Fla.

Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70; (a-amateur)

Second Round

Sei Young Kim 67-65—132

Ally McDonald 67-66—133

Stephanie Meadow 69-65—134

Sophia Popov 64-70—134

Elizabeth Szokol 69-66—135

Lydia Ko 70-67—137

Lindsey Weaver 69-68—137

Minjee Lee 68-69—137

Angela Stanford 70-68—138

Robynn Ree 69-69—138

Jennifer Song 68-70—138

Brooke M. Henderson 68-70—138

Ashleigh Buhai 66-72—138

Austin Ernst, 71-68—139. Mi Jung Hur, 70-69—139. Caroline Masson, 69-70—139. Alena Sharp, 68-71—139. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 68-71—139. In Gee Chun, 71-69—140. Megan Khang, 70-70—140. Lexi Thompson, 70-70—140. Eun-Hee Ji, 70-70—140. Cheyenne Knight, 70-70—140. Maria Fernanda Torres, 69-71—140.

PGA Tour

RSM Classic Scores

Friday at Seaside Island, Ga.

Seaside GC (SS): Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70

Plantation GC (PL): Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72

Second Round

Robert Streb 65SS-63PL—128

Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL—130

Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL—131

Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL—131

Harris English 66SS-66PL—132

Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL—132

Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL—133

Bernd Wiesberger 66SS-68PL—134

Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL—134

Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS—134

Matthew NeSmith, 72PL-63SS—135. Keegan Bradley, 67PL-68SS—135. Keith Mitchell, 69SS-66PL—135. Jim Herman, 68SS-67PL—135. Peter Malnati, 65SS-70PL—135. Cameron Tringale, 67PL-68SS—135. Joel Dahmen, 74PL-61SS—135. Adam Long, 67PL-68SS—135. Nate Lashley, 68SS-67PL—135. Charles Howell III, 68PL-67SS—135.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

PLAY-IN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Games

(8)New England 2, (9)Montreal 1

(7)Nashville 3, (10)Inter Miami 0

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. New York, noon

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. Nashville, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New England, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Sunday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Miguel Romero from Class AAA Las Vegas (PCL), Wandisson Charles from Class AA Midland (TL) and OF Greg Deichmann from Class A Stockton (CL). Signed RHP Trey Supak to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs, Sam Delaplane from Tacoma(PCL), Wyatt Mills from Arkansas (TL), RHP Juan Then from West Virginia (SAL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Arkansas (TL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contracts of OF Alexander Canario from Salem-Keizer, RHP Kervin Castro from Augusta, RHP Camilo Doval from San Jose and RHP Gregory Santos from Augusta. Designated C Aramis Garcia, INF/OF Chris Shaw and RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired the draft rights to F Aleksej Pokuevski, F James Johnson and a 2024 second-round draft pick from Minnesota in exchange for G Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to F Jaden McDaniels to Minnesota and the draft rights to G Immanuel Quickley to New York.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired G Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to F Jaden McDaniels from Oklahoma in exchange for the draft rights to F Aleksej Pokuevski, F James Johnson and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired the draft rights to G Immanuel Quickley from Oklahoma.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Trace McSorley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WR Shelton Gibson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Lachavious Simmons form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G/OL Fred Johnson and DT/DE Margus Hunt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Stanley Morgan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DL Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated S Lamarcus Joyner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Drew Brees on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Dante Pettis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Issac Seumalo from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE Daniel Helm and T Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.