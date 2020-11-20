scoreboard

Football
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
North W L Pct PF PA
Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43
Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L Pct PF PA
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
———
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, ccd.
Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 25 Tulsa 30, Tulane 24, 2OT
Friday’s Games
SOUTH
Louisville 30, Syracuse 0
FAU 24, UMass 2
MIDWEST
Minnesota 34, Purdue 31
SOUTHWEST
UAB (4-3) at UTEP (3-4), ppd.
FAR WEST
New Mexico (0-3) at Air Force (1-2), late
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Thursday’s Late Game
Seattle 28, Arizona 21
Thursday’s Late Summary
Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21
Arizona 0 7 7 7 — 21
Seattle 7 9 7 5 — 28
First Quarter
Sea—Metcalf 25 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:45.
Second Quarter
Ari—Drake 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 13:51.
Sea—Lockett 11 pass from Wilson (kick failed), 8:27.
Sea—FG Myers 27, :00.
Third Quarter
Ari—Arnold 4 pass from K. Murray (Gonzalez kick), 10:07.
Sea—Hyde 2 run (Myers kick), 5:20.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—Edmonds 3 pass from K. Murray (Gonzalez kick), 13:19.
Sea—safety, 9:12.
Sea—FG Myers 41, 2:19.
Ari Sea
First downs 24 22
Total Net Yards 314 347
Rushes-yards 18-57 31-165
Passing 257 182
Punt Returns 2-8 1-11
Kickoff Returns 5-100 2-45
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-42-0 23-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 3-15
Punts 4-45.5 4-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 10-115 8-79
Time of Possession 24:53 35:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arizona, Drake 11-29, K. Murray 5-15, Edmonds 2-13. Seattle, Hyde 14-79, Wilson 10-42, Scarbrough 6-31, Dallas 1-13.
PASSING—Arizona, K. Murray 29-42-0-269. Seattle, Wilson 23-28-0-197.
RECEIVING—Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-62, Hopkins 5-51, Kirk 4-50, Edmonds 4-36, Drake 4-31, Williams 2-29, Isabella 1-6, Arnold 1-4. Seattle, Lockett 9-67, Metcalf 3-46, Olsen 2-20, Dallas 2-19, Hyde 2-16, Hollister 2-14, Moore 2-5, Dissly 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New England at Houston, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
OREGON 14 17 641/2 Ucla
Iowa 21/2 11/2 461/2 PENN ST
Va Tech 3 3 541/2 PITTSBURGH
MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech
Wake Forest 6 PPD NL DUKE
E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE
Cincinnati 4 5 651/2 UCF
GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St
COASTAL CARO 41/2 5 481/2 App’chian St
Clemson 331/2 351/2 641/2 FLORIDA ST
Navy 31/2 PPD NL USF
Missouri 51/2 61/2 561/2 S CAROLINA
MARYLAND 6 PPD NL Michigan St
OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana
NC STATE 3 5 651/2 Liberty
Michigan 81/2 111/2 521/2 RUTGERS
MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte
ARMY 41/2 31/2 401/2 Ga Southern
Usc 3 3 58 UTAH
COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St
COLORADO ST 14 PPD NL Unlv
W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l
N TEXAS 2 21/2 641/2 Rice
WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona
California 6 3 471/2 OREGON ST
STANFORD 3 PPD NL Washington St
San Jose St 2 PPD NL FRESNO ST
Utsa 71/2 10 511/2 SO MISS
San Diego St 2 11/2 461/2 NEVADA
NEBRASKA 141/2 16 591/2 Illinois
SMU 31/2 PPD NL Houston
Lsu +2 2 631/2 ARKANSAS
Wisconsin 7 71/2 441/2 N’WESTERN
ALABAMA 30 30 581/2 Kentucky
Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT
OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 601/2 Oklahoma St
IOWA ST 11 111/2 461/2 Kansas St
TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi
Georgia St 21/2 31/2 581/2 S ALABAMA
Texas 29 PPD NL KANSAS
TROY 12 12 591/2 Mid Tenn St
AUBURN 101/2 101/2 501/2 Tennessee
LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe
Arkansas St 51/2 6 68 TEXAS ST
Boise St 131/2 14 56 HAWAII
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
BROWNS 31/2 3 471/2 Eagles
SAINTS 7 31/2 491/2 Falcons
Lions +3 11/2 NL PANTHERS
Patriots 21/2 2 481/2 TEXANS
Steelers 101/2 101/2 461/2 JAGUARS
COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers
WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals
RAVENS 6 6 491/2 Titans
VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys
Chiefs 7 8 57 RAIDERS
Dolphins 21/2 31/2 45 BRONCOS
CHARGERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Jets
Monday
BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams
———
Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers
Golf
LPGA Tour
Pelican Women’s Championship Scores
Friday at Belleair, Fla.
Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70; (a-amateur)
Second Round
Sei Young Kim 67-65—132
Ally McDonald 67-66—133
Stephanie Meadow 69-65—134
Sophia Popov 64-70—134
Elizabeth Szokol 69-66—135
Lydia Ko 70-67—137
Lindsey Weaver 69-68—137
Minjee Lee 68-69—137
Angela Stanford 70-68—138
Robynn Ree 69-69—138
Jennifer Song 68-70—138
Brooke M. Henderson 68-70—138
Ashleigh Buhai 66-72—138
Austin Ernst, 71-68—139. Mi Jung Hur, 70-69—139. Caroline Masson, 69-70—139. Alena Sharp, 68-71—139. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 68-71—139. In Gee Chun, 71-69—140. Megan Khang, 70-70—140. Lexi Thompson, 70-70—140. Eun-Hee Ji, 70-70—140. Cheyenne Knight, 70-70—140. Maria Fernanda Torres, 69-71—140.
PGA Tour
RSM Classic Scores
Friday at Seaside Island, Ga.
Seaside GC (SS): Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
Plantation GC (PL): Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
Second Round
Robert Streb 65SS-63PL—128
Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL—130
Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL—131
Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL—131
Harris English 66SS-66PL—132
Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL—132
Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL—133
Bernd Wiesberger 66SS-68PL—134
Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL—134
Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS—134
Matthew NeSmith, 72PL-63SS—135. Keegan Bradley, 67PL-68SS—135. Keith Mitchell, 69SS-66PL—135. Jim Herman, 68SS-67PL—135. Peter Malnati, 65SS-70PL—135. Cameron Tringale, 67PL-68SS—135. Joel Dahmen, 74PL-61SS—135. Adam Long, 67PL-68SS—135. Nate Lashley, 68SS-67PL—135. Charles Howell III, 68PL-67SS—135.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
PLAY-IN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Games
(8)New England 2, (9)Montreal 1
(7)Nashville 3, (10)Inter Miami 0
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. New York, noon
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto vs. Nashville, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. New England, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Sunday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Miguel Romero from Class AAA Las Vegas (PCL), Wandisson Charles from Class AA Midland (TL) and OF Greg Deichmann from Class A Stockton (CL). Signed RHP Trey Supak to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs, Sam Delaplane from Tacoma(PCL), Wyatt Mills from Arkansas (TL), RHP Juan Then from West Virginia (SAL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Arkansas (TL).
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contracts of OF Alexander Canario from Salem-Keizer, RHP Kervin Castro from Augusta, RHP Camilo Doval from San Jose and RHP Gregory Santos from Augusta. Designated C Aramis Garcia, INF/OF Chris Shaw and RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired the draft rights to F Aleksej Pokuevski, F James Johnson and a 2024 second-round draft pick from Minnesota in exchange for G Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to F Jaden McDaniels to Minnesota and the draft rights to G Immanuel Quickley to New York.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired G Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to F Jaden McDaniels from Oklahoma in exchange for the draft rights to F Aleksej Pokuevski, F James Johnson and a 2024 second-round draft pick.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired the draft rights to G Immanuel Quickley from Oklahoma.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Trace McSorley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WR Shelton Gibson from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Lachavious Simmons form the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G/OL Fred Johnson and DT/DE Margus Hunt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Stanley Morgan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DL Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated S Lamarcus Joyner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Drew Brees on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Dante Pettis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Issac Seumalo from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE Daniel Helm and T Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
