scoreboard

FRIDAY

Baseball: Crook County at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath (DH), 3 p.m.

Softball: Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Thursday’s Games

Colton at Culver, late

Softball

Thursday’s Games

Mountain View 20, Summit 0

Stayton vs. Sisters, late

Colton 20, Culver 3

Boys golf

Crook County Invitational at Meadow Lakes Golf Course

Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 306, Crook County 344

Track and field

Thursday’s Meet

Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School, late

Boys tennis

Thursday’s Match

Redmond 7, Mountain View 1

Girls tennis

Thursday’s Match

Madras 4, North Marion 4 (Madras wins 10-8 in sets)

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 38 17 .691 —

Brooklyn 37 18 .673 1

Milwaukee 35 20 .636 3

Atlanta 30 26 .536 8½

Boston 29 26 .527 9

New York 29 27 .518 9½

Miami 28 27 .509 10

Charlotte 27 27 .500 10½

Indiana 26 28 .481 11½

Chicago 22 32 .407 15½

Toronto 22 34 .393 16½

Washington 21 33 .389 16½

Cleveland 20 35 .364 18

Orlando 18 37 .327 20

Detroit 16 39 .291 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 41 14 .745 —

Phoenix 39 15 .722 1½

L.A. Clippers 39 18 .684 3

Denver 35 20 .636 6

L.A. Lakers 34 21 .618 7

Portland 31 23 .574 9½

Dallas 30 24 .556 10½

Memphis 27 26 .509 13

Golden State 28 28 .500 13½

San Antonio 26 27 .491 14

New Orleans 25 30 .455 16

Sacramento 22 33 .400 19

Oklahoma City 20 35 .364 21

Houston 14 41 .255 27

Minnesota 14 42 .250 27½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Dallas 114, Memphis 113

Denver 123, Miami 106

Washington 123, Sacramento 111

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 120, Atlanta 109

Golden State 119, Cleveland 101

Boston at L.A. Lakers, late

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Utah, noon

L.A. Clippers at Phila., 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

Friday’s Games

San Jose at Houston, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC at Montreal, 11 a.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, noon

Austin FC at LA FC, 3 p.m.

Sporting KC at New York, 5 p.m.

NY City FC at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 4 .692 —

Toronto 6 7 .462 3

New York 5 7 .417 3½

Baltimore 5 8 .385 4

Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 7 4 .636 —

Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½

Detroit 6 6 .500 1½

Chicago 6 7 .462 2

Minnesota 6 7 .462 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 8 5 .615 —

Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½

Houston 6 6 .500 1½

Texas 6 7 .462 2

Oakland 5 7 .417 2½

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Toronto 5

Detroit at Oakland, late

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 6:38 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 5 3 .625 —

Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1

Miami 5 7 .417 2

Atlanta 5 8 .385 2½

Washington 3 7 .300 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 7 5 .583 —

Milwaukee 7 5 .583 —

St. Louis 6 6 .500 1

Chicago 5 7 .417 2

Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 10 2 .833 —

San Francisco 8 4 .667 2

San Diego 9 5 .643 2

Arizona 5 8 .385 5½

Colorado 3 9 .250 7

Wednesday’s Late Game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 11, Washington 6

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 11:20 a.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (Castano 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132

N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 126 102

Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120

Boston 41 23 12 6 52 116 107

N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112

Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155

New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139

Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103

Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110

Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120

Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127

Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139

Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108

Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149

Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101

Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96

Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111

St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132

Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139

San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141

Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127

Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117

Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117

Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120

Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114

Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Buffalo 5, Washington 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Detroit 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 4, Columbus 1

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage Scores

Thursday at Hilton Head, S.C.

Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71

First Round

Cameron Smith 31-31—62

Stewart Cink 30-33—63

Matt Wallace 34-31—65

Collin Morikawa 32-33—65

Charles Howell III 32-34—66

Billy Horschel 32-34—66

Harold Varner III 35-31—66

Tom Hoge 34-33—67

Lucas Glover 36-31—67

Austin Cook 31-36—67

Kevin Streelman 32-35—67

Daniel Berger 34-33—67

Mackenzie Hughes 33-34—67

Corey Conners 35-32—67

Brian Harman 32-35—67

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 33-34—67

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended and fined Cubs P Ryan Tepera for three-games and an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Brandon Woodruff in an April 13 game at Milwaukee.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from the IL. Designated OF Nick Williams for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Jack Mayfield to the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from the taxi squad.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 14. Recalled LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Joel Payamps from the alternate training site.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Scott Hurst from the alternate training site. Optioned OF Lane Thomas to the alternate training site. Transfered RHP Dakota Hudson to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named James Cadogan executive director of national basketball social justice coalition.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLBs Dennis Gardick and Kylie Fitts to exclusive rights one-year contracts. Signed WRs Andre Baccelli and Darece Roberson Jr., DL Ryan Bee, RB Tavien Feaster and LB Jamell Garcia-Williams.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Duron Harmon and RB Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts. Waived RB Ito Smith.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OG Forrest Lamp.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Porter Gustin.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed (ERFA) WR Diontae Spencer.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed G Lane Taylor.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Dakota Allen.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key. Released QB Kyle Sloter.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jalen McCleskey.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Vince Williams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Aldon Smith.

