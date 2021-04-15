scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
FRIDAY
Baseball: Crook County at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Thursday’s Games
Colton at Culver, late
Softball
Thursday’s Games
Mountain View 20, Summit 0
Stayton vs. Sisters, late
Colton 20, Culver 3
Boys golf
Crook County Invitational at Meadow Lakes Golf Course
Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 306, Crook County 344
Track and field
Thursday’s Meet
Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School, late
Boys tennis
Thursday’s Match
Redmond 7, Mountain View 1
Girls tennis
Thursday’s Match
Madras 4, North Marion 4 (Madras wins 10-8 in sets)
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 38 17 .691 —
Brooklyn 37 18 .673 1
Milwaukee 35 20 .636 3
Atlanta 30 26 .536 8½
Boston 29 26 .527 9
New York 29 27 .518 9½
Miami 28 27 .509 10
Charlotte 27 27 .500 10½
Indiana 26 28 .481 11½
Chicago 22 32 .407 15½
Toronto 22 34 .393 16½
Washington 21 33 .389 16½
Cleveland 20 35 .364 18
Orlando 18 37 .327 20
Detroit 16 39 .291 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 41 14 .745 —
Phoenix 39 15 .722 1½
L.A. Clippers 39 18 .684 3
Denver 35 20 .636 6
L.A. Lakers 34 21 .618 7
Portland 31 23 .574 9½
Dallas 30 24 .556 10½
Memphis 27 26 .509 13
Golden State 28 28 .500 13½
San Antonio 26 27 .491 14
New Orleans 25 30 .455 16
Sacramento 22 33 .400 19
Oklahoma City 20 35 .364 21
Houston 14 41 .255 27
Minnesota 14 42 .250 27½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Dallas 114, Memphis 113
Denver 123, Miami 106
Washington 123, Sacramento 111
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 120, Atlanta 109
Golden State 119, Cleveland 101
Boston at L.A. Lakers, late
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Utah, noon
L.A. Clippers at Phila., 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
Friday’s Games
San Jose at Houston, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto FC at Montreal, 11 a.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, noon
Austin FC at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Sporting KC at New York, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 4 .692 —
Toronto 6 7 .462 3
New York 5 7 .417 3½
Baltimore 5 8 .385 4
Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 7 4 .636 —
Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½
Detroit 6 6 .500 1½
Chicago 6 7 .462 2
Minnesota 6 7 .462 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615 —
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½
Houston 6 6 .500 1½
Texas 6 7 .462 2
Oakland 5 7 .417 2½
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Toronto 5
Detroit at Oakland, late
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 5:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 6:38 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 —
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1
Miami 5 7 .417 2
Atlanta 5 8 .385 2½
Washington 3 7 .300 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 —
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 —
St. Louis 6 6 .500 1
Chicago 5 7 .417 2
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 2 .833 —
San Francisco 8 4 .667 2
San Diego 9 5 .643 2
Arizona 5 8 .385 5½
Colorado 3 9 .250 7
Wednesday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Miami 6
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 11, Washington 6
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 11:20 a.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (Castano 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132
N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 126 102
Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120
Boston 41 23 12 6 52 116 107
N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112
Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155
New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139
Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103
Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110
Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120
Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127
Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139
Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108
Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149
Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96
Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111
St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132
Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139
San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117
Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117
Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120
Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114
Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Vegas 6, Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Buffalo 5, Washington 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO
Detroit 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 4, Columbus 1
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage Scores
Thursday at Hilton Head, S.C.
Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71
First Round
Cameron Smith 31-31—62
Stewart Cink 30-33—63
Matt Wallace 34-31—65
Collin Morikawa 32-33—65
Charles Howell III 32-34—66
Billy Horschel 32-34—66
Harold Varner III 35-31—66
Tom Hoge 34-33—67
Lucas Glover 36-31—67
Austin Cook 31-36—67
Kevin Streelman 32-35—67
Daniel Berger 34-33—67
Mackenzie Hughes 33-34—67
Corey Conners 35-32—67
Brian Harman 32-35—67
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 33-34—67
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended and fined Cubs P Ryan Tepera for three-games and an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Brandon Woodruff in an April 13 game at Milwaukee.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to the alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from the IL. Designated OF Nick Williams for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Jack Mayfield to the alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from the taxi squad.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 14. Recalled LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Joel Payamps from the alternate training site.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Scott Hurst from the alternate training site. Optioned OF Lane Thomas to the alternate training site. Transfered RHP Dakota Hudson to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named James Cadogan executive director of national basketball social justice coalition.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLBs Dennis Gardick and Kylie Fitts to exclusive rights one-year contracts. Signed WRs Andre Baccelli and Darece Roberson Jr., DL Ryan Bee, RB Tavien Feaster and LB Jamell Garcia-Williams.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Duron Harmon and RB Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts. Waived RB Ito Smith.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OG Forrest Lamp.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Porter Gustin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed (ERFA) WR Diontae Spencer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed G Lane Taylor.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Dakota Allen.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key. Released QB Kyle Sloter.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jalen McCleskey.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Vince Williams.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Aldon Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.