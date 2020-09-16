scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11

Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16

Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16

Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13

Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30

Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26

Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27

Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Thursday’s Game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

BROWNS 61/2 6 431/2 Bengals

Sunday

Rams +3 PK 46 EAGLES

BUCS 71/2 9 48 Panthers

STEELERS 61/2 71/2 411/2 Broncos

COWBOYS 7 41/2 521/2 Falcons

49ers 61/2 7 421/2 JETS

Bills 4 51/2 41 DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings

PACKERS 51/2 6 49 Lions

BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants

TITANS 10 9 421/2 Jaguars

CARDS 61/2 61/2 471/2 Washington

Ravens 61/2 7 511/2 TEXANS

Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 4 45 Patriots

Monday

Saints 51/2 6 491/2 RAIDERS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 17 601/2 GEORGIA ST

Fla Atlantic 51/2 11/2 501/2 GA SOUTHERN

NC STATE 3 21/2 541/2 Wake Forest

Ucf 71/2 71/2 601/2 GEORGIA TECH

N CAROLINA 27 291/2 611/2 Charlotte

DUKE 6 51/2 511/2 Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 611/2 Miami-Florida

VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia

PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 501/2 Syracuse

App’chian St 31/2 4 561/2 MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 13 14 541/2 Liberty

SO MISS 31/2 51/2 541/2 La Tech

Texas St 2 51/2 621/2 UL-MONROE

Smu 141/2 14 701/2 N TEXAS

TULANE 71/2 7 501/2 Navy

Troy 31/2 31/2 631/2 MID TENN ST

Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY

NOTRE DAME 251/2 26 49 Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 22 23 661/2 Tulsa

BAYLOR 71/2 41/2 621/2 Houston

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4

Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10

Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12

Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13

Montreal 5 4 1 16 16 13

NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9

New England 3 3 5 14 10 11

New York 4 5 2 14 9 13

Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11

Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15

D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15

Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18

Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17

Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15

Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10

Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17

FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10

LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24

LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15

Portland 4 4 2 14 18 22

Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17

Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19

Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20

San Jose 2 4 4 10 15 26

Vancouver 3 7 0 9 12 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Portland at San Jose, late

Friday’s Game

LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

HOckey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1., Tampa Bay leads series 3-2

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-2

Cycling

Tour de France

Wednesday’s 17th Stage

A 106-mile ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze

1, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 4h 49m 8s. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, :15 behind. 3, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :30. 4, Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, :56. 5, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 1:01.

6, Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 1:12. 7, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 1:20. 8, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 9, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 1:59. 10, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 2:13.

Overall Standings

1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 74h 56m 4s. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind. 3, Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:26. 4, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:05. 5, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 3:14.

6, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 3:34. 7, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:27. 8, Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 4:18. 9, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:23. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 9:31.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WILD CARD STANDINGS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB

Minnesota 30 20 .600 —

New York 28 21 .571 —

Cleveland 26 22 .542 —

Toronto 26 22 .542 —

Houston 24 25 .490 —

Seattle 22 26 .458 4

Baltimore 22 27 .449 4½

Detroit 21 27 .438 5

Kansas City 21 29 .420 6

Los Angeles 20 29 .408 6½

Texas 18 31 .367 8½

Boston 18 32 .360 9

Tuesday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late

Arizona at L.A. Angels, late

San Francisco at Seattle, 1st game, late

San Francisco at Seattle, 2nd game, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB

San Diego 32 19 .627 —

Miami 25 22 .532 —

Philadelphia 24 24 .500 —

Cincinnati 25 26 .490 —

San Francisco 23 24 .489 —

St. Louis 22 23 .489 —

Milwaukee 23 26 .469 1

Colorado 22 26 .458 1½

New York 22 27 .449 2

Washington 18 29 .383 5

Arizona 18 31 .367 6

Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 9½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late

Arizona at L.A. Angels, late

San Francisco at Seattle, 1st game, late

San Francisco at Seattle, 2nd game, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

Miami vs. Boston, 4 p.m., Miami leads series 1-0

Friday’s Game

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

(Seedings in parentheses)

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

———

SECOND ROUND

Thursday’s Games

(5) Phoenix vs. (4) Minnesota, 4 p.m.

(7) Connecticut vs. (3) Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended St. Louis manager Mike Shildt for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident during a Sept. 15 game against Milwaukee.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Lance McCullers from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned INF Matt Thaiss to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz and INF/OF Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the IL. Placed OF Joc Pederson on the family medical emergency list. Activated RHP Joe Kelly.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Abraham Almonte to alternate training site. Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Cairo Santos on the active roster. Waived TE Eric Saubert.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Torry McTyer to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Montrel Meander on the active roster. Waived/injured T Alex Taylor.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CD De’Vante Bausby on the active roster. Signed OLB Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Chris Jones to the active roster from practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Ryan Pope and DL Billy Winn to the practice squad. Released DL Daylon Mack from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on the IR. Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk from the practice squad. Signed QB Jake Dolegala and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster. Signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract. Placed CB Richard Sherman on the IR. Signed CB Brian Allen and CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on the practice squad IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DE Ryan Bee.

