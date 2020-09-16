scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Thursday’s Game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
BROWNS 61/2 6 431/2 Bengals
Sunday
Rams +3 PK 46 EAGLES
BUCS 71/2 9 48 Panthers
STEELERS 61/2 71/2 411/2 Broncos
COWBOYS 7 41/2 521/2 Falcons
49ers 61/2 7 421/2 JETS
Bills 4 51/2 41 DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings
PACKERS 51/2 6 49 Lions
BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants
TITANS 10 9 421/2 Jaguars
CARDS 61/2 61/2 471/2 Washington
Ravens 61/2 7 511/2 TEXANS
Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 4 45 Patriots
Monday
Saints 51/2 6 491/2 RAIDERS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 17 601/2 GEORGIA ST
Fla Atlantic 51/2 11/2 501/2 GA SOUTHERN
NC STATE 3 21/2 541/2 Wake Forest
Ucf 71/2 71/2 601/2 GEORGIA TECH
N CAROLINA 27 291/2 611/2 Charlotte
DUKE 6 51/2 511/2 Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 611/2 Miami-Florida
VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia
PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 501/2 Syracuse
App’chian St 31/2 4 561/2 MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 13 14 541/2 Liberty
SO MISS 31/2 51/2 541/2 La Tech
Texas St 2 51/2 621/2 UL-MONROE
Smu 141/2 14 701/2 N TEXAS
TULANE 71/2 7 501/2 Navy
Troy 31/2 31/2 631/2 MID TENN ST
Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY
NOTRE DAME 251/2 26 49 Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 22 23 661/2 Tulsa
BAYLOR 71/2 41/2 621/2 Houston
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4
Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13
Montreal 5 4 1 16 16 13
NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9
New England 3 3 5 14 10 11
New York 4 5 2 14 9 13
Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11
Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15
Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18
Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17
FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10
LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24
LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15
Portland 4 4 2 14 18 22
Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17
Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19
Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20
San Jose 2 4 4 10 15 26
Vancouver 3 7 0 9 12 22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Portland at San Jose, late
Friday’s Game
LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.
HOckey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1., Tampa Bay leads series 3-2
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-2
Cycling
Tour de France
Wednesday’s 17th Stage
A 106-mile ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze
1, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 4h 49m 8s. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, :15 behind. 3, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :30. 4, Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, :56. 5, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 1:01.
6, Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 1:12. 7, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 1:20. 8, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 9, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 1:59. 10, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 2:13.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 74h 56m 4s. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :57s behind. 3, Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro, 1:26. 4, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:05. 5, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 3:14.
6, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 3:34. 7, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 3:27. 8, Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 4:18. 9, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:23. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, 9:31.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
WILD CARD STANDINGS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Minnesota 30 20 .600 —
New York 28 21 .571 —
Cleveland 26 22 .542 —
Toronto 26 22 .542 —
Houston 24 25 .490 —
Seattle 22 26 .458 4
Baltimore 22 27 .449 4½
Detroit 21 27 .438 5
Kansas City 21 29 .420 6
Los Angeles 20 29 .408 6½
Texas 18 31 .367 8½
Boston 18 32 .360 9
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late
Arizona at L.A. Angels, late
San Francisco at Seattle, 1st game, late
San Francisco at Seattle, 2nd game, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 11:10 a.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
San Diego 32 19 .627 —
Miami 25 22 .532 —
Philadelphia 24 24 .500 —
Cincinnati 25 26 .490 —
San Francisco 23 24 .489 —
St. Louis 22 23 .489 —
Milwaukee 23 26 .469 1
Colorado 22 26 .458 1½
New York 22 27 .449 2
Washington 18 29 .383 5
Arizona 18 31 .367 6
Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 9½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late
Arizona at L.A. Angels, late
San Francisco at Seattle, 1st game, late
San Francisco at Seattle, 2nd game, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Game
Miami vs. Boston, 4 p.m., Miami leads series 1-0
Friday’s Game
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
(Seedings in parentheses)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
———
SECOND ROUND
Thursday’s Games
(5) Phoenix vs. (4) Minnesota, 4 p.m.
(7) Connecticut vs. (3) Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended St. Louis manager Mike Shildt for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident during a Sept. 15 game against Milwaukee.
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Lance McCullers from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned INF Matt Thaiss to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz and INF/OF Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the IL. Placed OF Joc Pederson on the family medical emergency list. Activated RHP Joe Kelly.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Abraham Almonte to alternate training site. Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Cairo Santos on the active roster. Waived TE Eric Saubert.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Torry McTyer to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Montrel Meander on the active roster. Waived/injured T Alex Taylor.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CD De’Vante Bausby on the active roster. Signed OLB Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Chris Jones to the active roster from practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Ryan Pope and DL Billy Winn to the practice squad. Released DL Daylon Mack from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on the IR. Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk from the practice squad. Signed QB Jake Dolegala and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster. Signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract. Placed CB Richard Sherman on the IR. Signed CB Brian Allen and CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on the practice squad IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the active roster.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DE Ryan Bee.
