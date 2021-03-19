scoreboard

On deck
SATURDAY
Football: Beaverton at Summit, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 12:15 p.m.; Redmond vs. Hermiston, 2:45 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, noon; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.
Preps
Football
Thursday’s Late Game
Gervais 38, Culver 6
Friday’s Games
Mountain View vs. Bend, late
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Madras vs. North Marion, late
Crook County vs. Gladstone, late
La Pine vs. Santiam Christian, late
Gilchrist vs. Elkton, late
Volleyball
Thursday’s Late Games
Bend 3, Summit 1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20)
Sisters 3, Woodburn 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-6)
Central Christian 3, Hosanna-Triad 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-19)
Friday’s Games
North Lake/Paisley 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-18)
Culver vs. Colton, late
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Hood River Valley 3, Ridgeview 1
Stayton 8, Sisters 0
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Late Games
Hood River Valley 0, Ridgeview 0
Stayton vs. Sisters 4, Stayton 0
Friday’s Game
Summit 2, Mountain View 1
Cross-country
Thursday Late Results
Clash in the Cascades at Big Meadow Golf Course
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Summit 23, Sisters 67, Bend 77, Mountain View 80, La Pine 106
Individuals (Top 10) — 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 16:13.10; 2. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:46.45; 3. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:50.91; 4. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:54.62; 5. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:30.53; 6. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:45.17; 7. Will Thorsett, SIS, 17:52.04; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:54.72; 9. Benjamin Keown, BHS, 18:00.80; 10. Sam May, SIS, 19:02.37.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Teams Scores — Summit 15, Mountain View 55, Bend 86, Sisters 92.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 18:43.33; 2. Magdalene Williams, SUM, 18:46.14; 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 18:50.98; 4. Makenzie McRay, SUM, 18:56. 58; 5. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 19:18.72; 6. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 19:36.94; 7. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:52.86; 8. Ainslie Kno, SUM, 20:23.16; 9. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 21:02.01; 10. Jorun Downing, SUM, 21:08.47.
Basketball
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
FIRST FOUR
Thursday’s Late Game
In West Lafayette, Ind.
UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT
FIRST ROUND
Friday’s Games
Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
Baylor 79, Hartford 55
Rutgers 60, Clemson 56
Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT
Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT
Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56
Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53
Syracuse vs. San Diego St., late
Winthrop vs. Villanova, late
Morehead St. vs. West Virginia, late
Friday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56
OREGON ST. (1-0)
Alatishe 2-10 0-0 4, Silva 8-8 0-0 16, Lucas 5-11 0-1 14, Reichle 3-5 1-2 10, Thompson 5-12 2-2 13, Andela 1-5 0-0 2, Calloo 2-3 0-0 6, Hunt 1-2 3-5 5, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, I.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-10 70.
TENNESSEE (0-1)
Plavsic 0-0 1-2 1, K.Johnson 6-16 1-2 14, Springer 5-12 2-2 12, Vescovi 4-9 0-0 11, Pons 0-2 4-4 4, Bailey 4-14 0-0 9, James 2-10 1-2 5, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Pember 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 9-12 56.
Halftime—Oregon St. 33-19. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-21 (Lucas 4-9, Reichle 3-4, Calloo 2-3, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1), Tennessee 5-26 (Vescovi 3-8, K.Johnson 1-2, Bailey 1-9, Pons 0-1, Springer 0-1, James 0-5). Rebounds—Oregon St. 40 (Thompson 10), Tennessee 33 (James 13). Assists—Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 6), Tennessee 10 (Springer 3). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 13, Tennessee 16.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 28 13 .683 —
Brooklyn 28 14 .667 ½
Milwaukee 26 14 .650 1½
Miami 22 20 .524 6½
Atlanta 21 20 .512 7
Charlotte 20 20 .500 7½
New York 21 21 .500 7½
Boston 20 21 .488 8
Chicago 18 21 .462 9
Indiana 18 22 .450 9½
Toronto 17 24 .415 11
Washington 15 25 .375 12½
Cleveland 15 26 .366 13
Orlando 14 27 .341 14
Detroit 12 29 .293 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 30 11 .732 —
L.A. Lakers 28 13 .683 2
Phoenix 26 13 .667 3
L.A. Clippers 26 16 .619 4½
Denver 24 16 .600 5½
Portland 24 16 .600 5½
San Antonio 22 16 .579 6½
Dallas 21 18 .538 8
Golden State 22 20 .524 8½
Memphis 18 20 .474 10½
New Orleans 17 24 .415 13
Sacramento 17 24 .415 13
Oklahoma City 17 24 .415 13
Houston 11 29 .275 18½
Minnesota 10 31 .244 20
Thursday’s Late Games
Portland 101, New Orleans 93
Minnesota 123, Phoenix 119
L.A. Lakers 116, Charlotte 105
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 101, Pelicans 93
NEW ORLEANS (93)
Ingram 7-21 2-2 19, Williamson 9-17 8-11 26, Adams 2-3 2-2 6, Ball 6-15 0-0 15, Bledsoe 3-8 0-4 7, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Alexander-Walker 2-10 0-0 6, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Lewis Jr. 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 33-83 17-25 93.
PORTLAND (101)
Covington 4-7 0-0 10, Jones Jr. 3-11 1-2 8, Kanter 4-5 8-10 16, Lillard 12-22 6-6 36, McCollum 3-16 2-2 11, Anthony 6-12 1-1 15, Hood 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 1-11 1-2 3, Little 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 33-87 21-25 101.
New Orleans 23 25 22 23 — 93
Portland 31 26 20 24 — 101
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 10-37 (Ingram 3-9, Ball 3-11, Alexander-Walker 2-8, Hart 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, Lewis Jr. 0-2), Portland 14-43 (Lillard 6-15, McCollum 3-6, Anthony 2-3, Covington 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-6, Little 0-2, Trent Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 44 (Adams, Williamson 10), Portland 50 (Kanter 13). Assists—New Orleans 24 (Ball 8), Portland 11 (Anthony, McCollum, Trent Jr. 2). Total Fouls—New Orleans 19, Portland 19. A—0 (19,393)
Friday’s Games
Sacramento 107, Boston 96
San Antonio 116, Cleveland 110
Orlando 121, Brooklyn 113
Detroit 113, Houston 100
Indiana 137, Miami 110
Golden State 116, Memphis 103
Utah 115, Toronto 112
Chicago at Denver, late
Dallas at Portland, late
Minnesota at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Phila., 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Honda Classic Partial Scores
Friday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
Second Round
Aaron Wise 64-64—128
Brandon Hagy 69-62—131
Matt Jones 61-70—131
Sam Ryder 69-63—132
Denny McCarthy 68-65—133
Scott Harrington 66-67—133
Shane Lowry 67-66—133
Russell Henley 64-69—133
Camilo Villegas 69-65—134
Stewart Cink 71-64—135
Brice Garnett 71-64—135
Harry Higgs 68-67—135
Cameron Tringale 67-68—135
Zach Johnson 67-68—135
Robert Streb 69-66—135
Will Gordon, 67-69—136. Kevin Streelman, 69-67—136. Sungjae Im, 68-68—136. J.B. Holmes, 69-67—136. Adam Scott, 69-67—136. Joaquin Niemann, 69-67—136. Jason Dufner, 68-68—136. Kevin Chappell, 66-70—136. Harold Varner III, 71-65—136. Cameron Davis, 66-71—137. Michael Thompson, 71-66—137. Steve Stricker, 66-71—137. Adam Hadwin, 72-65—137. Jimmy Walker, 69-68—137. Lucas Glover, 71-66—137.
Adam Schenk, 72-66—138. Keegan Bradley, 69-69—138. Keith Mitchell, 69-69—138. Rickie Fowler, 70-68—138. Brian Gay, 71-67—138. William McGirt, 69-69—138. Sepp Straka, 68-70—138. Chase Koepka, 69-69—138. John Huh, 68-70—138. Brendan Steele, 73-65—138. Matthew NeSmith, 70-68—138.
Tyler McCumber, 70-69—139. Chris Kirk, 68-71—139. Bronson Burgoon, 69-70—139. Alex Noren, 71-68—139. Lucas Herbert, 70-69—139. Charl Schwartzel, 70-69—139. D.J. Trahan, 68-71—139. Phil Mickelson, 71-68—139. C.T. Pan, 67-72—139. Nate Lashley, 68-71—139. Jhonattan Vegas, 71-68—139.
Erik van Rooyen, 70-70—140. Tom Lewis, 74-66—140. Roger Sloan, 71-69—140. Mackenzie Hughes, 68-72—140. Vincent Whaley, 73-67—140.
Satoshi Kodaira, 70-71—141. Stephen Stallings, Jr., 71-70—141. Jim Herman, 70-71—141. Ryan Armour, 70-71—141. Pat Perez, 72-69—141. Ted Potter, Jr., 70-71—141. Talor Gooch, 72-69—141. Mark Hubbard, 68-73—141. Beau Hossler, 71-70—141. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 70-71—141. Chase Seiffert, 67-74—141.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 30 20 6 4 44 105 89
N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71
Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99
N.Y. Rangers 29 12 13 4 28 86 78
New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86
Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69
Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83
Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75
Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102
Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101
Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98
Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71
Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61
Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65
Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69
St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96
Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79
Arizona 30 12 13 5 29 72 91
San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96
Anaheim 31 9 16 6 24 70 105
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 31 19 10 2 40 105 83
Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95
Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87
Montreal 30 13 8 9 35 95 83
Vancouver 34 16 16 2 34 95 106
Calgary 31 15 13 3 33 87 95
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday’s Late Game
Anaheim 3, Arizona 2, OT
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Calgary 4, Toronto 3
Vancouver 3, Montreal 2, OT
St. Louis at San Jose, late
Vegas at Los Angeles, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, ppd
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 10 a.m.
Nashville at Florida, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, noon
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Albert Abreau and Brooks Kriske and INFs Thairo Estrada and Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP James Norwood and LHPs Kyle Ryan and Justin Steele to Iowa (Triple-A East) and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Joe Biagini, C Jose Lobaton and OFs Michael Hermosillo, Nick Martini and Ian Miller to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reassigned OF Johneshwy Fargas, INFs Jake Hager and Wilfredo Tovarand C David Rodriguez.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired Fs P.J. Tucker and Rodions Kurucs from Houston in exchange for G D.J. Augustin and F D.J. Wilson and were returned their own 2022 first-round draft pick and a Houston 2021 second-round draft pick in exchange for Milwaukee’s 2021 and 2023 first-round draft picks.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Fined F Paul George for public criticism of officiating.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Retired G Jacki Gemelos.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris to one-year contracts.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Justin Simmons to a four-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach to a contract. Signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released DT Geno Atkins and OT Bobby Hart. Signed CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Larry Ogunjobi and OT Riley Reiff. Agreed to trade QB Ryan Finley to Houston.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with WR Rashard Higgins, T Greg Senat, K Cody Parkey, LBs Elijah Lee, Anthony Walker and Malcolm Smith and WR JoJo Natson.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WRs Jon’Vea Johnson and Chris Lacy.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DB Brandon Facyson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, DLs Henry Anderson, Montravius Adams and Deatrich Wise Jr., DBs Cody Davis and Jalen Mills, TE Hunter Henry, LBs Matt Judon, Raekwon McMillan and Kyle Van Noy and OL Ted Karras to contracts. Signed unrestricted free agent TE Jonnu Smith from Tennessee.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Samson Ebukam and to a two-year contract. Signed WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year contract. Re-signed CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Janoris Jenkins and LB Bud Dupree on multi-year contracts.
COLLEGE
ETSU — Named Simon Harris women’s basketball head coach.
