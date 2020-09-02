scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Game
Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102, Houston wins series 3-3
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Game
Miami 116, Milwaukee 114, Miami leads series 2-0
Thursday’s Games
Toronto vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m., Boston leads series 2-0
Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m., Miami leads series 1-0
Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 7 .611 —
Connecticut 8 9 .471 2½
Indiana 5 12 .294 5½
Washington 4 11 .267 5½
Atlanta 4 13 .235 6½
New York 2 14 .125 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 13 3 .813 —
x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 ½
x-Las Vegas 12 4 .750 1
x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 1½
Phoenix 10 7 .588 3½
Dallas 6 11 .353 7½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Game
Phoenix 92, Las Vegas 85
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 86, Chicago 83
Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83
Washington at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vancouver 2, Vegas 1, Vegas leads series 3-2
Wednesday’s Game
At Edmonton
Colorado 4, Dallas 1, series 3-3
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-2
At Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, 6:45 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-2
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 —
New York 20 15 .571 4½
Toronto 19 16 .543 5½
Baltimore 16 20 .444 9
Boston 12 25 .324 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 14 .622 —
Chicago 22 15 .595 1
Minnesota 22 16 .579 1½
Detroit 17 17 .500 4½
Kansas City 14 23 .378 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 —
Houston 20 15 .571 2½
Seattle 15 22 .405 8½
Texas 13 22 .371 9½
Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11
Tuesday’s Late Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 2, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 4:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 5:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 22 14 .611 —
Philadelphia 17 15 .531 3
Miami 16 16 .500 4
New York 16 21 .432 6½
Washington 12 22 .353 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611 —
St. Louis 14 14 .500 4
Milwaukee 17 19 .472 5
Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6½
Pittsburgh 10 24 .294 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 10 .730 —
San Diego 22 15 .595 5
Colorado 18 19 .486 9
San Francisco 18 20 .474 9½
Arizona 14 22 .389 12½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Francisco 23, Colorado 5
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Diego at L.A. Angels, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2
Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8
Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11
Phila. 4 2 3 15 12 9
Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9
NY City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8
New England 2 2 5 11 7 8
New York 3 4 2 11 7 10
Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8
D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13
Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12
Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9
Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14
Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 2 17 19 13
Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14
Portland 3 2 2 11 12 14
Real SL 2 1 5 11 13 10
FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5
Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13
LA FC 2 2 3 9 16 15
San Jose 2 2 2 8 12 13
LA Galaxy 2 3 2 8 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Columbus 1, Phila. 0
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Houston 3, Minnesota 0
NY City FC 2, New England 0
Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Sporting KC 1, tie
Seattle 2, Real SL 2, tie
LA Galaxy at Portland, late
San Jose at LA FC, late
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Wednesday at New York
MEN
Second Round
Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Jan-Lennard Struff (28), Germany, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-2, 6-2, 7-5. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Cristian Garin (13), Chile, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.
David Goffin (7), Belgium, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Jack Sock, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Hubert Hurkacz (24), Poland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Taylor Fritz (19), United States, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (1). Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2. Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1. Petra Martic (8), Croatia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (30), France, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0.
Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3. Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 6-1, 6-2. Magda Linette (24), Poland, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4). Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 6-3.
Ann Li, United States, def. Alison Riske (13), United States, 6-0, 6-3. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Elena Rybakina (11), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-1. Caroline Garcia (32), France, def. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (2). Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Anastasija Sevastova (31), Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-1, 6-2. Madison Brengle, United States, def. Dayana Yastremska (19), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.
Cycling
Tour de France
Tuesday’s 5th Stage (Top 10; the top 71 riders finished with the same time)
A 114-mile ride from Gap to Privas
1, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, 04:21:22. 2, Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time. 3, Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time. 4, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 5, Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
6, Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 7, Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 8, Caleb Ewan Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time. 9, Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 10, Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.
Overall Standings (Top 10)
1, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 22:28:30. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, :03. 3, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :07. 4, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis :09. 5, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :13
6, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :13. 7, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :13. 8, Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, :13. 9, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :13. 10, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :13
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended P Aroldis Chapman, from New York Yankees, for three games for intentionally throwing a pitch to the head area in a game against Tampa Bay on Sept. 1. Suspended manager Aaron Boone, from New York Yankees, for one game with an undisclosed fine. Suspended manager Kevin Cash, from Tampa Bay, for one game with an undisclosed fine.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Kyle Hart on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Triggs from the alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from alternate training site. Placed CF JaCoby Jones on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF Franklin Barreto from te IL. Optioned INF Jahmai Jones to alternate training site. Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF Josh Donaldson from 10-day IL. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Charlie Morton from 10-day IL. Optioned INF Brian O’Grady to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling to active roster. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from the alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LF Jesse Winkler.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Scott Alexander to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Place RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Eddy Alvarez from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Activated C Robinson Chirinos, INF Todd Frazier and RHP Miguel Castro. Optioned RHPs Ariel Jurado, RHP Franklyn Kilome and C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Joe Musgrove for 10-day IL. Activated OF Bryan Reynolds from paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Jose Osuna. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer to the alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to alternate training site. Activated INF Rangel Ravelo from the IL. Signed RHP Akeem Bostick. Recalled LHP Rob Kaminsky from the alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LF Will Myers and RHP Emilio Pagan (retroactive to Aug. 31) on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated LF Greg Allen and RHP Dan Altavilla.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Javy Guerra on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA COMMISSIONER — Fined F Marcus Morris, from L.A. Clippers, $35,000 for recklessly striking above the shoulders, in a game with Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 30. Fined G Luka Doncic, from Dallas Mavericks, $15,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a game official in a game with L.A. Clippers on Aug. 30. Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $5,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules during a game vs. Toronto on Sept. 1.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB James Onwualu to active roster. Waived WR Tommylee Lewis.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Joe Mixon to a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived QB Clayton Thorson, WR Devin Smith, OT Pace Murphy and TE Charlie Taumoepeau. Waived/injured OTs Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller . Released WR Devin Smith and C Adam Redmond.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Chad Williams.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James, LBs Jordan Fehr, Quentin Poling and DE Stacy Keely. Released DE Anthony Zettel. Place DE Kenny Willekes on IR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed C Jon Halapio. Signed WR Johnny Holton and LS Carson Tinker. Waived T Jackson Dennis. Waived/injured TE Rysen John and DB Jaquarius Landrews.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB B.J. Bello and DT Sterling Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Cameron Malveaux to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Doug Middleton. Waived G Avery Gennesy.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded G Jake Allen to Montreal Canadians.
Canadian Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed D Artyom Grushnikov to a standard players agreement.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Named John Kimball as interim president of Utah Soccer.
FC CINCINNATI — Aquired W Alvaro Barreal from Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Chelsee Washington. Signed G Brittany Wilson.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jackie Manuel as women’s basketball Director of Personnel, Development and Recruiting Operations.
THE CITADEL — Named Josh Hayes to the men’s basketball coaching staff.
