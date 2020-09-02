scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s Game

Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102, Houston wins series 3-3

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s Game

Miami 116, Milwaukee 114, Miami leads series 2-0

Thursday’s Games

Toronto vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m., Boston leads series 2-0

Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m., Miami leads series 1-0

Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 11 7 .611 —

Connecticut 8 9 .471 2½

Indiana 5 12 .294 5½

Washington 4 11 .267 5½

Atlanta 4 13 .235 6½

New York 2 14 .125 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 13 3 .813 —

x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 ½

x-Las Vegas 12 4 .750 1

x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 1½

Phoenix 10 7 .588 3½

Dallas 6 11 .353 7½

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Late Game

Phoenix 92, Las Vegas 85

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 86, Chicago 83

Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83

Washington at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Tuesday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Vancouver 2, Vegas 1, Vegas leads series 3-2

Wednesday’s Game

At Edmonton

Colorado 4, Dallas 1, series 3-3

Thursday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-2

At Edmonton

Vegas vs. Vancouver, 6:45 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-2

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 —

New York 20 15 .571 4½

Toronto 19 16 .543 5½

Baltimore 16 20 .444 9

Boston 12 25 .324 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 23 14 .622 —

Chicago 22 15 .595 1

Minnesota 22 16 .579 1½

Detroit 17 17 .500 4½

Kansas City 14 23 .378 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 22 12 .647 —

Houston 20 15 .571 2½

Seattle 15 22 .405 8½

Texas 13 22 .371 9½

Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11

Tuesday’s Late Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 4:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 5:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 22 14 .611 —

Philadelphia 17 15 .531 3

Miami 16 16 .500 4

New York 16 21 .432 6½

Washington 12 22 .353 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 22 14 .611 —

St. Louis 14 14 .500 4

Milwaukee 17 19 .472 5

Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6½

Pittsburgh 10 24 .294 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 27 10 .730 —

San Diego 22 15 .595 5

Colorado 18 19 .486 9

San Francisco 18 20 .474 9½

Arizona 14 22 .389 12½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Diego at L.A. Angels, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2

Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8

Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11

Phila. 4 2 3 15 12 9

Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9

NY City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8

New England 2 2 5 11 7 8

New York 3 4 2 11 7 10

Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8

D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13

Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12

Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9

Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14

Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 5 2 2 17 19 13

Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7

Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14

Portland 3 2 2 11 12 14

Real SL 2 1 5 11 13 10

FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5

Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13

LA FC 2 2 3 9 16 15

San Jose 2 2 2 8 12 13

LA Galaxy 2 3 2 8 10 13

Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14

Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Columbus 1, Phila. 0

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Houston 3, Minnesota 0

NY City FC 2, New England 0

Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Sporting KC 1, tie

Seattle 2, Real SL 2, tie

LA Galaxy at Portland, late

San Jose at LA FC, late

Saturday’s Games

Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open

Wednesday at New York

MEN

Second Round

Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Jan-Lennard Struff (28), Germany, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-2, 6-2, 7-5. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Cristian Garin (13), Chile, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.

David Goffin (7), Belgium, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Jack Sock, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Hubert Hurkacz (24), Poland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Taylor Fritz (19), United States, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (1). Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2. Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1. Petra Martic (8), Croatia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (30), France, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3. Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 6-1, 6-2. Magda Linette (24), Poland, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4). Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Ann Li, United States, def. Alison Riske (13), United States, 6-0, 6-3. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Elena Rybakina (11), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-1. Caroline Garcia (32), France, def. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (2). Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Anastasija Sevastova (31), Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-1, 6-2. Madison Brengle, United States, def. Dayana Yastremska (19), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Cycling

Tour de France

Tuesday’s 5th Stage (Top 10; the top 71 riders finished with the same time)

A 114-mile ride from Gap to Privas

1, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, 04:21:22. 2, Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time. 3, Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time. 4, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 5, Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

6, Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 7, Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 8, Caleb Ewan Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time. 9, Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 10, Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.

Overall Standings (Top 10)

1, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 22:28:30. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, :03. 3, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :07. 4, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis :09. 5, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :13

6, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :13. 7, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :13. 8, Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, :13. 9, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :13. 10, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :13

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended P Aroldis Chapman, from New York Yankees, for three games for intentionally throwing a pitch to the head area in a game against Tampa Bay on Sept. 1. Suspended manager Aaron Boone, from New York Yankees, for one game with an undisclosed fine. Suspended manager Kevin Cash, from Tampa Bay, for one game with an undisclosed fine.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Kyle Hart on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Triggs from the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from alternate training site. Placed CF JaCoby Jones on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF Franklin Barreto from te IL. Optioned INF Jahmai Jones to alternate training site. Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF Josh Donaldson from 10-day IL. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Charlie Morton from 10-day IL. Optioned INF Brian O’Grady to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling to active roster. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LF Jesse Winkler.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Scott Alexander to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Place RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Eddy Alvarez from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Activated C Robinson Chirinos, INF Todd Frazier and RHP Miguel Castro. Optioned RHPs Ariel Jurado, RHP Franklyn Kilome and C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Joe Musgrove for 10-day IL. Activated OF Bryan Reynolds from paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Jose Osuna. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer to the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to alternate training site. Activated INF Rangel Ravelo from the IL. Signed RHP Akeem Bostick. Recalled LHP Rob Kaminsky from the alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LF Will Myers and RHP Emilio Pagan (retroactive to Aug. 31) on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated LF Greg Allen and RHP Dan Altavilla.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Javy Guerra on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA COMMISSIONER — Fined F Marcus Morris, from L.A. Clippers, $35,000 for recklessly striking above the shoulders, in a game with Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 30. Fined G Luka Doncic, from Dallas Mavericks, $15,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a game official in a game with L.A. Clippers on Aug. 30. Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $5,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules during a game vs. Toronto on Sept. 1.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB James Onwualu to active roster. Waived WR Tommylee Lewis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Joe Mixon to a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived QB Clayton Thorson, WR Devin Smith, OT Pace Murphy and TE Charlie Taumoepeau. Waived/injured OTs Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller . Released WR Devin Smith and C Adam Redmond.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Chad Williams.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James, LBs Jordan Fehr, Quentin Poling and DE Stacy Keely. Released DE Anthony Zettel. Place DE Kenny Willekes on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed C Jon Halapio. Signed WR Johnny Holton and LS Carson Tinker. Waived T Jackson Dennis. Waived/injured TE Rysen John and DB Jaquarius Landrews.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB B.J. Bello and DT Sterling Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Cameron Malveaux to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Doug Middleton. Waived G Avery Gennesy.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded G Jake Allen to Montreal Canadians.

Canadian Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed D Artyom Grushnikov to a standard players agreement.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Named John Kimball as interim president of Utah Soccer.

FC CINCINNATI — Aquired W Alvaro Barreal from Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Chelsee Washington. Signed G Brittany Wilson.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jackie Manuel as women’s basketball Director of Personnel, Development and Recruiting Operations.

THE CITADEL — Named Josh Hayes to the men’s basketball coaching staff.

